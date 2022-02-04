Jessica Chastain: People ‘expect a different background than I have’

Jessica Chastain grew up in a poor, working class family in Sacramento, California. Her parents were teenagers when they had Jessica, and she barely knew her biological father. She and her siblings were raised by her mother, stepfather and grandmother. She ended up going to Julliard and having a great career as an actress and producer, and she’s now married into a wealthy and aristocratic Italian family. She welcomed her first child when she was 41 years old (in 2018) and her second child at 43. Jessica is (understandably) squirrelly about her background and you can tell that she knows that her poor, working class roots are not how most people got into Hollywood. She spoke about all of this and more in a recent interview with the Times of London:
Growing up poor: Chastain admits she “grew up with a lot of resentment” due to her childhood in poverty. “I don’t talk about it much, but it was really, um, it was not what you would expect. When people see me, I think they expect a different background than I have. So because I come from that place, I know what it’s like. And it makes me angry. And I don’t [want] anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued.”
She worked all the way through Julliard: “There were people that saw I was struggling as a kid and they helped me. And that’s why I ended up where I am now.”
She got help from Planned Parenthood in her youth. ‘I’m the first person in my family to not be pregnant when I was 17. It had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice,’ she said of the organisation, which was her source for birth control.
On the importance of fathers: “Right now, as a society, I don’t believe we value fathers as much as we should. I think we have to understand that — and this is tough as a woman to say this — the father relationship is just as important as the mother relationship. And men need to acknowledge that women are just as important in the workforce.’
On seeing Chris Hemsworth feel ‘devastated’ when he was unable to make it home for his children’s bedtimes. ‘And this was way before I got married and all of that. I remember seeing that and thinking, “When we’re on set for 16 hours a day, why isn’t there a set-up so people can be with their children?” We should get to the place where men are able to admit that and society sees it as a strength.’
It’s amazing that Jessica was able to escape all of the poverty traps set to keep her marginalized: restricted access to health care, restricted access to quality education, no generational wealth. I would be resentful too – hell, I grew up solidly middle class and I’m resentful of how wasteful the “elites” are. Jessica was probably around all of those rich kids and she wanted to scream in their faces the whole time. As for the importance of fathers… I agree that good fatherhood, hands-on fatherhood, is not seen as desirable or expected for most men. And that should change.
Too much facial work.
Ah, no 😔 so sad this is the first comment — about her looks. We are never going to stop pitting women against each other if this is our 1st reaction. Men will continue treating as us 2nd rate because we have not learned to support and uplift our fellow women. I don’t know if my response will make it past the mods, but I had to say it anyway. So so much pressure is put on women to look young, I try not to judge. I’m just too darn poor to afford it. Women have it tough enough already. Peace out ☮️
Totally agree Hannah. It was sad to see that was the first (and only, for a bit) comment.
that’s your only takeaway from this article? How very sad and pathetic.
OMG! I’m sorry for the mean replies you are getting from the comment police. I mean, for heaven’s sake, it’s a celebrity gossip blog, not Mother Jones!
That said, it must have been so hard to work through high school, esp at Juilliard where a LOT of the students would have been wealthy Manhattanites. Wonder if she lived alone or if her mother went with her.
Nothing but respect for her. She lets her work speak for itself and has a relatively private life.
Her comment on not getting pregnant at 17 was just wow: It had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice. She broke free of the cycle of teenage pregnancy and poverty – which is HUGE. And Planned Parent is also to be thanked.
Powerful for sure.
That was such a powerful statement.
I recently watched “Scenes from a marriage” and I was really impressed by her. I knew she was a good actress but that series drama is to the next level. That last scene in the last episode left me scared. I would not recommend this tv series to single people
I think that Chastain is one of the most talented actors of our generation. I am glad that she was able to pull herself out of the poverty that she grew up in. It’s extremely hard for children that live in poverty to make it out. There are so many obstacles in their way due to many factors outside of their control. And she is right about the importance of fathers in their children’s lives, they are just as important.
I’m not fond of many Hwood actresses but Chastain is one of my faves….
I didnt know anything about her childhood. I’m happy that she is following her dreams.
Chastain is an excellent actor and I like what she has to say. Now. That I know what cycles she broke to get where she is…amazing. I find her absolutely lovely as well.
Jessica ain’t perfect, but I will always like her for trying for people in a occupation where tearing them apart is sport.
She went to bat to cast Oscar Isaac in A Violent Man, she went with Octavia Spenser to the studio to get more money and getting The 355 completed.
She talks the talk and for that I like her and am okay with supporting her projects.