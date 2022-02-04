Here’s the first trailer for Renee Zellweger’s fat suit in ‘The Thing About Pam’

Last October, the first paparazzi photos came out from the set of The Thing About Pam, an NBC miniseries about a true crime. The true crime? The murder of Betsy Faria, the framing and criminal conviction of Betsy’s husband and, ultimately, the investigation and conviction of Pam Hupp for Faria’s murder. At the time of the crime, Hupp was a larger woman in her 50s. Renee Zellweger is executive producing the miniseries and she cast herself as Hupp. In last fall’s pap photos, we saw Renee in her “Pam Hupp fat suit” for the role. Now the trailer is here:

I’ll admit that I’m actually interested in the story and I love these sort of Coen-Brother-esque/Fargo-like dark comedies about murders and crimes. That being said, it is still absolutely a f–king joke that Renee cast herself and she thought no one would have a f–king problem with her wearing a fat suit. As I said last fall, it’s past time for people to start calling this out for what it is: offensive fat drag. It’s massively insulting to think about the plus-sized (or merely “not size zero”) actresses who would have nailed this role. Allison Tolman!! Melissa McCarthy! Christina Hendricks! I am begging Hollywood to stop hiring thin, white actors for every f–king role. I don’t want to see Jared Leto, Renee Zellweger, Sarah Paulson and Gary Oldman “bravely” don a fat suit to play roles which should have gone to other actors!! Where the f–k are the casting directors in these decisions too? Jesus H.