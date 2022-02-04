Here’s the first trailer for Renee Zellweger’s fat suit in ‘The Thing About Pam’

Last October, the first paparazzi photos came out from the set of The Thing About Pam, an NBC miniseries about a true crime. The true crime? The murder of Betsy Faria, the framing and criminal conviction of Betsy’s husband and, ultimately, the investigation and conviction of Pam Hupp for Faria’s murder. At the time of the crime, Hupp was a larger woman in her 50s. Renee Zellweger is executive producing the miniseries and she cast herself as Hupp. In last fall’s pap photos, we saw Renee in her “Pam Hupp fat suit” for the role. Now the trailer is here:

I’ll admit that I’m actually interested in the story and I love these sort of Coen-Brother-esque/Fargo-like dark comedies about murders and crimes. That being said, it is still absolutely a f–king joke that Renee cast herself and she thought no one would have a f–king problem with her wearing a fat suit. As I said last fall, it’s past time for people to start calling this out for what it is: offensive fat drag. It’s massively insulting to think about the plus-sized (or merely “not size zero”) actresses who would have nailed this role. Allison Tolman!! Melissa McCarthy! Christina Hendricks! I am begging Hollywood to stop hiring thin, white actors for every f–king role. I don’t want to see Jared Leto, Renee Zellweger, Sarah Paulson and Gary Oldman “bravely” don a fat suit to play roles which should have gone to other actors!! Where the f–k are the casting directors in these decisions too? Jesus H.

11 Responses to “Here’s the first trailer for Renee Zellweger’s fat suit in ‘The Thing About Pam’”

  1. TIFFANY says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Renee did it because she wants a Emmy.

    Period.

    Reply
  2. Pi says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:02 am

    It is based on a true crime. Does the murderer’s weight matter?She wanted to portray the character. Keep the woman in her 50s part and do it without the fat costume.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:06 am

    I honestly can’t wrap my head around the fact that people still do this crap in this day and age. Every journalist and blogger should ask Zellweger about it. Like, this should be the first question they ask. Did you feel you were the right fit to play a plussize character?

    Reply
  4. A Girl Is No One says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:15 am

    At least Charlize gained the weight IRL

    Reply
  5. SomeChick says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:16 am

    casting can’t override the producer. I agree the fat drag sucks. and all of the times they show her eating… I’m giving this a hard pass. movie about a fat person made by skinny people.

    Reply
  6. Izzy says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:22 am

    THANK YOU. And stop nominating them for awards when they do these roles. “Oh, she bravely made herself look fat on purpose! Such a challenging role! Really digging deep to use those acting skills!” Just eff off with that already.

    Reply

