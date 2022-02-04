Prince Charles & Duchess Kate used to make secret trips to the opera??

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall yesterday. The purpose of the event was to highlight Charles’s Foundation and its work with artists, art students and artisans. Kate has a nominal interest in arts and crafts, so I can understand why she was invited to tag along. Plus, Kate is pretty non-threatening for Camilla. Camilla has been around a long time and I think Cam is pretty good at sizing women up. Camilla isn’t worried about Kate.
I’m sure royal commentators will say this weekend that she hit a perfect note: she didn’t wear a new frock, she wasn’t too showy, she was demure around her in-laws, etc. And I guess that’s true. What’s also true is that… Charles knows she’s a lightweight, but he also knows that she’s basically the only youngish, pretty “working royal” these days. He’s using her to get attention for his sh-t. While Kate might be an idiot, she knows that she’s being used and she seems fine with it. So much so that as I was reading all of the endless “what a rare occurrence, to see Kate alone with her in-laws” stories, I kind of wondered… why hasn’t Charles invited Kate to do events with him before, without William? I would be very curious to know if he had been inviting her to stuff over the years but she said no because she didn’t want to set a dangerous precedent by… working.
As I said, I’m expecting lots of stories this weekend from royal commentators embiggening Charles and Kate’s relationship. Given that Charles was a big fan of Meghan back in the day, perhaps Kate has a vested interested in copykeening that too. “Royal expert” Gertrude Daly told the Daily Star: “I think today’s visit definitely shows that Duchess Kate has a close connection with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. And a love of the arts is definitely part of that close connection. I know back in the early days of Kate’s marriage, Prince Charles and Duchess Kate would make a number of secret trips to the opera together.” I’m sorry, what? Charles and Kate were sneaking off to go to operas together?? I looked it up: back in November 2011, the Daily Mail reported that during Kate and William’s engagement, Kate and Charles quietly went to the opera together a few times. Hmmm…
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
Charles and Kate went to the Opera?
Really?
Like in real life?
Considering Kate can barely manage to stay 15 minutes at an engagement it must have been the Cliffe Notes version?
She would have needed the Cliff Notes as she probably didn’t understand it as well!
No one believed it then, no one believes it now. If Keen had showed up at an opera ever, esp with Charles, the news would have gotten out and at least one pic snapped.
And at least some close (AKA Ma Middleton) would have let it leak.
I love the lady with the red shoes! she has the best lewk of them all.
Same. “When I am an old woman, I shall wear purple/With red shoes that don’t go”
(Yes I know it’s “red hat”, I’m doing a thing here 😉 )
Ok, so 11-12 years ago Charles invited Kate to attend some performances with him. Maybe Camilla and William hate opera, maybe Charles wanted to look welcoming to Kate, whatever. What does that have to do with today? Why act as if it’s a big deal that Charles, Camilla and Kate were seen in public together? My suspicious mind says it’s to solidify Kate as part of the core RF after TQ passes. William, take note – you won’t be giving Kate the boot.
Camilla has attended classical music performances. I only saw pictures of William on red carpets for award shows. He probably doesn’t like opera.
At this point I’m just here for the comments.
+1
+2
+3
So during their engagement but not since? Does that mean he was trying to get her to like opera but it didn’t take or was she pretending at that time until her position in the family was secured?Why secretly? Aren’t they supposed to draw attention to the arts and for tourism and events in the UK? Wouldn’t it make more sense to post the event and get attention for the singers?
My first thought was along your lines. She was sucking up to her future FiL and pretending to like something he liked and going along to secure his approval. After the wedding, her true, boring, unimpressive self really came out.
CopyKeen and her unimpressive self is still there in all it’s glory as well.
@equality: i’m calling BS on the Opera story because there would have been pictures of that. And seeing how desperate they are to portray themselves as a loving family they wouldn’t have objected to those pictures being published. It never actually happened.
My thoughts as well. I call BS unless there’s proof, otherwise it DIDN’T happen. No matter how they try to rewrite this history, I need proof!
Maybe they’re confused and Kate and Charles WATCHED “A Night at the Opera” but didn’t actually GO to the opera?
I have heard the opera story before, but they had only gone once. Kate was likely trying to ingratiate herself to her future father in law because if this was around the time of the engagement then she would have hit her full lazy mode yet.
Yes, l heard that from the time of the engagement as well, but it was just a one time deal if l recollect.
@Nic919 & @Feeshalori
And yet, not one pic in 12 yrs from the folks whose very existence rests on the belief that “we have to be seen to be believed.”
[ insert rolled eyes here ]
Kate = .DoC; a single, mainly blank page which has a pie chart about really obvious observations about child development, shopping, wiglets and buttons.
Meghan = DoS: the operating system without which the rest falls apart, particularly the .doc.
They’re really trying to push this happy families narrative, aren’t they? Such an obvious squirrel for Paedrew, plus the lamentable state of PWT and Wiglet’s marriage. Whatever happened to their crisis PR people, poached from the NHS to rehabilitate the Firm’s image?
The Crisis People’s *own* Crisis People told them to get the hell out of there, that TRF was hopeless.
If TRF did truly get a crisis team, they’re all either yes men to TRF or they (TRF) sure as hell didn’t listen to them.
The ballet is also at the Opera House. They saw a ballet production of Alice in Wonderland – because Kate did a dissertation on Lewis Carrolls’s photography?! Huh?
Charles is the opera’s royal patron. From the article sounds there was some relationship to Kate supposedly looking for patronages. She may be hoping for the ballet one now…that learning about textiles a few years back was in the costume department at the Opera House.
I hate that dress and her entire look so much. She looks like a large “American Doll.” Just awful.
That is hilarious 😂 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Kate (and Carole) are strategic. She might have been cozying up to the actual future king. But William always wanted her to work less than him so he might have put a stop to that 10 0 years ago. But now, where it seems clear (to those paying attention) that K and W are separating their lives more and more, she might be cultivating more of a connection to Charles. She needs him on her side (or at least not against her) now and certainly when he officially is king. Perhaps we will be seeing more of “Charles spending time with the grandkids” stories to come.
Someone yesterday commented she looks like Samantha Parkington, the American Girl Doll. My sister actually had her, I had Kirsten. And now I can’t unsee it lol.
Kate dated William for years – if Charles wanted to get to know her or share his love of opera with her, he could have done it then. Inviting her along only once she agreed to marry in feels more like part of her “princess training”.
Exactly, these people are so insincere it’s now laughable.
As Diana said, the FR (& the folks that run their life) treat you well when youre the fiance. But after marriage……its like they become hostile; certainly not welcoming. We know Meghan got that treatment. Diana was the wife of the first in line. So no reason to believe that kHate didnt get the after-fiance treatment too.
Except that the media wasnt co-opted to help destroy her. As they did to M.
* RF (not FR)
I still don’t get the logic on why they’re welcoming before they’re married in. Why wouldn’t they be hostile before marrying in and once she’s married in then they can be resigned to her (Kate or Meghan in this example). Alternatively they can just be hostile before and after, I just don’t get the switchover once the weddings done.
Sure, Jen.
I think this is just more “Kate is cool with the in-laws” PR.
My tin foil tiara theory is she is sending a message to Will (talking through the press like Chuck and Di). The message: “your daddy likes me, so tread carefully” She’s telling Willyboy she can beat him at any attempts to get rid of her. It’s a message that “all it takes is a word in your father’s ear at the opera, and I’ll get what I want.”
I’m convinced the collapse of the Cambridge marriage is so imminent that Kate’s now using the big guns to stop Will from ditching her.
Mehhh i doubt kate is actually cool with her in laws. And i doubt charles would let himself be used for that pathetic pr attempt if it didn’t serve him aswel.
Maybe Charles is pretending to be an ally to Keen lately to gain her trust, so he can throw her grifting family under the bus later down the line with maximum impact? We all know his distain for The Middleton’s and Charles is a very spiteful man by nature. Just a thought.
Chloe- I didn’t say Kate is actually cool with her in-laws. Nor did I say Charles let himself be used.
My point was simply that Kate is sending the message that Chuck is in her corner. And Charles didn’t need to approve her sending that message.
My thought is that Chuck took Kate along with him and Cammy yesterday not for happy family PR but to get folks wondering why Will wasn’t working with them. It was his passive aggressive way of needling Will.
And Kate decided to tack on this old opera trip she and Chuck took years ago to rub it in Will that Chuck likes her and Will better think twice about divorce. Charles didn’t have to approve that, but is probably on Kate’s side not wanting divorce scandal.
She can give Charles more time with the grandkids. She certainly isn’t above playing that card
Charles could just call to see his grandchildren and visit Harry’s and Meghan’s by flying over the the US. Charles does not seem much interested in the grandchildren, with the exception of his Heir George. He never even had a father -granddaughter photograph (none was ever released to the public) with Charlotte and she is 6 now.
Charles would never stop William from divorcing Kate. Charles cannot stand the Middletons and he’d like all of them sidelined. If William wants Kate gone, Charles will put the entire royal PR machine in action to make it happen.
That’s true, Nota, but IDK if Charles thinks the timing is right for a divorce currently. I’m thinking Chuck wants distance from Andy’s scandal, the Jubbly, and perhaps even his coronation/TQ’s death before it happens. And I don’t he wants a Cambridge divorce as The Crown delves into Diana’s death, to avoid the comparisons.
I think Digital Unicorn is right that he is biding his time pretending to support Kate/the Cambridge marriage, all while waiting until the time is right to pull the trigger.
It could be he is also using this to teach Willyboy a lesson that Daddy is in charge. “You aren’t getting a divorce until I say so.” That kind of thing. He could use it as leverage to get Willnot to work more too…
The right time to teach Will a lesson was when he was scheming against Harry. Harry and Meghan should have been protected. I don’t have much faith in Charles. Charles also did not return Harry’s phone calls. Charles failed miserably and it serves him right that he lost two “stars” of the family by letting William get his own way.
I really think Kate is walking on thin ice when it comes to the British public. Why else would the press keep putting out such groveling stories. If Kate has even suspicions of an affair, was caught for money laundering or doing anything that is less than par, the people are going to pounce on her. Things that would be overlooked if it were the other members. I think she has tested the public’s patience and it’s reaching a boiling point. I can feel it. And unlike harry to his wife, William would be the first to abandon ship. Man, that would be an interesting watch.
Another thing do forty year old women wear their hair like that. It’s like pigtails I wouldn’t past a certain age. And as usual Kate is posing while the other royals are not.
Eh, that hairstyle would be ok if she wasn’t *dressed* like a little girl. If she had on charcoal gray trousers/pencil skirt and a blazer (in black/navy/deep purple/forest green), or even a cashmere sweater set (with pearls, as they are “in” right now), she’d look fine and professional, even with that hair. It’s the damned Peter Pan collar and the full, pleated above the knee skirt. AWFUL look for a 40 yr old “professional *woman*”.
What’s with her throat? It looks swollen, like an enlarged Adam’s apple? May be a thyroid condition.
What’s the point of releasing this information now when it happened during her engagement? Who does this benefit and why is this relevant? Are these people running out of PR talking points to appear like a close-knit family?
It seems to me that Keen is set on finding an ally within Charles lately. The C&C engagement she tagged along on without her egg yesterday, now this? Interesting…
It seems like things are falling flat for the jubbly. They have to get the focus off Andrew, inflation in Britain, and show they are a functioning family. They have been putting Kate front and center recently and in my opinion is it not working. The papers gave her front pages for the rugby, but even with a rare trio engagement, not one front page apart from the Yorkshire times. Kate may not be the savior they are looking for. Or the strong independent woman that is the media message from rugby day that all the women rugby leagues are putting out in their congrat tweets. I need to let this go, but it just makes me angry. Meghan is shredded for this exact thing and Kate, who has not shown this at all nor ever stood in solidarity with her SIL is now crafting a media message around it? Sorry to threadjack.
Kate’s posture looks much better. She isn’t hunching and slumping her shoulders and it isn’t just the shoulder pads in the dress. She is standing up straight with her shoulders back.
She also looks happier and more relaxed, less frenetic. Her smile looks genuine.
If this was a regular occurrence, I feel like it would have been highlighted more, especially when the press of the Oprah interview was at it’s highest (as in stories would have been written about how close Kate is with C&C compared to H&M etc etc). And as others mentioned, this was a few times back in 2010-2011. It’s not really an ongoing thing.
Lol, this is the same Kate who can’t wait to be queen. I’m certain that both Charles and Camilla love her like a rash.
And her spin has her keeping her incandescent husband “calm” and being “his rock.” LOL.
These added pictures demonstrate how she keeps that ring on display, what an odd looking habit
That ring has such bad karma, and is so ugly. It always gobsmacked me how any woman would accept such a ghastly ring from someone who is supposed to be in love with you, and wants to be with you in marriage for supposedly the rest of his life. I would have refused it on the spot, such a bald faced disrespectful attitude towards one’s future bride. The ring is imbued with the sadness of its first recipient who only chose it because it was the biggest one she could find, and because she was hoping to make at least a little impression on the boob who was proposing, because he “had” to, and she was the only one willing to take him on. SOOOOO problematic, and a harbinger of things to come without doubt.
@antipodean
You are absolutely right. Kate saying yes to this right says so much. Everyone knows he is a cheap douchbag. Weren’t the stories around their courtship was that Kate was the one footing for bill or they were always group trips because everyone but him was picking up the tab all the time. That’s why they spent so much time at Uncle Gary’s Casa Da Bang Bang..
She knows if she would have ask for another, Willnot would have said no and said let’s not bother at all.
She know who she hitched her wagon to. Spending all that money to get him and he didn’t even go out and let them pick a new ring together.
It is easy to say they do things or work in secret in hoping no one or reporters will check either it was true or not.
What is going on in that first picture, where she is squatting and pointing? She looks so mad 😂
The important part of this whole fairytale is the “USED TO” part.
I recall there was one story many years ago about Charles taking her to the opera. The trouble is if she goes she’d try to make it about Herself and wear a bright red dress and grin.
Isnt bulliam set to go off this Sunday Feb 6th on his first official visit to the mideast to genuflect before the saudis? And isnt Sunday 6th the queen’s big 70th anniv of her ascension to the throne? So……..I thought the RF wd want to make a big deal of that; be actually SEEN in public, esp betty.
I bet she wont be seen that day. Sure, bbc and the shidtrags will dine out on it this sunday and perhaps there’ll even be a recorded msg from betty (recorded at the time she recorded that christmas msg. Which is to say, from abt Oct.)
I believe that she is too ill be to be seen this sunday and this doesnt augur well for the rest of the Jubbly year.