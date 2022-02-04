Kanye West gave baby Birkin bags away as party favors for Julia Fox’s birthday

Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday was February 2, Wednesday. I kind of wondered throughout the week if Julia and Kanye West had already burned too brightly in January and now their light had burned out. But no, they’re still together. Kanye hosted a birthday party for Julia in New York, and he gave away $9500 baby Birkin bags as party favors. I cannot.

Kanye West made Julia Fox’s birthday one for the books! On Wednesday night, the Uncut Gems actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with her close friends and West at Lucien in New York City — and a source tells PEOPLE the rapper, 44, made sure the night was a memorable one. “Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends,” the source says, referencing the Birkin bags he surprised the group with. “Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic.” The source also added that Julia “has been great” for the “Good Life” rapper. “She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit,” they say. After their dinner, the celebration continued at Sei Less until past midnight. Fox later shared videos to her Instagram story from the celebration. In one, she’s seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cake as West embraces her from behind. In another, Fox and her friends surround West as they pose with their brand new Birkin bags.

[From People]

First of all, Birkin bags have been so devalued as a status symbol in recent years. If baby Birkin bags are so plentiful that they can be bought up by someone and given away as party favors, then they’re basically just Coach bags at this point. That’s not disrespectful to Coach – I have Coach bags and I love my Coach bags, but they were very easy to purchase and there was no wait list. But Birkins are no longer “scarce.” They are just… purses, not elusive status symbols.

As for Julia and Kanye, I found this telling: “She is a good focus for him…” Kanye has a project, and he’s always happier when he has a project. He’s remaking her into the woman of his dreams. Julia is his Barbie doll. This really is the 2022 version of Pygmalion.

Kanye West gifted Julia Fox and her friends Hermès Birkin bags in honor of Fox’s 32nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/kET25ddvSF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2022