Kanye West gave baby Birkin bags away as party favors for Julia Fox’s birthday

Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday was February 2, Wednesday. I kind of wondered throughout the week if Julia and Kanye West had already burned too brightly in January and now their light had burned out. But no, they’re still together. Kanye hosted a birthday party for Julia in New York, and he gave away $9500 baby Birkin bags as party favors. I cannot.

Kanye West made Julia Fox’s birthday one for the books! On Wednesday night, the Uncut Gems actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with her close friends and West at Lucien in New York City — and a source tells PEOPLE the rapper, 44, made sure the night was a memorable one.

“Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends,” the source says, referencing the Birkin bags he surprised the group with. “Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic.”

The source also added that Julia “has been great” for the “Good Life” rapper. “She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit,” they say.

After their dinner, the celebration continued at Sei Less until past midnight. Fox later shared videos to her Instagram story from the celebration. In one, she’s seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cake as West embraces her from behind. In another, Fox and her friends surround West as they pose with their brand new Birkin bags.

First of all, Birkin bags have been so devalued as a status symbol in recent years. If baby Birkin bags are so plentiful that they can be bought up by someone and given away as party favors, then they’re basically just Coach bags at this point. That’s not disrespectful to Coach – I have Coach bags and I love my Coach bags, but they were very easy to purchase and there was no wait list. But Birkins are no longer “scarce.” They are just… purses, not elusive status symbols.

As for Julia and Kanye, I found this telling: “She is a good focus for him…” Kanye has a project, and he’s always happier when he has a project. He’s remaking her into the woman of his dreams. Julia is his Barbie doll. This really is the 2022 version of Pygmalion.

70 Responses to “Kanye West gave baby Birkin bags away as party favors for Julia Fox’s birthday”

  1. SomeChick says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:24 am

    I read somewhere that he does her makeup!

    & also what is with those galoshes?

    Reply
    • Jezz says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:12 am

      This whole sh!tshow is colossally funny!
      The sloppy makeup, the greasy skin, the clown footwear, the “close friends” that just happen to all look exactly like Kardashians, and the commodification of EVERYTHING! Gross and funny at the same time. I am revolted by the Kardashians, but at least they have “it” (even if it is rotten to the core).
      And last point, not funny at all, I ache for this woman’s poor newborn baby. Ache.

      Reply
      • Sushiroll says:
        February 4, 2022 at 1:39 pm

        Lol probably no need to ache, since that kid is probably better off without his circus trainwreck mommy

  2. Andrew's Nemesis says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:25 am

    How unutterably vulgar.
    I just can’t with Kanye and the fact that his diabolical behaviour is brushed under the carpet. Toxic male privilege at its finest.

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      February 4, 2022 at 8:31 am

      Vulgar is right. Vulgar conspicuous consumption. That’s one of the keys to his Kardashians hook-up.

      Reply
    • Sushiroll says:
      February 4, 2022 at 1:42 pm

      If I repeat your comment with the accent of an outraged octogenarian aristocrat, it becomes extremely funny. I’m so sorry, because youre 100% right. But lol.

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Likely just another slap-back at Kim since the Kardashians are supposedly obsessed with Birkin bags. Who would want to date somebody that obsessed with an ex?

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      February 4, 2022 at 8:47 am

      Or to be his “project” that calms him….how romantic….🤢

      Reply
    • superashes says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:40 am

      I think he probably viewed it as a flex, because of the purportedly elusive nature of the Birkin. Similar to when JayZ gifted Beyonce $350,000 worth of them one Christmas.

      Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Sure, if he can’t have Kim, he’ll build one himself.

    Reply
    • Coco says:
      February 4, 2022 at 10:19 am

      He built Kim too, when they got together he dress her as well. This is Kanye MO this is how he sees women as puppets for him to dress up and style the way he wants.

      Reply
      • Ennie says:
        February 4, 2022 at 11:50 am

        … so the women are worthy of being seen near him. Same for her group of friends.

      • Coco says:
        February 4, 2022 at 3:54 pm

        @Ennie

        Yap think of the derogatory and sexualized comments he made about Kim sisters. Not to mention the mannikins he made of Beyoncé, Amber Rose, and Taylor Where he dressed/undress them, persistent them in sexual ways.

  5. Yinyang says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Omg what god awful fashion. He might know music but not fashion. He probably wasn’t exposed to much growing up. What the hell is that? A Canadian tuxedo on a rainy day, ahahaha. She looks like a nineties fool, she probably feels like one too.

    Reply
    • Haleyshope@aol.com says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:23 am

      Kanye has always been a thread chaser. He doesn’t actually have any fashion sense or style so he covets. The use of Birkins as favors is an excellent example. Instead of coming up with a thoughtful original idea I’ll just toss a few Hermes around. Chanel said fashion is trend but style lasts forever. Ye knows nothing about either

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      February 4, 2022 at 10:50 am

      What exactly does “he probably wasn’t exposed to much growing up” mean? Kanye grew up with same access to media as anyone else considered fashionable.

      Reply
  6. Driver8 says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:39 am

    I understand the history but have never understood the allure of Birkin bags. The design is basic. They look like something my grandmother would have carried in the 1950s.

    Reply
    • Mina_Esq says:
      February 4, 2022 at 10:30 am

      It’s made by hand using the best materials, and it is famously functional. It was designed to be understated and to match any outfit. Your grandma probably would love it, but so would you. In person, it looks and feels like a million bucks. I haven’t been fortunate enough to be given access to purchase one, so it’s annoying to see Kanye doing this.

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      February 4, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      They look like the gift bag the favors came in.

      Reply
    • Emma says:
      February 4, 2022 at 12:36 pm

      Hermés is an old and deeply bourgeois house that has managed somehow to sell its clunky ‘50s handbags as high fashion. They may be made of some of the most unsustainable and cruelest materials possible. Sure, I’ll give you that, if anyone actually thinks that’s cool or morally defensible.

      They still look clunky and I gotta say their conservative bourgeois old lady in church style doesn’t actually match Julia’s slick black vinyl urban nightlife Matrix birthday look. There is a possibly deliberate sense of irony there.

      I’ve actually seen and handled a friend’s Birkins and Kellys. They’re not all that. They’re old lady purses.

      Plus as noted, they’re not remotely exclusive any more. Anyone with money can stockpile them.

      Reply
      • Mina_Esq says:
        February 4, 2022 at 2:49 pm

        I appreciate what you’re saying, Emma. We don’t all have the same taste. The bags are by definition haute couture/high fashion because of the way that they are made. High fashion isn’t a marketing construct. In the same vein, bourgois is by its historical reference to the wannabe French middle class of the past supposed to be flashy and overtly in-your-face luxurious. So saying that Birkin bag is “conservative bourgeois old lady” makes no sense. I get it though. You don’t like it. You think it’s ugly and you have some issues with the materials. I love it and think it’s timeless. To each their own.

    • Sof says:
      February 4, 2022 at 1:09 pm

      The original design is from the 1900’s so I guess your great-grandmother would have carried it!
      I believe the original idea for these kind of purses was having one and only one everlasting bag. That’s why they are made by artisans with the alleged best materials (remember the crocodile controversy? I don’t buy the best materials tale but whatever).
      I assume the Jane Birkin connection had a lot to do with the original appeal of this bag, then it just escalated and every person with money was told that having more than one makes you better than the rest or something.

      Reply
      • Snooze says:
        February 4, 2022 at 7:13 pm

        The original design is from 1984. Jane Birkin, hippie model, actress and ‘singer’, was on a flight from Paris to London with a big basket bag that everything fell out of. She just happened to be sitting next to Jean-Louis Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, and she complained to him that she couldn’t find a bag suitable for her needs as a young mother. He sketched it out on the spot and included a space and in it for bottles. The irony that this bag – which has become such a stitched-up, up-market, luxury item – is named after such a free spirit who dislikes all the hoopla around the bags, is quite funny.

    • The Recluse says:
      February 4, 2022 at 5:37 pm

      I don’t understand the appeal either – or the appeal of Gucci bags or Prada bags. I just don’t. They’re made out of animal skins, which is a huge no no for me. I’ll stick to my Baggalini travel bags and my self designed cloth totes from Zazzle, which sport my favorite artworks on them.

      Reply
  7. Nay says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Idk what ur talking about, kanye is a billionaire.
    Ofc it’s easy for him to get the birkin.
    I kinda like it seeing him with julia.
    It’s better than clinging to kim.

    Reply
  8. JustMe says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:57 am

    If only Julia was as cool and edgy as she thinks she is…love bombing never ends well. And wasn’t Ye macking on a Kim lookalike just the other day?

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      February 4, 2022 at 3:14 pm

      It seems men always use other women to work through their divorce issues with their exes. The Kim clone vibes are strong.

      Reply
  9. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Fix the tax code.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:17 am

      My thoughts exactly. I work as a housing counselor and this week I had to tell a young dad there was no funding or programs to help him with rent and a senior citizen there was no money to help her with property taxes. Meanwhile you have people giving away $10k purses as party favors. We are rolling towards Armageddon….

      Reply
    • Justjj says:
      February 4, 2022 at 11:00 am

      Yes. This is downright disturbing in its unhinged-ness and how flagrantly out of touch it is.

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      February 4, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      This is the most reasonable response to this display that I’ve seen yet.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      February 4, 2022 at 5:39 pm

      AMEN!

      Reply
  10. Jezz says:
    February 4, 2022 at 9:09 am

    OMG you can see her lipo scar in the Canadian tuxedo photos.

    Reply
    • Tw says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:28 am

      Yep

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:54 am

      ok, thank you…I was wondering why her stomach, though flat, looked so weird, like it had been sculpted. there isn’t any muscle definition yet it looks so hard. I wondered if she had something like that done.

      those pictures (the denim) also make me wonder if they’re not rolling. The bug-eyes, the sweatiness, the shades, the super-grins…I know it’s just pictures but it gives me that feeling.

      Reply
  11. Colby says:
    February 4, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Tinfoil hat time: I’m wondering if Julia planted the story about Drake buying her Birkins so Kanye would do something big for her birthday haha!

    Reply
  12. Lynne says:
    February 4, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Possible they were superfakes?

    Reply
  13. Tw says:
    February 4, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Annnnnnnddd, the Birkin bag jumped the shark. This act devalued the bag.

    Reply
  14. H says:
    February 4, 2022 at 9:29 am

    I love how all of Julia’s “friends” are wearing black or black leather. I wonder how that party invite went out. “Ye says you have to look like you’re in a goth club from the ’90s. Otherwise don’t show.”

    Reply
    • mick says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:53 am

      the way they’re all hard posing in that video clip-i thought it was some kind of parody.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 4, 2022 at 9:59 am

        RIGHT?! The posing was crazy! like an SNL skit.

      • Kelly S says:
        February 4, 2022 at 1:23 pm

        Yeah, the posing. Ridiculous. I don’t know any of them (not that that matters) except Paloma Elsesser. Wondering who the one on the left with the UNDERBOOB is. Worried those things were gonna fall out. I’ll pass on that trend.

    • Eurydice says:
      February 4, 2022 at 10:21 am

      I love how you put “friends” in quotes. This looks more like an ad for some low-rent perfume that would sell at Walmart.

      Reply
  15. Jodi says:
    February 4, 2022 at 9:30 am

    This is grooming. Not a project.

    Reply
    • Jules says:
      February 4, 2022 at 9:53 am

      @Jodi- Grooming refers specifically to children and pedophiles. Julia is a grown ass woman, likely with a team of advisors. Do not even try to compare.

      Reply
  16. atorontogal says:
    February 4, 2022 at 10:07 am

    The underboob being the new cleavage makes me cringe. I’d be terrified my nip would pop out! And the posers made me LOL – so thanks for that.

    Reply
  17. Tyty says:
    February 4, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Kanye current look is totally ripped off from Shia labeouef
    And this lady is thirsty… but I love how lainey and other gossip are selling her as a “hustler” lol

    Reply
  18. Case says:
    February 4, 2022 at 10:13 am

    Does he think anyone believes or is impressed by this? It’s really kinda pathetic and silly.

    Reply
  19. Merricat says:
    February 4, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Kanye tries so hard to impress. I used to find his talent impressive, but I can hardly remember the last time I felt that way.

    Reply
  20. Mina_Esq says:
    February 4, 2022 at 10:33 am

    Birkin and Kelly bags are still scarce. Kanye just has access.

    Reply
  21. Christine says:
    February 4, 2022 at 10:57 am

    They’re both on drugs, right?

    Reply
    • Justjj says:
      February 4, 2022 at 11:01 am

      They have to be. This is not going to end well and frankly, there is something next level dark and concerning about his behavior.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 4, 2022 at 11:11 am

      as I noted above, they both look like they’re rolling.

      Reply
      • Justjj says:
        February 4, 2022 at 11:51 pm

        I guess my point was that Molly doesn’t turn you into a creep lord ex partner stalker and current gf love bomber who acts without a single rational inkling (?)

  22. Lena says:
    February 4, 2022 at 11:03 am

    I kind of would to like use the „I am a Barbie girl in a Barbie world“ song over clips of them:
    “ I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world
    Life in plastic, it’s fantastic
    You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere
    Imagination, life is your creation“

    Reply
  23. samipup says:
    February 4, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    Does she now own only the ? 3-4 outfits that Kenye deemed is her total wardrobe now?

    Reply
  24. Elsa says:
    February 4, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    I would like a baby Birkin. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  25. Waitwhat? says:
    February 4, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    What a bunch of tacky, classless posers.

    Reply
  26. Sof says:
    February 4, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Scarce or not, luxury bags in general have lost their investment value by becoming really popular, the market got saturated (I mean, they are still pretty expensive but the reselling prices are not as high as people hoped).
    Then, the satus symbol: when everyone from musicians, to footballer’s wives to influencers have plenty of them…yes, the snobs must be clutching their pearls thinking of new ways to be above the rest of us mortals.

    Reply
  27. ME says:
    February 4, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Anyone see the war going on between Kim and Kanye on tiktok/twitter ? He shaded Kim for being divorced many times and said he doesn’t want North on Tik Tok. She responded with a lengthy reply saying how she’s the soul caregiver and financial supporter of their kids. I wonder when Kanye will break and really let the tea spill on the Kardashians. Seems like he’s ready.

    Reply
    • Sister Carrie says:
      February 4, 2022 at 3:56 pm

      But what tea could there really be? We already know that the bodies are fake, the billionaire status is fake, and the supposed business acumen is fake.

      Reply
  28. grabbyhands says:
    February 4, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    I maintain that she is in on the joke and is just enjoying the ride for as long as she can, whereas Kim really thought she was part of some kind of Beyonce/Jay Z level of power couple when in reality she was just a empty head dress up doll for him. I will never believe there was any real depth of feeling for either of them – I don’t think either of them are capable of it.

    The whole thing would be funnier than it is if it wasn’t for the fact that we have their constant obnoxious one upmanship for PR in our faces. I assume a PMK planted story is coming soon about Kim and Pete or Kim suddenly remembering she was going for a law degree or that she has children. I don’t understand how people still cape for either of these self centered jackasses.

    Reply
  29. olliesmom says:
    February 4, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    1990 Vogue video Madonna called and she wants her boob cones back.

    Reply
  30. JustMe says:
    February 4, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    Well shots have been fired by both sides in the Instagram war by both sides. Kardashians are going to learn they can’t control the narrative cause Kanye won’t be as easy to manipulate as Tristan was

    Reply
  31. HeyKay says:
    February 4, 2022 at 4:31 pm

    I’m 60 and not much into fashion so I needed to Google to learn what a baby birkin bag is/cost.
    WTH?
    People are really losing their good sense if anybody spends that kind of $$ on a handbag.
    Holy dancing cats that is unreal to me.

    IMO, everyone should work hard to ignore Kanye, all the Kardashians, and 4 other celebs of their personal choice. 😀
    Attention seeking, social media loving tools will wilt and die without all the attention.
    Ugh to all of them.

    Reply

