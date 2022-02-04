Prince Harry’s BetterUp convo: None of us have it sorted out, ‘life is about discovery’

Serena Williams and Prince Harry did their BetterUp “Inner Work” conversation yesterday via video-conference. I assume Harry was in Montecito and I assume Serena was in Florida. Seeing Serena talk these days is pretty rare – while she’s active on social media, she hasn’t been at a tennis tournament since Wimbledon last year. She’s been especially quiet on the tennis/injury front. She folded that into the conversation, basically saying that she’s been doing that “inner work” during her time away from the tour, that she’s taking time for herself. Harry spoke about being burned out and needing to take time for himself, to calm his mind and just disconnect.
Prince Harry, Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux took part in the inaugural Inner Work conference. The three discussed the importance of doing work on yourself to prevent burnout and improve your mental health. Prince Harry urged why people should make time for themself, using himself as an example of reaching burnout. Harry said he was “burning the candle at both ends” and was forced to look inward. Williams, as a top-performing athlete, was “pulled in so many different directions.”
“I’m super strategic– I take ‘me time,’” she explained. “What really is important is focusing on me and me time. Boundaries are so important to have. If you don’t have boundaries you aren’t going to reach what you can do… Don’t send emails at 11 p.m. You will burn out.”
Harry agreed with Williams on setting boundaries and knowing what you can take on, “It starts at home, it starts internal.” He also shared how his day goes and how he fits time in for self-reflection. When “one of the kids have gone to school, one is having a nap,” Prince Harry said he will then carve out 30-45 minutes to “take the dog for a walk” or meditate.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Harry and Williams spoke about maintaining good mental health even when times get hard, such as losses on the tennis court. “When it comes to losing, I hate that word, I want to coin it a growing experience,” Williams said. “As much as I hate it, I have learned so much. Losses are important, learn from them,” she added.
Realizing they were rambling, Williams and Harry both apologized, “Sorry we can talk for hours.”
“Harry is always solving all my problems,” Williams said of Harry’s improvement through the BetterUp. “You are just always figuring it out for me.”
Harry gave credit to Williams for doing the work herself but joked that he should be on BetterUp’s coaching board.
“I don’t have it sorted, Serena doesn’t have it sorted, none of us do. Life is about discovery,” Harry concluded, noting that one of the best things he has learned to do is “turn a negative into a positive.” It “feels like a superpower. It’s work, but out of all the work we do… it is the most fulfilling. Apart from being a dad!”
It sounds like a nice conversation, and Serena sounds like she was hyping Harry a bit, which is also pretty nice. “When it comes to losing, I hate that word, I want to coin it a growing experience” – girl, you’ve had too many growing experiences lately, figure out a way to win those damn matches!! As for what Harry said about being burned out and finding time to meditate or walk the dog every day… the usual suspects have a problem with what he said, and they’re trying to make him sound like an elitist for suggesting that adults should try to spend 30 minutes of every day on their own mental health? It’s pretty basic stuff, it’s not elitist at all.
Something slightly superficial: when I first looked at the clip of Harry speaking, I thought he had gotten a too-short haircut. But no. He’s lost a lot of hair in recent months!! *ginger sob*
This was a great discussion and I’m glad Harry looks so at peace. Of course, the typical planned outrage is predictable across the pond at this point but I’m glad it doesn’t enter their world like it used to. It’s crazy to me how people who clearly miss the Sussexes keep attacking them but expecting a different result. It’s not sticking anymore and it’s getting boring. The RF and BM are some of the most backwards people I’ve ever seen.
The thing is these discussions are happening on a private platform. That you have to register through your own work email. So this content is easily avoidable if you don’t want to see it. But I guess outrage sells and the British Mob is fickle as hell..
Agreed. The problem is that they’re only making better up and Harry more money. Harry and Meghan are using the media as clickbait at this point and they’re too stupid to realize it. The BM are not in a position to not report on them because they need them. Harry and Meghan don’t the BM. It’s actually a reversal of situations. That’s why their mad. Mad because they can’t control them, mad because they have no access and the American media are benefiting. The RF and BM are making the Sussexes and everything they touch into billionaires, that will in turn give them deeper pockets to keep suing the tabloids if they cross the line. It’s irony at it’s best.
It is nice to see Harry so at peace and comfortable talking about the need to continue working on your inner self. Serena brought up excellent points regarding boundaries, as we should all set them for ourselves.
I am glad that they did this as it’s important to look at issues that a man and a woman in high profile positions present their strides in better mental health.
Unable and unwilling to adapt to changes and on top of that treat adaptability as evil and wrong.
If they accept that things have not only changed but for the better, the whole institution and industry surrounding it crumbles.
They are terrified to their soul that Harry leaving and thriving will cause a domino effect. If they can’t ruin Harry’s life, their next goal it to frighten the next generation into never trying to leave either. God forbid Charlotte and Louis get any ideas about having a life outside The Firm.
Absolutely right! H&M allegations against the firm weren’t the most damaging because people have short memories. But, the fact that they continue to thrive outside the firm and are global philanthropists (an image co-opted by the BRF) means people will start wondering why the BRF even exists if they can do the same work but without taxpayer funding.
Please, I beg of you…..don’t tell Serena to “shut up and dribble”
seconded! that was ice cold. you don’t live inside her body.
Thirded. That was rude.
Agree. Serena hasbeen playing quality tennis for more than 20 years now and still playing at a high-level after most of her contemporaries retired. So you can miss me with “win more matches.”
Yep. I read that and cringed. What an awful thing to say about someone who is struggling against a feeling of ‘being a loser’ — that’s the whole reason she has to reframe, so she can stay sane and keep a modicum of confidence.
“ Something slightly superficial: when I first looked at the clip of Harry speaking, I thought he had gotten a too-short haircut. But no. He’s lost a lot of hair in recent months!! *ginger sob*”
It’s just a new haircut, Kaiser. Hair doesn’t fall out perfectly even.
I think it’s the same case as the first visit to NYC. Harry is a very light skinned man. In bright light/ sunlight, his hair looks almost transparent then in darker light, it looks fuller. I’m a woman but I cut off all my hair years ago and if he decides to, I think he’ll look good.
But anyway, Harry looks good. Healthy. Buff. Happy.
Exactly. I don’t think it’s any thinner, it’s the same as it has been for a while.
Buff and healthy was the first thing I noticed, Harry is looking a lot more California these days and it suits him
I thought it was always this thin too. The shorter haircut really shows it.
I get up at 4am so that I’ll have an hour to myself. I workout, meditate, read or maybe scroll the internet, basically I do what I feel would be best for me on that particular day. Having that time has been so helpful for my physical and mental health.
It’s so important to have that little “me” time and just relax. I don’t understand how we got to a society where working yourself into an early grave (so to speak) is a positive thing.
blame capitalism.
my advice: schedule me time. put it in your calendar!
That’s wonderful that you are able to do that. I am certain that it creates a lovely balance for you!!
Exactly, it’s not elitist at all. If you have time to watch tv in the evening and most people do you have time to meditate, read a book, go for a short walk etc…
But he did get a haircut. Getting a haircut on thinning hair just makes it looks the balding more noticeable, but it’s just a haircut.
Haz is looking rested, moisturized and healthy. Love that for him! I literally cackled at the DMs manufactured outrage because like they’re yelling at Harry for suggesting… that working shouldn’t leave you crushingly exhausted and unable to live a happy and fulfilled life. Lol they can stay mad.
His shoulders look broader too!
He’s definitely been doing some weight training.
He does!!! He looks genuinely happy and at peace!! He also seems at ease as he speaks as well. It’s wonderful to see Harry so happy and relaxed!! 😊
That is what is making the Islanders look like crazed druggies!! Another day of raging lunatics raging on and on about someone that is thousands of miles away on another continent and in another country. They will all be gray by the end of the day.
The entire event was impressive and informative. The typical outrage from the BM has become so predictable that it’s no longer registering with most people.
I’m grateful to Harry because he’s made the British press finally admit that royals don’t work. And I love Harry and Serena’s relationship, I bet they’ve learned a lot from each other.
What was so interesting about this conversation was that Harry was usually was the one grounding it to take into account onormal people who have a harder time being able to set aside time tor Inner Work. His first comment was about how many people watching this might think ‘well all the stuff everyome is saying is great but I don’t bave the time’ and also referenced how much harder it is for single parents and those stretched thin with work and life obligations to do this. I think the key point was that if employers want their employees to better themselves they need to give them the space, time, and resources to do it. I know Invictus has been doing work with the NHS so I wonder if some of that was informing his comments here. Serena’s more prolonged comments on burnout were great as well.
Also LOVED the banter between Harry and Serena. Serena said that they talk all the time and the last time they sat on the lawn and talked for hours and you could definitely see that. They seem very close and supportive and Alexi seemed to love the banter too. It must be a nice change for Harry to be surrounded by people who actually care about his opinion and praise him publicly instead of being surrounded by snakes who feel the need to constantly to break him down at every corner.
Harry looks sporty to me, and happy. Which obviously means that Harry is trying to steal Kate’s sporty limelight after she took his rugby patronage.
Those British tab hacks coming after Harry and bashing the concept of me time when they are the laziest, most work-allergic group of so-called professionals on the planet? I am sure they go right to the pub for a pint and some self care quite early in the day every day. After all, it must take them ten minutes tops to churn out their slop articles, and then even less time to tweet another slam of H&M. All they do is make up lies, add a few lines of “it is thought that” or “it is suggested that,” then copy/paste chunks of text that say H&M live in a $14 million dollar house with 16 bathrooms, they left the monarchy in 2020 after their half-in half-out offer was rejected by the monarchy, William can’t put his arm around his brother anymore, blah, blah, blah. They are the worst.
They have to trash Harry’s efforts, not only because it’s Harry and his name generates clicks, but also because if they stopped to self-reflect they’d have to admit that they’re useless parasites. They write mindless crap all day so the tabloid owners can get rich and they soothe themselves by seeing their name in print. It’s a bleak existence, if they thought about it.
Harry looks relaxed and great. I love that ET interviewed them, very neutral and honest article about two parents living their lives, no lies and glamour and sublimal narratives. Such a big difference. Good job.
When Harry brings up that employers have a responsibility for their staff’s mental well-being he hits the nail on the head – mental health is often packaged as if it’s an individual’s responsibility, sure there are things we can all do to help ourselves, however a big part of it is also a societal issue – lack of money, lack of resources, lack of security etc these are huge factors at play in mental health and employers should absolutely be stepping up to do their part.