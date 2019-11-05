James McAvoy reportedly got ‘secretly married’ to Lisa Liberati, his GF of three years

James McAvoy and Anne-Marie Duff announced their divorce in 2016. It was depressing, because they had been together for so long (married for nine years) and because they had a young son. They were a great couple, and there were rumors, but no one made a big deal about those rumors and so I felt like an a–hole whenever I was like “so what is REALLY going on here?” James moved on… quickly. He started dating Lisa Liberati, whom he met while working with M. Night Shyamalan (Lisa was Night’s assistant). So… James and Lisa have been together about three-and-a-half years by most accounts. And now it looks like they got secretly married?
Hollywood actor James McAvoy is believed to have married his girlfriend Lisa Liberati in secret after she was spotted wearing a wedding ring. The X Men hunk is reported to have been calling Lisa his “wife” and told how they got hitched just “recently”, according to Mail Online. The publication reports how James, 40, who met Lisa, also 40, during his split with ex wife Anne-Marie Duff, had seemingly given the inside track to director Jamie Lloyd, who was overheard saying Lisa visits him in rehearsals. He referred to her as James’ wife – apparently letting slip the secret.
Images have additionally shown the Starter For 10 actor standing close to Lisa, who can be seen holding her left hand behind her back with a shimmering ring on her wedding finger. The silver band glistened on her finger as they paid a visit to the film set for Dispatches From Elsewhere. The cute couple were first linked in 2016 when James was shooting Split in Lisa’s native Philadelphia.
Let’s be real… James McAvoy isn’t a tabloid fixture and we can truly go months and months without hearing from him or hearing any gossip about him. It seems on-brand for him to “secretly marry” someone he’s been quietly dating for years. So in that sense, I’m not surprised. But I was still like “whoa, he got REMARRIED?” Maybe it’s coming out at the moment because James is promoting HBO’s His Dark Materials.
Also: James has an Instagram and he posted this Halloween photo of himself and Lisa doing a couple-costume. Hm.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram and Backgrid.
The break up was very sad, and yeah there’s always been a bit of sketchiness we all hand-waved. But given the theme on today’s site I’ll give points for another age appropriate match. It’s not like he traded in for a 19 year old.
I don’t think you were being an a-hole, because let’s be real… the timeline spoke for itself. Had he been a bigger household name I’m sure more eyes would have been on his divorce and quick relationship. But, as you said.. he’s really not and can easily slip into the shadows.
I remember seeing photos of them/multiple posts about them being seen together before the divorce. Just my opinion but I think she came between them and they weren’t in the process of a divorce just yet.
Always thought it was odd how they announced during X men promo.
I mean, I never really thought anything bad of this…? Him and his ex-wife seem to have a good relationship, no big drama came out of it (as opposed to what happened with Ewan McGregor, for example) and Lisa is an actual grown woman. God bless.
I just think Ewan is a bigger star than James, and he also left his wife for another well known actress. I’m sure if Lisa was an actress it would have been more talked about. Ewans kids are also older than James’ son so they have a social media presence and lashed out when the news broke.
Sure, Lisa isn’t half his age, but why celebrate a man for getting with a woman his own age if an affair is a possibility that led to it?
And off topic but people always hate on the men who get with these young women… last I checked it went both ways. They are choosing to be with someone as old as their dad lol
Refreshing that they are the same age!
He was wearing a wedding ring on Colbert a few weeks ago.
I thought he was married to Claire Danes, so um, clearly he’s one of a few interchangeable Brits…
How could you confuse James McAvoy with Hugh Dancy? No! Hugh is milquetoast in comparison.
His divorce is one that still stings for me. Glad they’re happy, but the whiff of a sketchy vibe still puts me off.