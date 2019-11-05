Kim Kardashian & Kanye West want to build an organic farm on their LA property

I truly cannot and will not keep track of all of the real estate moves made by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. I remember, years ago, trying to keep track of all of it and it just made me tired. At that point, they bought some kind of money-pit home which they were trying to completely renovate from top to bottom, only Kanye couldn’t decide on anything so Kim, Kanye and North were basically living with Kris Jenner for several years. That was a while ago. For some time, I think Kim and Kanye have been living in a completed mansion which is decorated in all-beige, the same home we saw in Kim’s Vogue video over the summer. Is that the “Hidden Hills mansion”? I don’t know. But they do own several properties in the LA/Calabasas area. And on one of those properties, they plan to expand the whole spread and create some kind of farm? Yeah, doubtful.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s empire is growing, but their latest expansion in Hidden Hills might slow it down … because they’ll never need to leave. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … they just scooped up a neighboring property of their massive HH estate — which already has an estimated value of $60 million — for another cool $3 mil. We’re told the property was on the market — Kim and Kanye didn’t squeeze anyone out — so they decided to buy it … they now are the owners of 8 acres all in a row.
Of course, they already have HUGE plans for their updated compound. We’re told they plan to transform their combined properties into guest homes, a spa retreat, and essentially … a private farm for the kids. Our sources say the Wests are aiming for an organic garden and citrus grove on their grounds to streamline their own farm-to-table dining. Like we said … no need to leave.
If they do care to venture out, though, have plenty of options. We broke the story … Kanye dropped some serious cash this summer on a Wyoming property called Monster Lake Ranch, which includes 8 lodging units, 2 freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center and lots of barns, corrals and horses on 4,500 acres! And, there’s also their Calabasas property near Hidden Hills, where Ye put up some prototype dome housing structures as part of his vision of an egalitarian community … but they were later torn down. Now, he’s got more land to play with.
Would you do a makeshift organic farm in the middle of Los Angeles? No. I would not. With all of the water issues and fire issues, I feel like it would be a big waste of time. You know what wouldn’t be a waste? Turning some of that Wyoming land into a real working farm. Honestly though, I always wonder about rich celebrities doing these kinds of massive property deals where they combine multiple properties and customize everything a bit too much. Like, what’s the re-sell going to look like? Who is in the market (five years from now when Kim and Kanye get bored) for a combined chain of properties with a small organic farm, a spa, etc?
I could see them doing the Farm thing, but you’re right the water thing would be an issue. That said, Hidden Hills in LA county and not Ventura County. That may make a difference. I’m not really sure. I could see them having a small Michelle Obama like garden, and they could sell the excess at the farmers market.
As an aside, I don’t really get them as a couple anymore. Ye is openly rejecting the very reasons he got with Kim. Why are they together? He doesn’t like women who are sexually provocative. Kim is. He’s pretty erratic. Kim doesn’t appear to be. And if he’s on psych meds, it might* contribute ED. (*Pure speculation I know. My mom is a therapist and has a wide knowledge of psychiatric drugs and its side affects.)
So while none of my business, I’m still curious. Why are they together?
Will that spa include liposuction and botox? That way the whole family doesn’t have to go far for touch ups ! What a great gesture if they do make a large organic farm and donate a lot of the food since you know they won’t be eating all of that. I wonder how all this luxury is affecting the kids? With any super wealthy kids, this can’t be a good thing. I saw an episode where North wanted a limo so the next day she got a limo but she was upset because it wasn’t Pink and pouted the entire day. That can’t be good. They need someone in their lives to keep them grounded but who could that be? Their friends/relatives are all rich too.
Hope it bankrupts them
Not in California, because of water and fire issues, but I’d love to have a citrus grove & a small organic garden. If I ever came into money, I would that. But I don’t understand doing it in middle of LA either, but I guess Wyoming or some other suitable rural area doesn’t have the same attention-seeking opportunities.