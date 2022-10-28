Prince William & Kate take an active interest in the prep work & optics of their events?

Rhiannon Mills at Sky News has an interesting piece about the new Prince and Princess of Wales and how they view their new roles and titles. So far, we’ve seen more of William and Kate than we usually would have this time of year, but there honestly hasn’t been a dramatic difference in the substance, tone, style or operations. Literally the only thing they’ve done differently is “do more public appearances for a month.” And it didn’t last!! Anyway, it’s abundantly clear that Kensington Palace sent Mills a list of all of the ways in which William (and only William) will be great in this role.
No hard relaunch: Those who’ve worked with them tell me you don’t get a sense of a hard relaunch for brand Prince and Princess of Wales, they have a well laid out thematic agenda for their work and they are sticking to it.
William won’t be “too political” like his father: It is a label that William and his team are likely to wary of, but there are suggestions we may now actually hear more from him rather than less.
Lord William Hague (chair of the Royal Foundation) on the Keens: “Certainly in the royal foundation, we’re not changing tone, you know, if anything, we’re going up another gear with a tone that’s well established of how to help with certain issues of some of society’s deepest problems where we need to bring people together to work on… There will be other issues to come in the future. So I think you will find for the Prince and Princess of Wales that work very much goes on and if anything, goes up another gear.”
The foundation’s work won’t be political, says Hague: “We’re always careful, the royal foundation is non-political of course and it’s global. So of course we have to take great care with the issues that we work on. But there is no shortage of those issues. It’s absolutely right for a royal family that’s engaged with the world and wants to help people and serve people to get involved with.”
They’ve been looking at polling: The royals don’t do their own opinion rating polls but members of some households have been reading other polling since the Queen died to see how their messaging has been playing out. A source observed that “their strength has come in continuity. The household hierarchy means Buckingham Palace leads, so there are guard rails in place to stick to”.
William & Kate care about the optics: I am told that both William and Kate pay a very active interest in how their events are covered, a lot of prep work goes into how it’s going to be perceived, how it looks. As they step up it does feel like a missed opportunity that more context and background on the work going on behind the scenes hasn’t always been briefed, and often that’s been put down to it being a small and young team. There is a sense that approach may be changing, not just to counter potentially negative headlines, or because their roles have changed, but ultimately because what they can deliver is incredibly powerful; a global platform to get messages out to a huge audience, and an unrivalled ability to convene on issues like the illegal wildlife trade.
Lord Hague on how Americans are jealous of William & Kate: “The US government said to me, no government in the world could do what you’re doing in the royal foundation, what Prince William is doing on this issue. Because you see we have Chinese airlines, departments of the Chinese government working in the same grouping as the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and companies from across the Western world, with no political mistrust or suspicion about a government organising it. So what Prince William has shown with this, with the royal foundation, on wildlife is really that there’s this tremendous convening power.”
[From Sky News]
The most interesting part, to me, was the stuff about their Communications department: “I am told that both William and Kate pay a very active interest in how their events are covered, a lot of prep work goes into how it’s going to be perceived, how it looks.” They literally do not. Their Caribbean Flop Tour was a perfect example of that, with their colonialist cosplay, scuba diving mid-tour, the sh-t with the Bob Marley statue and of course all of the tone-deaf and flat-out racist sh-t with Black people. The truth is that William and Kate are too lazy to care about the prep work, so they outsource it to their “small and young team” full of incompetents.
As for Americans being jealous of the Royal Foundation… lol. Their foundation is a massive scam and I would love to see it audited.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Nope. Too lazy.
@VEGASSCHMEGAS
I second that!
Yep. In that regard, nothing has changed. And they are so arrogant to let the people know that they don’t intent to work any harder, despite new titles and positions, and millions more of public money and properties at their disposal.
I didn’t know Sky News did satire.
Actually, I believe it. And it shows. Just not in a good way like they think.
Mr. Royal Foundation telegraphed something else in his response. The Wailses are thinking about America, but America isn’t thinking about the Wailses. It’s still all about Harry and Meghan and who is the Bestest Royal Couple. The Wails can’t get over the fact that they aren’t the only royal show in town. That’s their obsession.
Right. The only thing I read was that the Keens are so jealous of H&M’s life in America, Archewell, their global reach, etc. Those two had well over a decade to “go global” but it was only until H&M have dominated that they are trying to flip the script. They should be focusing on the UK and the struggles their countryman are going through. The Keen message is essentially the UK ain’t sh*t, we’d rather be in the US.
“Americans jealous of Mr and Mrs Keenery”…Ha! They wish! More like the Keens are crazy jealous of the American Prince and Princess.
Have you noticed how the word “global” pops up frequently in the utterances of the left over royals, especially the keens, ever since a certain royal couple emigrated to the USA and people began to see what theyd been building while the world paused for covid. IYKYK
The UK always thought the royals were global because of the stolen land in the Commonwealth. They found out through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex what is means to be TRULY global…they are trying to play catch up
I rolled my eyes so hard I have a headache now 🙄
Me too. How will they tackle “some of society’s deepest problems” while not being political? Of course, they won’t since they never did. All the gaslighting! Everything about these two is what they will do or plan to do. Somehow nothing comes of any of it.
And note to William Hague: We have foundations in America too. Some of them actually do things.
As I read that I thought, but some of society’s deepest problems are caused by politics. How are they going to thread that needle?
And what I got out of this nonsense, was that they’re going to publish more ‘meetings’ to let us know all the nitty-gritty work they’re actually doing to support their photo ops, excuse me, royal engagements.
And finally, William can do better than the USF&WS? Really? Can he do better than CITES? The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species? That brought over 80 countries together in the early ’60s (quick google). CITES signatory countries have been working together since before William was born. F&WS is the federal agency responsible for consultations on the ESA, Endangered Species Act. I don’t think this Hague person knows what the heck he’s talking about. William certainly doesn’t.
“Note to William Hague,” hahaha.
I think what the Royal Foundation actually means to say is, “We accept money from everyone, without discrimination! Chinese, Saudi, Russian, American…all currencies are welcome and can be exchanged into pounds! Now maybe those pounds will result in a knighthood, a UK citizenship, or even a dinner with the Keens (who unfortunately, do have to leave after appetizers are served). Donate away and find out what prize is in store for YOU!”
Not political means “We won’t be wasting any money on poor people. It will all be spent on giving jobs to the real poor people – our friends whose parents can’t support them in the life of leisure they deserve.”
The sade and laughable thing is, the Wales’s believe these kind of crap their staff are telling them to believe; we are so great, we ars so global, we have so much influence, People abroad are jealous of our work. They should stop to biggening these two lazy, mediocres.
The only correct thing to do is to fire the hangers on and the sycophantic, incompetent lot, and to hire and pay well skilled, competent employees, who are able to put them to work and in training, to better themselves for their new role (if that’s even possible at here ages).
“who are able to put them to work and in training, to better themselves for their new role (if that’s even possible at here ages).”
@ HennyO – but that’s the problem, they don’t WANT to be put to work or training to better themselves! That’s why having incompetent staff appeals to them, so they won’t have to work or prepare for their new role.
Same. The entire article is laughable. And “the US government told me” — what? That doesn’t even make sense.
I also got a good laugh at, “they have a well laid out thematic agenda for their work and they are sticking to it.”
By all means, stick to it. Their Caribbean tour went so well, we wouldn’t want to go changing anything, now would we.
It’s also funny that they drop this article about how hard they work in the middle of a TWO-WEEK vacation.
Never change, W&K.
Of course they won’t change – “their strength has come in continuity.” We should be prepared for continuous failure.
Never seen so many excuses for not producing results. Is there a royal in charge of this drawer full of apathy?
This is hilarious. Even if it was true it doesn’t make them look good!
As soon as I read the headline I knew what that top photo was going to be.
They’re cartoon caricatures.
The only thing I got out of this is the Cambridges and their team are delusional.
It’s bizarre that they describe them as a young and small team too. One because wouldn’t the heir have all the resources in building a solid large team? It’s not like they should have reasonably thought that the Queen was living forever. Plus, do they mean the team is young literally? That seems at odds with the narrative that everyone wants the job working for them and how coveted a role it is, that it makes up for the low pay. Seems likely it’s a “young” team because they are awful to work for and they have ridiculous turnover.
I caught that part about a young team. Whenever I have heard of someone being young, something like “but has experienece in x y and z” is usually included to sort of boost their credentials. It’s odd that it’s not included here. Do will and Kate really have a team that has mostly entry level experience? Because that is telling if that is the case.
I think that’s just meant to play into the idea that W&K are new to this, they’re still learning, they’re still figuring out their roles, etc. they have a young staff, there’s a learning curve, etc.
they don’t want people to think about how they are over 40 (Kate is almost 41), have been doing this job for 11 years (and W has been in the system his entire life), so they should be more experienced and have more projects under their belt etc.
Basically don’t really compare them to H&M, they have a young staff, and dont forget the young family!!!!
“Engaged with the world, and wants to help people and serve people…”
I think not. Massive projection onto themselves of all the hard work another (ex) royal couple is actually doing.
They’ll say that when it goes well but the first sign of discourse and they’ll claim they knew nothing and had no control or knowledge.
Or find a way to blame Harry and Meghan.
If anyone needs a super realistic Halloween decoration, they can use my body, because I just died laughing.
Every time they talk about how Americans love William and Kate, or how the Wailses are eager to get a foothold in America, or how America is jealous of the Brits because of their precious royals, I can’t help hearing “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton. We’re just not into you, guys. It’s over!
@Miranda, 🤣🤣
LOL, Miranda! You nailed it!
Miranda–🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀
Loving it! Go Miranda!!🤩
So PW is supposedly working with the Chinese government but not political? And the US government in its entirety bragged about the royal foundation? Really? Name a name here because that is very non-specific and reads like BS. PW is going to solve the wildlife problems in all other countries but says squat about issues in his own country and is going ahead with his environmentally unsound build that KC had planned. What crap.
Omg, what a load of hash – what does any of this mean? Blah, blah, blah, issues, themes, global, blah, blah. Their strength is in continuity – like they were doing nothing before so they’ll continue doing nothing in the future – that kind of continuity? And what is this about Chinese airlines and the US Fish and Wildlife Service – there was something the other day about Chinese airlines illegally transporting monkeys into the US, but what does this have to do with the Prince’s foundation?
Right? It was just a lot of meaningless words thrown together. I think it basically said, W&K are going to continue doing what they’ve always done, but we’re going to let you know about all the meetings they attend to prep, ’cause they do that, you know! And something something endangered species, William is a genius, he can do what no one else on the planet can do with his foundation. Sure, whatevs.
Exactly, it’s a word salad with zero substance at all. This bit is particularly nothingburger:
“Certainly in the royal foundation, we’re not changing tone, you know, if anything, we’re going up another gear with a tone that’s well established of how to help with certain issues of some of society’s deepest problems where we need to bring people together to work on… There will be other issues to come in the future. So I think you will find for the Prince and Princess of Wales that work very much goes on and if anything, goes up another gear.”
What in the actual hell? They PAY this man to speak on their behalf?
The repetition of “non-political” tells me everything I need to know about their intentions with these new titles. EVERYTHING is political. Because policy touches EVERYTHING. Want to help poor people? POLITICAL! The environment? POLITICAL!! Mental health? POLITICAL!!!! That they are so ignorant (or deliberately avoiding) any meaningful action is so infuriating.
Everyone they work with is a tory hack which is political AF. Hague is just assuming people are stupid and to be fair royalists really aren’t bright.
Since when? And I see shots were fired with the “household hierarchy means BP leads so there are guard rails in place to stick to” statement. Lol! IOW stay in your lane KP! And stop trying to run with the big dogs!
“The US govt said to me” Really? The entire Federal govt said that? All approx 24 million of them? With an election pending on Nov 8, they said that? Just stop! I’ve got to stop reading Celebitchy bc surely laughing this hard and this much every day can’t be healthy!
I saw the guard rails comment as meaning, don’t worry folks, these two clowns (W&K) can’t mess things up too badly because the rules were established long ago & it’s the monarch in charge, not these two.
@BeanieBean, I agree with you, but at this point, knowing Chuck is running things is no more reassuring than if W&K were let loose. Their new king has shown himself to be a whiny little bitch, monarch or not.
I think the real issue is that they don’t understand what ‘political’ means. Fair enough, don’t endorse your favourite candidate publicly or say which way you’re going to vote in a referendum.
But human rights are not political. The environment is not political. Speaking out against misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia etc is not political
Global. They are global. Their work is global. Global. Get it? Keep saying global. I’m laughing. Their vacations are global is more accurate.
GLOBAL!!
Dammit, I had a long comment and it got eaten. Anyway.
I believe they ARE super involved with how things look, which is why everything looked so colonizer terrible in the Caribbean. They have their perspective, and a few staffers they may listen to because they’re enough “one of us” and then old white courier dudes. That leads to what we saw there, and they still fundamentally don’t understand why ppl didn’t like it.
Wtf is the Royal Foundation about? How is it apolitical AND taking care of deep important issues that can’t be mentioned? Dude had zero concrete examples. What issue would require Chinese airplanes to communicate with U.S. Fisheries and wildlife? What deep issue would that be?
Also, is the next gear that they’re reaching for apolitically gong to be naming issues? The fact that Earshot and environmental stuff was explicitly not mentioned, and KC3 political involvement was mentioned disparingly means that Will’s done pretending even after his Boston visit.
LOL, no American is jealous of the royal foundation. I would say most dont even know it exists, including Kate fans over here.
Now I actually do think that W&K are concerned with how their events are covered and how the events are perceived (notice she didn’t say there’s a lot of work that goes into the event itself, just how its covered) bc that’s all that matters to them. The charity doesn’t matter, the visit doesn’t matter, only the perception of it matters. Its funny they’re going back to that though, considering the epic fail that was the Caribbean tour. but it was clear that was all about optics, they just couldnt’ figure out why the optics were a failure. Who DOESN’T want to see Kate wear a white lace dress and drive around in a military jeep like a dictator’s wife?
And I can’t figure out what this means:
“we’re going up another gear with a tone that’s well established of how to help with certain issues of some of society’s deepest problems where we need to bring people together to work on”
so….there are problems and they are going to bring people together to work on problems and gearing up and a well established tone blah blah blah. talk about a word salad.
Yes–I thought that was actually true. They care about the look of their events, not the substance. That’s generally true of royal engagements, historically. It’s just that others (Charles, Anne) put up better numbers.
I’ve always thought that the Windsors (apart from the Queen) looked down upon Harry, Meghan & Diana for their sincerity about their charitable work. It’s like you’re not supposed to care. Royals should just carry out their “service” with a grudging sense of obligation to the public that supports them.
100%, they do care about the optics, it’s just that their colonial chic aesthetic is grotesque, and they’re so out of touch and surrounded by yes-men that they just don’t get it. They thought people would be delighted to see them scuba diving, they thought the QEII + Philip cosplay in the Jeep would be iconic. That’s honestly why they’re doomed to keep failing in this exact same way.
I actually interpreted this whole article to mean that they’re spending so much time staging photos, practicing poses, and casting their crowds of “fans” that they don’t have time to actually brief the rota on the particulars of the events, like what charity it is and why they’re even there.
You absolutely nail it they care more about the optics than the substance that’s why they surround themselves with tory stooges and tabloids employees. That’s why they prefer to uphold the invisible contract than stand up to the tabloids. And that’s why their visit will go well in December and forget about the minute after they left because nothing notable will come out of it.
The colonizer vibe was a specific choice but these two are so blind to their own racism they didn’t realize it until they were called out by the media.
I should have kept reading, I said basically the exact same thing above.
@Becks1 – The more I try to read this, the more I wonder what was in the word-salad dressing. Scotch? Gin?
Possibly a bit of not-so-well-hidden vodka…
A “crack baby” cocktail, with the tears of Kitty’s childhood dreams mixed in, for salt?
The British royals obsession with the USA is fascinating. They give zero interest to Canada, which is the first place they should touch down when they come to North America.
We don’t want them here. Chuck and Cam’s visit to the east coast was a flop. The last time W&K were here hardly anybody showed up and coverage in the media was minimal. There has been a groundswell over the past decade or so against the monarchy. Now that the Queen has gone to her big castle in sky, more and more countries will drop out of the commonwealth or at least hold referendums about leaving. Unfortunately Canada would have to have referendums in every province, and our First Nations peoples have some 30 or more separate treaties with the Crown that would have to be renegotiated with Canada. A whole new constitution would have to be created and that would likely take decades. So basically all we can do is ignore the BaRF whenever they deign to visit.
Legitimately, Canada is the only N. American country Willnot and Cannot should be remotely concerned with.
Please keep these idiots out of the US.
My sentiments exactly.
Can’t you have them for a couple of weeks? Give us Brits a break!
They’re so careful about not being political that they hire William Hague, a former leader of the conservative party and brexiter who wrote an article in 2020 against removing statues of racist colonial figures because it would create “some very empty public squares” .
Buttons and Pegs are lazy. Always have been. Always will us the children as a cover up to that laziness.
Well Lord Hague I certainly hope they take it UP another gear as I’m not sure there’s a lower one they could move to.
@Ceej lmfao, too true
They are The Most Uninteresting Couple In the World.
Meanwhile, the vibrant Sussexes keep living their best lives.
This is why as an animal lover I hate most conservationist efforts. They always come from a tone deaf point of privilege. He thinks society’s deepest concerns are the illegal animal trade? Not the fact that his people are weeks away from starving and freezing? He really thinks that rallying the few elite in the world is enough to make a real difference? Most conservationists never get that if you don’t get the whole community involved, you are going to fail. You are not going to get the average person to give more than a “that’s really sad, but I’m busy trying feed my family” if you don’t address their needs and how it all plays into the trade. So yet again, William is going to be a failure.
SN: as I’m scrolling through the pics at the end of the post, one of Brad Pitt came up. My opinion is so low of him they my immediate thought was of course he’s working with these idiots. It was only about a minute later that I realized it was an ad picture. 😆
Bollocks. They’re not smart enough to think that way at all. Kate can’t even dress appropriately much of the time and doesn’t even wear royal jewelry properly. You’re saying that they think about these things?? Pull the other one why don’t you?
I just noticed how much Kate resembles Lindsay Lohan.
Image selection once again top notch here! “Gold-standard”, even.
The vacuous look on Kate’s face in the pink-dress picture reminds me of Missi Pyle’s character in Galaxy Quest, smiling reflexively with no understanding of what’s going on. If Kate’s actually an alien in disguise, that would explain why both her empathy and fashion are so out-of-touch.
“The US government said to me, no government in the world could do what you’re doing in the royal foundation, what Prince William is doing on this issue.”
Tell me you know fcukall about the US federal government without telling me you know fcukall about the US federal government.
This is like bragging about purchasing and doing three entire marijuana last weekend.
So they earlier this week they wanted to be more “openly visible” on the world stage ( as opposed to, secretly invisible? Lol) and now they’re “actively” involved in planning. Great. So they’re just trying to add some more robust verbs to their usual keen nonsense. Maybe TOB took some kind of online class in marketing, and next they’ll be “harnessing” and “leveraging” and “scaling” things.
After reading that utter madness, I came away with a sense ( using their wording here) that the keens and all that work for them would say any shit to avoid the fact that Peggy,buttons and their staff just hate working in anyway, shape or form. If lazy and incompetent had a face in the dictionary, it would be the keens.
Why are they blaming a “young team.” Will and Kate not a young team- presumably somebody trained THEM, so they should be able to whip their new team into shape. Not a single point of substance can be found in the word salad that Hague is spewing out. He confirms that all they care about are the optics- what impact have they had on anything. In fact, what the hell do they actually DO? Can they not see how embarrassing this embiggening is?
All the energy spent plotting about the optics and how events will be perceived.
Not a damn is given about whether they accomplish anything or help people.
Dear lord. The stuff about wildlife protection and jealousy. Get real, Hague. William and his family are avid shooters and hunters – for sport, not to eat or cull. Yes, there are instances of one off culls to help animal populations, but they are utterly fond of shoots where the birds end up in piles, get burned or buried, not eaten. Kate Middleton apparently had no interest in shooting or hunting before she wanted to catch W’s eye, so dedicated herself to it from then on. This is a family built on huge levels of animal cruelty, with one generation back hunting big game for sport. Harry was fond of hunting quite big animals before he met Meghan, who seems to have turned him away from it. Diana couldn’t stand it, either. Thank heavens there have been two marry-ins with a true knowledge of animal welfare and the ability to stand by their principles and not bend them in order to gain favour. Oh, wait a minute, these are the same two women who were themselves ‘hunted’ down by the British press, with one dying and the other one driven from the UK.
I am going to say the quiet part aloud. The Prince and Princess of Wales are unsuited for their position, one they feel entitled to due to hereditary.
These is the latest of a series of reports of what they intend to do similar to a bad launch of the latest imperfect product.
In terms of optics, I am happy that you chose that image in the land rover. It was not just the image, it was the occasion.
They attended the first graduation of cadets from the training academy for the CARICOM and some African independent states.
It is about their future security against all rogue states.
They should have wisely declined the invitation.
The earth shot prize, of which some of the contributors were buying land in Belize of which they returned 1.7% to the natives.
That is not political? or another round of exploitation?
Belize spoke up after their uninvited trip and is being slandered, just the way the settler colonist normally behave.
I think they should focus on Wales, that ought to keep them busy.
For ….. sakes, both parties should look internally for self validation, or go shopping to fill the emotional abyss.
This will be another round of comparison until the global public turn away in boredom & disgust at the sameness, the circular finger pointing, especially if one has been trained to think in terms of result orientation.
How could anyone honestly think that in the blink of an eye these two lazy idiots would suddenly become a global power couple? Their uselessness will continue. If anyone questions their lack of work ethic, William will stamp his foot. The only thing I see them determined to do is…. as little as possible. Kate will be all “girlish” and “cutesy,” William will make his constipated, concerned face, and they will continue to disappear because after all, they are really good parents. Yikes.
Interpretation: they just don’t want to look like assholes again. But, um, their direct input into “optics” and “preparation” (regardless of the fact that they’re too damn lazy to do the work to control their own images) would not help AT ALL since in their own opinions, they will always be the “bee’s knees” (1920’s American expression for IT) and they are ALWAYS shocked that they have, once again, made asses of themselves. No doubt, the mockery has to be explained to them each time, and they ignore it, obviously, because they are Teflon– like truly big-time criminals around the world. They are untouchable so will go on blundering about and getting the state communication system to cover for and lie for them. Propaganda, that is. No free English press.
Kate will act broody and laugh out loud and william will look annoyed. One of the tabs says Kate is pregnant and Louis wants a little brother. The pregnancy rumors seems to be all the tabs have to have her “newsworthy.” William may want to put on another uniform on the tour. They looked ridiculous in that Land Rover.