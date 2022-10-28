Matthew Macfadyen: Actors in superhero movies are ‘doing it for the money’

Matthew Macfadyen has an excellent profile in Vanity Fair. I think he probably agreed to the interview to promote Operation Mincemeat (on Netflix), but there’s certainly a lot of talk of Succession in this piece. For American audiences, I’m sure his Succession character, Tom Wambsgans, is his iconic role and the role people will associate with Macfadyen for the rest of his life. He’s very, very good in Succession, but all of this brings up the fundamental issue of his career: he’s clearly a leading man, he’s tall, handsome, talented. So why has he spent his career doing character roles in ensembles for the most part? That’s what this VF piece tries to answer. Some highlights:
He prefers being a working actor: “When I was 14, Kenneth Branagh was making Henry V and directing and had his own company and was a sort of whirlwind. And I remember thinking, That’ll be me!” Macfadyen followed Branagh’s path to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, only to realize “I’m not Kenneth Branagh. I don’t have that Laurence Olivier/Kenneth Branagh energy to create my own stuff. I’m very happy being purely an actor. Also, if you’re a director, you need to know the answer to everybody’s questions. You can’t go and lay down in between takes.”
Falling for Keeley Hawes, who was married at the time: Romance developed between Macfadyen and Hawes while shooting MI-5. She had very recently married the father of her young baby son. “Matthew just came straight out with it and said ‘I love you’ in the rain one day. I thought, Oh dear, here we go,” Hawes later told a reporter. The British tabloids and paparazzi swarmed the couple, closely following Hawes’s divorce and 2004 wedding to Macfadyen.
Playing Mr. Darcy: “I wish I had enjoyed it more. But I did feel pressure—maybe it was a self-imposed pressure of, you know: This is a big film, don’t get it wrong.” He says Pride & Prejudice was the first time he’d been fed through the publicity machine. “Which I didn’t like and I didn’t understand.” During the Pride & Prejudice shoot, the studio put him on a special diet and had a personal trainer whittle him into svelte Darcy mode. “I didn’t feel very Mr. Darcy–ish. I felt like a bit of a middle-aged dad.” But Colin Firth, the Gen X Darcy to Macfadyen’s millennial Darcy, instantly grasped his successor’s appeal. “I finally understood the character!” he tells me via email. “I had to write a fan letter. Definitely my favourite Darcy.”
On Tom Wambsgans: “He’s not without ambition and vanity,… Tom would open the gates to the death camps.” Spending so much time in his character’s head during the past five years has made Macfadyen look at politicians differently. “That’s the really depressing thing about the Republican Party. You think: I don’t believe you, you’re just a Wambsgans! You’re just doing this to toe the line. Wambsganning! If you just are dumb and bigoted, that’s [one thing]. But if you’re just spinning it, then it’s really contemptible.”
On dealing with Method actors like Jeremy Strong: “I find it slightly aggravating because—it makes [the show] about one thing, and it’s an ensemble piece… You think of J. Smith-Cameron and Alan Ruck, who are f–king extraordinary actors. [Strong] is not the main event.” Macfadyen is annoyed by the implication that actors who don’t stay in character “aren’t as invested, or as involved, as someone who’s weeping in a corner… I look at Jeremy—that’s Kendall Roy, and so my heart starts banging a bit faster. Because I’ve made the imaginative leap. Because that’s my job. It’s not about what I’m feeling or what state I’ve got myself in before, or any of that. That’s not to say that’s wrong. That’s just not useful.”
He didn’t enjoy his 30s: “It was like, Am I old? Am I young? Why have I put on all this weight? What am I supposed to be? It was a relief to hit 40. And I feel quite excited about my 50s as well. It’s a sneaky sense of relief.”
He’s not interested in doing superhero movies: “I’ve done one big film like that, and it was a green-screen thing. It’s ass-paralyzingly boring, just acting to tennis balls and dots on the screen. You’re doing it for the money.”
“Ass-paralyzingly boring” is such an excellent turn of phrase. No, I don’t think all of the superhero actors are doing it for the money, but some of them are. And I appreciate the fact that Matthew just noped out of it. His personality does seem more suited to character work, supporting roles in ensembles and that kind of thing. I imagine it’s more fulfilling for him creatively, and he gets to spend more time with his kids. As for the stuff about Method actors… whew, it sounds like he doesn’t really respect Strong’s method, huh?
PS… I honestly didn’t know that his wife Keeley was married when they fell for each other. Imagine Matthew telling you he loves you in the rain and you’re married to someone else. That must have been like a bomb going off in her life. They have two kids together, and Keeley has a son from her first marriage.
Ok I had to laugh a little at him telling Keeley he loved her. In the rain. Before the pride & prejudice rain proposal scene? That movie came out in 2005, but I wonder when that scene was filmed.
He is my favorite Darcy. Even if he didn’t want to be. 😆
@Abby that is exactly where my mind went. I had to go to IMDb to remember the year.
Everyday millions of people go to work and do it for the money. Must be nice to be this smug asshole.
Did you read the article and get the context? Sigh …
Thanks for the post. Enjoyable read.
Oh come ON. Did you read the quote? He’s talking about SUPER HERO MOVIES, not knocking everyone who is working for the money.
I think he just meant actors in superhero movies are doing it for money and not to act, since there’s so much green screen/motion capture.
I don’t think he thinks that’s bad, just boring and not for him.
I got that he is talking about superhero movies. It’s the same as anyone who looks down on people who do any type of job that they think is “lesser”. In his case the job that is lesser is one involved in that particular genre of film. He remains a smug entitled asshole.
I agree with your take on this. And I’d add that it takes talent to take on a superhero character and make it believable. It’s not easy -just ask the people in DC.
He will always be Mr. Darcy. The scene of him walking across the meadow…. Oof.
I think his defining role people will remeber him for is Mr Darcy, and I love his portrayal. I know Colin’s version is truer to the book, but the socially awkward Darcy is so so much more appealing.
Certainly for me it is. I had that dvd on repeat in college and still today it’s a comfort movie for me.
Yes, it’s definitely a comfort movie for me too. As well as the soundtrack. I don’t really like to re-watch movies, but this is one that I will watch many times. It was iconic to me in college, and I actually walked down the aisle to that sunrise scene music. And our wedding program had “You have bewitched me body and soul…” on it. 🙂 It sounds cheesy but I do NOT care haha.
Love him, love him, love him. If you haven’t seen Ripper Street, you are seriously missing out.
I would love to have sex with this man.
I was coming here to try to say this in a more roundabout way, but you nailed it. I, too, would love to have sex with this man.
He’s practically got himself a Cannon-sized group of willingness.
These comments are making me laugh and blush. So direct! So true.
I’ll add my name to this list. I don’t care how far back in line I have to be, just as long as I can hit it.
So what if they’re doing it for the money? Bills need to be paid. Some actors and directors need to get over themselves and their holier than thou attitudes about super hero movies. At the end of the day, acting in a Marvel film or starring in an HBO show amounts to the same thing. None of these people are curing cancer or figuring out how to stop global warming. And I think having to be in front of a green screen acting with a dot would be a lot harder than being in a scene with another person. At least you can play off the other person, you can know where to look, etc. But what do I know?
Agreed. I have friends who are working actors here in NYC and they would love the opportunities that Downey, Evans, or even Macfadyen got working in front of green screen and getting paid millions for it. I understand that’s he speaking about his own experience, but, he’s not any more talented than my friends who’ve studied acting and pound the pavement on regular basis looking to audition for any role that will give them to chance to do what they love AND get paid for it. He’s lucky and blessed that he can earn a steady income from acting — many working actors don’t.
Boy I was prepared to go off on these pretentious ass edgelord actors gatekeeping what is and isn’t considered art (and I am an expert on pretentious edgelords, my ex used to manage a Hot Topic) when I read this headline. But his full quote here makes it clear, to me at least, that he’s just talking about his personal preferences as far as acting. It isn’t his bag. I appreciate that I didn’t go off on Marvel destroying the art of cinema.
Considering how many marriages have ended because somebody fell for a costar or hooked up with somebody on set I wonder why anyone would marry an actor. You hear stories even about the ones who appear grounded and stable. If I was a really good actor and Marvel offered me a role I would take it in a heartbeat. Make that money while you can then spend the rest of your life doing Shakespeare in the Park
I will always see him as his character in MI-5. Loved that show.
@Roo Me too! In fact it might be time to rewatch the first season of MI-5.
Yeah I always assumed that most Marvel stars are doing it for the paychecks. I can’t blame them, they’re nice paychecks, lol. He’s not slamming Marvel movies, just saying that process isnt for him, he likes acting.
Colin Firth is still the best Darcy, but I do like MacFadyen in the role.
He’s absolutely right, and it’s a testament to how far the internet discourse has shifted in the past 5-10 years that he hasn’t been immediately torn to pieces over stating this very obvious fact. (But notice the actors who do take the checks still have to pretend to love these movies or the fans throw tantrums. And I bet had he been a woman or person of color or both saying the same thing, the reaction would be viscous. Still some ways to go.)
I adore Matthew to bits, but I’ve had it with the condescension toward Marvel movies. Anyone paying the least but if attention knows Marvel expands acting and directing opportunities to women and minorities and allows them to bring very distinctive voices to each movie or series.
Black Panther was effing cathartic as a piece of celebratory black culture – the costuming alone was epic. Done by a woman of culture. Ms Marvel, Shang-Chi, Winter Soldier & Falcon – all used their platform to bring nuanced social-cultural-historical issues to a mass audience.
And for every Scorsese and Macfayden, there is a Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, etc, happy to participate. They ARE serious actors, and they do NOT need a paycheck.
I’m completely over hearing everyone’s personal opinion on Marvel movies but every interviewer seems to bring it up and that quote will become the headline. Gets your article out there.
I found his comments on working with a method actor way more interesting than his thoughts on working with a green screen.
Thank you! Aside from the fact that most people who work are actually doing it —at least in part — for the money, what stands out is that this guy obviously has not attended a general performance of either Black Panther or Shang Chi. He has not experienced being a part of an audience where most of us are reveling in the complex emotions of finally —FINALLY — seeing people who look like ourselves represented on the big screen as superheroes. He also has no idea —and probably doesn’t care — what the idea and ideals of even a CGI “Wakanda” mean to some of us.
I do get what he’s saying about his experience as an actor, but his viewpoint and his experiences and his empathy all seem a bit limited.
Best Darcy. Love how Colin Firth “got” the character when he saw Matthew’s version!
His actual statement was pretty general: ‘He admits he has no appetite for following so many other British actors into superhero movies or science fiction blockbusters. “I’ve done one big film like that, and it was a green-screen thing. It’s ass-paralyzingly boring, just acting to tennis balls and dots on the screen. You’re doing it for the money.’
I’d guess he was talking about his appearance in something like Robin Hood with Ridley Scott which seems to be the “big action” movie in his repertoire. Which I can see being mind-numbing to film.
He was also in the Three Musketeers. Lots of green screen there.