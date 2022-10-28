Elon Musk officially ‘bought’ Twitter and began firing executives immediately

After months of broke-ass clownery, Elon Musk has officially “bought” Twitter. He did so to A) avoid a background check and B) avoid a trial at the Court of Chancery. Musk arrived at Twitter HQ yesterday and began firing executives. I imagine in the coming days, there will be more firings and a mass exodus of staffers. The Nazis, propagandists and bigots are already celebrating and rejoining the platform. I really hoped that this wouldn’t go through in the end, that Musk would be too broke and too clownish to go through with it. But it looks like Twitter’s board was ready to take the money and run.
After months of waffling, lawsuits, verbal mudslinging and the near miss of a full blown trial, Elon Musk now owns Twitter.
On Thursday night, Mr. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media service, said three people with knowledge of the situation. He also began cleaning house, with at least four top Twitter executives — including the chief executive and chief financial officer — getting fired on Thursday. Mr. Musk had arrived at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday and met with engineers and ad executives.
The closing of the deal, which followed months of drama and legal challenges as Mr. Musk changed his mind about buying the company, sets Twitter on an uncertain course. Mr. Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” has said that he wants to make the social media platform a more freewheeling place for all types of commentary and that he would “reverse the permanent ban” of former President Donald J. Trump from the service.
Mr. Musk’s open approach to speech on Twitter could exacerbate long simmering issues of toxic content and misinformation, affecting political debates around the world. Early tests will come within days, when Brazil elects its president and American voters go to the polls on Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. Twitter said it would prohibit misleading claims about voting and the outcome of elections, but that was before Mr. Musk owned it.
The Twitter executives who were fired on Thursday include Parag Agrawal, the chief executive; Ned Segal, the chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, the top legal and policy executive; and Sean Edgett, the general counsel, said two people with knowledge of the matter. At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office, they said.
Yeah, our dark timeline has gotten a hell of a lot darker. Where are you guys meeting up when the Nazis take over Twitter? Please don’t say TikTok. The only hope I have is that Musk f–ks up the platform so badly that he’ll be forced to sell the dried out Nazi husk to someone reasonable, and they’ll rebuild it. I don’t know. It’s super-depressing.
Apparently, the “let that sink in” thing is something to do with QAnon. Just FYI, that’s where we are now. All of this because Elon Musk wanted to buy clout and friends.
the bird is freed
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
Deactivating my account today… hoping another meeting place will emerge but until then, thank goodness for sites like this.
I deactivated and signed up with tribel.com for now.
Good to know- I started a Counter Social account a few months ago.
Tribel harvests user data and has atrocious security protocols and terms of service, I wouldn’t recommend anyone use that platform.
Mine was deactivated when the rumours of him buying were first heard a few months ago.. I’m actually getting tired of social media in general…
Oh good, just in time to give the Nazis a bigger platform to incite violence and mayhem on election day.
Twitter has already been setting my teeth on edge lately because there are already some highly offensive accounts that I have reported for racism that they refuse to remove. Makes you wonder who is behind some of them and how much is paid to twitter. This just makes my mind up for me to get off completely.
I see a lot of blocking and muting in my future. I’ve already pulled mostly out of Facebook and Instagram but for pics of my adorable doggos and wishing the odd happy birthday. Silver lining, maybe I’ll be more productive if social media gets untenable.
My TL is highly moderated so I’m not going anywhere. That’s what the block button is for and I hit mine with regularity. Musk will f-ck this up or be forced to kowtow to his investors to make Twitter profitable, which means advertising dollars. Can’t make it a hell scape and hope the Nazis and MAGATs will be bring legit ad money. But we’ll see.
I could be wrong. And I mean no disrespect – however, the purpose of deactivating is to show the nazi’s you don’t support them, and will not financially contribute to their atrocity’s. Trump is probably already back on spreading conspiracy theories. This is truly a black and white issue.
I don’t have to deactivate to tell Nazis I don’t support them. I can just say it in my posts. I don’t give a flying f-ck if Trump is on Twitter. I’ve never followed him. I have him and all of his minions aka family blocked. I interact with whomever I want to interact with. If every anti-fascist leaves Twitter, what does that do but provide Nazis and their ilk with a sounding board. The same people crowing about having opposing views on Twitter in the form of Republicans and MAGAs are lying. They want everyone to leave so they can have free reign over one of the most powerful social media platforms. I’m not doing it. As a black woman, I refuse to cower to Musk. You do you. I’m staying put. I’ve cultivated a nice little section of Twitter that I enjoy.
Elon has already sent a message to the “business world” – Twitter is ultimately an advertising platform. So take that Jack and all your sms to EM.
Same. I see what I want to see on Twitter. Frankly, even if he tried, I doubt Elon could make parts of Twitter more hellish than they already are. The ads are key–Elon is beholden to shareholders, so he can’t just tank the platform without facing consequences.
He’s the dog that caught the car.
I’m less worried about trolls invading my timeline and way more worried about what Elon is going to do with the data, or who will now have carte blanche to plant disinformation. It could turn into another Cambridge Analytica-esque operation like on Facebook in 2015-16, in which Steve Bannon, Nigel Firage and their band of goons matched Facebook data with public voter records to microtarget users with bespoke propaganda and effectively brainwash them.
What @Jenna said above is valid as well. With Elon in charge it’s important to remember that for a free service like Twitter, *we* are the products being sold, and should think hard about who we’re allowing to profit off our engagement.
Deactivating today as well.
Deactivated account as soon as I heard.
My husband is on science Twitter a lot. In recent years, he and his like have been relentlessly attacked. He’s moved on to Mastadon, an open source platform, but he’ll be returning regularly to Twitter to show evidence to climate change deniers until the bitter end, he says. I suspect it will be quite bitter.
I’m impressed by his fortitude and hope he reaches at least a few people.
I’ve disengaged. My thought process has been that my life is going to be too short (and now so stressful) to engage with deniers.
I realize we need people to reach out but I just can’t.
When will karma bite Elon Musk in the ass? Can he please lose his billions like Kanye? Please let the Tesla stock start tanking. Please let the millions of “bots” he claims are on Twitter leave in droves. This man is nothing but a shady, disgusting cretin. Let him lose all advertising dollars that Twitter generates. Leave him alone with orange blob and the MAGA cult, the idiots he so desperately wants to allow back onto this platform because “free speech.” My personal account aside, I also have to decide what to do with my company’s Twitter account. I’ve already warned executive leadership and my boss that with Musk at the helm there may be changes to Twitter in which we cannot justify keeping our account. I’m ready to pull that plug.
I am not leaving Twitter! I will stay but I won’t let the fascist bigots get to me. I joined Tribel social the other day which is an alternative social media platform who has banned Trump and Trump Jr. from it. We can’t just leave Twitter we have to somehow fight back.
How are you going fight back when the owner is a nazi
I said it above and will say it again – Tribel is NOT a good alternative, it’s a data harvesting platform masquerading as social media, all with atrocious security measures.
I’m not leaving, but I have limited who I follow and also locked my account down. I used to follow a lot of political reporters but the constant barrage of news was not good for my mental health, so I stopped following a lot of them. Now I just follow entertainment and sports related stuff. I’m in Philly so about 100% of my feed this morning is people happy about the World Series. It makes for a better experience. But we’ll see how long that algorithm lasts.
I haven’t been on Twitter for years. My life is better for it.
Highly recommend this move both for your own mental health and to sink Twitters daily active users.
Yeah. I haven’t logged on since the news broke, and I’ve got to deactivate or flat out cancel my account now. This timeline is so scary.
I think Twitter is bad for people who are on it a lot anyway. I would love a return to old-school web forums and blogs, personally, but idk if that can happen. But if there’s a market for it, someone can easily make a Twitter-type app and people will go there instead. I don’t see Twitter lasting much longer, really. I’m thinking it’ll go the way of MySpace in the next couple years. It’ll still be there, but who will be on it?
I never really used Twitter but I just deactivated my account. Hoping number of users have a huge drop.
I signed on to The Hive Social app. The Hive app can be downloaded from any app store. The platform seems to combine the best features of Instagram and Twitter.
My DIL works at Twitter. They are horrified and alarmed in equal measure. They are assuming 75% of staff will be gone before the new year. She is trying to look at it as an interesting “historical era” – while they all scramble to find gainful employment. Does not help that she is pregnant…
Personally I enjoy Reddit.
Yeah, I’m addicted to Reddit. Huge time suck but I learn so much.
I am no going to let that fool, Elon, drive me away from Twitter. I won’t leave until something better comes along.
Not on twitter for about 1 year. Don’t miss it either.
Musk in odd guy, strikes me as a huge self-promoter/snake oil salesman.
Stop with the Occupy Mars BS and work on saving planet Earth.
Deactivated.
Really smart move to fire your legal team on the first day, Elon! It guarantees you’re in for lots of fun surprises as you default on lawsuits because you missed court dates in cases you didn’t know existed. And you definitely won’t need them for all the upcoming unjust termination cases you’ll be facing. Maybe you should have used the term “lay-off” and not “fire?” Big difference in the legal world.
Ooh excellent points. People like him think they are geniuses who know everything. Hope he FAFOs very soon.
When T**** was booted off twitter, the silence was so peaceful and golden. It was such a relief not to wake up and think “wtf did he say now? The media had been reporting every crazy thought and he used it to drum up coup support. I dread him using it again for voter control and petty grievances. Apartheid Clyde would just stoke the flames.
Where will y’all go? I’m mostly on twitter to read celebitchy.
A bunch of us moved to Counter Social. It’s pretty good!!
I started a Counter Social account when it was launched but my eyes can’t handle the white text/black background 🙁
Before you use Tribal Social read this from Travis Akers (I copied it because I don’t know if a link will work. This is from his twitter acct):
“ If you’re thinking of signing up for TribelSocial, I’ll warn you now, DON’T. You are opening yourself up to significant cyber security issues and data harvesting by a social media network operated by two people with known deceitful fundraising activities and unethical practices.
It’s owned & operated by Omar & Rafael Rivero. In September 2022, they raised $800,000 for an election fund and donated none of the money to federal candidates, but donated $250,000 of the fund to Blue Deal LLC, a company allegedly women-owned but actually owned by Rafael Rivero.
Besides the Rivero brothers being troublesome enough, and the terms of services that allows them to alter and profit from user content, from a national security and cyber security perspective, TribelSocial is exploitable and extremely dangerous. Not a risk worth taking. Avoid it!”
Yes–the TOS are a nightmare. Assume all of your personal information will be harvested & exploited.
Thank you, you said it so much better than I did! These are the guys behind the Occupy Democrats account. People think just because they post liberal anti-GOP content that they’re the good guys when actually they’re the worst kind of grifters who are actually actively hurting democrats by soliciting donations from well meaning people to enrich themselves, thereby siphoning money from the candidates it was intended for.
I only use Twitter for fire updates in my area. Much faster than anything on the news. It has saved people’s lives over the past few years as people have had to flee in the middle of the night. I’m so angry right now.
Deactivated. Stand strong my Celebitchy friends.
I’m in PR and I’m already advising clients to rethink advertising on Twitter and move their ad spending to LinkedIn instead, since we do a lot of public policy campaigns. We don’t want ads displaying next to a bunch of right-wing nutjobs. Also, I think we won’t be able to reach our target markets anymore because they’re going to use Twitter even less than they’ve been doing before.