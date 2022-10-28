The Palace is putting ‘lawyers on standby’ for the release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

It’s hilarious to watch the British media’s insular storylines blow up one by one. On Thursday, Prince Harry and Penguin Random House confirmed lots of information about Harry’s memoir, Spare. Spare will be released on January 10th, and it’s already skyrocketing up the pre-order charts. Just the title of the book and the book cover reveal a man who is telling his story, no holds barred. Forget about all of the royal commentary about Harry “won’t release his book” or “Charles has convinced Harry to take it easy” or whatever nonsense the royal commentators were trying to sell. The Windsors are panicked, and they have good reason to be panicked. Some highlights from the Mail’s coverage:

The Windsors weren’t informed of the title: Billed as a work of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’, the controversial book will be called Spare – a ‘loaded’ reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne. Family members were not informed of the title before the announcement yesterday, while the Spanish language version is even more pointed, having been given the subtitle En La Sombra, or ‘in the shadow’.

The release date: The book will not be on the shelves until January 10 – said to be as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, and, it is rumoured, due to last-minute alterations requested by the Duke of Sussex. But reports Harry asked for significant amendments after getting ‘cold feet’ are understood to be ‘overblown’, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Windsors still haven’t seen Spare: The contents of Harry’s book are likely to be kept top secret and palace aides have revealed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to see any of it before it becomes public. When the publishing deal was announced in July last year, only the Queen was given advance warning. The book will contain a short note that detailing that the book was written before the monarch’s death at Balmoral on September 8.

Dread in the House of Windsor: A spokesman for the King declined to comment last night. But it is understood that the Royal Household has already been warned that the 416-page, £28 book is ‘critical of everyone and everything’ and they are ‘dreading’ it. Harry’s relatives could be faced with damaging newspaper headlines if the prince chooses to delve into the most controversial elements of royal life from the past decades.

They’re still complaining about the title: The Daily Mail has been told that the duke – who has personally recorded the audio book version – did not tell his family about the title of in advance and that it will be seen as both ‘controversial’ and ‘provocative’ in royal circles. ‘That title is loaded and it does not bode well,’ a source said.

Lawyers on standby!!! Another source told The Daily Mirror: ‘The very title demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy. Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it. If Harry’s previous allegations across numerous TV interviews are anything to go by, this will be nuclear. Regardless of the content, which will no doubt be explosive, there will be little chance of this acting as a vehicle to reconciliation for Harry and Meghan.’

Ingrid Seward speaks: ‘Being the “spare” is still at the forefront of his mind all these years later and he clearly feels belittled by it. It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say “I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like”.’

Oh, the Sussexes’ gripes are valid?? Royal insiders believe that, regardless of the validity of the Sussexes’ gripes, the family has been put through enough by the couple in recent years following their exit from royal life, with one saying: ‘At least her late Majesty the Queen has been spared this.’