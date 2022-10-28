The Palace is putting ‘lawyers on standby’ for the release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

It’s hilarious to watch the British media’s insular storylines blow up one by one. On Thursday, Prince Harry and Penguin Random House confirmed lots of information about Harry’s memoir, Spare. Spare will be released on January 10th, and it’s already skyrocketing up the pre-order charts. Just the title of the book and the book cover reveal a man who is telling his story, no holds barred. Forget about all of the royal commentary about Harry “won’t release his book” or “Charles has convinced Harry to take it easy” or whatever nonsense the royal commentators were trying to sell. The Windsors are panicked, and they have good reason to be panicked. Some highlights from the Mail’s coverage:
The Windsors weren’t informed of the title: Billed as a work of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’, the controversial book will be called Spare – a ‘loaded’ reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne. Family members were not informed of the title before the announcement yesterday, while the Spanish language version is even more pointed, having been given the subtitle En La Sombra, or ‘in the shadow’.
The release date: The book will not be on the shelves until January 10 – said to be as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, and, it is rumoured, due to last-minute alterations requested by the Duke of Sussex. But reports Harry asked for significant amendments after getting ‘cold feet’ are understood to be ‘overblown’, The Daily Telegraph reported.
The Windsors still haven’t seen Spare: The contents of Harry’s book are likely to be kept top secret and palace aides have revealed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to see any of it before it becomes public. When the publishing deal was announced in July last year, only the Queen was given advance warning. The book will contain a short note that detailing that the book was written before the monarch’s death at Balmoral on September 8.
Dread in the House of Windsor: A spokesman for the King declined to comment last night. But it is understood that the Royal Household has already been warned that the 416-page, £28 book is ‘critical of everyone and everything’ and they are ‘dreading’ it. Harry’s relatives could be faced with damaging newspaper headlines if the prince chooses to delve into the most controversial elements of royal life from the past decades.
They’re still complaining about the title: The Daily Mail has been told that the duke – who has personally recorded the audio book version – did not tell his family about the title of in advance and that it will be seen as both ‘controversial’ and ‘provocative’ in royal circles. ‘That title is loaded and it does not bode well,’ a source said.
Lawyers on standby!!! Another source told The Daily Mirror: ‘The very title demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy. Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it. If Harry’s previous allegations across numerous TV interviews are anything to go by, this will be nuclear. Regardless of the content, which will no doubt be explosive, there will be little chance of this acting as a vehicle to reconciliation for Harry and Meghan.’
Ingrid Seward speaks: ‘Being the “spare” is still at the forefront of his mind all these years later and he clearly feels belittled by it. It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say “I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like”.’
Oh, the Sussexes’ gripes are valid?? Royal insiders believe that, regardless of the validity of the Sussexes’ gripes, the family has been put through enough by the couple in recent years following their exit from royal life, with one saying: ‘At least her late Majesty the Queen has been spared this.’
Can’t believe that the Mail actually admitted that Harry’s gripes are valid!! Seriously though, I love all of the agita about the title. That’s how you know Harry naming his memoir Spare has cut them like a knife. It’s such a multifaceted title too, so evocative of the work Harry has done over his life, how he’s been perceived and how his perceptions have changed. It’s incredible. The whole “lawyers on standby” thing is amazing too – come on, Charles isn’t going to sue Harry, William isn’t going to sue Harry. William and Charles will absolutely coordinate a huge smear campaign against Harry though, trust that.
Schillings and Random House’s lawyers are quite prepared in response, I’m sure.
Lawyers on standby – another good use of money while folks will struggle to keep their homes warm this winter.
As a lawyer I am curious as to how one bills a client for “ being on stand-by.” Now I might be jealous of the folks who will get paid hundreds of pounds an hour to read Harry’s book. But they better b armed against flying pens when they have to tell Chucky the Turd that there is no actionable content
I wonder if they understand truth is a defense against libel. At least in the US it is. You can’t sue and win if what they’re saying is true.
FAFOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😂
I think it’s the same in the UK, because that’s exactly why JD lost his libel case there over the Sun calling him a wife beater: the court determined that it wasn’t libel because there was enough evidence proving that it was true.
So many lawyers have gone over that book with a fine tooth comb, I’m sure they are not concerned at all about threats from the palace.
Hope they add a disclaimer that it’s not fiction 👑
I’m sure Harry warned them that the sh!t will hit the fan. They’re gonna be ready.
What is going to be interesting is to see just how far the BRF smear campaign goes before the publisher and there lawyers push back. Prince Harry has always had to go it alone, now he had a publishing house with a team of attorneys in his corner and they are going to protect there investment. The American legal system is something I think the rags need to brush up on.
His face on that cover just says “Bring It”. He’ s ready for what’s coming. They won’t know what hit ’em
‘ Did you wake up thinking about coming for me today, because I woke up hoping a bi@@h would.’ That’s what I see. Sorry if I misquoted the meme.
This pic should be under the dictionary definition of “F**k around and find out”
Why isn’t the news about Chucky hanging out with yet another sketchy person? The King is photographed, smiling, with a money launderer. Where’s the outrage over that? Horseface and Chuck on promotional material for a “wellness centre” in India…how is that considered okay? Double standards much? The royal grift continues while Harry and Meg continue to show that no titles are needed to make real change with personal donations to legitimate charities. Pre-ordered Harry’s book last night.
@TheFarmer’sWife, right?! There’s a story *right there* about the corruption of their new king, yet the focus is on Harry’s freaking book. These people…their priorities are so out of whack.
Methinks the whole giant headline is so that they can later say they ran the King and the Money Launderer headline on the front page.
It amazes me how Charles seems to think he can behave as badly as he wants, but that everyone still owes him loyalty and adoration because he is King.
Danbury absolutely! That face says I chose violence and I’m ready for you.
Title says “spare” but his face says “not anymore”. I love it, it really gives away that the book will be raw and truthful and about Harry’s journey – no distractions.
Here’s the thing – Harry has been involved in several lawsuits (and won) with publications for putting false and misleading statements out in the world – if KP and KC think Harry hasn’t furnished receipts, emails, texts, letters, witnesses, etc. to everything, they’re crazy. Of course he has. He entered a campaign against the DM just recently for similar issues. Harry knows it has to be beyond reproach factually, and I’m sure he’s taken great pains to make it so.
Saying they “have lawyers on standby” is just them trying to look tough, or something. There’s nothing any lawyer can do and they know it. They just want to be seen as, idk, righteous and ready to “fight back” (lol).
I say this every freaking day but it continues to amaze me that they don’t realize THEY are the ones giving away the fact that there are tons of scandals, unknown to the public, that Harry “could” reveal. How are that many people this stupid??
That they do this and keep doing it really speaks to entitlement, doesn’t it? BTW thanks for your comments to me from a few days ago. I just saw them. The Windsor clan could use your advice. I know I certainly appreciate it and just said as much in the comments I added there. Thanks again.
While I doubt Spare will be the scorched earth memoir we’d all like…I hope there are some flames thrown. What did that family do to the Sussexes that has them scrambling like this?! If everything had been rainbows and unicorns, there would be no reason to worry or panic, right?
I don’t even want it to be that. I genuinely think he’ll be telling his own story from his own perspective. I think the childhood years will reveal a happy kid Who was dealing with a lot of heavy adult sh&t from his parents (many of us can relate) and the turning point comes at tragedy and a lifetime after of building coping strategies. I doubt he’ll even really talk about Camilla beyond her being around during certain memories.
Their obsession with there being a lot about Camilla in this book is bizarre. (Unless, I guess, she did do something incredibly crappy to Harry when he was younger and it’s in the book, but that seems doubtful.)
So bizarre. Like, WTF did Camilla do that they’re so worried?? Just the stuff we all know about anyway? Why would he waste ink on that?
i think so too. i don’t think he’s ready to end all good will with his family. i bet his memoir will be about growing up, finding his voice and navigating this role he’s been given as the second royal son. probs will talk about his journey with mental health issues and finding his path in life with Meghan. i don’t think he will spill all the tea and i don’t think he should either. i think he’s above “revenge” and seems not on brand for either harry or meghan. if he went scorch earth and spilled everything, it would read less memoir and more gossip rag/inflammatory and feed into this narrative they have wanted to brand him.
Tom Sykes has admitted that the whole narrative about Harry pulling his punches since the Queen’s death was never “logical” since she was the one member of the family he “obeyed” (he means respected 😉). Sykes acknowledges that, if anything, Harry is now truly free to say what he wants about anything and anybody. That is what most of us have believed ever since the “Harry is getting cold feet” narrative began following the funeral.
Exactly. If he wanted amendments, it was to make it tougher after the way they were treated at the funeral, not to soften it.
Yeah, funny how they’re admitting the idea that Harry was amending the book was overblown. Yeah, you think? If any amendments were made after the funeral, it was to go harder. The Windsors were petty AF from start to finish.
Exactly, glad someone is finally admitting it. I like how they talk here about edits to the book being overblown and then acknowledge that it was just edited to include a note about how the book was written before the Queen’s death (and we’ll see if that’s even true.)
I’m bemused about the fact that the Family think they should have been told the title of the book and been able to READ it in advance.
Who has EVER shown that consideration to either Harry or Meghan with the very numerous books written about them???
P.S. Ordered my “Spare” last night!
It boggles the mind that Charles
cannot shut up about this book or The Crown. That’s how small his world is. Not worried about his country’s economic woes or his people’s rising energy costs and food costs. What a sad, little man.
How many in that country actually expect him to do anything about the economy or food costs? Do they honestly turn to the royal family to solve their biggest woes? If anything, the RF is a target for the most affected to have a place to direct their ire. Think Camilla will ever point out to Charles that he’s looking weak?
Lady D, I agree that not many expect him to be useful, but the RAF is just too damn expensive to be merely decorative, especially on this day and age when most of us don’t buy into the “born superior” thinking that royalty is based upon. He needs to be useful.
@LadyD, that’s a good question. We know that Camilla is supposedly the “only one he listens to” or whatever, but I wonder if she just soothes him and tells him whatever will make him feel better, or if she actually tells him the truth sometimes.
Of course she’s busy luxuriating and being pampered at the moment (🙄), but I really do wonder if she would tell him it’s a bad look for there to be so much coverage on how worried he is about what might be in the book, and about The Crown. He hasn’t even been king for two months, and that’s clearly where his focus is.
If there’s *anyone* in his life who might be honest with him, I’d think it’s Camilla, but she definitely might choose to take the path of least resistance and just tell him whatever he wants to hear so he’ll stop whining.
@Roo
It is simple, one word, Control. Nevermind Harry’s feelings being ignored and invalidated.
Now that Harry is free from the constraints of responsibilities to the position as working royal, he free to deal with the monarch’s and his heir “victim’s sense of agency and righteousness” counched in their continued gaslighting, long after the Sussexes removed themselves from that toxic enviroonment.
Yeesh. If Charles had been king during WWII, the Nazis would be running England by now. 🤮🤮 There’s no excuse for him to be this blind to what citizens are suffering.
The publisher is probably also leaking stories. It doesn’t help Charles’ cause to talk about it.
The photo cover says, “If you only knew what I know.” It’s going to be a good book.
It’s going to be SUCH a good book. The title and cover photo tell me this is going to be a bit juicier than I had thought. I didn’t think it was going to be completely dry and completely full of “this is how I started my charity”, I did think he was going to spill some tea, but now I think there is going to be more in there than I was expecting. I cannot wait.
I’m ready, ready I tell you.
I don’t think it’s going to be a barn burner but by the time we are done reading this book, we will all be repulsed by the House of Windsor and its practices.
That’s my position to. I think he will tell his truth but will not share the very ugliest parts of it just like how Meghan has done through her podcast but the info he drops, even if it is softened will be enough to make his family look terrible because frankly they are TERRIBLE.
God, the palace staff and royals are going to be losing their petty little minds for awhile.
Hate to repeat an oft used phrase, but:
“Play bitch games, win bitch prizes…..”
We’ve seen palace lawyers at work cutting deals with Andrew’s victim and hiding evidence that Meghan was the one bullied not the palace’s employees.
Make no mistake about it Harry has no problem suing as well.
They will go after Meghan not Harry. Nothing they say about him will bother him and granny dead so they can’t use her but they do know the best way to get to him is through Meghan.
SPARE probably won’t talk much family members except for his mom and wife. Doubt he will name names of who did what to him but talk about the damage of being in that system has done to him and how he had to unlearn a lot of things. Basically it will be about him and his experiences. Harry has had an interesting life when you think about it.
Didn’t Charles pen a book deriding his parents while they were both alive and well and called them (in short anyways) terrible parents? But Harry isn’t allowed to write his own story about his upbringing? The BM and RR need to grow up.
Not a book but an interview possibly for someone else’s book.
Charles was behind the Dimbleby book: Interviewed extensively and opened up his diary and documents for it. It was an authorized biography not unlike Harry writing a memoir with a ghost author. As heir to the throne Charles couldn’t exactly pen his own memoir so he did the next best thing. It was full of bombshells about his marriage and critical of his parents and the system.
“In the early 1990s, when he cooperated with the broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby to produce a documentary and a book about his life, the Prince of Wales made it clear to all the world that, as a boy, he had felt neglected at home and abandoned at school.
“His parents did not cherish him, or understand him, in the way that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, did.”
In other words, they didn’t act like the world revolved around him completely. I don’t think QE2 and Philip were good parents, but I think a lot of what’s wrong with Charles is just… Charles. His worst qualities were encouraged by the Queen Mother, but I think he was always gonna be this way to some degree.
I just love how the title has sent the press and royalists in a tailspin. I’ve seen some royalists say that they’ve never heard Harry referred as the spare. Ridiculous.
FFS that’s how half their intros of him in articles go. “Harry, the unimportant spare who broke his family’s heart by (insert euphemism that means married a woman of color)….”
YES. That’s been the big thing I’ve been seeing on twitter. He’s not the spare, no one called him the spare, etc etc.
I’m like…..yeah, nice attempt at rewriting history there folks. He was the spare.
He’s been referred to as the spare since birth. There are hundreds of articles, tv segments etc. with people referring to him as such all his life. I’m starting to think that whole islands has significant mental problems.
@Sue I find it fascinating and disturbing that these people can just say that what we know happened (here, harry being referred to as the spare his whole life) isn’t what happened, its not how it was, its not how he was treated, etc, and some just accept that. Like I think that is clearly a palace talking point here, bc I saw bots out with that almost IMMEDIATELY yesterday – he’s not the spare, Charlotte and Louis are, or he was never called that, etc.
Its gaslighting but on a whole new level.
It’s just strait up denial of reality and yet trying to convince the masses that another version of reality exists. It feels like q-anon type shit. Scary stuff.
Heh. George Orwell knew exactly what he was writing about in 1984. Propaganda control is a time-honored British governing method. Orwell grew up with this—and learned the refinements of the art while doing prop. during WWII.
Um, I find it ridiculous that the royal commentators do not notice that “Spare” has other meanings when they use the word that way themselves: “‘At least her late Majesty the Queen has been spared this.”
I am guessing the title indicates that Harry will address his view that anyone has the right to live a life of service (ie, to “spare” what they can for someone else) as well as the meaning “to spare oneself harm”, reflecting the importance of considering one’s own mental health.
It’s probably a play with words and meanings…
“Spare” can also mean “simple,” and it can mean “very angry” in British colloquial usage (‘It drives me spare.”)
That’s such a good cover. Just perfect.
In the Shadow is interesting, because I’ll bet the book is about emerging from Bulliam’s shadow and stepping into the light. And Harry should spill all the tea—talk about everyone and everything he doesn’t respect and why. Name names, Harry. Scorch and salt the earth.
Its a 3 book deal. Somethings have to wait for books 2 & 3.
Quick Question: Did Betty or Diana have lawyers on standby when Charles plotted with Dimbleby for his memoirs?
Philip was right. Charles doesn’t have what it takes to be King..
Did any of them have lawyers on standby with the hundreds of books and articles written about H&M? They didn’t even sue “Lady” C-P for what she wrote on the QM.
You know Charles has got to be in the hot seat.
Lawyers? HaHa! Lawyer up all you want. The public opinion is Pro Harry.
Charles really needs to keep his head down, mouth shut.
Lolz, btw way at the “he didn’t tell his family the title in advance. ”
And the “It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare” is just high comedy. What ridiculous overreacting. That the word spare is causing this defensive anger is very very telling.
His family told the world QEII died before they told Harry, so I’d say turnabout is fair play.
So they weren’t informed of the title and didn’t get an advance copy of the book but know that the content is critical? And if the title is “loaded” maybe stop calling living, breathing human members of your family that crap? Interesting that the RF has been put through enough with the rather mild criticisms they faced from H&M but it never occurs to the RF or the BM that H&M have been put through FAR more than “enough”.
I love how that headline says the family is dreading what Harry has to say and also, here’s a picture of the King with a money launderer.
@Deneph, I know— if I didn’t know better I’d think it was satire.
I’m imagining all of the adult members of the BRF clearing their schedules for a simultaneous read-in. Since a few of them probably haven’t read a book this long since their school days, the group texts should be flying furiously as the faster readers get to the good bits — and the family members are forced to appreciate Harry’s truths in what they’re reading. Maybe some of this will be emotionally useful for at least some of them.
Good King Harry!
They’re definitely going to send one or two out for work to show that they dont’ care about it, and then that sacrificial lamb will get a question about it and we’ll get another answer that holds up really well like ‘very much not a racist family.’
Between this and The Crown someone really needs to sit the royals and their bootlickers down and teach them about the “Streisand Effect”. I had no interest in either of these things (tapped out of the Crown early in season 3. It was good but…eh)…
…Now?
OMG I am so in to watch and read. The Royals are TERRIFIED. 🤣
My hope is Harry continues to tell his truth in this book. Thus far he has lead a life beyond reproach since leaving that dismal family. This for me is Harry’s legacy (book) for his children, which in my opinion is brilliant. His kids will have their father’s words which describes his lived experiences while living with his birth family. Living a life as a “Spare” had to be uncomfortable and unfulfilling. Additionally, the money grubbing gossipers will lose bank because he has taken control of his narrative. No one can deny his truth if it is about his lived experience and this is what has those folks contorting themselves. I continue to wish the Sussexes well and have pre ordered his book which I am looking forward to reading.
The thing is, tho, that he’s lead a very fulfilling life—despite them preferring that he not. I read the title “Spare” as the way he was treated by the firm and what they would rather him be than the force for good he has been. I don’t think he feels unfulfilled at all. He’s done it anyway.
And not just his own children. I can imagine Harry’s book being both informative and potentially healing for other members of the family, including some who are now children, as well — whether they choose to admit it publicly or not.
I love how predatory Harry looks in all the photos following the Queen’s death. His laser focus towards protecting M is chilling and warm at the same time. They’re mesmerizing.
I’m such a petty b I’m hoping he gets the chance to sock a few folks in the nose. I know they wouldn’t ever start anything physical, but still. It’d be cathartic for all involved
Slightly laughable at the notion this book won’t be a “vehicle for reconciliation” like that would ever be his intention given how he’s grown up.
Ingrid Seward is a real piece of work though isn’t she? I don’t read any British press so not familiar with her nastiness (and keep blocking them in the News app as the headlines are such misleading fantasies I don’t even want to think about how negative the reactions are).
Maybe Charles should move on from how he behaved in the 90s and stop ranting about the crown. Now that’s pathetic.
I’m not a fan of biographies or memoirs and avoid reading them. I haven’t even read any of the Obamas’ or Clintons’ books and I find them to be pretty interesting people. But this one I will read. I’ve already preordered the audiobook. And just checked that the book is #1 bestseller on Amazon already. The BRF and racist reporters are in for a rude awakening.
Same here, this is the first time that I’ve ever pre-ordered a book in my life, I’m ready!
Royal reporters can’t have it both ways, saying Harry didn’t “get the memo” that he’s not the heir and should know his place at the bottom performing however his brother desires. And then if he titles his book as Spare, it’s awful and doesn’t bode well. So glad he’s out of there, creating a life on his own terms with a beautiful wife and kids.
Why in the world would the Windsors have been informed of the title? It’s hilarious that they think they ever would have been.
It’s the same thing as “The palace never got an advance copy of the book.” Bloody laughable, isn’t it?
It’s cute that they actually expected to!
Lol, these clowns! They will sue Harry over his own and true experience? 😂
I’m sure our ginger prince doesn’t give a $hit about what they do. This book will be a best seller and I truly hope he burns them all.
Everything they do brings more attention to whatever it is Harry says. And Harry will be talking about things that the public witnessed as well. He has already said that he shouldn’t have been made to walk behind his mother’s coffin as a child. He’ll surely address that. Will he confirm what has already been suggested: that he and William were human shields for his father, because Charles was so afraid people would boo him along the route? Harry is old enough to have overheard many conversations and recall them accurately, yet still young enough that people would likely speak in front of him without consideration.
I agree with whoever it was who said that this book is likely a personal narrative for his children. This is the story of why they aren’t living in the UK, and why his children won’t be living the royal lives they would have been expected to live.
I think a lot of the royal pushback is coming from a deep place of shame. They know they have done wrong by Harry. They have always done wrong by Harry. But they have neither the courage nor the insight to admit it. They’re backed into a corner, and all they can do is double down, not realizing that they are only hurting themselves in the process. They have done the worst they can do to Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan have nothing to fear from (assuming they don’t go completely to the dark side–which would be even more dangerous for them in the long run). They have everything to fear from Harry and Meghan.
Because Meghan’s book is going to be another thing to contend with. I believe her book is certainly coming as well. My guess is that book will drop at some point–maybe in a few years, maybe a decade or more–with zero advance warning. So the Royals “Sussex troubles” are just beginning.
And just like Brexit, is another self-inflicted wound. I thought the royals were supposed to be keen hunters. All they seem to know how to do is turn their weapons on themselves.
@lanne 💯💯💯
@Cel2495 💯 This👆
That one photo of him at the Common Wealth service glaring at the back of Camilla’s head tells me she pulled some sh*t with him and he ain’t having it. Oh, I hope he drags her in the book.
OMG Carty you are so right, I always thought Harry was staring at the back of Kates head but I just enlarged the picture and he is definitely looking at Camilla and he is pissed.
Carty & Tbonesmum, I just enlarged the picture to see where Harry is looking, and he’s not looking at anyone. He is looking above Cam’s head. I think he’s just p*ssed and isn’t bashful about letting the world see it. I suspect that he’s angry at all of them.
Yeah like there’s a real possibility of the RF suing and having to open themselves up to discovery to prove “defamation.” Whats already out in the public is bad enough. And yeah that title really hurt (a hit dog will holler, as the old saying goes). The RF and the BM are in full on panic mode and I’m here for it!!
“Harry did not tell the family of the title in advance” Well he was there for the funeral and maybe if the family hadn’t been so busy ostracizing and humiliating him, he would have. Showing your asses have consequences so this is all on them.
Any truth Harry tells will be devastating to them. Their behavior during the funeral showed that for them, their mistreatment of him is their normal MO. Can’t imagine how far worse it most likely was! Also, the gaslighting and DARVO they’re engaging in is truly despicable!
They are not going to sue, it is Harry’s view on his OWN life.
It is not an agree/disagree situation for either the royals or the readers/ audience for this book.
It is HIS story, end of discussion.
Seeing as KC just replaced H as Captain General of the Royal Marines, I’d say the retaliation has begun.
Since the CG position was held by his grandfather and father, I wonder if KC would have taken it even if PH had remained a “working” royal.
I actually thought that was better than expected; meaning, I thought it was going to go to William which I think would have been a more pointed retaliation. His father taking it is just one more military uniform for him.
Like Eyeroll, I’m not really a fan of memoirs. I like biographies quite a bit, but generally not life stories penned by subjects who are already famous. A memoir from a relative unknown (“Angela’s Ashes,” “The Liars Club,” “Waiting For Snow In Havana”, etc.) is an entirely different thing. When those are well written, they can be among the very best books, IMO.
Harry is a famous person, but this is different from the memoirs of the Clintons or Obamas. With him, unlike with politicians, there is so much we don’t know. There is so much he couldn’t say, that The Firm wouldn’t reveal, that the family kept hush hush, that the British Media twisted and hid and exaggerated. I don’t think it will be barn-burner either but we will definitely learn some new (and hopefully quite juicy). things by reading it.
Most importantly, we will hear from Harry in his own words. And his own voice, literally, from the audio book! He’s also a pretty humble person, given the circumstances of his birth and upbringing, so it won’t be braggy.
I can’t wait to read it. In the mean time I’ll just look at the picture…..
Yeah, this is wistful thinking by the press. They wish the BRF would sue.
It would provide years of stories.
Sorry, wrong place. My comment was in response to Chantal.
“Waiting for Snow in Havana” is one of my favorites! I read it at a low point in my life and it was really helpful. I hardly ever see it mentioned by anybody (online or otherwise), but it’s such a great book. I enjoyed the sequel, too. Just magnificent writing. As for “Spare”…well, Harry is in such an interesting place because his family is world famous, but everything we know about the RF is vague propaganda. At this point, even the smallest detail about life inside the palace walls will be seen as damaging and I can’t wait to read it all. What a time to be alive!
Maybe if they would have treated him as a “beloved member of the family” instead of a “just in case” this book wouldn’t have been written.
That was never going to happen – that family is incapable of treating each other as beloved family members.
There was a really interesting Twitter thread with the title of the book in other languages. The French title is “Le Suppléant” or otherwise The Substitute. Can also mean deputy or replacement as well. A lot of the titles seemed to translate to “reserve” as in Harry has and always been the backup. I already pre-ordered mine on Amazon (I know, I should have done an independent bookstore, next time!).
This may seem random but one of the things I hope he talks about that is less controversial is his relationship with cousin Eugenie and Jack. I love that they have remained close. We know she has always been supportive, I’m wondering if we will discover other surprise supportive family members in the mix (like members of Diana’s family?).
I think the press will try to destroy E & J if Harry is good to them in his book. The RR’s will take special joy in ruining them, just because Harry stuck up for them. I think Harry is kind of wary when writing about the royals he cares about.
I can’t think of one good or complimentary thing Harry could say about his family except his mother (and the Queen). Diana gave him the gift of compassion, honesty, duty, service, charisma and so much more. So even if the book describes his family in milder terms than they deserve, it’s still going to show how manipulative, cold, calculating and uncaring they truly are. Not to mention unscrupulous and deceitful. You can’t polish a turd.
It sounds like Fergie was quite nice to H and M, as well.
Charles, tell us you were a horrific father that allowed your trollop to abuse your children without telling us that you were a horrific father. Seriously, it still hasn’t occurred to anyone that all this to do is revealing how badly they treated Harry. If they’d treated him well and had loving relationships, all this panic would be unnecessary.
@Sue, HOW? How does Charles not see this?? 😫
He’s a monster, that’s how. They work very hard pretending to be ‘normal’, but they are so far removed from the rest of humanity. Imagine over 1000 years of being served, deferred to, told you are divine., having infinite wealth, power. No accountability. They are indeed a different breed.
No the BRF don’t want to play with a lawsuit because best believe, Harry has ALL the receipts and then some Charles…
War! war!
Interesting that its’s “the Sussexes’ gripes.” I thought this book was supposed to be about Harry. The guy was living his life for 32 years before meeting Meghan. I hope this is his story, not hers.
Look at where the comments are coming from, though. At least some “Royal insiders” would be delighted to blame anything and everything on Meghan. What I find interesting is all that these various sources are revealing about themselves with their comments. Since none of them have even seen, let alone read, the book, almost anything that they blurt out has elements of projection.
The RRs are referring to it as the Sussexes’ gripes (and then called them valid, lol.) No one from the Sussexes has said anything to indicate that this is anything but Harry’s story.
but, as hard as this is for some to grasp, his story is going to involve Meghan since she is his wife and he loves her.
Re the photo up top:
QEII: JFC can’t they get along for one day?
Camilla: Haha, well someone needed to say it to Harry’s face.
Charles: Be cool, be cool. No one will know therefore it didn’t happen.
Kate: Shit.
William: Shit, shit, shit.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex: Y’all done f*cked up.
Prince Harry: Oh hell no! *immediately starts planning his book*
My favourite thing is that Penguin Random House would have fact-checked that book out the wazoo and run it past lawyer after lawyer to make sure they are in no breach of laws. Yes, recollections may vary – but I guarantee this book comes with receipts.
Random House lawyers be like “come at me bro”
The publisher’s lawyers watched what happened with the book and HBO series on $cientology and said “we’ll follow that blueprint”. It took over 100 lawyers but the $ciloons couldn’t touch them. The publisher’s legal teams did more than their due diligence here. The only reason the palaces have lawyers on standby is to make sure none of the crown idiots say anything that can be turned into legal action against one of the media outlets, which would in turn drag the palace sources into it.
“I’ve got lawyers on standby!” is supposed to look tough. And to be fair, this sometimes works for the royals – we know that William and Charles have gotten stories altered or removed by expressing their “disappointment” and dangling the prospect of further legal action.
But it’s not likely to faze Harry, who has published his own experience in his own words and has already gone through a barrage of legal checks to get it published. Harry’s been involved in several lawsuits thus far, and he’s not going to leave himself open for potshots. Plus, can you imagine C sending out lawyers to try to refute his own son’s account? Does CIII have so much extra time on his calendar to spend testifying that no, actually, Harry had a happy childhood ( whatever “happy” means)…
I have zero sympathy to SPARE for Willy, chucky and the rest of that vile family.
To take a few words from Rhianna, just going to stand here and watch them burn . That’s alright because I think they deserve to hurt .
After the way these people have treated Harry all his life and now his wife and children. Burn the f——ing firm to the ground Harry .
Oh please. Will the bullying and tearing out of hair never end? Also, you can’t sue if it’s true. Remember that.
Wow, just went to put it on my list on UK Amazon and it is #1 bestseller in books, and #12 in the kindle store.
It has been a tough week for King Tampon. His wife flies halfway around the world to get away from him, the new PM tells him he is STILL grounded from looking important at the COP27 climate conference, and now this! I’m lovin’ it for him.
Since he is determined to pity himself anyway, it’s proper that he have actual reasons to do so. By all means, get your lawyers in line for the book. They won’t be able to challenge jack shit.