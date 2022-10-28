Prince Harry is already donating his ‘Spare’ money to Sentebale & WellChild

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is already the transatlantic talk of the town, and it’s already available for preorder. I would imagine that it will end up being the biggest pre-order of the year on Amazon. Even people who aren’t regular royal gossip followers are like “cool title, I’d like to read that book.” We have to wait two and a half months, sob! But we’ll get there, one step at a time, battling back another palace-orchestrated smear campaign on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You know how King Charles has masterminded an unhinged campaign against The Crown? The campaign against Harry in the next ten weeks will be like that, only much, much worse.
The Mail actually had a rare complimentary piece on the title, Spare. They talked to a branding expert who was impressed with the humor, simplicity and evocative nature of the single-word title, combined with the close-up cover photo taken by Ramona Rosales. True story: Ramona Rosales also did Meghan’s recent Variety cover shoot. Rosales does a lot of work for Variety, judging from her Instagram.
In most language translations, Spare will be translated plainly, but in Spanish, the memoir will be called Spare: En La Sombra, or In The Shadow. Hilaria Baldwin said “si, yo se!” While Harry is reportedly getting $20 million upfront for this memoir, he’s also pledged to donate the money to charity. I assume that the check went straight into the Archewell Foundation, where it will be allocated over time. Harry has already started – within the press release for Spare, he announced that he will be donating $1.5 million to Sentebale (his Lesotho AIDS charity) and £300,000 to WellChild. This follows donations to Save the Children and UNICEF made by Harry and Meghan earlier this week, targeted to Nigerian flood relief.
Lastly, in the wake of the Spare news, Dan Wootton punched out a screed against Harry, against books, against memoirs, against gingers and against American wives. Wootton must have been shrieking into the abyss for hours, hollering about “Prince Harry appears to want to bring down the Royal Family” and Harry’s “ghoulish decision to press ahead with the publication of his expected monarchy and family-bashing autobiography just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth the Great and four months before the historic coronation of his father King Charles.” Wootton claimed with a straight face that senior royals and courtiers believed that Harry would make a U-turn on his memoir after “Harry and Meghan were welcomed back into the Windsor bosom in the days before the Queen’s funeral.” You mean when Charles went out of his way to repeatedly and publicly snub Harry and try to humiliate a man who was grieving for a beloved grandmother? Yeah, as we said at the time – the Queen’s funeral was when Harry and Meghan understood that they would never come back, under any circumstances.
That DailyFail cover. OMG. Literally ranting over Harry’s book to distract from Charles meeting with monet launderers.
Disgusting. They’re not even trying to hide the fact they’re using Haz for deflection.
I haven’t read the Fail for years now because, mental health! Except for occasional pics but my rule is never read the article or comments!
If you’ve read the captions, then you’ve read the articles! All of their “articles” seem to be a reprint of the main caption interspersed with additional photos to make them appear as if they were a long read. They’re like fifth graders trying to stretch a paragraph into a 2-page report by adding large photos and using 18pt Comic Sans.
Cashew I’ve been much happier not reading it last 5 years. I might see the odd headline but I only go there for pics I can’t see elsewhere. It’s amazing how much one can avoid! I don’t feel perpetually miserable now. It’s fine once every 6 months and I barely see headlines.
He has always been used as a distraction and a deflection. To the rest of the BRF, the courtiers, and royal rota, Harry is not a human being with feelings and thoughts of his own; he is merely a meat shield in human form.
Sadly true….
And now Andrew and his ex sarah are praised to the skies for caring for the queens corgis and Harry and Meghan are trashed by the media. Just disgraceful
Billy Joel’s “My Life” just came up on my playlist. This is exactly what the rota and Chuck and Will can’t stand. Harry is a human being with his own life. He is not an object to be used as they wish, to cover their transgressions and do their work.
“I don’t care what you say anymore, this is my life
Go ahead with your own life, leave me alone”
He truly is “Good King Harry.”
A simply stellar human.
The Mail: Harry is bringing down the monarchy!
Also The Mail: Here’s a photo of the King with his money launderer.
I mean, its so obvious what they’re doing that its funny in a really sad/pathetic way.
Looking extremely forward to reading Harry’s own words and am going through my pallet of popcorn 🍿 as I watch the the little fires everywhere from BP, KP, and their minions. 2023 is already shaping up to be delightful.
I know this isn’t supposed to be the takeaway from this article, but “Queen Elizabeth the Great”? Um, why? Because she just happened to stay alive longer than any other monarch? You don’t get to be called “the Great” when the empire fell to pieces (thank god!) during your reign and the Commonwealth began to crumble. Settle down, Danny.
I noticed that too! He was so far over the top in that screed.
And there already was a Queen Elizabeth with a true claim to “the Great.” (Not “the Good,” but that’s different.) She most definitely did not stick her head in the sand when there were problems.
I had assumed that was Kaiser just exaggerating what he said but nope, apparently not, lol. These people….
How generous of Harry and Meghan (I assume Meghan agreed to it) to donate their earnings from his memoirs book sales to charity. It just goes to show that they are not only beautiful on the outside but the inside too. Harry and Meghan could have paid off their mortgage on their Montecito home with that money but they chose to improve the lives of total strangers instead by donating it to worthwhile causes. I just love them more everyday.
“but in Spanish, the memoir will be called Spare: En La Sombra, or In The Shadow. Hilaria Baldwin said “si, yo se!” “
lmao
I lmyo too. Okay is Hilaria Baldwin from Spain or not?
Hilary from Boston LOL
Hilaria is Hillary from Boston who used a fake identity to hook a rich celeb, and even after being found out, she doubled down
I cackled so hard
When I saw the cover I was thinking it had the same vibes as Meghan’s Variety photos- that golden hour, sort of hazy dusky feel ,now I know why.
Great name, great cover. Bring it on.
It has been fun to see the meltdown of the royal rotas. Karma is coming for them with release of Harry’s memoir.
No 2 within hours on Amazon (us) and no 1 within about 12? Hrs of press release? The RR must be spitting chips and it couldn’t happen to nastier people. The title is boss.
The RR were all pre-ordering their copy like the rest of us, while members of the BRF were requesting free copies from Harry.
And I hope the rf receive autographed copies at 11:55 pm Jan 9. Just as Harry received word of queen’s death 5 minutes before it was announced publicly.
Pre-ordered! Cannot wait. Whoever came up with that title, move of brilliance. It breaks my heart to think how he has lived & been treated like the ‘worst case scenario’ since the day he was born.
At this point, Wootton’s lunacy is just entertaining. I’ve already pre-ordered the hardback and audiobook, and I’ll probably end up ordering the Kindle version, too. Amazon US — #8 in the Top 100, #1 in History, Memoirs, Biographies of Royalty. NUMBER ONE in all categories in the UK! PRH is sitting on a pile of money.
It’s actually #1 on Amazon US for hardcover. Audiobook is #4, Kindle #13 as of a little after 8 am.
So excited!! Can’t wait…
Here we go again, Danny Boy Wooten ranting again about Harry. But this time it’s different as it’s the last gasps from Wooten as he tries to get in as many articles as he can before Harry’s book comes out. After that he will no longer have a career telling us what Harry thinks as we will know exactly what Harry is thinking … all we need to do is read Harry’s book.
Piers Morgan was melting down on Twitter yesterday. I’m sure he knows he may be dragged in the book. He was part of the phone hacking and his horrible treatment of Meghan. It will be interesting to see if Harry talks about it.
I better A LOT of RRs are fearing they will be targeted in Spare, hence the temper tantrums. I home Harry goes after his Monsters in Law, the Markles.
There will always be whining about whenever H&M do anything: too close to when someone died, someone’s BD (although their family BD’s don’t count), somebody’s coronation, some royal tour, trooping, Christmas speech…… I’m surprised DW didn’t whine about K’s BD.
Good on him for doing that. If this is not the loudest message “you dont own me anymore” I don’t know what is. Happy he’s breaking ties to the Firm. Would love it too in the future if the just went by Harry, show the world he is his own man apart from the title.
No doubt this book will be HUGE. It’s already #1 in US and the UK on Amazon. I preordered the hardback and the Kindle version. I know 2 months seems like a long wait but the last months of the year just fly by because of the holidays (at least to me lol)
I assume Wooton had the same feelings about books published by his fellow Rats around the time of the Queen’s death? Or published recently, during the reign of the new monarch? 🙄
I don’t even understand all of Dan’s mess.
“Harry and Meghan were welcomed back into the Windsor bosom in the days before the Queen’s funeral.”
You mean the days when Charles banned them from that reception for TQ?
Or the days when they banned Harry from wearing his uniform at the funeral and stripped the ER off what he did wear at pre- funeral ceremonies?
Or do you mean the days before the funeral when the Palace crowed about stripping the hrh and titles from Archie and Lili?
Ick. Whose bosom exactly were they welcomed in to? (I know it’s a saying, but that’s a terrible visual).
Or the day Charles told Harry to leave his *wife and mother of his two children* in London because only “close family” was allowed at Balmoral.
The press and roylists are complaining that Harry is not donating enough. But considering the other royals rarely give away any money and always go to charities empty handed, hes doing a lot more that the rest of his family. Kaiser makes a good point the rest of the money from the book has probably has gone to the Foundation.
All William and Kate can offer is an odd smile here and there. And that came directly from William.
They’re mad bc they don’t think he has donated the entire advance. Maybe it did all go to Archewell, maybe he kept some money back for his mortgage, whatever. People are so concerned about his money lol. i don’t see the same kind of energy for the duchies of cornwall and lancaster.
If they donated the whole advance to charity, then the press would just defame the charity or yell that they made the donation for a tax break.
They can’t win.
The original statement in the announcement on Archewell says “Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity.” That’s pretty non- specific. Doesn’t say all proceeds, and proceeds could be what he receives from sales, vs any advance. Also of course doesn’t mean there won’t be additional donations as the amount of pre orders becomes apparent.
In any event, he’s committed $2 million or so already, not a bad way to start!
Yeah, they want to monitor the pocket of a private citizen making his own money but show no interest in money that is public and could be used to better millions lives instead of just an elite few.
I wonder how much Bowers, Levin, Brown, Lowe et el donated to charity from their books about Harry to his charities or any charity for that matter?
Just askin’ for a friend. 😉
Question, as I have no knowledge of the publishing world: Does Harry get more money when the book sells well? Or does he only get the $20 million up front?
author here. The 20 million is an advance against royalties. So he gets 20 million up front, and then he doesn’t get paid again until the book earns back the 20 million. Royalties for a hardcover are typically 10-15% of sale of each copy. Paperback is 5-8%. I’m not sure what audio book royalty rate is–my guess is lower than that. However, his contract will stipulate that he likely gets most, if not all of the proceeds from any other medium as well (selling the book for a film/tv option, radio rights, serialization rights, graphic novel rights, etc). Once the book earns back his 20 million against royalties, then his account will accrue the royalties from additional sales. Twice a year, he will receive (or his agent will receive, more likely) a royalty payment. (The agent receives the payment, deducts the 10-15% agent fee, and perhaps a publicist fee, etc). the rest goes to Harry’s account, and his accountant will then deduct taxes (which are not withheld by the publisher). So On top of the 20 million, Harry will likely get six or seven figure royalty checks every year for quite some time. I still get royalty checks for books I published 20 years ago.
A book is considered a failure if it doesn’t earn back the advance–that means the publisher lost money on the book.
Thanks Lanne, that is interesting, I didn’t know that about the “earning back,” but it makes sense, that’s why its called an “advance” I guess.
I’m assuming harry’s book will make back that advance very quickly lol.
Thanks Lanne and the others who replied. I was wondering this question too. It seems like there are a few options for how his contract was structured, but the takeaway is that (regardless of structure) Harry will be earning much more than the initial 20mil. I love this for him so much and hope Dan Rotten and the rest of the RR are choking on their spittle this morning imagining Harry laughing all the way to the bank while their books languish in the 50p bin.
Plus, he’s got a multi-book deal, right? So isn’t this just the first of 3? And (another question for the authors) will he get a separate advance for each book or was the 20mil for all the books? I guess it probably depends on contract structure?
Thanks @lanne! I appreciate the info and I’m glad you are still getting cheques on your work!
Thanks, lanne. It was explained to me once as a bucket. The ‘bucket’ is now 20 million deep (plus production and marketing budget), but that 20 mill is his to keep no matter what. Once the book earns 20 million and costs are covered, the publisher breaks even. Anything after that is profit to be shared however the contract is written. p.s. Now is the time to do purchase requests for your local public library collection.
It depends on his contract.
The advance could be “advance against royalties” — he receives a royakty (25-33% cover price) per copy sold, the advance is a prepayment of royalties, and he won’t see additional money on the sales until the book sells enough copies that it has “earned out” and the number of copies sold times his royalty exceeds the advance. (Note: most books do not “earn out.”)
He could have taken a one-time flat fee.
Those are basically the two types of advances.
Harry most likely did the first. If the book earns out — and with fifteen languages, it should — it stands the possibility of earning an income every year
The $20 million advance is based on what the publisher thinks the book will sell, or in Prince Harry’s case the multiple books. And those estimates are usually conservative. Then he’ll get royalties on each book sold after that $20 million is recouped. So based on the pre-orders and the international release, both the publisher and the Prince should do very, very well.
20 million is an advance. He gets to keep that money and never give it back. If the book sells enough copies, his advance “earns out.” What that means is, if the book is sold for $20, and Harry earns 10% of the cost for each book sold ($2, in this hypothetical case), you divide 20 mil by $2 to see how many copies it will take to “earn out.” In this hypothetical case, that’s 10 million copies. So if the book sells 10,000,001 copies, Harry will get a royalty check for an additional $2. Any copies over 10 million, he earns a royalty. The publisher probably expects it to sell millions. Maybe even 20 million. If it does, Harry would earn an additional 20 million. If the book doesn’t sell more than 10 million—even if it only sells one copy—Harry gets to keep the 20 mil advance. That’s why people usually fight for higher advances upfront. Some fight for a higher royalty rate because you earn out faster and make more money per book. Hope that rudimentary explanation helps.
Thanks everyone!
Reading Dan Wooten makes me feel utterly filthy, but I had to see if he really did insult gingers.
My god the rending of shirts and gnashing of teeth. This man calls anyone else a “moaner”? Get off the cross, Dan, we need the wood. And claiming Harry is living a life of “unbridled decadence” — earning his own money, of which he donates a ton to charity — unlike the rest of the family, who aren’t decadent at all of course.
I didn’t see any insult to gingers, but I could not read closely any more than I’d want to drink a mug of arsenic. Dear lord. And he ended with this: “How tragic that Harry will stop at nothing for his version of the truth to be published, to hell with the consequences for his father, brother, the memory of his grandmother or even the future of the monarchy itself.”
El. Oh. El. But man Harry must have seen some serious, serious shit. Whether he’ll talk about it in his book, idk. The rota is sure hoping he will though. Then they can scream and vomit and faint while talking about this thing they for some reason haven’t been allowed to talk about, but that they obviously know. There’s something very Iago about it, but far more transparent and screechy.
Lolz…Harry is father to two kids under 4. The only “unbridled decadence” he’s getting is probably a break from watching Paw Patrol
Unbridled decadence. The king cannot move pens himself but gestures to staff to move them. Camilla and Charles have untold luxuries and the wails will have more than 4 lavish residences soon. Wootton is in total denial.
Unbridled decadence with only one house? Not multiple palaces on multiple estates the size of small countries? No special guy to play the bagpipes to him every morning? No valet to draw his bath and put toothpaste on his brush or tie his shoes for him? Yes, indeed.
Tragic? I’m confused. Wooten himself gets paid for publishing his own versions of the truth — even when he knows it’s not true. I wonder if he’s given any thought to the pain he, himself, has caused, along with consequences for individuals and “even the future of the monarchy itself?” The hypocrisy goes deep with this one.
Funny how the RR keeps saying that everything that Harry and Meghan say are are lies and in the same breath say they are trying to destroy the monarchy. If everything is false why are they so worried?
Harry is father to two kids under 4. The only “unbridled decadence” he’s getting is probably a break from watching Paw Patrol.
BTW where’s Tina Brown? She said the book would never see the light of day.
Which one of them said no-one would be interested in Harry’s book?
I can’t remember who said that but I remember somebody saying that.
Brown is somewhere wiping the egg of her face. I don’t think her hit piece The Palace Papers got this much pre-sale traffic. I think the RRs who wrote books about Harry fear Spare will debunk a lot of things they wrote and damage their credibility (more).
Memo to the BRF and the Rota:
Harry has a couple of new titles: #1 bestselling author and most popular royal.
These titles were bestowed on the husband of Meghan and father of Archie and Lili by people in many countries with their little bags of cash.
Unfortunately, it does not appear that these titles can be taken away. So sorry.
It is a sad commentary that a monarchy should be in chaos because one of it’s own is telling the TRUTH. Wait for it; Charles will do every underhanded thing to get his hands on a copy so he can undermine the truth with his own rewriting of history. If he has to destroy Harry in the process he will.
I’ve been thinking about this since the other week when the argument was that if Harry told what he knows it could bring down Chuck and the entire monarchy. We already know about so many of Chuck’s dirty deeds that I’m wondering if the monarchy-wrecking info is something along the lines of what we know about his nonce brother. Because Chuck was also friends with Jimmy Saville. Im convinced it’s something like this because what else could be so damaging? Emotional abuse of Diana? Check. Cheating? Check. Physical abuse of staff? Check. Bags o’ cash from corrupt people? Check. Inappropriate interference in laws/politics? Check.
I’m sure I’m missing something! (Probable children outside his marriage, just like the rumors about Peggington?) None of those things would bring down the monarchy. But whoever was floating that out there (about Harry knowing this info) must also know how serious it is so maybe it’ll all come out someday.
The rest of the Royal family always look like they are playing dress up in their ceremonial uniforms. They look downright silly. Harry wears his uniform like he understands what it is. He looks like a true warrior who understands the dignity and sacrifice of those who wear the uniform.
Speaking of “campaigns”…. I pre-ordered the book, and I’m seriously considering getting an audio version as well. Amazon listed it as being available on CDs, and I started to wonder:
Aren’t audiobooks eligible for Grammys? As long as the RR and the BRF are going to freak out at Harry’s worldwide successes — wouldn’t it be great if they had even More to freak out about?
Book sales, audiobook sales, positive reviews, and a GRAMMY for the Montecito mansion mantelpiece!
Does anyone know know for sure about eligibility— and what enthusiastic supporters can do to push something like this along?
Yes, there are grammy’s for audiobooks. Jimmy Carter won one. The category is “best spoken word album”. I don’t know how they are nominated. How about a Pullitzer too?
That’s good to know. Thanks equality! And, yes — a Pulitzer would be great too!
OMG, a Pulitzer Prize, that would be awesome.
Where are the Wails? Are they on vacation and is TOB is incandescent with rage, again? I would think he is the one who is worried but has been suspiciously silent.