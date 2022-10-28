“Cate Blanchett cried & burped from the spicy hot sauce on ‘Hot Ones'” links

The fact that Cate Blanchett agreed to go on Hot Ones is amazing. [OMG Blog]
What’s going on with Harry Hamlin? [Dlisted]
Fleishman is in Trouble looks good? [LaineyGossip]
Please look at Michael B. Jordan’s yellow suit. [RCFA]
Buh-bye 12-foot-tall skeletons and hello to 9-foot-tall werewolves. [Jezebel]
Lindsey Vonn sort of makes this dress work. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dane Cook’s fiancee just turned 24 years old. [Gawker]
Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes went to church together. [Just Jared]
TikTok’s corpse-pretender has landed a job! [Pajiba]
Remember when Brad Pitt dated Nico Poturalski? Well, she’s got a new boyfriend, apparently. Is she still married?? [Egotastic]
These home-improvement fails are hilarious. [Buzzfeed]
Democrats warn that Donald Trump is still trying to f–k up the midterms. [Towleroad]
Hilarious and conceivable that Cate Blanchett may have done Hot Ones and The Criterion Closet in the very same day/outfit pic.twitter.com/niavKXivAV
— Sophy Romvari (@SophyRomvari) October 27, 2022
I can’t wait for this episode of Hot Ones! Viola was just on earlier this month and it was an all-time great episode so I am down with Oscar winners on Hot Ones. The host is legit one of the best interviewers along.
He is an excellent interviewer! I saw the one with K-Stew and she seemed blown away by the awesome questions he asked…
He is a great interviewer. If you search YouTube, watch the interviews with Colin Farrell and Gordon Ramsey – they’re hilarious.
The book Fleishman is in Trouble is so good! Glad the series looks like it will be a great adaptation. Seeing Claire Danes in her scenes makes me a bit sad over what a mess The Essex Serpent was.
Oh I’m excited for this series!
Tom and Giselle have called it done! Headline I saw said divorce is finalized! Whew.
She straight up said, ‘BOY BYE’. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Cate was being very flirty with Sean in that episode.
I love hot ones. Sean is a great interviewer and the whole thing is amazing. People seem to let their guard down as they deal with the hot sauce and he does his homework and asks good questions.
Totally agree, He does his research and he doesn’t openly fawn over them. He has the best job in the world IMO, i love hot wings. The most recent one I watched was Kid Cudi and he’s was in pain at the end lol.
“Dane Cook’s fiancee just turned 24 years old.”
Wow! She’s almost old enough to rent a car! They grow up so fast.
I’m sorry but Michael B. Jordan needs a new stylist. His fashion as of late has been bad…very bad. He can do so much better !
Impressed that Cate cried, but did not leave. She’s a boss.