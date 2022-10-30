Kim Kardashian dressed her kids up as musical icons for Halloween

Kim Kardashian loves Halloween. All of the Kardashian-Jenner women seem to love to decorate for the holidays, they all get that from Kris Jenner. It seems like each woman has their favorite holiday and for Kim, it’s Halloween. She went all out to decorate her minimalist home for the holiday, including one of the most unsettling hallways I think I’ve ever seen (I’m including the IG below).
Kim also loves to dress her dolls up for Halloween, and by “dolls” I mean her children. This year, she convinced (?) her kids to dress up as musical icons – North is Aaliyah, Saint is Snoop, Chicago is Sade and Psalm is Eazy-E. Honestly, Chicago and North are killing it in their costumes, although many people believe that the kids look “sad.” Sad because most kids probably want to be Elsa, Spiderman, a Minion or a Fortnite character. My take: the kids will likely have multiple Halloween costumes, don’t you think? This version was “mom said we had to dress up this way.” If she allows them to go trick-or-treating or to some kids’ Halloween party, I bet they have different costumes of their choosing. Come on – this is Kim’s favorite holiday, of course the kids have different costumes. Those kids are so beautiful too.
Here’s the IG post about her decorations. I’m sorry, this is f–king terrifying. That hallway looks like something Melania Trump would have designed for Christmas. Kim honestly put those f–king mannequins in her hallway! Her kids are probably terrified to get a drink of water at night. Jesus H.
Photos courtesy of Kim’s Instagram.
There is a lot I want to say about those decorations but I’m just gonna say I still can’t believe someone lives in a house with four kids where everything looks like straight plaster. I know the kids have a room that has toys with color but still, I’ve seen a lot of that house and the majority is a snooze fest. With that kind of money I would want something interesting to look at everyday in my house.
Those children are so beautiful, North is stunning and i love any tribute to Aaliyah, but gawd I do hope that they have kids costumes too.
And that hallway is way too scary for a house with children in it. How are they not having nightmares, and for a woman who was held at gunpoint by people who broke into the place she was staying, I would never feel safe with all those mannequins around. I’d always feel like it was someone waiting to jump out at me.
Yeah, those decorations are pretty scary for young kids. I can’t imagine they want to walk around in the dark with those decorations.
Yeah, that hallway is really creepy. Kim has even outdone Melania‘s gruesome Christmas hallway!
I suspect the children have their own wing in that house, and do not go into the empty, sterile, white rooms, much like the well -organized, perfectly pristing pantries these women brag about and photograph for they social media and sponsors.
The idiot parents sure did it right with the children – theyr’e gorgeous, and a growing up so quickly!
The kids are stunning……North is a female version of Ye; Chicago is wow ! I really like the outfits as well….Happy Halloween!
Kim’s kids – their situation really distresses me. I am aware they will be wealthy beyond imagination. It’s been clear all along that Kim does not see Black people as wholly unique fully human individuals. I can’t imagine what those kids are learning about themselves as individuals and their self worth and how they view and will view other Black people as they grow up. Also she needs to stop adultifying the eldest.
Do you have the same concerns about their dad who claims slavery is a choice, denigrates Black Lives Matter while declaring White Lives Matter, and who told the world that he had to take a million showers after being with Amber Rose before hooking up with Kim K – even though Kim has a whole sec tape where she let Ray J urinate on her?
Kanye has spent his life chasing white approval in the worst ways, but strangers on the internet are only concerned about the kids sense of self and blackness when it comes to Kim’s influence. Never mind Kanye specifically sought out a white woman to have children with so his kids would not be too black.
*standing ovation* (That being said, those poor kids. From both sides.)
@haylie which is ironic of Ye because you would never be able to tell that the kids are biracial.
@mercury. It’s either the latest or the one before, but they showed a pic of Kourtney as a kid. My jaw dropped. Her kid skin and her current skin are literally two different races. It looks like she went through a serious bleaching process. I’m guessing all but Khloe did and Ye didn’t take that info account. While they all look biracial to me, they’re Black side is dominant.
Add in the controlling grandma, the family body dysmorphia, the mental illness, the self/Black-hating father, the constant public documentation, the obsession with material things…those children are going to be a hot mess.
I hope they will have diverse teachers, and friend groups, and outside support such as therapy because those closest to them present some difficult influences. Their father is a bigot, who is also specifically very anit-Black which no doubt will be hard on these kids and everyone in their mother’s family has intense issues.
But yes I agree with you, there is something very very off in the way Kim views Blackness.
You forgot the p0rnography-making that Kardashian women are into.
Yeah, I’m guessing these costumes are for Kim’s Instagram too and not their actual Halloween costumes.
These kids probably have no idea who these icons are. Why subject your kids to this photo shoot? What was the point other than attention on instagram. She’s grooming them for their future careers as reality stars. She needs to stop. I wonder how she bribed those poor kids to do this 10 hour photo shoot I bet. I’m guessing toys and candy.
The costumes are cute, I really like the interior decorations and I’m sure the kids got to pick ones they liked, this is just for here. I’m more shocked by how limited her vocabulary still is at 40, she sounds like my 12 year old showing off her new room layout on FaceTime. Also, I wonder about the security factor in sharing even a partial layout of your home when you are 1) a celebrity, 2) after you’ve already been the victim of an armed robbery and 3) when your spiteful ex is cycling through a manic episode and sharing locations/addresses.
Yeah, listening to her on that video just made me think of Brian’s girlfriend from family guy who talked with and upward inflection lol. It just reminds me of the baby voice that Paris Hilton puts on and said it was fake and just for cameras.
Performative at best.
The culture will survive.
We have to.
Their lives seem so empty, paying staff to put up the world’s most bland Halloween decorations long enough to record a TikTok, using the vocabulary of a 7th grader as M18 says above. But the real horror began when they bought a house and had it professionally stripped of all warmth and character.
People’s houses are a reflection of themselves. Kim is cold and hollow.
By comparison, there’s something to be said for traditional socialites who support the arts and run charitable endeavors.
Another thing she also got from her mother – exploiting her minor children. While other celebrity parents protect their children, or at least minimises their public exposure, Kim has always used her children as accessories. As they get older, she’s slowly training them to a life in social media. Where their self-esteem is most likely going to be dependent on likes. All for the longevity pf their brand. All for the money.
Just like child actors, they use the excuse because the kids wanted it or insisted on it, it was their choice, etc? Is it really? These children are no different from those unknown kids being pushed & axploited by their parents for fame & money.
Kim putting on a performance for the Black gaze after she spent a day with Ivanka, who was part of an administration actively trying to strip Black and brown people of human and civil rights. Okay, Kim. 🙄
Caption the last thumbnail photo with, ” My mommy has lots of small skulls around our front door.” Truly hoping the kids get to carve jack-o- lanterns to greet trick or treaters, but since that would clash with Kim’s curated colorlessness, and dead body theme, I am doubtful.
No trick or treaters are getting near that property.
You are right, Sue. I wouldn’t go near it myself!
Her kids are beautiful! They all look awesome, especially chi ❤️
They’re adorable but honestly, I wish websites would pay as little attention to these kids as possible.
Does she always use that creepy asmr voice? Does she ever support any charities with her massive wealth?
I’m sure her wealth manager gets tax breaks where they can with donations, but I doubt she pays attention.
I do not like the way she bosses her daughter around in that video. Not one “please” or “thank you”. And the whole decoration is just off. It’s not funny or spooky in a cool way.
Nope. I would be sleeping at Grandma Kris’ house.
I f*cking love the house decorations!! I usually hate Kim’s minimalist house but it works perfectly here. There is nothing to interfere with the aesthetic of the decorations. As far as the kids being scared, I’d probably learn the hard way that this scared em bc it wouldn’t cross my mind in the excitement.
Halloween is big for my family bc it’s my mom’s birthday and on a personal level I love the creativity of it. It’s the best. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to beg children to come back and get their candy bc they were terrified. 😂😂😂
The kids look fantastic. I hope too, that they had costumes of their own choosing for stuff outside of IG.
I agree! These decorations are rad!
The kids saw the decorations being put up. They took part in creating them. I have three kids and we are big into making our own holiday decorations. When kids see how scary things are made it ceases to be frightening. They have a sense of pride in being part of making them and are thrilled seeing others reactions to them. Also, that’s a dang huge mansion. They are walking to their connected bathrooms at night. They aren’t walking down those front halls to go to the kitchen.
As far as Kim’s vocabulary, she talks to North during the video. She’s explaining everything in terms that a child would understand. Kim’s describing Halloween decorations here, not civil rights law.
Designers and makers are struggling because so many of their clients have had to tighten their belts. Between Covid, inflation, and unemployment, people who’s livelihood’s depend on others expendable income are hurting badly. Big ups to Kim and her family employing and supporting creative people. Especially with the holidays right around the corner.
I love Aaliyah, but am I the only one thinking that it’s a little creepy to dress up your young daughter as a child bride?
That oversized Compton hat is hilarious on the little one.
Aaliyah was one of R. Kelly’s many victims. This is in poor taste. Do you think North even knows who Aailyah is? Probably not. This is all about Kim getting attention. Kim also dressed up as Aailyah for her bday last week. What is the obsession? She just wants us to talk about it, and we are, so it’s another win for her.
The children are absolutely beautiful.
The hallway decorations just look goofy. I like the hand molds. They are more like an art installation. Would be interested to know how much all this cost.