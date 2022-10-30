Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul was seriously injured in a violent home invasion

There are Republicans currently in public office and running for office who have publicly called for violence towards Nancy Pelosi, the current Speaker of the House. Speaker Pelosi is second in the line of succession, and you better believe that she has very good protection around her, especially when she’s in DC. Apparently, that protection doesn’t extend to her husband Paul Pelosi though. Paul Pelosi was at the Pelosi family home in San Francisco on Friday morning when a man named David DePape broke into the home and called out for “Nancy” and repeatedly asked “Where’s Nancy?” The Speaker was in DC, but her husband was home. Paul Pelosi was able to talk his way out of the room and get into the bathroom, where he called 911. When the police arrived, they found DePape beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Calling out for “Nancy,” an intruder who forced his way into the San Francisco home of the U.S. House speaker early Friday had a target in mind, authorities said, before he attacked her husband and fractured his skull with a hammer.
Paul Pelosi, 82, is recovering from surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” said Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. He is expected to recover fully.
Although the attacker’s motive remains undetermined, the violence — 11 days ahead of the midterm election — has sparked alarm in part because of heightened concern about the safety of public officials at their homes and offices. Those worries have compounded in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, where Nancy Pelosi was one of the targets.
A source who was briefed on the Friday attack said the assailant shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before confronting Paul Pelosi.
“Based on our investigation at this point … this was not a random act,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news conference Friday evening. “This was intentional.”
At the start of the break-in, Paul Pelosi told the intruder that he had to use the bathroom, then made a surreptitious 911 call on his cellphone and left the line open, sources familiar with the attack told The Times. Dispatcher Heather Grimes could hear Pelosi talking to his attacker and alerted officers to the scene.
“It is really thanks to Mr. Pelosi having the ability to be able to make that call and truly the attention and instincts of that dispatcher to realize that something was wrong and to make the police call a priority,” San Francisco Dist. Atty. Brooke Jenkins told CNN, adding that officers got to the scene in two minutes.
When DePape was handcuffed, he apparently sat down and said he was “waiting for Nancy.” The police took him in and booked him on an assortment of felony charges including breaking-and-entering, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse (Paul Pelosi is 82). Within hours of the violent assault, people were already researching DePape’s social media footprint and big surprise, he has a history of being an antisemite, a bigot and a subscriber to far-right-wing conspiracies. He’s a QAnoner and a neo-Nazi type. The GOP absolutely has Paul Pelosi’s blood on their hands. I’d also like to see President Biden order heightened security for both Speaker Pelosi and her husband.
And yet again, this assailant emerged unscathed. He wasn’t riddled with bullets and killed or injured in any way. #ThePoliceProtectTheirOwn
That’s called white privilege.
☝🏻THIS! Also, as a matter of record from the SF police chief himself, Paul Pelosi wasn’t even hit with the hammer to his head until AFTER the cops were in the house! The local police know what Nancy’s husband looks like. Their MAGA asses let this Qanon wacko get one “wack” in before breaking things up!
Sending healing prayers to the Speaker’s husband and family.
The Republican response to this has been utterly disgraceful, ranging from no reaction at all to disgusting conspiracy theories that it was a hoax to get out midterm votes, that DePape is a left wing hippie, to blaming Paul Pelosi, claiming he and DePape are lovers.
Yep and if this happened to a republican congressmen or woman the democrats would be falling all over themselves to self flagellate. The republicans have no morals, no souls, no bottom, no principles, they have no humanity. This whole situation goes to show you that they will never take responsibility for their words because anytime violence happens AFTER they call for it over and over they deflects and literally lie about the people involved. With 1/6 it was antifa, now with this the number of literal lies they are putting out there to excuse this away and deflect along with the victim blaming is absolutely vile and just going to push the lunatics that listen to them or follow Q or 4chan to even more violence. I hate it here so much.
If I had been on the fence about voting for Democrats, this incident and the following vacuum. of the Republican response would have convinced me! Kevin McCarthy couldn’t bring himself to express the slightest form of regret that an 82 year old man was attacked violently with a hammer. The GOP has become the home for violent extremists, and the leadership doesn’t seem to be worried about it.
The leadership ARE the extremists, encouraging anyone to physical violence if it means they end up re-elected. There is no such thing as an ethical Republican in the US.
Gov Youngkin while campaigning and less than 24 hours after the assault said ( paraphrasing) Paul Pelosi was attacked late last night and while we don’t condone violence, let’s send Nancy back to San Francisco!
Absolute Monsters!!!
This was horrifying but not entirely surprising. And as much as I hate to say it, Mike Pence probably needs some form of security as well. The continuous, planned dumbing down of the American educational system makes for a bunch of idiots who don’t step in when the rhetoric gets crazy…
Anybody seen the “equal rights for white people” ad they’ve been running here on TV in Georgia…? They do manage to sputter out that all racism is wrong somewhere in the middle of it but it’s a clear dog whistle.
Jesus, that’s beyond dog whistle territory.
Now I really want one of those assholes to start talking about “equal rights for white people” while holding a monkey’s paw. Let them try living in substandard housing, sending their kids to poor schools, making less money for the same job, suffering poor health because of lack of access to a healthy and sufficient diet, navigating all sorts of obstacles meant to prevent them from voting, and enduring constant police harassment and unprovoked violence (possibly resulting in death, for which they themselves will be blamed).
What, that’s not what they meant?
It’s horrifying…will try to watch for the bs group that is paying for it next time and upload a link..
What happened to Paul Pelosi is absolutely horrible. God only knows what DePape had planned to inflict on Nancy had she been there or arrived when he was there. What’s baffling to me is that someone worth $120 million dollars didn’t have any staff at all in his mansion let alone a top notch state of the art cutting edge security system running with a panic room built in! Maybe now they will. Poor Mr. Pelosi. I can only imagine the pain of being hit in the head with a hammer. DePape deserves 30 years in jail with no possibility of parole.
LOLO86LF – yes! This is nothing short of horrific and I hope he recovers fully and quickly.
There was no private security team even before Jan 6?
The assailant sounded low functioning- he was there to attack yet paused to allow the guy to go on a potty break?
This was an assassination attempt on Nancy Pelosi and should be treated as such. The same idiots who wanted to kill her during the Jan 6 insurrection are still out there.
She needs secret service protection as much as any former president and their spouse.
And this won’t be the last time. Mango Mussolini has set off stochastic terrorism against all democrats and any high profile one, especially women, need extra security. AOC and Ilan Omar should also get it because they are constantly attacked in social media by the fascist right wing.
I wholeheartedly agree with everything you’ve said, and BONUS POINTS for “stochastic.” The very randomness of these terrorists showing up to do the bidding of their overlords is horrifying and predictable. I know the Greenes and Boeberts keep calling for another 1776 or Civil War — it seems like it’s taking hold.
the right is too busy saying this is a false flag op, making “hammered” jokes and spreading conspiracy theories (that, of course, Elon Musk has chosen to amplify himself)
Absolutely disgusting that are making jokes about this. WTF is wrong with people?
This story is horrifying on every level. Horrifying and sadly, not too shocking. Political violence is only going to get worse. Thanks, Trump.
This is terrible. I hope he pulls through.
This is a big story in the U.K. and is absolutely being covered as an assassination attempt on Nancy Pelosi. I can’t believe it’s not getting more traction in the US, and is being dismissed by republicans.
The media here in the states has already moved on since it disrupts the “both sides” are extreme narrative which is their template. And both the media and the Republican party have normalized not just violent, racist, and anti-Semitic rhetoric but the violence that results.
@kyle- I would like examples to back up your claims that the left has just as many people in power openly calling for violence against the right with little to no pushback, has just as many websites dedicated to conspiracy theories and the radicalization of people and especially young white men to hate everything that doesn’t look and think exactly like them and to blame all of their grievances and insecurities on, has multiple news outlets with record numbers of viewers with hosts that peddle all of the conspiracies along with inventing more of their own and fear mongers 24/7. I’ll wait.
@Erin 💯% support for your comment. Kyle, sources please.
Erin, don’t you remember January 6, 2017 when all the Hillary supporters formed an armed mob and invaded the Capitol, looking for members of Congress to kill? Or the time the left marched in Charlottesville, chanting, “Jews will not replace us!”? And I’m pretty sure Friday’s attack was inspired by the left wing radical who broke into Kevin McCarthy’s house and beat his wife with a hammer. Both sides!
Our society would not “suck” so badly if those on the right ceased their “deplorable” behavior.
I’m waiting with Erin.
I will be a conspiracy theorist and assume this was MAGAT plot to try to get Nancy to quit.
It was a plot to assassinate her. She had left for Washington a few hours earlier; the assailant thought she was still home when he broke in
Remember Trump “joking” about his Second Amendment people “taking care” of Hillary? THIS is why that was nothing to joke about, even if Trump intended it as such (he didn’t. He absolutely DID NOT). I am scared for all our Democratic lawmakers, and the few Republicans who have shown a bit of moral courage and stood against him. These violent extremists are already acting with a sanction from the highest levels of one of our major political parties, and if the GQP win, they could be allowed to act with virtual impunity.
I said early on in Trump’s term that we were heading towards fascism, and many people I know told me I was hyperbolic. I asked them what it would take, if they wanted to wait until the Reichstag was actually on fire before they called it out. Well, I think Jan. 6 was our Reichstag moment, and many (especially those who lean conservative but didn’t the MAGA crowd) were still unwilling to look creeping fascism in the eye. Now we’ve got a near-miss assassination. We’ve got people like Kanye and his white supremacist friends stirring up Kristallnacht. Restrictions or outright bans on abortion are very popular amongst fascist and totalitarian governments. Racism is unfortunately pretty much the status quo anyway, but it has become much more flagrant. How many people will burrow their heads further into the sand and still vote Republican because it’s just what they’ve always done, or because they can’t or won’t think for themselves? WTF does it take for some people to wake the fuck up?!
(Apologies for the rant, I’ve had to deal with some infuriatingly “undecided” in-laws recently, and the attack on Paul Pelosi — which was primarily an attempt on Nancy Pelosi — made everything boil over.)
It’s called stochastic terrorism. A prominent person or leader of a movement “suggests” something might happen so that a follower will act on the “suggestion” while the one who said it maintains plausible deniability.
This was absolutely horrifying, not only because of the nature of the attack, but also because there was a partisan response to it! How??
I’m glad that Paul Pelosi survived and is expected to recover. I wish him a speedy and as pain free as possible healing, and lots of love, strength and well wishes to the Pelosi family.
I remember how horrified I was when Trump would say at a rally (if there was a heckler) “Oh, wouldn’t you just like to punch that guy in the face?” He and his kind have actively promoted violence against anyone who dares to criticize his racist, white supremist agenda. And every Republican who has not come down on this with fury is as guilty as he. This is our country. Ugly, violent and self-righteous. I see the United States becoming a fascist state and I am terrified. These upcoming elections are not going to go well. Every race won by a Democrat will be challenged and there will be more calls for violence. I don’t understand why more people don’t understand where we are headed. Sorry to be so negative. I try and stay positive, but it’s very difficult.
“Although the attacker’s motive remains undetermined…” FFS.
People always talk about how you need to be careful about what you post online because the internet is forever but when we find page upon page upon page of the thoughts from a radicalized person the media is still like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Too true, Erin. I’ll add to that. These pages from these violent extremists only get pulled down after they’ve tried to or successfully killed people. Social media companies let them harass, make violent threats, spread lies and conspiracy theories, and post manifestos where they outline their planned attacks, bud somehow, their pages never violate terms of use /community standards until it’s too late. Then these companies want to act shocked that there criminals did what they’d been saying they were going to do, and pull down their pages and pretend like they take safety seriously.
@Haylie-100% and I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately because there have been some streamers that I watch that have been harassed, their families doxxed, threatened, in a daily basis and the perpetrators post all of these threats and lies online and nothing gets done. They may get their twitter locked after enough reports but they just go and make another acct and continue to terrorize people. Now that musk is in charge though I really have no hope for anything to get better and most likely get worse.
The latest twist is that they are trying to spin it as Mr Pelosi was bringing home a gay hooker who they are now claiming was falsely portrayed as a MAGAT
Paul Pelosi survived and is expected to recover, but let’s face it: an 82 year old man having brain surgery after getting hit over the head with a hammer is never going to be the same. Never. This I’d a tragedy and the GOP can barely contain its glee.
This whole incident is the fault of Republican talking points which blame, Biden, Harris, and Pelosi for everything that’s wrong with the country. I’ve got MAGA neighbors who think this way and it’s impossible to talk to then.
I am sending healing energy and best wishes to Mr. Pelosi.
There ought to be a law against this…..
While every one in does not have to agree, but name calling should not be included in what is considered proper debate.
One side wants to rule, and the other govern.
Ruling seems easier, one helps oneself to public assets with no responsibility, if anyone gets in the way unleash the usual suspects – right wingers.
This isn’t the first assault and it won’t be the last. God help us all.
And Elon Musk is on twitter spreading misinformation about this. He just tweeted to Hilary Clinton that “ There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye“ then linked to a story about a male prostitute. God I really want to deactivate my account but there’s nothing similar. I’ve tried CounterSocial and Hive but they’re cumbersome to use and mostly just people posting about their food or gardens and what have you, there’s no news outlets on them…
This monster is also charged with attempted murder. The Republicans that are dismissive on this attack: 1) they don’t want to blame the rhetoric Trump ginned up because it would offend the Orange Menace. Trust and believe the GOP is afraid the attack will hurt their election chances in November. The police is not saying much because they don’t want to be accused of influencing election results with a criminal investigation. It’s the same reason DOJ is not charging Trump (yet) for Jan. 6 and the classified documents at Mar-a-lago.
There are definitely more horrifying aspects to this story but I also find it really gross that he was treated at Zuckerberg General Hospital considering how the completely hands off approach to violent fascist rhetoric that social media took for years provided the solid foundation for this stuff. The only way it could be worse would be if he was treated at Murdoch General Hospital.
Yeah, that adds a whole extra layer of ick.
It’s San Francisco General. Zuck donated money and got his name on it a while back. I’m sort of surprised that they took him there. It doesn’t have the most stellar reputation, but I guess it has the trauma services that were needed, and ofc time was of the essence. I wouldn’t be surprised if he transfers to Stanford before long tho.
Ess Eff General indeed is known for trauma emergency services. It got that way because of so many gang-, drug-, and family-related situations culminating in the Emergency Room. Yeah, no doubt Stanford Medical Center will get him next.
This is a shameful moment.
To deflect all responsibility, the right wing has already concocted a very bizarre conspiracy theory about what “really happened”. Elon Musk himself retweeted it in response to HRC’s tweet denouncing all the hateful, violent rhetoric which leads us to these actions. As if things were not bad enough, we now have one of the propagandists running Twitter.
He’s letting the crazy’s know the playground is now open to them…and rolling out the welcome mat.
This was beyond horrifying. As violent as San Francisco has become, and the obvious violent hatred of Mrs Peolsi, I am shocked the government wasn’t protecting Mr. Pelosi also. I guess I just thought that was a no brainer.
What is utterly terrifying is DePape had a bag with him containing multiple zip ties, amongst other things. He meant business. Of course various rethuglicans are refusing to comment on or decry all the ridiculous election conspiracies and lies being spread by Q-Anon, MAGATs, etc. Rick Scott totally avoided calling for going after the conspiracy nutbars and instead, said this:
“I think what we have to do is, one, we have to condemn the violence, and then we have to do everything we can to get people – make sure people feel comfortable about these elections.”
“I think what’s important is everybody do everything we can to make these elections fair.”
I cannot fucking believe what’s happening in the US.
Y’all, my anxiety is so high right now. Between this news, Twitter, and the looming election, I am a spiraling vortex of dread. I vowed awhile ago that I wasn’t going to cede my homeland to the deplorables, but I don’t know if I am up to the fight. I live in the bluest county in the bluest state, and still so many of my neighbors are proudly sporting yard signs for the MAGA endorsed senate candidate. I need something or someone to reassure me that there are more of us than there are of them.
I live in a blue county in the blue bubble that keeps us from being a red state and the political ads are crazy right now.
Yard signs are against HOA rules and yet who has them out? The republicans across the street.
This attack is horrific. I do not understand anyone who can possibly think otherwise.
There really are more of us than there are of them.
There’s genuinely a lot to be anxious about. I hope that you —and we — can use that anxiety to fuel and empower positive actions.
Keep the faith! ✨🌻⚖️
Bleakness Warning
I have heard lots of comments in multiple settings bemoaning what this country is becoming. Actually, it’s what this country already is. What’s changed — I think — is that the treatment that formerly was focused on “minorities “ now has a growing, broader focus based on political divisions. Violence is nothing new. Political disenfranchisement is nothing new. Empowering and paying police officers with tax dollars to support and enforce MAGA-types of agendas is nothing new.
It feels overly dramatic for me to say things like : Welcome to Black America or Welcome to Minority America — but this might be the most succinct way to illustrate how dealing with people empowered to use violence of all kinds in the service of their own political and social interests really is as American as apple pie and baseball, if not more so. MAGAs have simply widened their focus for the behaviors, feelings and beliefs that they’ve always held.
In the sixties, a confluence of civil rights movements, anti-war movements, feminist movements, and other factors directly and indirectly created more liberal and more inclusive areas of progressive change. This, too, is America. Change IS always possible. I imagine that Nancy Pelosi — with her family background — knows all of this at least as well as I do.
Wishing Paul Pelosi a full recovery in body, mind, and spirit.