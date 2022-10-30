Tom Brady & Gisele already finalized the terms of their divorce & got it done

When I wrote about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen last weekend, I ended the post with “My prediction is that we suddenly get some announcement, possibly a few months from now, that everything has been settled quickly and quietly. They’ll make a joint statement and proclaim their love for their children and that’s it.” My gossip mojo was mostly right – the only thing I got wrong was the timeline. I just didn’t buy that Tom and Gisele’s separation was contentious at all – Tom was making a big sad-sack deal about how he felt “abandoned” and Gisele was clearly telegraphing the fact that she had been done for months, but it never felt like they were going to have some big divorce war. In the end, they did not go to war. They worked with a mediator before anything was filed in family court, and they managed to work everything out in about two months or less.
On Friday, TMZ broke the news that Gisele and Tom had already reached a settlement on joint custody of their children, plus all of their real estate holdings. The terms of the settlement are confidential and sealed, but it didn’t seem like a huge fight. They started working with a mediator in “early September” and came to an agreement on everything last week. Everything is being filed in Florida, where Tom is Tampa-based and Gisele is newly Miami-based. The court signed off on the mediated agreement and so now Tom and Gisele are already legally single. Here’s People’s coverage:
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady quickly got a jump on their divorce, with the former couple finalizing the terms of their split the same day they filed. The divorce paperwork was submitted on Friday morning and approved by a judge soon after, rendering both Brady and Bündchen single.
Quick divorces are rare, but not unheard of, according to NYC divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, who is not connected to Brady or Bündchen. “They had already entered into a settlement agreement, which typically includes both financial and custodial issues,” Newman tells PEOPLE. “By the time it was filed, they already had custody, child support, alimony figured out.”
After the couple negotiated the terms of their split, a judge had to give a final approval.
“After a couple agrees on everything, the judge takes a look at the agreement and approves it,” says Newman. “There are situations where judges reject the agreement, usually in a child support situation. But that happens rarely, and usually if the child support seems to be skewed. But that clearly isn’t an issue here.”
Sources told PEOPLE that that the couple had agreed on the terms by Friday morning.
“The settlement is all worked out,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.” The source added: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”
In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Brady, 45, said that they made the decision to divorce “amicably.”
“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” Additionally, the athlete said he and Bündchen, 42, decided “to end” their marriage “after much consideration.”The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told fans that he and Bündchen are “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children” who the couple will continue to “work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”
Brady stated that separating from his wife is, “of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.” He continued: “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”
Bündchen also shared a statement on Instagram, saying that they had “grown apart,” but also said they came to the decision to divorce “amicably.”
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”
Even though they’ve both been telegraphing this split for two full months, it still comes as a surprise that A) they worked everything out so quickly, B) they got the court to sign off on the divorce immediately and C) Gisele seems to be completely and totally over Tom already. Personally, I think Gisele did hope that Tom would at least put up a fight for her and for their marriage, and she’s probably a little disgusted that he has not. She said “we should get a divorce” and he was like “okay.” I’m a little bit disgusted with him myself – Gisele was a good wife, she worked really hard to make the marriage work for years, she ran their house and raised their children and when she was upset that he went back on his word, he didn’t even fight for her. It’s sad.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instagram.
Tom was on that plane with Ben Affleck and the nanny. He probably has “babes” lined up to “ service” his ugly ass. And he has moolah for a nanny. He doesn’t care if Gisele goes. Most of these men have an insert-ho-here type of mentality when it comes to partners or spouses. And he never changed since he cheaated on Bridget with Gisele. Probably cheated on Gisele throughout too and with the next dumb spouse who believes he loves her so much he’d never step out on her. Gisele has seemingly nice kids, but Tom was a whole waste of her time.
Agreed. I am sure he has been cheating this whole time. He has always been very self centered.
nice of you to call other women ho’s… really nice. Then complain about meghan’s treatment. Lmao. Stupid site.
It’s not a stupid site, it’s stupid people. Most of us here would never use that kind of language.
Thatsnotok wasn’t calling anyone a ho. It was about how men like that view women. And it is not wrong. Nor does any of this have anything to do with Meghan. Sheesh.
According to this logic, this Gisele was the h0e that Tom guy cheated with. The he married the h0e and cheated on her with another one.
I say, nothing lost, nothing gained, they will both find someone else, in line with their refined taste.
I’m not disgusted with either of them. How they conduct their private lives is their business and they way they’ve conducted their public lives has been for the most part bland and low key. Just as their divorce is bland and low key – and for that I applaud them.
Bundchen dressing herself in a burqua to hide her plastic surgery visits isn’t low-key or bland to me. I consider that choice disgusting. He’s also beneath contempt with his behavior and sports cheating. He should have been banned from competition for life.
Whatever, there are only so many things I can get angry about in a day, and these two aren’t it.
I get that, but their combined behavior disgusts me. I see nothing praiseworthy about either of them, not even how they’ve handled their divorce.
Going for plastic surgery in a burka was her business. She’s a model and her face is her fortune. It’s not like she was going to some extra-marital assignation hiding in a burka. Save your contempt for real issues, their marital problems seems to have been resolved quickly and respectfully, and both are getting on with their lives amicably for their children’s sake. For all Brady’s faults, he got what he deserved.
I think she looks better with her plastic face than her original face. Prolly thats what got her to earn a fortune, im not sure what else she would be able to do if she didnt buy a new face. She d be working in Starbucks and not marry a rich athlete. You see what I mean.
Well, notasugarhere never was not a contrarian after all…instead of being disgusted with this and that, finding things to be outraged about, ever consider, I don’t know, LIVING?! Getting out in the world?! I have to agree with you, Eurydice. Could’ve been messy beyond belief, and thus far, it’s been relatively tame.
I think this all was resolved so quickly because Gisele made it happen so quickly. She’s been a successful businesswoman since she was a teen. And I bet 💯% the marriage was a success for so long mostly because she made it a success. Once he went back on his promise to be there for her and their kids, she was out out!
I’m so glad she’s free of his MAGA loving ass! She’s definitely in a better place now.
I think Kaiser is right.
IMO, Gisele hoped a divorce talk would be a ‘wake up’ call for Tom to redirect.
I do think she wanted to keep the family together.
I mean Gisele’s sister was still liking Tom’s Insta posts on Oct 13th.
(I personally believe there’s more to this than football, but that’s another matter🤐).
Meh Giselle will be fine.
Pete Davidson, where ru?
SNORT!
I get this was said in jest, but I actually hope it happens! 🙂
Seriously I hope Gisele gets a string of hot successful boyfriends that make everyone say “tom Brady who?”
good for them, but it’s really sad how TB didn’t have an ounce of effort in him to keep her. bet the next guys she dates will simp hard for her
How could she expect him to have the energy to fight for her, didn’t she know the Bucs have been tanking?! /s
It’s too bad David Gandy is taken, could you imagine him with Gis? lol
This behavior explains exactly why she decided she was done imo
Well done Gisele! She’s more famous and wealthier (and probably more intelligent) than her famous, wealthy ex and managed a relatively non-acrimonious divorce in the public eye while making it perfectly clear that she was ready to put herself first after his long football career. She really handled this well—all the best to her and the kids.
I have noticed that when couples get divorced for many reasons other than a partner cheating (most of the times the husband is the one who cheats) the divorce happens smoothly. No big drama happens. No bitter fights in court for child custody or support. Cheating is by far the reason for divorce that brings the worst out of the wronged partner.
I think the ‘cheating’ happens when the marriage is mostly over for both. The trick is to wait to go public (even within your own personal circle) with it until your marriage is legally over. I don’t think the Olivia and Jason split would have been so acrimonious if she just kept her relationship with Harry under wraps – from everybody -at least until after the movie came out.
They will both have no problem finding new partners. There will be endless women lining up to be his next football wife. And Giselle is GISELLE.
I am willing to bet anything she will land herself a billionaire!
It seems hard to believe they got divorce because he started playing again! I think something else was going on with them! I hope they would have made it but 13 years is long and a good number of years; all the best to Gisele and the kids
I would guess that Giselle was feeling frustrated/checked out for a while and held on hoping that they could reconnect and find their mojo again post-retirememt. Then once he was like “oh, not retiring!”, she was out. She’d been waiting for that retirement for a LONG time, in interviews she has made it clear she doesn’t like how much he gets injured or how much time he spends away from the kids. I get the sense that Tom is almost like an addict, only it’s football instead of drugs or alcohol. He won’t figure out how to live without his addiction, there’s only so long she should reasonably be expected to put up with that.
I seriously doubt that Gisele left because of football. It’s more of a symptom that caused other problems. When Tom un-retired it was the last straw. I think the divorce happened so quickly because there’s nothing to fight about. I don’t think Tom really cares about anything but football. They both have a huge amount of money on their own, Tom seems like he would be content with being a weekend father(outside of football season), I don’t think there’s any property issues.
I think his un-retiring is just a symptom of his larger flaws, his selfishness, his ego, the fact that he’s been an inattentive husband and father for over a decade. Those are likely the qualities she finally started seeing in him and what truly led to the divorce.
Something was bothering me about this (I know, lol) and it’s bc he didn’t fight for her. It’s sad. Bet their marriage worked bc she made it so.
I read an article in a NY tabloid that mentioned Gisele had purchased a modest Miami house back on February 28 and hired someone to redo the interior of this place on June 10 yesterday. It’s interesting to me that this info came out after the divorce, and so I looked into those dates. GB and TB’s wedding anniversary was February 26–so something must have really ticked her off for her to purchase a house 2 days later. This is before TB officially said he was returning to football mid March. The required mini Bucs camp was June 7-9. On June 9, football reporters noticed that TB did not deny involvement with the Miami Dolphins—officially this was made public in the beginning of August. According to some football rumors, Gisele was furious/blindsided because she did not know about the whole ownership/ potential player deal TB was discussing with Miami. That might be true, because the day after TB avoided denying the Miami rumor in June, she hired someone to redo her modest Miami home. So she’s been laying the steps to leave him for a long time and she was able to do it discreetly.
I wonder if the home purchase was to legally establish residency in her own name. The house does not lend itself to security. I don’t see her and the children living there and putting themselves in harm’s way.
@Julia K, I didn’t google the house, but in September (or late August) we learned she was no longer living with TB, so I assumed when I read this that this was her home at the moment. GB seems to think things through and she also seems to be able to keep her business private. Maybe she has a new place now?
If she was in Florida, she was a legal resident, even without owning property. Spouses are considered one person, legally. Maybe it’s an investment?
I think it’s wise that they did all this quickly and without dragging it out. To me it shows that they both knew it was done. I respect how Giselle wasn’t going to continue to hold out hope that her husband would change. I do think she wanted a true partner and he treated his family like accessories.
So Tom let his wife and children leave for….maybe 3 or 4 more years of football? What a spoiled, selfish man.
My divorce from my first husband took 4 months. In our state, 2 months are required, so we doubled that, but it was still really fast. My ex was already dating the woman who would become his second wife before our divorce was finalized (which is fine with me. She had nothing to do with our split and his happiness is better for our kids), so he and I had both moved on emotionally before the ink was dry. I know every situation is different, but I side eye these lengthy divorces and wonder which one is having trouble letting go.
They knew it was over and acted like grown ups.
Sad but real.
The death of an idea is painful, and they chose to heal privately.
Good on them.
Best wishes to all.
I’m actually starting to think that Tom’s “return” to football was because they decided the marriage was over, rather than the return being what ended things. If they were splitting, and he knew that, then the #1 reason for him staying retired was no longer there.
+1
That makes so much more sense!!!
I don’t know where this silly narrative that they divorced because he unretired came from.
He came home from his quote unquote “deployment”. There was nothing there, so he left again.
That makes sense 🤷🏾 maybe the marriage was over bar the shouting.
They both stopped pretending I would suppose. They both got what they wanted and it was over.
That’s life.
Good for them and their children that they decided on joint custody, and sorted their shit out in good form.
That’s what I think too.
Bingo – I think you are absolutely correct, Jayne. Their marriage probably worked ok when they were busy and distracted and apart, but once they spent any real time together, they realized it didn’t work. I can see why marriage to him would feel like drudgery.
I think she’s bored to death of him, end of story. She didn’t grow up in the US and he’s as bland vanilla as they come. She was willing to make it work if he conceded his career (a big ask). But he is one of those typical selfish guys, not going to compromise but brings the money and expects wifey to be content with that.
Right. Tom strikes me as a one-trick pony: he does football and that’s it. Outside of football, I question whether he has any other passions or interests. He is not well-rounded. I don’t think there are many layers to him.
Gisele, on the other hand, is well-rounded and worldly. Gisele has traveled outside the US and her career took her around the world. She is curious about people and cultures. We know that she practices yoga, that she spends time outdoors, rides horses, is spiritual, and values family.
There’s an imbalance when it comes to personal growth and priorities. I think she married him thinking he would become more interesting with time. Didn’t happen.
Note that Tom referred to Gisele as “my wife” in his public statement. Not anymore, buddy.
Tom put less effort into saving his marriage than he did on his training regiment. I think it happened so quickly because Giselle was done. D-O-N-E! After years of Tom’s promises, a move to a new city and a complete reversal on his retirement plans with pending Fox broadcasting/secret shady Miami Dolphins ownership deal, she must have felt like a fool for believing him.
Enjoy your freedom and your kids, Giselle. I’ll enjoy Tom’s terrible season.
I kinda think they didn’t split so fast because he went back to football, but rather that he retired in the first place.
Then she looked at him & thought “not for the next 40 yrs, no way”.
And left his ugly sorry ass. He went back to football to assuage his massive ego.
I applaud them for doing the divorce low key but I am really surprised because they were papped in June of this year in Italy with their kids and they seemed super happy…so what went wrong ? And I don’t think it was the unretirement…. I wish them the best and I hope Gizelle will continue to have a relationship with his eldest
I wonder which of them will be seen in public eating peppers and tomatoes first.
Hahahahahahahaha
First time poster but I’ve read celebitchy FOREVEE:) I’ll admit I’m captivated by this whole thing. My suspicion is that Tom is already showing signs of CTE. Gisele has pretty much telegraphed her worry about that plus Tom constantly losing it on the field. It could 100% be because he is losing games and going through a divorce but the dude has played for 20 years. I wonder if he is really starting to show signs of CTE at home, maybe even getting scary at moments but STILL won’t retire because he’s in denial. Who knows….but signs are there.
Rachel, I’ve been wondering that as well.
This could very well be. He’s lost his temper numerous times on the field, thrown things, screamed at other players, he’s not handled his role with the Buccaneers very well. Can’t imagine what he must be like in the locker room. I’m sure it’s spilled over into his home life and Giselle finally had enough.
The thought just occurred to me: I wonder if they even had sex while he was ‘deployed’? Some professional athletes don’t while they’re competing.
Can you imagine?: not being able to eat fruit, carbs, and no sex for most months out of the year? Yeah, Giselle has BEEN done done.
The one I feel for the most is John, his oldest with Bridget. Will his life with his siblings change drastically? Or will Bridget have to share custody with 2 people? Not my problem, but I feel bad for the kid.
I have felt Tom was creepy since I saw that video of him lying on a massage table in only a towel and forcing his clearly uncomfortable son John to kiss him on his mouth and when it wasn’t long enough of a kiss, he made him kiss him again on his mouth. I am not saying he is a creeper, but it gave off creepy vibes.
The home in Miami could also have been connected to the rumours that Tom was going to be part of some minority ownership deal with the Dolphins. Then, there was a lot of scandal with their former coach (Brian Flores, who was with the Pats for years) suing them over wrongful dismissal, as well as racism, and there were whispers about possible claims of tampering/ tanking behind the scenes… One theory is maybe Tom floated retirement as leverage with the Bucks for a trade to the Dolphins, and it didn’t work out like he’d hoped. There’s something messy here, and I hope Flores gets his day in court.