King Charles takes over the vacant role of Captain General of the Royal Marines

The news about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, came out on Thursday. Well, the NY Times leaked some of the news on Wednesday night, then Harry and Penguin Random House dropped the release date, cover and title on Thursday. The reaction from the British media was what everyone expected: abject panic. Royal sources and royal reporters (perhaps one and the same) were furious and scandalized that Harry wouldn’t cancel his memoir, and there were threats of legal actions and royal retribution. But, you know, nothing on the record with a named source. No official statement from King Charles or the Palace.

Then on Friday, we probably got Charles’s official reaction: he will take over the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines, a ceremonial position which was previously filled by Prince Harry, and before that, Prince Philip. It was one of the honorary military roles which QEII took away from Harry in 2021. Reportedly, William and Anne both wanted the role, but Charles kept it for himself. Then the palace leaked that Charles told Harry about it in advance, which makes all of this look like a heavy-handed moment of royal retribution from Charles.

King Charles was today announced as the new ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, a role previously held by his son, Prince Harry. In a sign of the sensitivity of the situation, the Mail can reveal that Harry was informed of his father’s decision to take on the role himself before it was made public. Although some had speculated that Princess Anne would subsequently become the first woman to hold the role, no new appointment was made until today. Until Philip was given the role by his wife in 1953, the position was held by a succession of sovereigns: King George V, King Edward VIII and King George VI, Charles’ great-grandfather, great uncle and grandfather. The Queen had, however, been keen to pay tribute to her husband’s own proud military career – which he was forced to give up when they married – and he proved to be a much loved and popular ceremonial head. He remained in the post for 64 years and 201 days.

[From The Daily Mail]

In Charles’s formal statement about taking over the role, he failed to mention both his son and his father, and instead noted that the position had previously been filled by King George V, George VI and Edward VIII. That fact, plus the leak about Harry being told beforehand was absolutely, 100% about Charles reacting to the news about Spare. There’s still a calculation being made in King Charles’s court, which is that they still have the power to “hurt” Harry. They know they can’t control him anymore, but they can go out of their way to snub him and try to humiliate him. That’s what this is – it’s Charles reminding his veteran son that he (Harry) no longer gets to serve any honorary military positions. Charles’s actions during the mourning period and funeral have repeatedly emphasized that effort, that calculation, that Charles still has the power to wound. Charles is such a petty, small man.

Quite a feat to airbrush out your father and your son. Prince Philip and Prince Harry were the previous incumbents and merit no mention. pic.twitter.com/EZ62yFhFlz — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) October 28, 2022