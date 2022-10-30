King Charles takes over the vacant role of Captain General of the Royal Marines

The news about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, came out on Thursday. Well, the NY Times leaked some of the news on Wednesday night, then Harry and Penguin Random House dropped the release date, cover and title on Thursday. The reaction from the British media was what everyone expected: abject panic. Royal sources and royal reporters (perhaps one and the same) were furious and scandalized that Harry wouldn’t cancel his memoir, and there were threats of legal actions and royal retribution. But, you know, nothing on the record with a named source. No official statement from King Charles or the Palace.
Then on Friday, we probably got Charles’s official reaction: he will take over the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines, a ceremonial position which was previously filled by Prince Harry, and before that, Prince Philip. It was one of the honorary military roles which QEII took away from Harry in 2021. Reportedly, William and Anne both wanted the role, but Charles kept it for himself. Then the palace leaked that Charles told Harry about it in advance, which makes all of this look like a heavy-handed moment of royal retribution from Charles.
King Charles was today announced as the new ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, a role previously held by his son, Prince Harry. In a sign of the sensitivity of the situation, the Mail can reveal that Harry was informed of his father’s decision to take on the role himself before it was made public.
Although some had speculated that Princess Anne would subsequently become the first woman to hold the role, no new appointment was made until today. Until Philip was given the role by his wife in 1953, the position was held by a succession of sovereigns: King George V, King Edward VIII and King George VI, Charles’ great-grandfather, great uncle and grandfather.
The Queen had, however, been keen to pay tribute to her husband’s own proud military career – which he was forced to give up when they married – and he proved to be a much loved and popular ceremonial head. He remained in the post for 64 years and 201 days.
In Charles’s formal statement about taking over the role, he failed to mention both his son and his father, and instead noted that the position had previously been filled by King George V, George VI and Edward VIII. That fact, plus the leak about Harry being told beforehand was absolutely, 100% about Charles reacting to the news about Spare. There’s still a calculation being made in King Charles’s court, which is that they still have the power to “hurt” Harry. They know they can’t control him anymore, but they can go out of their way to snub him and try to humiliate him. That’s what this is – it’s Charles reminding his veteran son that he (Harry) no longer gets to serve any honorary military positions. Charles’s actions during the mourning period and funeral have repeatedly emphasized that effort, that calculation, that Charles still has the power to wound. Charles is such a petty, small man.
Charles is a narcissist and he only loves his children as extensions of him. William is selfish, angry and lazy, but he is not narcissit. You can see that by the way he allows KKKate´s PR to run amok.
But Charles? It is always all about himself. Camila PR is all about how she is the love of his life and how he is scared of Harry because of Camila.
This is to say: of course Charles wants to urt Harry. Harry turned him down, effectively. Charles will do what is best for Charles. He does not even care that much for the ” institution” because he sees himself now as THE institution. People either work for him or against him.
William better watch out.
I don’t know if I agree with your last comment because Peggington has and is always doing what he wants. Chuck has always treated him with kid gloves, allowing tantrum after tantrum. I don’t think suddenly, now, Chuck will begin treating Peggington any differently. Especially as Peggs has his own funding now (Cornwall) and his own media mouthpieces…what would he even need the king for? The king will take care of Peggington and Buttons because they’re all he has left.
I think, as evidenced by Harry’s entire life as ‘the Spare,’ he is the one who’s been jerked around by the institution, whose teenaged bad behavior was shared with the media to protect the heir. And who even today is still being “punished” by his father. I honestly don’t think William needs to watch out at all (from his father anyway…the Midds, who know where allll Willy’s dirty laundry is buried, yes).
With regard to Harry, I wonder if his father even has the power to make him feel hurt anymore. It’s almost like they’ve done their worst, with the abuse of his wife and children. I don’t think losing his military patronages compares to almost losing Meghan and Archie. I wonder if Harry has already worked though this type of fatherly behavior with his therapist and with Meghan and so now just sits back, sees more evidence of what a petty a$$hole father and is like, yep, tell me something I don’t know already.
Obviously that’s not to say someone who has been hurtful, and that you’ve moved on, from can’t still be hurtful, but I almost wonder (or maybe just want to believe, for Harry’s own mental health and piece of mind) if Harry is so done with that family that all he sees is more evidence of why he was right to get his family out of their toxic and dangerous clutches.
Sorry, this turned into a really long (more general) reply.
The title is “Spare” not “The Spare”…..big difference and so ingenious!
I wonder how much of the family Harry is DONE with. I’m sure by now he knows which ones he can trust and which ones he can’t. We know he trusts Eugenie and Jack. Harry’s got oodles of cousins on both sides of the family. We have no idea which family members he is or is not tight with. There could have been many Windsor and Spencer cousins and Aunts visiting them in Monetecito.
Yes, VS, I know. I was somehow trying to incorporate his role throughout his life and how others referred to and treated him with the title of the book. That’s why I didn’t capitalize ‘the.’ Obviously that was only clear in my own head 😆
@SussexWatcher. I agree with the entirety of your post, most especially re Meghan and Archie. Sadly for the remaining royals I too believe Harry is far removed from being hurt or humiliated by them. Therefore, what ever actions his birth family takes will reflect their pettiness. Harry and his wife have carefully removed themselves from being bothered by the slings and arrows these folks throw with therapy. Obviously, this honor was intended for Harry because his grandmother gave it to him and pretty sure it was at the behest of his grandfather. Instead of trying to hurt Harry it appears to me he is disrespecting his mother and father wishes. I interpreted this by him not referencing his father and son as the previous recipients of this honor. Charles reign will be painful and short, short because he looks in ill health and taken with his age this is not a good sign. Painful because most of the rabid supporters of this institution remembers the Diana years and there is nothing he can do to change this. All of Charles deeds will come back to bite him.
@sussexwatcher. My brother took his life in 2013. It brought out 40 plus years of anger toward my father and his behavior. He picked his mistress over his family just like Charles. I had therapy for the first time. And for the first time felt my feelings validated. Does my dad still do hurtful things? Yes, sometimes, he is 80 now. Does it hurt? No. The validation helped me release the anger so that I could forgive him so that my soul could heal. I pray this is where Harry and Megan are at so that they are no longer hurt by Charles words or actions.
Charles and William are bitterly jealous of Harry. Much like how Charles was bitterly jealous of Diana.
Looks like the king is also keeping Duke of Edinburgh. Charles is keeping everything.
I would imagine he already let Edward know he only has things to lose if he insists in asking for the Edinburgh title…and we know Edward and Sophie will not rock the boat, so its moot.
As for William, what I meant is that Charles will not hesitate in throwing him under the bus if things get bad…he is King already and does not care about the future of the institution after he passes. He is not a religious man, like his mother, so he wants everything he can get it and now and apres moi, le deluge
They stripped Harry of the role, more than 2 years ago, I’m sure he knew someone else, would fill the role.
Tampon is really a bitter man, it does not matter how much he has, he still jealous of Harry.
He leaking against the new PM because he is following Liz Truss lead and keeping Tampon from the climate change conference in Egypt.
To prove how smart tampon think he is, 365 days in a year and he chose the birth date of the grandchild he don’t care about, for his coronation.
Yeah, I don’t think Harry is hurt by this. It was expected. Any hurt happened 2 years ago when he was stripped of the title, but even then he knew it was a possibility and accepted it.
Exactly….I don’t think H gives a sh**** about what those people do anymore. It is like you make peace with a decision and everything that happens afterwards, you just laugh!
I don’t know in how many ways H has to tell people that he has moved on and his life is in Montecito with his family and trusted group of friends! whatever C and W do over there is for their audience of racists! H resigned
I’m sure Harry had put this aside a while ago, but I have to wonder at the “sensitivity” of letting him know of the change before it was announced. Did Charles give a call – “Hey there, how’s the family? I hear your book is coming out in January. BTW, I’m taking over your old position as general of the royal marines. Camilla says hi, too.” Or was there an email from some random flunkey at BP?
Why would tampon notify Harry of taking over a ceremonial role, when he told the press the Queen passed before Harry.
The tabloids have been running a story all last week, that since the Queen’s funeral none of the BRF have heard from Harry.
I still find it funny, that the BM and tampon thought he would get a copy of the book before it was release.
@Jan – I know, it’s ludicrous to imagine that Charles would want to show sensitivity to Harry over this when there was no sensitivity shown over more important things during the Queens’s death an funeral. Not to mention the lack of sensitivity in not mentioning Harry and Phillip in this announcement.
Captain General of the Royal Marines. To me the question is not about why did Charles take this role for himself, or when and who informed Harry, but why is this ceremonial title still a thing in 2022. Charles is already head of all the military forces why is this additional ceremonial title needed. If the military still wants to keep those titles give them to a well deserving person who has earned the respect within that branch.
All these European monarch can start moving into the 21st century by doing away with dressing up like third world dictators who probably dressed up to imitate European monarchs.
What will be interesting to watch is what the palace will try to do to one-up Harry’s book especially when excerpts are leaked or published. Like what news could come out of KP or CIII that would even remotely pull focus from this book? I think the only big news might be if will and Kate announced a divorce, and even that isn’t a guarantee.
Saw a blurb on LSA that Katie Nicholl was saying this week on some show that Kate is stressed and anxious and that the settling in period to Adelaide has not been what they were hoping for. I’ve been thinking that this two week break with the kids is really Kate retreating back into the MIA lifestyle she originally planned for herself before the untimely inconvenience of Betty’s passing. It feels like Kate has finished her Intro to Princess of Wales appearances, now she’s demanding the free time she was promised as part of the Adelaide move.
Maybe Kate will get that fourth kid she’s been wanting. Nothing more positive, and distracting, then a new royal baby
@Harper — we all expected Keen to retreat back into her shell. Her behaviour around the Queen’s funeral was inexcusable, and her obvious deep dive into the royal jewelry box, as well as her palpably vicious treatment of Meghan and Harry, cost her a lot of good will. She can stay hiding out at Adelaide, we’re all sick of her.
@Lauren — no fourth child will happen unless William agrees to go the turkey baster route. His disdain of her has been clearly obvious for a long time now and I’d bet my last nickel they’re unofficially separated — he’ll spend most of his time at Windsor castle and elsewhere until they have to force themselves to make nice and go visit the colonials. I only hope they don’t visit Canada — I hate wasting my tax dollars on these useless dullards.
I don’t think a fourth child will happen for a lot of reasons, and even if there was another baby I don’t think there would be the level of interest that was seen with George.
Would anyone in the brf or adjacent to the family get thrown under the bus to pull focus from the book?
Jaded, I hope you’re right about Kate’s actions costing her a lot of goodwill. Her behaviour was appalling and atrocious. She needs a little karma for those actions alone, nevermind the rest of her married life.
I’m not surprised that KC omitted mentioning Harry – but Philip as well? Did he hate (or envy) his father?
Probably both. Maybe Phillip always told him to quit whining.
@Scooby Gang, I figure it’s because George, George and Edward are all Kings, whereas C the t’ird’s father and son are not. S/
@ML I agree, I think he was justifying why he, as monarch would take this role rather than pass onto, say Bulliam.
Bingo
Several years ago, there was a program featuring KCIII watching old (previously private) home movies of his parents. I noticed the tone in which he spoke about both of them. He clearly adored his mother; he watched her in fascination (something like “wow look how young and beautiful she was!”) and spoke of her with a lot of affection. When it came to his father though, oof. Nowhere near the same amount of affection. It was more like,” Oh yes and there’s Papa.” Because of that, I got the impression that Charles didn’t really like his father at all. I mean, I’m sure he loved him because that was his dad but you can love someone without actually liking them, especially when it’s family.
@scooby – Probably both. Philip was likely a taskmaster and he certainly showed questionable judgment (to put it mildly – including his racism and womanizing) but he had an overall view of keeping “the family” in line which they respected and he was handsome and confident, two things Charles isn’t.
Yes Charles was very critical of his father in his authorized biography, basically describing him as a bully.
So Charles can do that but Harry will cause Salt Island to meltdown faster than climate change if he publishes a memoir. Charles really is a hot mess.
Yep. His parents and his maternal grandmother did a number on him (and then add an institutional structure that seem designed to produces narcissists). A mother he adored but who was distant and cold to him while favouring his younger brother. A bullying father – and a grandmother who cossetted , indulged him and treated him as better than his siblings (and father) because he was the heir. That is bound to produce one messed up person.
And because he was the heir – everyone around him sucked up to him. Just like they do with William (I remember an article written by a woman who were in William and Harry’s social orbit before W married Kate – and she described how William and his friends very much felt like a King and his court of toadying friends unlike the energy between Harry and other people. She also had some interesting remarks about the coldness in W and K’s interactions).
“Charles’s actions during the mourning period and funeral have repeatedly emphasized that effort, that calculation, that Charles still has the power to wound. Charles is such a petty, small man.”
No, Charles no longer has ANY power to wound Harry (or Meghan). But he will still desperately attempt to try to, because like you said, he “is such a petty, small man”.
Harry serves in real roles and real life, not ceremonial ones. The monarchy is fiction and Harry finally gets to live in fact. If Charles wants to hurt Harry for telling it like it t-I is, he, alongside his yes-people, can proudly march through life wearing no clothes while all the peasants and the rest of the world laugh.
I love this!
“Harry serves in real roles and real life, not ceremonial ones. The monarchy is fiction and Harry finally gets to live in fact.”
Beautiful. Well said.
I think not mentioning Phillip and Harry is more about “I am the king” – showing that the role was always held by the sovereign and Harry and Phillip were his mother’s aberrations.
I think this is pretty hilarious, actually. It’s not enough for Charles that he’s now the king and already commander-in-chief, he needs all the additional titles and medals and symbols and gold braids, etc., etc., etc. I look forward to seeing what other “roles” he will bestow upon himself.
I’m still shocked that he didn’t pay tribute to his “dear papa”.
He’s a sad, sad little man, isn’t he?! At his age to be getting even with his father for the slights and emotional damage he feels he suffered as a child, and has held a grudge for all these decades, and trying vainly to pass along that generational “trauma” to the son he can’t control is just pathetic. I think at this point, the chances that H/M/A/L will travel to the UK for the coronation ON ARCHIE’S BIRTHDAY—if they’re invited, which doesn’t look like a sure thing— are evaporating/evaporated.
BP Courtier: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cordially invited to attend the coronation of His Royal Majesty King Charles III … please be so kind as to RSVP to 44-888-PETTYDAD …
Harry: Sending regrets as that date conflicts with a more important celebration, but congrats all the same.
I have never heard of a father inheriting from his son before so this is quite a choice.
I don’t know Harry but I would imagine he’s known for 2 years that this was coming. While I agree Charles looks for any way to hurt Harry, I believe Harry knows his father all too well. I think of the look on Harry and Meghan’s faces in the car during the funeral and the smile on Harry’s face talking to the Well Child winners and speaking about his children and dogs. I don’t think Charles and William have fully realized that Harry has moved on. The institution clings to dress up but they don’t really care about the soldiers.
I also believe if Harry had stayed, he’d have been forced to step down as captain and Meghan would have been forced to step down as patron of the National theatre. What’s becoming very clear is Charles and Camilla resented Harry and Meghan being given those plum roles by the Queen.
I like to think the Royal Marines were pissed to loose Harry and rejected Anne, Will and Kate so KCIII is keeping it. Was this the group who gave Harry a standing ovation?
You may be right. I remember some veterans being unhappy when Harry was stripped of the honorary military titles. But I don’t know that they have any say in it. They’re an afterthought for the royals.
What a pathetic, whining manchild. Imagine being the head of the most famous monarchy and behaving like this.
I really wonder what the actual military thinks of all this? To have the guy who is technically their top commander being so incredibly petty towards an actual veteran can’t be doing much for Charles’ popularity within the armed forces?
I’m not sure I believe that harry was told before the announcement but it’s clear the omissions of his father’s and Harry’s involvement was intentional. I think Charles was very jealous of Harry’s relationship with his parents.
Another example of history repeating itself and generational family trauma. Charles was doted on by his grandmother and Uncle Dickie while his parents neglected him. And Harry was clearly doted on by Philip and Elizabeth while Charles neglected him.
Agreed. Most reports indicate Charles couldn’t tell Harry about the queens passing but we are meant to believe he would tell him about this role. Please.
I prefer Charles getting it then other suggestions seeing as he at least served. But I agree Amy Bee. We heard Camilla was disappointed when the queen handed the National Theatre role to Meghan & I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles felt a way about Philip’s Royal Marines role going to Harry. Tom Bradby said back in January 2020 that there was lots of jealousy & the queen & Philip were only ones that were friendly. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry’s popularity with veterans because of invictus etc was a sore spot within the family. Also makes me wonder if Charles was more closely involved with decisions to immediately strip military roles when Harry stepped back (they didn’t strip Andrew’s military roles until this year despite his stepping back in 2019) and not to allow harry’s wreath than previously thought.
Grandparents can sometimes have better bonds with grandkids than with their kids as they are usually softer with grandkids & from Charles own accounts he had many issues with his parents. Whereas it’s interesting that Harry claimed back in April that the queen told him things she didn’t share with others& royal reporters said that the queen was only one Harry listened to in recent years & only one that was visiting the Sussexes in Frogmore. I wonder if Charles has ever felt a way about Harry’s relationship with his parents.
He made it clear how he felt about philip in his authorized biography. Charles is a petty person. Big time
My guess … William refused to take over Harry’s role in the Marines
He was not offered it. The Queen wanted the Princess Royale for the position. So he leaked against Peter Philips.
No, I think William 100% would have taken it if offered. He was not offered it.
I honestly think the timing here was a result of the memoir, and that may sting, but I think Charles keeping it for himself is the LESSER ahole move here. I think giving it to William would have been the bigger ahole move.
Charles has so many honorary titles etc that this is just one more IMO.
Charles is a really bad father. And perhaps except for George does not have much to do with his grandchildren
The announcement was made on the birthday of the Royal Marines so I don’t know if this was timed with the book more the birthday. That said, the statement was all kinds of shade. It seems like they are going to try to “Diana” Harry. In the years after her death, before Harry and his brother could speak of her in the press on their own, the royal family tried to erase her from the record and not mention her. We all have seen how successful that has been. Like Diana, Harry will not go away quietly. They both are loved by the public not for just their positions, but for who they were/are. The rest of the family (and the press) know the remaining royals are only liked for the titles they hold. That’s why the press are clamoring for Harry to come back. They may try to hurt Harry, but as he says, his has taken his “blinkers” off and is not looking back. Harry is happy with his family and new life. It’s the royal family that are going to live with the shadow of both Diana and Harry in whatever they do.
This is no longer unsuprising. One misses the Queen, she was so much better at this job.
It seemed that Prince Harry was supposed to replace Prince Philip, after he was ordered to leave his position in the armed forces, by the time he married Meghan, the Queen was so impressed that she elevated their positions.
Harry had the Commonwealth Trust and armed forces, his grandparents ‘pet projects’ and excelled in those position. For Meghan – it was the Arts (Theatre), university, Commonwealth Trust and when she was placed with the German President on Remembrance Day observations.
Didn’t Camilla got the Theatre Patron? At the end of the day it is just envy?
These are the triggers that send the newly minted Wales and now exposed King Charles 3 over the edge.
He wanted to do this for a long time, was probably hoping that it would lure Harry back to be the designated mule and scapegoat, of which it would have become a means of control.
Harry did not bite. So he reacted as all gaslighters do.
He managed to erase his parents and son in one swoop.
All that ‘righteous’ anger couched in victimhood.
It is a just chance to retaliate, to strike out?
No wonder the book is called ‘Spare’ not ‘The Spare’.
It’s a toss up of who is the worst father – Chucky or Toxic Tom.
KC3 is such a petty little bitch! He’s going to run the monarchy into the ground. He has spent his entire life preparing for this role and he’s just so inept.
I wonder “who” told Harry about this decision, before the official announcement was made? I think that a private secretary or other staff member made the call or sent the email because I don’t believe that Chuck is brave enough to pick up the phone and call his son himself.
Might have been Edward Young — he loaths Harry and Meghan and would take Machiavellian delight in conveying the bad news.
Chuck is making horrible decisions. I hope he doesn’t try to round up another pedophile like Jimmy Savile to give him suggestions.
For the life of me, I don’t know how this is hurtful to Harry or why it’s such a major story. It’s a title that couldn’t remain empty indefinitely. If it wasn’t Harry’s patronage I doubt it would have received so much attention.
I don’t think it’s a big story, but it’s the DM, so they have to have half a dozen negative articles about Harry every single day. So here we’ve got how sensitive Charles is to Harry’s feelings and a nod to Phillip who stoically stuck it out for 64 years and 201 days – not like Harry who fled the country after…I don’t know how many years and days…no doubt the DM will inform us.
King George V, George VI and Edward VIII are all previous monarchs. Charles III is the current one. Seems pretty consistent.
And Harry want this head of the Royal Marines role? Does he want to be considered? To be given the role? What does he want, when he’s in California?
Not sure what you’re talking about. Harry was given the role of captain general by the Queen and she took it away when he left the RF. Nobody is talking about Harry wanting it back. Maybe you’re thinking about the position of Counselor of State?
Just that with all the discussion how King Charles keeping the role of head of the Marines as a sign of his bad fatherhood… Or not acknowledging Philip or Harry in the press release of the announcement… I’m perplexed what the outrage is about, in the comments. Is King Charle being head of the Marines “sticking it to Harry”? I genuinely ask: Why? Did Harry want it?
@Pancake Bacon — I think this is Charles leaking this as a *big* story to make Harry embarrassed. It’s actually a non-story because the Queen took the role from him when he left the UK. Once again it’s Charles trying to punish Harry any way he can because this news comes hard on the heels of Harry’s book title and release date being made public. His childish tactics are so obvious.
Becuase it is ridiculous not to mention the two previous incumbents of the position, one of whom held it for more than half a century as well as them being his father and son. Not mentioning them during a period of public period strife is either stupid or calculated because it will absolutely make the press speculate. If he had mentioned both Harry and Philip (who are the only people that the members of the regiments knew and remember anyway) this story would be a complete nothing burger. But Charles is too petty for that. Now the story isn’t that he has a new ceremonial position but rather that he apparently has a grudge against both his father and son. Absolutely idiotic when he really cannot afford more familial turmoil in the press since that familial turmoil seem to become the solely defining trait of the Windsors public image.
Why would Charles call Harry about this? They took it from him years ago. There was no possibility Charles would return it to him after QEII’s death. It makes sense for KC to take it over himself since there is precedent with former kings. Tbh, I’m thrilled it wasn’t given to William. Now, that would hurt Harry (probably not, but it would sting).
Actually @TheOriginalMia, maybe William IS why KC took this title. Otherwise KC would be the first male member not to have had it and if he had given the Captain General role to Ann, it probably would have either gone to William or one of William’s sons. KC is seriously petty; I could see him snagging this title more for that reason than to stick it to Harry.
Ah…that makes sense. KC is petty. I mean leaving Phillip out and only mentioning other monarchs? Petty.
Charles only has a few things left to remove from Harry. And then his power is gone.
Once the Sussex title is removed and the Prince/Princess titles are denied to the children….Harry is totally free.
And then the second book will get written. And it will hold back nothing!
Predicted Title: Harry
Despite how the media makes it seem Harry and Meghan will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unless Parliament votes to remove the title. Charles only has control over the HRH and Prince part of the titles.
If I didn’t know any better, I’d say that Harry is playing the royal family like a frakking fiddle.
Spare is still number 1 on Amazon UK. I can just imagine how panicked they are behind palace walls right now so all of these little petty stories just amuse me. At this point i doubt stuff like this gets to Harry as he’s had 2 years to deal with losing these military titles but it is amazing to me that Charles left his own father out of his statement on this.
Good king Harry stays classy and winning.
Charles the TURD stays salty and petty and vengeful
I find the naming of the book genius because in the UK, “going spare” can mean losing your shit with someone. (Usually used as “x is going to go spare!” About something).
This title was taken from Harry two years ago and he will have known it would be given to someone else. I think it’s less controversial for Charles to take it on rather than hand it to William.
However, I also think it was rather petty not to acknowledge Harry and Philip in the statement.
I think it’s the natural thing for Charles to assume the Marine position. By not mentioning his father and his son, he is dismissing them as less than he is- a king. The position remained vacant for two years. Perhaps that’s the deal Charles made with his mother- to leave it vacant until he is able to take it on. It seems, though, that Charles is starting his reign by taking away things bestowed by other monarchs- his grandchildren’s titles and his brother’s title, for example. Now he still has time to correct these things- acknowledge his grandchildren as prince and princess of the realm and his brother as the recreated Duke of Edinburgh. However, Charles has shown himself to be such a petty man, that these two things are still hanging in the balance. I have no doubt Charles knows what his duties are as sovereign, but he is such a failure in terms of character. There is no grace or magnanimity to him- so unkingly. Despite what one would think of the Queen in terms of her achievements as sovereign, she valued family and took care of her children and her relatives. Charles seems to be a bad father who does not seem to have any care for his children. What loving father would give so little care for their physical safety, let alone their emotional well-being? His “love” (whatever love is) for Camilla is wholly selfish, imo, as she seems to be necessary for his functioning as a human being.
Tampon Charlie has shown that there are no depths he won’t sink to sideline, harm, or humiliate Prince Harry. No matter what’s written in Harry’s book, Charlie will continue to be furious. Harry has already done the unthinkable by walking away from the RF. His book is probably viewed as something close to treason by the Firm. I suspect that Charles is contemplating an end to Harry’s wife and children, perhaps similar to what befell Diana. He might even be willing to destroy Harry. I don’t put such evil past Charles. His jealousy and contempt for his son is showing and things are bound to much worse. Harry married a biracial American for love and in leaving the Family, ripped back the curtain, showing the utter absurdity, uselessness, and hatefulness of that clan. Charles cannot allow Harry to live his best life. Tampon Charlie will spend the entirety of his short reign trying to one-up, discredit, and hurt Prince Harry.