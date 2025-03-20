Donald Trump revealed plans to pave over the White House Rose Garden

In 2017, I was really concerned that Donald Trump was going to destroy Michelle Obama’s White House vegetable gardens out of spite. Remember that? He made some noise about it, but reportedly, Melania Trump stopped him, and Mel even did a couple of photo-ops in Michelle’s veggie gardens too. While Melania didn’t touch Michelle’s gardens, Melania redid the White House Rose Garden, which was originally planned out by Jackie Kennedy. Jackie wanted the rose garden to be bright and colorful, and while there were minor edits by other First Ladies, Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden stayed put until the first Trump administration. That’s when Melania made it into a sad “White Power” garden, taking out all of the colorful blooms and replacing everything with all-white flowers. Melania also ripped out the crab-apple and cherry trees. It was disgusting. Well, it’s about to get even worse – Donald Trump plans to rip out Melania’s white-power garden and pave the whole thing.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to pave over the White House Rose Garden because “grass, it just doesn’t work.” Trump talked about the changes during an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday night. Trump and Fox News host Laura Ingraham walked the grounds of the White House, and then he showed off changes in the Oval Office, including the addition of diminutive gold cherubs. He said the Rose Garden is “supposed to have events — every event you have, it’s soaking wet, it’s soaking wet, and people can’t, and the women with the high heels, it just didn’t work. And we have a gorgeous stone and everything else, but, you know, we use it for press conferences, and it doesn’t work, because the people fall into the wet [grass]. The roses stay, no, it’s the Rose Garden, all of this stays. It’s just the center section.” Trump personally reviewed the plans for the Rose Garden recently with White House curators. Last weekend, CNN reported that Trump plans to transform the garden into a patio-style seating area, much like the one at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Patio-style seating? That makes no sense for the Rose Garden, which is directly adjacent to the Oval Office and the breezeway. That’s where outdoor press conferences and signing ceremonies are held. That’s also where they do some of the WH Easter festivities too, right? Between this and Trump putting gold-plated sh-t everywhere in the White House, this is all just tacky as hell. Granted, there are much bigger concerns and we’re talking about literal fascism here. But I’m just offended in general that they’re turning the White House Rose Garden into a place where Trump can slump in a deck chair and sip a Coke. Also: there are already patios and private balconies in the White House!