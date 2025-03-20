Prince William arrived in Estonia for a solo work trip amid a five-year ‘nightmare’

Can someone in Prince William’s camp tell him that he shouldn’t pose for photos like he’s worried that world leaders are going to punch him in the nards? Why don’t those “body language experts” ever show concern about this? Anyway, these are some photos of William today in Estonia. He will be in Estonia for two days, I believe, and most of his agenda is about supporting the British military and the larger NATO presence in the area, given Russia’s war with Ukraine. William posed with Estonia’s President Alar Karis, who seemed happy enough to welcome William to his country.
This is William’s first official international work trip of the year, although we should remember that he was reportedly in the Alps with his family after Christmas, and he also had a family vacation to Mustique in February, a vacation which caused him to skip the BAFTAs. Obviously, his wife did not join him in Estonia. Kate has either been banned from work-travel or she just refuses to travel for work for the foreseeable future. Who even knows? Speaking of the Wales marriage, People Magazine’s cover story this week is really emphasizing how everything went to hell for Will & Kate five years ago. What happened five years ago?
Kate Middleton and Prince William have stood strong as they faced a series of challenges. Recent years have seen the Prince and Princess of Wales navigate turbulence stemming from the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the COVID pandemic and the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
2024 brought another devastating blow: the cancer diagnoses of both Kate, 43, and King Charles, 76. The Princess of Wales spent much of the year out of the public eye amid her treatment, but through it all, William, 42, has remained by his wife’s side as a steady source of strength.
Royal historian Amanda Foreman exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership. The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way — the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together. And just in time, frankly — if there was ever a time when the country required stability, this is it,” she adds. “The international stage is so unstable, it is rather extraordinary to see how both have risen to the occasion.”
Sometimes, I really do believe that the Sussexit was the biggest curse on the monarchy. It’s been five years and they still haven’t figured out a way to move on or change the narrative. None of the Windsors are even happy that they got what they wanted either. William genuinely seems like one of the most miserable men on the planet.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Here is the future king: unaccomplished, unstatesmanlike, unsure, lacking confidence and totally out of depth in his role.
The future king who’s unintelligent, unwilling to listen, unwilling to learn and incapable of doing anything that would match his job description.
I think that unwilling to learn and put in the work are the biggest issues. Nobody is born a statesman put if you put in effort and work you possibly could.
In every photo it looks like he’s gripping his balls….
He needs a proper tailor for those suits, and to keep his hair closely cut to head and shave that beard. He has such slug energy. No purpose except to try and one up his younger brother. It’s all so unfortunate.
Ah the statesman is doing his international photo op while hands are protecting the family jewels. NATO is good about going to the Invictus games but Peg has to go to them and try to outdo his brother. Such a statesman.
“Can someone in Prince William’s camp tell him that he shouldn’t pose for photos like he’s worried that world leaders are going to punch him in the nards?”
That’s the first thing I noticed! He looks like he’s feeling naked and has to hide his itty bits 🤣🤣.
The only possible fitting place is on a soccer field .
How do these ceremonial figure heads in waiting impact anything? What occasion have they risen to? Are they tightening their belts? Helping anyone? Or just continuing to listen and learn?
I’d call Sussexit more of a breaking point – where the ossified weight of a dying institution just couldn’t hold itself up anymore. No one in that institution, from Elizabeth down to the lowest lackey, could figure out what to do with a modern couple like H&M.
Of course William is miserable. He and his terrible advisors thought that Meghan would leave Harry (or kill herself) and Harry would come home broke and broken to be William’s whipping boy the rest of his life. Instead Harry has what Diana always wanted – love, peace and freedom. Despite his riches and privilege William has to spend the rest of his life doing all these silly performances that you know he hates. At least with Charles you can tell he has always wanted to be King and seems to delight in a lot of the kingly duties. But then again it looks like William will get away with doing the bare minimum. Still to be in lifelong competition only to find your competitor living in a mansion, independently wealthy, married to a hottie and never having to deal with the men in suits or the British media has got to burn.
A misery of their own making.. they deserve ten times worse imo.
Yes, it’s a five-year nightmare that they absolutely created for themselves. They didn’t have to treat Meghan and Harry as they did. Planting stories and refusing to defend them.
He’s just so awkward.
Prince Charles in 2004 blames ‘child-centered’ schooling
“This is all to do with the learning culture in schools. It is a consequence of a child-centered education system which tells people they can become pop stars, high court judges or brilliant TV presenters or infinitely more competent heads of state without ever putting the necessary work or having the natural ability,” he wrote.
KC wrote about education twenty years ago giving children unrealistic aspirations including they might even be a better head of state without putting in the essential work or even having the natural ability?! So ironic given his own son and heir complete unpreparedness to be the next King despite a first rate education and every opportunity to upskill. Will has no natural ability, no desire to learn and self improve, no charm, charisma, discipline, generosity of spirit , not inclusive, down right racist, filthy temper, mean and selfish and not a sharer.
This is the link to 2004 about them PoW views on people rising above their station on life. His memo was quoted at an employment tribunal brought by his former personal assistant.
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna6519640
That statement sounds more like an ‘how dare the poors think they can achieve anything in life beyond their station? don’t they know these kinds of careers are for those of us with the. means to send kids to the ‘right’ schools??’
Ha! @Lady Digby: I hit enter on my comment then saw your comment. That’s exactly it.
Imagine PoW being confronted by a female employee who wanted the opportunity to improve herself in his employment!! Reaction in ,2004 from a range of talented people who succeeded through talent and ambition not relying upon being born into an elite family.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/education/education-news/has-prince-charles-got-ideas-above-his-station-20984.html
The lazy duo don’t bring security. They brought turmoil. They were not passive in the events leading up to Harry and Meghan leaving. William even joked about COVID and said it was not going to amount to anything when the pandemic started.
Harry said William was trapped.
William is behaving as if he were and giving into self pity.
It’s also probably hard for him to be doing this alone without Harry taking the brunt of things.
O well, Willie, you can continue to do little, or you can grow a pair and make the best of things in your billion dollar lifestyle.
PS
shave and buy some clothes that don’t look like you got them at a really low grade charity shop from a discount bin.
The Wails seem to be the ones moaning and groaning about “their lot” Something the media accuses the Sussexes of doing. Lots of Self Pity from Huevo.
William is like his father in that he blames others. He does not think that possibly he caused the problems. What sort of person tries to break up his brother and his wife.
Aside from Kate’s health, what exactly has been a nightmare in the last 5 years? Philip and QEII dying was sad, but they didn’t do anything but make a few more appearances. Their schedules have not changed whatsoever to cover for the loss of the Sussexes or QEII. William is flown around in his helicopter, Kate exercises. They both vacation a lot. They both are still Duke and Duchess Dolittle.
Tots and pears to Peg for having to miss out on the Ashton Villa fan forums for a few minutes. It’s gonna be a long two days in Estonia for the tormented Prince.
I’ve always had the feeling that William has blamed everybody, and especially Kate, for Harry leaving except himself. But it’s interesting to watch the Royal Family still be unable to move on from 5 years ago.
This People piece reads more like, “Don’t read anything into William traveling alone! They’re a strong couple and great partners, really! Trust us! Because, um, let me mention a few things that happened!”
I certainly don’t believe COVID was a devasting blow to WANK. It gave them full permission to stay home and do nothing, just like they’ve always wanted to do. They wouldn’t even have needed to shelter together. Trashing the Sussexes in passing is, of course, routine for them and still gross.
William insisted on that royal train trip during covid. He and keen so out of it and not masked up as they greeted people.