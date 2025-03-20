Prince William arrived in Estonia for a solo work trip amid a five-year ‘nightmare’

Embed from Getty Images

Can someone in Prince William’s camp tell him that he shouldn’t pose for photos like he’s worried that world leaders are going to punch him in the nards? Why don’t those “body language experts” ever show concern about this? Anyway, these are some photos of William today in Estonia. He will be in Estonia for two days, I believe, and most of his agenda is about supporting the British military and the larger NATO presence in the area, given Russia’s war with Ukraine. William posed with Estonia’s President Alar Karis, who seemed happy enough to welcome William to his country.

This is William’s first official international work trip of the year, although we should remember that he was reportedly in the Alps with his family after Christmas, and he also had a family vacation to Mustique in February, a vacation which caused him to skip the BAFTAs. Obviously, his wife did not join him in Estonia. Kate has either been banned from work-travel or she just refuses to travel for work for the foreseeable future. Who even knows? Speaking of the Wales marriage, People Magazine’s cover story this week is really emphasizing how everything went to hell for Will & Kate five years ago. What happened five years ago?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stood strong as they faced a series of challenges. Recent years have seen the Prince and Princess of Wales navigate turbulence stemming from the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the COVID pandemic and the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. 2024 brought another devastating blow: the cancer diagnoses of both Kate, 43, and King Charles, 76. The Princess of Wales spent much of the year out of the public eye amid her treatment, but through it all, William, 42, has remained by his wife’s side as a steady source of strength. Royal historian Amanda Foreman exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership. The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way — the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together. And just in time, frankly — if there was ever a time when the country required stability, this is it,” she adds. “The international stage is so unstable, it is rather extraordinary to see how both have risen to the occasion.”

[From People]

Sometimes, I really do believe that the Sussexit was the biggest curse on the monarchy. It’s been five years and they still haven’t figured out a way to move on or change the narrative. None of the Windsors are even happy that they got what they wanted either. William genuinely seems like one of the most miserable men on the planet.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images