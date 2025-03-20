King Charles & Queen Camilla did whiskey shots & staggered around Belfast

On Wednesday, King Charles and Camilla turned up in Northern Ireland with little advance warning. That’s how it always is when the royals go to Northern Ireland though, even years after the Troubles. The Windsors don’t like to give anybody too much notice. That being said, Charles and Camilla were moving around pretty openly, and if they had overwhelming security, they managed to barely show up in the photos. One funny thing is that, because there’s barely any advanced warning about royal visits, people also don’t have time to show up to support the Windsors, so it’s yet another photo-op with very, very light crowds.
The official word on Chaz and Cam’s visit to Belfast is that it’s “their annual visit to Northern Ireland.” It’s true, they like to visit Belfast at least once a year, and Charles makes a habit of handing out honors or awards to a few locals and doing a few touristy things. Yesterday, Charles and Cam visited the Commercial Court, posing at what is supposed to be one of the most beautiful/photogenic streets in Belfast and stopping by a pub called The Friend at Hand. Of course, Camilla was eager to booze it up – she and Charles did a “whiskey tasting” at the pub, and they checked out all of the beautiful liquor bottles on display. Charles declared the whiskey shot “very good” and Camilla said it was “delicious.”
Additionally, Buckingham Palace has been trying to hype Charles and Camilla’s trip to Rome next month. They’re definitely going to visit Vatican City and they really want to see Pope Francis, who just recovered from a pretty serious hospitalization for some kind of infection. I can’t wait to hear what kind of Italian slurs Pope Franny drops when he meets Camilla.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla talk to local businessman Willie Jack (right) during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at The Friend at Hand during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla at The Friend at Hand during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla taste whiskey at The Friend at Hand during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla taste whiskey at The Friend at Hand during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most “attractive street” in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Ah yes, Camilla the booze hound while Chuck looks pale and close to expiring.
Geriatric drunks are just sad imo… there is so much else to do in life besides spending it in a bottle.
Oh well, liver failure is around the corner for Camilla. Never heard of whisky being described as “delicious.”
Peaty, smoky, briny, but delicious? She really must be a hard core drinker.
Yes Chuckles didn’t look good at all while his side piece was smirking it up. She was in her element day drinking. She and Peg seem to have that in common.
…And that boys and girls, is how the House of Windsor ended – with the evil step-queen in a boozing competition with the bald king.
THE END
KCIII looks like a vampire trying to avoid daylight.
Decaying in plain sight 🫣..
Please, please, please can someone please get Camz fitted for a proper bra? It’s disturbing to look at.
She always looks like she’s in her bathrobe at home.. definitely lacking her foundation under garments.
Maybe he likes them that way.
let’s normalize not having our ladies jacked up under our chins and confined all day — at her age, I say let’em fly!
I’ll pass on seeing Camilla’s flying/swaying tits.
Perish the thought.
She is pushing 80. It could be painful for her to wear tight undergarments. She has lived hard. Smoked. Drank. Rode horses. Her mom had osteoporosis. Treatments are better now, but a lot of things could be going on with her that would make underwires and Spanx unrealistic fashion choices.
She has access to the best undergarment fitters in the world. She can summon them to the Palace to custom make her wardrobe. I don’t think it is impossible for some improvements to be made without making her uncomfortable for her. The outfits would not be “off the rack.” but fit just for her
The UK is renowned for having a superb selection of bras, from band sizes 28, to cup sizes up to J. Every store’s lingerie department employees know how to fit a woman properly, and Rigby and Peller, which was the royal go to, was known for having some of the best fitting bras world wide I’m not sure if it is still in business, but, come on, M&S make great bras!
Why do the royals believe that every time they visit Ireland (Northern or the Republic) that they have to visit a pub?
Plays to the stereotype of the Irish as drunks I guess.
Well that was a cute street in Belfast. Looks like vacation photos. Must be nice.
I was thinking that this shot could end up being the one on their 2025 Christmas card. She is wearing green, and the street is beautiful.
Nice work if they can get it.