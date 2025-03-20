King Charles & Queen Camilla did whiskey shots & staggered around Belfast

On Wednesday, King Charles and Camilla turned up in Northern Ireland with little advance warning. That’s how it always is when the royals go to Northern Ireland though, even years after the Troubles. The Windsors don’t like to give anybody too much notice. That being said, Charles and Camilla were moving around pretty openly, and if they had overwhelming security, they managed to barely show up in the photos. One funny thing is that, because there’s barely any advanced warning about royal visits, people also don’t have time to show up to support the Windsors, so it’s yet another photo-op with very, very light crowds.

The official word on Chaz and Cam’s visit to Belfast is that it’s “their annual visit to Northern Ireland.” It’s true, they like to visit Belfast at least once a year, and Charles makes a habit of handing out honors or awards to a few locals and doing a few touristy things. Yesterday, Charles and Cam visited the Commercial Court, posing at what is supposed to be one of the most beautiful/photogenic streets in Belfast and stopping by a pub called The Friend at Hand. Of course, Camilla was eager to booze it up – she and Charles did a “whiskey tasting” at the pub, and they checked out all of the beautiful liquor bottles on display. Charles declared the whiskey shot “very good” and Camilla said it was “delicious.”

Additionally, Buckingham Palace has been trying to hype Charles and Camilla’s trip to Rome next month. They’re definitely going to visit Vatican City and they really want to see Pope Francis, who just recovered from a pretty serious hospitalization for some kind of infection. I can’t wait to hear what kind of Italian slurs Pope Franny drops when he meets Camilla.