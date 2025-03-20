Duchess Meghan sent a handwritten note to podcaster Amanda Hirsch

This week, Jimmy Fallon made an extremely mild joke about the Duchess of Sussex transferring Trader Joe pretzels into a smaller bag for a guest on With Love, Meghan. I said that I hoped Meghan and her fans would understand that this was a compliment, that it means people are watching WLM and the show is culturally relevant enough to get a joke on the Tonight Show. I also said that it would be smart/funny for Meghan to give Fallon a bag of pretzels, or show (in some way) that she has a sense of humor about all of the insanity around WLM. Well, it looks like that is the plan in some way. Meghan sent a handwritten note to a podcaster who expressed “concerns” about WLM – a small sign that Meghan is paying attention to what’s being said, by certain people at least.

Meghan Markle is showing she can roll with the jokes when it comes to her new Netflix show — and she’s got the pen game to match. Two weeks after With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, Meghan, 43, sent a witty response to Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch, who voiced concerns over the lifestyle show’s reception before it was released. Hirsh proudly shared a letter she got from the Duchess of Sussex in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 19, which PEOPLE can confirm is real. Hirsch’s post began with a screenshot of her comment on Meghan’s Instagram post featuring the With Love, Meghan trailer. “You guys I’m scared for Meghan,” Hirsch wrote. In response, Meghan wrote to Hirsch: “Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don’t be! This is the fun part — let’s enjoy it.” Hirsch was seemingly surprised by the letter, captioning the post, “OH MY DUCHESS.” The podcaster shared more about the meaning of her original comment in her Instagram Stories. “Remember I said I was scared for Meghan’s new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?” she asked her followers. In a follow-up Story showing the letter, Hirsch said Meghan now has a new “fan for life.” “Like, obviously framing this,” Hirsch wrote. “Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F—. YES.”

This might end up being something like the jam-baskets last year – a piece of cultural cachet, if you get a note or card from Meghan. I certainly hope she’s sending out more of those! As for Hirsch… I don’t follow or listen to her pod, but it’s pretty popular and she gets major guests. That could be a piece of the larger puzzle too, as Meghan reenters the podcast world – making an effort to befriend some fellow female podcasters. I obviously didn’t follow what Hirsch said about WLM initially, but the Mail had a summary – Hirsch was worried that people were going to “pile on” Meghan for being “inauthentic.” Hirsch didn’t seem like a hater, but she was expressing concern that the hate machine against Meghan would get stronger with the show.