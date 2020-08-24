Melania Trump ripped out Jackie Kennedy’s colorful garden for an all-white snoozefest

A month ago, Melania Trump announced plans to redesign the famous White House Rose Garden, an area of the White House grounds which gets a lot of camera-time. The WH Rose Garden is adjacent to the Oval Office and the sweeping pathway running alongside the West Wind. In the early 1960s, Jackie Kennedy worked with some of the best garden-designers in the country to lay out a beautiful garden full of what I thought were cherry trees (cherry trees are seen throughout DC, many of which were gifts from Japan) but are in fact crab apple trees, I guess. Jackie’s garden also had tulips, rose bushes, irises, violets and more. The Jackie Kennedy-designed garden was a riot of color in the spring and summer, and the trees provided shade and relative privacy along that covered West Wing walkway.
I said at the time that it sounded like the garden had to be dug up anyway, because there was a need to make technical improvements. As in, the electric cables had to be updated underground, and a better drainage system had to be added. So I understand why *technically* they would have needed to dig up part of the garden. But Melania decided to put her gothic-horror stamp on it. I guess we should be glad that she didn’t want Blood Trees of Doom. That being said, ripping out the cherry trees SUCKS. And it also sucks that Melania’s garden aesthetic matches her husband’s racism – only white flowers allowed in the Rose Garden now.
Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:
Eww. It looks so sterile now.
That’s kind of her look. Remember those horrible white Christmas decorations a few years ago? I suppose it’s better than it could have been. If he had redone it, everything would have been spray painted gold.
I think it’s beautiful against the house and i absolutely love white but i think i would have added in blue hydrangea or another blue flower.
An even better idea would be to plant loads of native grasses and native flowering plants that the local wildlife could eat and use. There are bee hives that I believe Mo installed and the Pence family added hives to the VP residence. I am sure those bees would love more food.
We are redoing a portion of our yard in Austin with lots of native flowers and grasses in hopes of supporting a dwindling habitat while allowing our kids to view more natural happenings here.
My daughter and I are going to do native grasses and flowers in our yards! Our bee population was down this year and want to get it flourishing again.
I support the use of natives, but from what I’ve read, if you’re worried about the bees (I am! They’re my favorite thing about my garden – I love my bees), they can use anything with nectar.
Not that anything in my garden worked this year. My god. What a horrible year for gardening for me!
It looks like a really respectful garden
if it were in front of a mausoleum.
Aging Sugar Baby has no taste, just like her husband.
To be fair, I heard the renovation was years in the making, but I don’t understand why they couldn’t keep some of the historically significant roses and trees.
That part ^^
A good landscaper could have saved the bushes and trees.
Exactly!
I wouldn’t be suprised if they were sold.
I’m 99% sure I read somewhere that the crabapple trees are actually in pots, and they’re currently being kept in a greenhouse while all the vegetation recovers from the renovations. They needed a significant trim because their shade was starting to adversely affect the rose bushes. Which I believe are still there, but with it being late August, plus a massive renovation of the space, they’ve obviously been pruned and deadheaded, so there are no actual flowers – which is actually good for the bushes, because this is the season they do most of the actual growing.
Melania is horrible and I hate most of her design aesthetic, but I don’t think in this particular instance, it’s as bad as all that. I do believe we’ll have roses and crabapple trees in the rose garden again next spring. And hopefully a better president, too.
Plain and boring, just like Melania. I wonder what they did with the trees, and if it would be possible to bring them back in the future.
They transplanted them somewhere but this is the wrong time of year to transplant mature trees so they will likely die.
On a positive note, at least they didn’t make the columns the tacky gilded gold that’s Trump’s signature color.
Yet…
Right? He’s pushing for millions to renovate the place even though it was just renovated two years ago. He wants to put his ugliness all over.
Ruined it like she ruined her face.
F@ck you, Melanie.
+1
This garden has been the same for almost sixty years. Eight First Ladies after Kennedy felt no need to change this lovely garden and this one comes along and thinks otherwise. Maybe the trees needed to be replaced but what a nice reason to plant new ones. What a metaphor for this administration.
It looks awful. A rose garden with no colorful roses and she ripped out Jackie’s trees. How spiteful.
Donald and Melania have no idea what tradition, time honored, sentimental value, or historic value means because they are a family of Grifters & con artists..Constantly on the move and anything someone else has done gets tossed.. because they have no tie to it and they need to stamp it as theirs if only to wipe away what it meant before. From Donald’s wives to his administration, and well just people in general (the rest of the entire world) everyone is replaceable as is everything. They have no feelings of attachment because the only thing they value is money.. and money can never buy class or style.
Isn’t it almost Hope‘s turn to be the new Mrs. Soon?
Ugh, that hurts me in my gut. It was so beautiful. Those trees and brightly colored flowers!
My best friend works for the NPS in the greenhouses tending plants that will be planted in major places around Washington (the White House included). While she didn’t work directly on this project, she said her bosses have been incredibly stressed out over this redesign and that the design is all Melania’s doing. Which makes sense, considering that the garden looks half-assed and unfinished!
But on a brighter note, some of the removed plants, including the crab apple trees, are being cared for off-site and may be replanted elsewhere.
Oh good! The crab apple trees are being cared for!
I’ve studied garden design and the new Rose Garden is more in line with traditional English or European gardens (I.e. Royalty). If the gardens had to be re-done then this is logical but its definitely indicative of how they see themselves as separate from the larger population. The previous garden symbolized inclusion and this is obviously about exclusion.
This is a very insightful comment @Adream. Great point.
Ewww. I’m surprised she didn’t find a way to gild it all in tacky-*ss gold leaf.
All white…go figure.
All the better to match their KKK/Nazi tendencies.
So much for preserving history. Guess that only counts for statues of awful people.
This isn’t really a garden, it’s a decorative border. I’m thinking of English gardens at stately homes I’ve visited. They’re *amazing* and they’d never be confined to a few hedges and sparse plantings.
With that said, I did not like the bright flaring yellow roses mixed with bright red, so I would have wanted to move those around too. I personally don’t like yellow roses in general (I know, Texas). I wouldn’t have completely removed all the historic plants, though. That’s stunning.
All I’ve got, and I know this is b*tchy and shallow, but hey ho … she looks so much like her husband in that first photo – same slouch, same puckered mouth, same squint, same “tan”. Two peas in a pit.
What I don’t get is that if she wanted this all-white theme, the crab apple trees would have tied in really well! Why tear them out??
I loved the comment upthread about how natives could have been planted for bees. Natives would also encouraged butterflies to visit. It could have been so pretty!
I’m happy that the old crabtrees are being taken of.
Why weren’t some of the older design elements incorporated into the renovated garden? I find this offensive because I’m a gardener with very limited means. Like it’s not that it’s ugly… it’s so boring. I think she aims for luxury with the monochromatic tones. She just lands at half baked goth because she refuses to have any visual flair.
To be fair (and I hate this family so it grinds my gears) those two pictures are from different seasons. Tulips in the spring, roses later, mums in the fall. The WH gardeners rotate plantings in the beds seasonally. Several of the rose bushes have been rotated in and out through the years. If you google the RG from after it was completed in august 1962-it’s the same color palette as now, just with the trees.
That said, the beds getting narrowed and having the vertical height removed at the same time makes it look like a border and not a garden. The sod is already dying. And those pavers are basic and ugh. That’s going to be a drainage nightmare.
Scal, you are so right about the sod already dying. You encouraged me to zoom in for a better look–those pavers are the worst! Who makes these kinds of choices? It doesn’t make sense, and they look like they would be super slippery with rain or snow. (And we know Drump is scared of slipping…)
Agree with MarcelMarcel, if they gave one iota of a damn about our environment, planting just a few pollination plants and saying something about that would have been a lovely gesture–especially if that kind of act would have encouraged Americans to follow suit in their own yards. Can you imagine if all the MAGAs started planting milkweed to follow their leader?
Ugh it looks like a fancy rehab or mental institution now. Please please PLEASE let us be rid of them before they make good on their plans to repaint Air Force One!!!
Why does she always look constipated?
The emphasis on the columns really puts me in mind of fascist architecture. Were her husband not a fascist, I probably wouldn’t have had that thought – the White House’s neoclassical style isn’t quite what the fascists were copying.