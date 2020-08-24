The Sussexes volunteered at a Baby2Baby drive-through event in LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took part in a Baby2Baby drive-through event recently in LA, and Baby2Baby released the photos on Friday. Meghan and Harry were both wearing masks (more on that in a sec) and they personally handed out school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, and hygiene items to LA kids and families. It was sort of “back to school,” although obviously a lot of schools will be virtual this fall. Still, so many kids will need school supplies and food and all kinds of things. It’s kind of remarkable that the charity got to release this information on their own and no one reported on an actual prince and duchess handing out supplies to kids as it happened.
As for the fashion – Meghan looked cute in what was reportedly a Victoria Beckham blouse, Stan Smith sneakers and a face mask by Royal Jelly Harlem, a NYC-based black-owned business. The mask retails for $15 and I’m sure the company is beyond thrilled with the increased visibility. You can see the site here – I really like their mask fabrics! I would love the Burgundy Flowers one. Meghan’s mask is the Blue Seersucker.
The Daily Mail used this charity work by the Sussexes to complain about all of the “freebies” they’ve gotten throughout their courtship and marriage, and the DM literally sat there and went through Finding Freedom and did the ACCOUNTING for what a “mansion rental” and “a night at the Soho House” would cost and all of that. It is painfully unhinged. And I’m saying that as someone who was annoyed by some of the excesses detailed in Finding Freedom too – there were absolutely some moments (even in a mostly complimentary book) where Harry and Meghan (both) came across as excessive and privileged. But to sit there and tally up all of the discounts and deals they’ve gotten reeks of “black women can’t have nice things.” Plus, the DM utterly ignores how many free vacations, discounted cars, free private jet flights and multi-million home renovations other royals “get” with no questions asked.
Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season. pic.twitter.com/TLs2ksTYwS
Dear Kate: THIS is how it’s done.
Do you mean wearing masks?
I think the Cambridges have done roughly as many public events as the Sussexes since the pandemic. Neither couple has been exactly busting their tails.
IMHO, Wearing masks, dressed appropriatlely and pitching in. Not overdressed and clearly posing. No staged photo of the workers, none of whom fully face the camera, in a semi circle around them pretending to have some sort of exchange.
As Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, they are not required to do any of this at all.
Only one couple represents the BRF now; I think it’s fair to expect them to bust a little harder.
Remember that picture of Kate in that white dress and heels where she was supposedly helping to unload boxes of baby supplies? Obviously she wouldn’t have been doing much of that in that get up so it was quite silly.
I’m surprised news of them helping out didn’t leak. Almost like they can go about their business quietly unlike what the British tabloids and their experts were suggesting.
Wonder what the Cambridges have planned for back to school events 😉
They’re so adorably corny in their matching khakis. It’s like they came to Cali and promptly fell into the GAP.
They really are that couple. It’s adorable. Someone said they look like camp counselors haha.
Daily Mail reported this in articles tagged ‘advertisement’. Surely it wasn’t paid content?
As I don’t read any British tabloids, I count on Kaiser’s recaps to relay their lunacy. But to actually go through FF and tally up the cost of everything? That’s next level insanity. To do that solely to stir up controversy and hate against H&M, that’s just evil on another level.
Next level desperation. These folks are irrationally obsessed.
Apparently the photos are copyrighted to the Sussexes so the Daily Mail would have had to pay for them. The charity would no doubt have got a substantial donation. Ihope they copyright more photos and make the media pay.
Saw these photos on Friday and I loved how relaxed they both were. They’re such naturals at this kind of thing and it must be so nice to be able to do stuff like this and not worry or care about protocol or having to do a photo op for reporters. I mean, I doubt Harry would have been “allowed” to wear shorts to a charity event back in the BRF.
Shorts!
Gasp!! Clutching pearls..they’re wearing shorts and short sleeves to an engagement! Exposing so much skin! That’s not how things are done!
Seriously, I love Meg’s look and would definitely wear that outfit.
I know right??? I can’t wait for the mind bending crap piers and Dan will come up with because of SHORTS and charity.
I mean I won’t be looking for it, but I hope someone will post it here.
I like these two (h & ‘m). I didn’t care either way before, but after all the bs thrown her and his way, I’m really taking a liking to them. I hope the royal family gets an apoplectic fit when they see these pics 😁👍🏻
Great for them! But gosh this is sad, a drive through to hand over school supplies. Poor children
I love this look and I’m happy they’re working with Baby2Baby again!
Went to Royal Jelly Harlem to buy some masks. Had to get in my they had them. A particular one is already sold out…..
I mean, they are members of the BRF, of course that life is needlessly excessive and privileged. I wish journos would focus on all the BRF’s excessive and unnecessary luxuries instead of *just* H&M because, the Royal family truly does live high off the hog off the backs of everyday folks.
Hard agree.
I’m all for the exposure of the excessive lifestyles that the royals live for basically being jobless people who sit around waiting for their relatives to die BUT its very obvious that they only plan to do that with H&M. Which is again, the same racist BS we’ve dealt with of “black women shouldnt have nice things.” Like no one had a problem with Harry’s spending until he married Meghan, and they should have well before.
I would love to see and honest true deep dive on the royal expenses, but I want it to be ALL of them.
Great charity! They both look good, happy and relaxed. I love Meghan’s outfit, though that shirt looks heavy to me. I probably wouldn’t choose it. Looks good on her, though.
ETA: Kaiser, I bet folks felt protective of them and grateful for their work with the charity.
I love Meg’s look! The army/olive green is cute on her. Its my favorite color and looks horrible on me so I’ll just be jelly. Also, very cute mask. I only have one designed mask, i usually just wear the blue medical masks.
Good on them for volunteering, I’ve spent a lot of time volunteering because its the small things these days. Lots of food drives, supply drives and back to school volunteeting everywhere its so gratifying to the soul so I highly reccomend to look for opportunities in your town.
As for the daily mail… of course they did? Honestly don’t see why anyone even reads or subscribes to that garbage. I’ve seen so many British celebs slam the Mail over the last few years as well as their horrible racism its just a rag tabloid. Its basically the National Enquirer in a prettier package. As someone currently in journalism school I can safely say I would be so embarrassed to write there. I cant believe people attach their names and credentials to those articles tbh.
Bummer. No bump.
I love this type of publicity for the organisation. As someone who has worked in PR, you always want a big name when you run a promotional campaign, so this was really clearly a win for Baby2Baby. Yes, a case can be made for doing good deeds privately, but the platform the organisation receives is much better in the long run. It was also nice to see that they cover Back-to-School donations as well.
Hahahaha. I know some of you are pissed about the DM’s unhinged lunacy towards Harry and Meghan, but I am laughing at their desperation. The British media is getting news about arguably the most popular royal members AFTER the American media. They no longer have an in and they are pissed, so all they can do is nitpick on what was said somewhere else. They no longer have “breaking news” on their own royals. I LOVE IT!
PS. I can’t wait for Meghan to get pregnant again. Prepare because when the British media get the news LAST again, Armageddon. I, for one, will be laughing at their desperation.
Awwww I’ve been in LA for a week and I hate that I missed this! I was taking my first surfing lesson that morning.