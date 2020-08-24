The Sussexes volunteered at a Baby2Baby drive-through event in LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took part in a Baby2Baby drive-through event recently in LA, and Baby2Baby released the photos on Friday. Meghan and Harry were both wearing masks (more on that in a sec) and they personally handed out school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, and hygiene items to LA kids and families. It was sort of “back to school,” although obviously a lot of schools will be virtual this fall. Still, so many kids will need school supplies and food and all kinds of things. It’s kind of remarkable that the charity got to release this information on their own and no one reported on an actual prince and duchess handing out supplies to kids as it happened.

As for the fashion – Meghan looked cute in what was reportedly a Victoria Beckham blouse, Stan Smith sneakers and a face mask by Royal Jelly Harlem, a NYC-based black-owned business. The mask retails for $15 and I’m sure the company is beyond thrilled with the increased visibility. You can see the site here – I really like their mask fabrics! I would love the Burgundy Flowers one. Meghan’s mask is the Blue Seersucker.

The Daily Mail used this charity work by the Sussexes to complain about all of the “freebies” they’ve gotten throughout their courtship and marriage, and the DM literally sat there and went through Finding Freedom and did the ACCOUNTING for what a “mansion rental” and “a night at the Soho House” would cost and all of that. It is painfully unhinged. And I’m saying that as someone who was annoyed by some of the excesses detailed in Finding Freedom too – there were absolutely some moments (even in a mostly complimentary book) where Harry and Meghan (both) came across as excessive and privileged. But to sit there and tally up all of the discounts and deals they’ve gotten reeks of “black women can’t have nice things.” Plus, the DM utterly ignores how many free vacations, discounted cars, free private jet flights and multi-million home renovations other royals “get” with no questions asked.

Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season. pic.twitter.com/TLs2ksTYwS — Baby2Baby (@baby2baby) August 21, 2020