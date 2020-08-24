Duchess Meghan ‘ignored’ advice from Duchess Camilla about ‘riding out the storm’

While I know that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is not anyone’s favorite royal person ever, I do think her life and her vibe perhaps deserve a closer examination. She was the subject of a massive hate campaign in her day too when she was outed as Prince Charles’ (married) mistress. The British papers always used the most unflattering photos of her, and there was a widespread conversation about “how could a man leave Diana for Camilla.” Camilla weathered it as aristocrats often do: she never said anything, she played the long game and she stayed close to power. She allowed Charles to “Pygmalion” a middle-aged divorcee/mistress into the stately-yet-boozy Duchess of Cornwall, complete with a new wardrobe, new ashy blonde color treatments and a full PR blitz over the course of two decades. Camilla is so entrenched in the royal family now, she’s tasked with doling out advice to the new royal brides. She did that for Kate, and she did it for Meghan too. Only now the story is that “Meghan didn’t follow Camilla’s advice.”
The Duchess of Sussex ignored advice from the Duchess of Cornwall on how to deal with bad headlines in the media, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. In an effort to help the 39-year-old adjust to Royal life, Camilla invited Meghan to a private lunch before her marriage to Prince Harry to describe how she had been treated by the press following the death of Princess Diana and how she had coped with the pressure.
It is understood she advised Meghan to focus on the positives of her new role in the Royal Family and ‘ride out the storm’ of any negative press. Prince Charles offered similar advice to his son Harry. Yet Meghan later complained that she was not supported by the Windsors, famously telling an ITV documentary: ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.’
A friend of Meghan’s said: ‘Meg was really grateful to Camilla who was very supportive and invited her out for private lunches, particularly around the time of her marriage. She listened to her and understood that it’s really difficult joining the Royal Family from an otherwise ‘normal’ life. Much like Meghan, Camilla had experienced a lot of negative press and hostility from courtiers due to her relationship with Charles when he was still married to Diana. She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass – but ultimately Meghan didn’t listen.’
A palace aide said: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall does understand what it’s like to come from a normal life and then land in the completely extraordinary world that the Royal family exist in. As a consequence, she tries very hard to make people welcome and help them find their feet, and has done so for many years. Her consciously offering to mentor and guide is something that she really does try and do. That applies to many people, not just the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.’
Insiders claim that several meetings were held to ensure Meghan had sufficient resources for the issues that she wanted to promote, such as female empowerment.
I mean… I think all things can be true at once. From Camilla’s perspective, she thought she did a lot to welcome Meghan into the royal fold and Camilla probably saw Meghan as an asset, not a threat. Camilla and Kate have never been particularly close because William and Charles are not particularly close, but there was an opportunity for Camilla, Charles, Harry and Meghan to get a lot closer and for Camilla to act as more of a mentor to Meghan. But I also think it’s absolutely true that Meghan felt like the royals just threw her to the wolves, especially starting in late 2018. When she complained about people not checking in or asking how she was doing, she was speaking more about the smear campaign which was absolutely pushed by various royal courts, including Clarence House.
And never forget: Camilla wanted Charles to marry Diana because Cammy thought Diana was a mouse who would be easily manipulated. I wonder what Camilla saw with Meghan?
I’m sure she did offer advice and yes, Camilla can attest to the long game working out in the end.
But, Camilla was not being dragged on social media daily. Social media has changed the media landscape incredibly.
Also, i think Meghan was prepared for some negative press. I don’t think she was prepared for a year long smear campaign that was racist and xenophobic I don’t think anyone in the royal family offered support at that point because they couldn’t understand what she was going through (or, they were enabling it).
These people are desperate for access that they’re using Camilla to spell it out that “ Meghan and Harry please come back and give us access” “ That’s all you had to do and we hope you all change your minds and come back to us” This is another variation of Arthur begging on Lorraine for Harry to return.
Yeah no. I don’t believe this at all and this seems to be a BM/RR pipe dream. Remember Camilla had to go to the press because she was a whole mistress and personally hurt Princess Diana because of her affair with Charles. She had to kiss the media’s behind. Meghan did nothing at all besides be mixed race and American. This is the press saying that Meghan should’ve embraced us to give her good coverage and maybe things would’ve been different. The same thing Arthur Edwards said a week ago. They wanted to damage her reputation so badly, so that they would have her under their control. This is all about control and manipulation and they’re angry because Harry and Meghan got out and dipped. They see the American press out scooping them and they hate it. They’re stuck with boring, bland royals who can’t leak anything to the press anymore. Nothing is going their way and they’re traumatized. Another form of the blame game to absolve the royals and media of the attacks and smearing they put that woman through.
camilla was hated cos of her deeds not the same as Meghan who Was hated just for existing, camilla was dragged in the media only , Meghan in the media as well as social media. Also how can camilla advise Meghan on racism n classicism?
Well, maybe since Meghan didn’t sleep with a married man nearly from the moment he married her hand-picked “mouse”, Meghan didn’t feel she earned any bad press and that their situations weren’t comparable. Just a thought. I dunno.
I can see how Camilla might have said that because it might seem to her and other people that she sort of just sat there doing nothing and everyone just started liking her after a while.
Which is true. Camilla didn’t do much herself but there was a PR blitz for Camilla that Meghan never had. She had Charles and the Palace’s support through the aides whereas Meghan really only had Harry’s support. So it’s not entirely true that Camilla “rode out the storm”. There was a concentrated effort from then palace to help her ride it but also to lessen the storm. Meghan didn’t have any of that.
Camilla also had the advantage of William and Harry being adults so the press focused on them. George is 7 so it’s about a decade more before he’s 18. Was Meghan expected to just sit it out for at least another 11 years and HOPE the press would just give up on her (without any sort of PR campaign from the palace)?
It was more than Camilla riding it out. Didn’t Prince Charles hire a team to rehab her image? Harry is on record saying how much they all like Camilla. The family didn’t support Meghan at all.
Since it was outed that Kate didn’t lift a finger for Meghan and now we have Camilla offering advice and Meghan didn’t take it? Come on. The constant spin is making me dizzy.
Yeah, NO. Sure they both married into the BRF and yes Camilla had a ton of bad press but it in no way compares to the active and passionately nasty hatred and vitriol thrown at Meghan. This was an active campaign (involving members of the family) to get rid of her/them and it was never going to stop. I mean look at it – they have now gone and the campaign continues – see yesterday’s post about her voting comments.
I also agree with Becks1 comment about how social media has changed the landscape. Plus comments on online articles.
Of course Camilia rode it out. She had no where else to go.
Interesting that CH are pushing angle of how Camilla took Meghan aside, welcomed her to the family& tried to give advice etc after articles last week that Kate was far too busy to give a helping hand…It is true that Camilla was one of the few in the family to say something positive about Meghan publicly with that ‘America’s loss is Britain’s gain‘ line.
I can see Camilla being like you didn’t get bread thrown at you hunny! And how Camilla was hated still impacts today with Charles recently assuring that she will be Princess consort not Queen consort.
Difference is Camilla& Charles did something wrong. And Camilla wasn’t passive about the bad press- she was briefing sympathetic reporters and people like Penny Junor with her side. Charles had a good PR person at work on her behalf. She did an interview with the Fail last year and has generally been very friendly to the press. I think the press’ aggressive stance towards Meghan from the start & how they clearly used Thomas Markle and that pap pic scandal etc to humiliate her, made it hard to find or want to engage a sympathetic press ally.
And when Camilla joined the family I don’t recall people within the Firm actively briefing the press against her unlike with Meghan. In fact people like Harry stuck up for Camilla saying people should feel sorry for her and that she made Charles happy. William and Harry were pictured laughing with her at events. Of course that made a difference to her public acceptance. How much of a difference would have been made if someone in the family had done similar for Meghan? They didn’t- either because they didn’t want to get involved or some wanted her gone.
The family’s PR pushback against FF continues apace.🙄
I thought they were going to ‘rise above it’ and not contribute to the noise??🤔🤔