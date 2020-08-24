Kellyanne Conway quits White House job after her daughter’s tweet-accusations

Over the weekend, teenager Claudia Conway had a lot to say on Twitter. Claudia is fifteen years old and the daughter of Kellyanne Conway and George Conway. Kellyanne is a senior counsellor to Donald Trump and George Conway is a Never-Trump Republican who works with the Lincoln Project to get Trump out of office. George and Kellyanne’s marriage is hugely dysfunctional and I tend to believe they’re both unhinged grifters. I feel bad for Claudia and the other Conway kids though. Claudia got a lot of attention a few months ago for her BLM-support and general liberal politics online. This weekend, she tweeted some stuff like this:

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

So, that happened. She actually used the words “childhood trauma and abuse.” Well, last night, both of Claudia’s parents resigned from their jobs.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump and one of his longest-serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, whose title is counselor to the president, was Trump’s third campaign manager in 2016 and the first woman to successfully manage a presidential bid to victory. She joined the White House at the start of Trump’s term and has been one of his most visible and vocal defenders. Conway informed Trump of her decision Sunday night in the Oval Office. In a statement, Conway called her time in the Trump administration “heady” and “humbling,” and said she and George were making the decision based on what they think is best for their four children. “We disagree about plenty,” she wrote of herself and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Personally, I’m guessing that Donald Trump kind of forgot that Kellyanne was still working for him – she’s always been in it to grift as much as possible, and she can “go dark” for weeks at a time (while she heals from plastic surgery). As for George Conway… I just got a bad feeling about his whole thing. They’re both con artists. And I still feel sorry for Claudia.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020