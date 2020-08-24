Kellyanne Conway quits White House job after her daughter’s tweet-accusations

Over the weekend, teenager Claudia Conway had a lot to say on Twitter. Claudia is fifteen years old and the daughter of Kellyanne Conway and George Conway. Kellyanne is a senior counsellor to Donald Trump and George Conway is a Never-Trump Republican who works with the Lincoln Project to get Trump out of office. George and Kellyanne’s marriage is hugely dysfunctional and I tend to believe they’re both unhinged grifters. I feel bad for Claudia and the other Conway kids though. Claudia got a lot of attention a few months ago for her BLM-support and general liberal politics online. This weekend, she tweeted some stuff like this:
i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life
— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020
my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.
— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020
as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him
— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020
y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse
— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020
So, that happened. She actually used the words “childhood trauma and abuse.” Well, last night, both of Claudia’s parents resigned from their jobs.
Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump and one of his longest-serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, whose title is counselor to the president, was Trump’s third campaign manager in 2016 and the first woman to successfully manage a presidential bid to victory. She joined the White House at the start of Trump’s term and has been one of his most visible and vocal defenders. Conway informed Trump of her decision Sunday night in the Oval Office.
In a statement, Conway called her time in the Trump administration “heady” and “humbling,” and said she and George were making the decision based on what they think is best for their four children.
“We disagree about plenty,” she wrote of herself and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”
Personally, I’m guessing that Donald Trump kind of forgot that Kellyanne was still working for him – she’s always been in it to grift as much as possible, and she can “go dark” for weeks at a time (while she heals from plastic surgery). As for George Conway… I just got a bad feeling about his whole thing. They’re both con artists. And I still feel sorry for Claudia.
So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.
Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020
I have a very bad feeling about them both, and on Tik Tok, which is where Claudia does most of her posting and has the most followers, last night she spoke about this and said she’s staying at a friend’s, and both her mother and father emotionally and physically abused her since childhood. She called her mother a sociopath. But don’t get it twisted as we often do as a culture – she also specifically said her father physically abused her too. OTOH, I follow Walter Shaub and what he is saying is true too. Good timing and Kellyanne is poised to make a fortune. This is a strange one. I hope the daughter is okay. I don’t care about either of the parents. At all.
I don’t think her children want more mama.
That was my first thought, too. JFC. In fact I’d venture to say that Kellyanne is using this as a convenient excuse to quit her job. I cannot imagine what that household is like, and that’s before I even heard about any abuse.
Yep. Kellyanne’s departure reads to me like some combo of rat leaving a sinking ship/working on her next gig, which is probably lined up already. As far as I can tell, the only folks left in the administration at this point are in active addiction, have personality disorders or are part of the pathological Trump family (which has its fair share of both of the aforementioned). Kellyanne isn’t leaving out of love for her kids lol.
George’s departure from the Lincoln Project is more interesting, since the LP is quite popular. It suggests to me that there might be some real concern about what Claudia has to say about abuse & what might come out if she is seriously pursuing an emancipation proceeding.
I might have become irreversibly cynical, but sorry, not buying it, not for a second. They are all in this together, the whole family, hitting all the possible angles on the political spectrum. Like, whatever you need – we got you covered. Conway is jumping off the sinking ship the way she jumped on it when it looked promising. Same goes for her husband. 2021 is going to be the year of Conways: a book ( or two), Keeping up with Conways, a modelling gig for the younger one. They will not be held accountable. They will get away, again. This country will never ever learn a thing.
A reality show? I suppose it’s possible. Very difficult to imagine anyone agreeing to their daughter accusing them of “physically abusing me right here in this bedroom” just to get a show. But I don’t know. The Conways are both such cretins, I cannot pretend to know what’s going on.
Claudia is claiming that she has been physically abused. That claim is far too damaging to the parents to be part of some kind of con.
Can’t stand KellyAn. And am seriously side-eyeing the husband but have a few doubts about the daughter as well. She’s throwing out a lot of accusations loaded with keywords in a very public forum….I think she may not be the most reliable narrator.
JFC she’s 15 years old, of course she’s not a “reliable narrator.” That doesn’t mean we stop believing victims.
And she is a victim until proven otherwise.
Interesting take, Tanguerita. I think both scenarios can be true and very likely are.
I sure wish I’d had social media and the internet when I was a teenager. My parents weren’t as bad as the Conways by a long shot but it was still ugly, dysfunctional and crippling. Crap with a cherry on top.
Kids know so much more now about how to understand what’s going on and often how to deal with it instead of decades later waking up and realizing just how horrible things were and how much it affected their entire lives.
That Instagram feed is pretty juvenile though. That’s the downside of social media. I sure do hope she has counseling and a guardian. Emancipation? Oh hell no.
What a mess. I am going to wait and see on the abuse accusations. I once had a 14 year old tell her parent I had grabbed her by the jaw and forced her head around. In reality I had politely requested that she looked at me. Fortunately I had a witness, but I was never sure if she was lying or was actually so upset that she believed what she had said. I do feel so sorry for this girl though, it must have been horrendous living with those two and she clearly needs help.
Less drama, more mama sounds both like a threat and a hokey T-shirt slogan. Creepy woman.
I hope the daughter has a court appointed guardian looking out for her.
If she is being abused, then NJ State authorities (DYFS) will enter the family home and investigate. If that doesn’t happen then this is all bullsht.