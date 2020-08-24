“Jerry Falwell Jr.’s story about his wife’s affair with the pool boy is amazing” links

Embed from Getty Images

This Jerry Falwell Jr. story is so crazy and full of lies, my God. [Towleroad]

Wisconsin police shot Jacob Blake multiple times in front of his children. He’s in the hospital right now in serious condition. [Buzzfeed]

I wish Rose McGowan would get some serious help. [Dlisted]

Zack Snyder dropped a teaser for his cut of Justice League during the DC FanDome event over the weekend. [Pajiba]

Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ stayed at #1 for the fourth week in a row. [Just Jared]

Northern California is burning. [Jezebel]

Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla in a new bio-pic. [LaineyGossip]

Princess Margaret’s grandson is not hot, actually. He is buff though. [Go Fug Yourself]

Here’s the ID on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s dress at the DNC. [RCFA]

A 90 Day Fiance star is getting deported. [Starcasm]

