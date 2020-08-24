“Jerry Falwell Jr.’s story about his wife’s affair with the pool boy is amazing” links

This Jerry Falwell Jr. story is so crazy and full of lies, my God. [Towleroad]
Wisconsin police shot Jacob Blake multiple times in front of his children. He’s in the hospital right now in serious condition. [Buzzfeed]
I wish Rose McGowan would get some serious help. [Dlisted]
Zack Snyder dropped a teaser for his cut of Justice League during the DC FanDome event over the weekend. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ stayed at #1 for the fourth week in a row. [Just Jared]
Northern California is burning. [Jezebel]
Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla in a new bio-pic. [LaineyGossip]
Princess Margaret’s grandson is not hot, actually. He is buff though. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the ID on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s dress at the DNC. [RCFA]
A 90 Day Fiance star is getting deported. [Starcasm]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment