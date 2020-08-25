Frank Whaley: Jon Voight ‘slapped me across the face’ during a ‘Ray Donovan’ scene

This was just a smaller part of the Republican National Convention’s shambolic clusterwhoops, but I wanted to just talk about some dumb sh-t. Like Jon Voight, who narrated a video opener for Day 1. Just before that package aired, Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said some sh-t about how she was just a housewife and that the RNC would be celebrity-free because Republicans are about real people. Real people like Hollywood actor Jon Voight. Real people like the unhinged gameshow host president who is thirsty for validation from Hollywood.

Last night during the convention, character actor Frank Whaley tweeted this:

Fuck Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/l7o2HQOxx9 — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 25, 2020

I believe Frank Whaley. Jon Voight has been unhinged for so many years now. He’s been “all in” on Donald Trump since 2016 and even attended Trump’s inauguration. I feel like Voight isn’t all “there”? And it’s not surprising at all that he’s violent too.

