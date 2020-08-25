Gabrielle Union on leaving AGT: ‘That whole process was really brutal’



Gabrielle Union was a guest at this weekend’s virtual American Black Film Festival. During the Minding Her Business panel she talked about the hardest things that she has experienced throughout her 20+ year career in Hollywood.

Union has been vocal about why she left America’s Got Talent after accusing the show of having a toxic and racist work environment. She also recently spoke about the lack of diversity in hair and makeup on set. During the panel, Union talked more about the emotional turmoil caused by her leaving and calling out AGT, including how it affected her team. Here are a few quotes from the panel:

“Probably the ‘AGT’ of it all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary. That would be probably the hardest part (of my time in the industry),” she said during the discussion, moderated by Raymone Jackson, national diversity officer at Morgan Stanley. Union, 47, has been vocal about her experiences at the NBC reality competition, including her accusations of a toxic, racist environment on the show’s set, following her and fellow judge Julianne Hough’s exits last year after one season. Union said other difficult aspects of the “AGT” situation were “it feeling like such a public flogging and just standing in my truth and standing on the side of employee rights and knowing there’s a better way of doing business. “But that whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked,” she said. “We face a lot of rejection in this business,” she said. “Anytime someone says yes to us you get so excited because we don’t hear yes that often, and sometimes those yeses are masking a host of trouble and problematic behavior. … Perhaps you don’t want to be someone’s racial guinea pig.”

[From USA Today]

The last few years have felt like a reckoning in Hollywood. Many, especially women and BIPOC, have been exposing the underbelly of the industry and standing up for themselves.

What I love about the transformation Gabrielle has gone through is her willingness to stick her neck out and stand up for herself. In doing so she is creating a path for others coming behind her. I am not surprised that Hollywood struggles with racism and sexism. The more celebrities expose the issues from the inside the better. We cannot change something we ignore.

I believe her when she says the process was brutal. Racism and just talking about it is exhausting and brutal. Needless to say, Gabrielle has definitely made folks over at NBCU uncomfortable and I hope she continues to create new opportunities for others through her production company. As more women and BIPOC continue to create production companies of their own or get into the director’s chair, like Ava Duvernay, Nia DaCosta, and Patty Jenkins to name a few, we will see more diversity in Hollywood films and the storytelling will actually reflect reality.

