Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia is a Trump-mocking BLM supporter

I honestly don’t care – at this point – about the marriage dynamics between Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway. Kellyanne has worked for Donald Trump for almost four full years, and George Conway has styled himself as one of the biggest critics of Trump and the Trump administration. Personally, I find “working for Trump” to be a massive dealbreaker and if George Conway wanted to prove his credentials, he would get a divorce. It’s that simple, and his wife is THAT deplorable.
But what of the Conway children? They have four kids – twins George IV and Claudia, plus Vanessa and Charlotte. Claudia Conway – I guess?? – is a Tik Toker and an active Instagrammer. She’s been using her platforms to… support Black Lives Matter and post content dissing Donald Trump. NYT’s Taylor Lorenz posted some of Claudia’s Tik Toks and said that Claudia is actually not hiding and she’s chatting with journalists, etc. Claudia wants followers and such. So, behold, Claudia Conway’s liberal Tik Toks:
Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker.
“Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020
She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020
Honestly it would be so hard to have a famous parent in politics, especially if their politics didn’t match your own pic.twitter.com/fuKVU8qmsn
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020
I mean… if y’all want to follow her, go ahead. I think it’s fair for me to say that if George Conway wants to prove his credentials, he should divorce his wife, but it’s trickier with kids. The Conway kids probably do love both of their parents and Claudia has her own ideas about everything. I’m not going to follow her, but whatever. Just let her do her thing.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Reminds me of Guiliani’s daughter who absolutely refuses to speak to her father and is very much a Democrat.
Also from a purely DC politics point of view, whatever the dynamics of their marriage, it’s a shrewd move for him to stay married to Kellyanne. She provides him access to the inner members of the Trump admin- the real movers of Trump’s policies. The inside connection is invaluable political currency.
It does give me hope for the future. I see all these rancid, hateful, deplorable racists and I fear the next generation they will raise. But if kids can break away from hateful ideologies then we always have hope.
So kellyanne and her husband aren’t really a cute couple right ? But their genes combined make kids who look very normal/nice.
Anyone else boycotting Tiktok due to the Chinese government’s influence and power related to it? Or for another reason? I’m so tired of seeing tiktok everywhere without disclaimers that we should at least seriously keep the kids away from it
IMHO, Kellyanne is just a political worker doing a job and that’s how she she sees it. That’s why she and George have no problems. It’s a job that she could be hired to do for anyone. Like a lawyer.
Let me be clear that I’m not endorsing her or her actions.