Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia is a Trump-mocking BLM supporter

I honestly don’t care – at this point – about the marriage dynamics between Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway. Kellyanne has worked for Donald Trump for almost four full years, and George Conway has styled himself as one of the biggest critics of Trump and the Trump administration. Personally, I find “working for Trump” to be a massive dealbreaker and if George Conway wanted to prove his credentials, he would get a divorce. It’s that simple, and his wife is THAT deplorable.

But what of the Conway children? They have four kids – twins George IV and Claudia, plus Vanessa and Charlotte. Claudia Conway – I guess?? – is a Tik Toker and an active Instagrammer. She’s been using her platforms to… support Black Lives Matter and post content dissing Donald Trump. NYT’s Taylor Lorenz posted some of Claudia’s Tik Toks and said that Claudia is actually not hiding and she’s chatting with journalists, etc. Claudia wants followers and such. So, behold, Claudia Conway’s liberal Tik Toks:

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker. “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Honestly it would be so hard to have a famous parent in politics, especially if their politics didn’t match your own pic.twitter.com/fuKVU8qmsn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

I mean… if y’all want to follow her, go ahead. I think it’s fair for me to say that if George Conway wants to prove his credentials, he should divorce his wife, but it’s trickier with kids. The Conway kids probably do love both of their parents and Claudia has her own ideas about everything. I’m not going to follow her, but whatever. Just let her do her thing.