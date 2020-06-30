‘Royals at War’ book claims Duchess Meghan’s work ethic freaked out the palace?

I’ve said this a few times now, but I’m completely ignoring all of the dumb crap from Lady Colin Campbell’s “tell-all” biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Lady Colin is a troll in the vein of Piers Morgan. But it’s incredibly curious to see all of these other “biographies” coming out, many of which seem to have been thrown together in a couple of months following the Sussexit. The one we’re discussing here is Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor by Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett. It comes out on July 23. And what it contains is the oft-repeated story about how Meghan had a “Hollywood gung-ho attitude.” Which is Brit-speak for “she expected staffers to put in 40 hours a week on her behalf and they threw absolute tantrums about it.”

Meghan Markle has ‘very high standards’ and her ‘Hollywood gung-ho attitude’ put her at odds with royal aides, an explosive new book claims. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, who is currently living in LA at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion with Prince Harry, 35, and their son Archie, 13 months, is thought to have alienated herself from the staff tasked with easing her transition into royalty. Her ‘West Coast energy’ – which included 5am starts and ‘text message bombardments’ – drove staff to distraction, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim in their upcoming book Royals At War. One insider told the authors: ‘Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment. However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household.’ Meghan reportedly also raced to support charities without considering the details of her patronage, according to the book, with the author being told: ‘It was all too rushed, without proper research.’ Meghan’s exacting standards resulted in a ‘remarkable’ staff turnover, according to the book, with five aides having quit or relocated following the mother-of-one’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. One senior female protection officer allegedly left after becoming exasperated because Meghan ‘ignored advice about venturing into risky crowd situations’. But insiders revealed to Howard and Tillett that Meghan found the constraints of royalty frustrating – especially the expectation that she would remain diplomatically impartial and not voice opinions. In September Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke free of palace aides, and hired PR firm Sunshine Sachs, whose clients include include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. Howard said of the move: ‘Insiders told me that by that point, Meghan had burned too many bridges. The Palace is run by a hierarchy of advisors, aides and equerries who hold the real power. Once Meghan cut herself free of those strings, there was no way back.’

[From The Daily Mail]

These people. SMH. They really think they’re doing something, right? How dare Meghan… want to work? How dare she do her own research into charities when her staffers throw tantrums about doing their jobs and helping her? How dare she not do things the royal way, i.e. barely work? How dare she naturally outshine the dull white royals? How dare she contact an American PR firm when the royal courtiers had spent the previous year waging a blatant smear campaign against her? Who does this duchess think she is? That’s what all of this amounts to.