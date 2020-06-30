‘Royals at War’ book claims Duchess Meghan’s work ethic freaked out the palace?

I’ve said this a few times now, but I’m completely ignoring all of the dumb crap from Lady Colin Campbell’s “tell-all” biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Lady Colin is a troll in the vein of Piers Morgan. But it’s incredibly curious to see all of these other “biographies” coming out, many of which seem to have been thrown together in a couple of months following the Sussexit. The one we’re discussing here is Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor by Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett. It comes out on July 23. And what it contains is the oft-repeated story about how Meghan had a “Hollywood gung-ho attitude.” Which is Brit-speak for “she expected staffers to put in 40 hours a week on her behalf and they threw absolute tantrums about it.”
Meghan Markle has ‘very high standards’ and her ‘Hollywood gung-ho attitude’ put her at odds with royal aides, an explosive new book claims. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, who is currently living in LA at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion with Prince Harry, 35, and their son Archie, 13 months, is thought to have alienated herself from the staff tasked with easing her transition into royalty. Her ‘West Coast energy’ – which included 5am starts and ‘text message bombardments’ – drove staff to distraction, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim in their upcoming book Royals At War.
One insider told the authors: ‘Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment. However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household.’
Meghan reportedly also raced to support charities without considering the details of her patronage, according to the book, with the author being told: ‘It was all too rushed, without proper research.’
Meghan’s exacting standards resulted in a ‘remarkable’ staff turnover, according to the book, with five aides having quit or relocated following the mother-of-one’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. One senior female protection officer allegedly left after becoming exasperated because Meghan ‘ignored advice about venturing into risky crowd situations’.
But insiders revealed to Howard and Tillett that Meghan found the constraints of royalty frustrating – especially the expectation that she would remain diplomatically impartial and not voice opinions. In September Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke free of palace aides, and hired PR firm Sunshine Sachs, whose clients include include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez.
Howard said of the move: ‘Insiders told me that by that point, Meghan had burned too many bridges. The Palace is run by a hierarchy of advisors, aides and equerries who hold the real power. Once Meghan cut herself free of those strings, there was no way back.’
These people. SMH. They really think they’re doing something, right? How dare Meghan… want to work? How dare she do her own research into charities when her staffers throw tantrums about doing their jobs and helping her? How dare she not do things the royal way, i.e. barely work? How dare she naturally outshine the dull white royals? How dare she contact an American PR firm when the royal courtiers had spent the previous year waging a blatant smear campaign against her? Who does this duchess think she is? That’s what all of this amounts to.
“However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household.” What does that even mean? We respect people too much to ask them to work?
Good question. The way it is written it makes it sound as though Meghan did not give the staff (courtiers), that has all of the “power,” the respect it deserves (??!!). Was she supposed to curtsey to the staff?
Same old same old. Repackaged gossip from two years ago.
With the virus and brexit, britain is going to go through an economic downturn. The only sweet karma i can find in all this toxicity is when britain economically fails hard, the public will call for the monarchy to distribute their wealth to the public. It is grotesque how these people have castles and diamonds sitting in a vault while the NHS suffers, poverty and unemployment increasing, homelessness, etc.
Sick of these chihuahuas and their elitist bullshit.
Off with their heads!
Jess you need to read this article- basically shows how public funding of royals has gone up despite austerity and despite number of public engagements dropping when Prince Philip retired https://members.tortoisemedia.com/2020/06/29/royal-money-sovereign-wealth-fund-queen-and-charles/content.html
Honestly you can understand why the royal family account thanked journalists the other day & have to keep the right wing press happy because info like this receives minimum press on purpose unless the press wants something eg creating furore over Frogmore reno because they wanted access to Archie’s christening.
What did they want – another silent mop of hair and teeth?
Yes.
Harry and Meghan’s wedding pictures always brings a smile to my face. They are happy!
The 5 am emails would only be a problem IMO if Meghan demanded people to IMMEDIATLY reply to them and got angry when they did not…
WTF? Who is going to walk to the office at 9 AM every day and complain to have received an email at 5? This happens all the time, especially when working with people that travels a lot.
These aides are just used to the Cambridges once a week work days , where the real work is put into spinning certain narratives rather than actually…working.
The 5 am email is so specific that I think it did happen, but like you said…so? Unless there was a requirement to respond right away, just ignore it. I would, because I would be sleeping, lol. (my theory with that has been that it happened on the Australia tour, I think the story of it first floated shortly thereafter, and I imagine she had jet lag so was up early and working.)
That is my gut feeling too. It is all about the spin.
Even if this is a culture clash, Meghan had worked abroad on offices and is intelligent enough to know people have different approaches. This and the fact her team came from the Cambridges. They are used to this very low stakes jobs and got scared.
It really sounds like these people just pulled up all the old tabloid articles about her and are repackaging the same stories.
She “race to support charities without considering the details of her patronage”? I feel like that’s a dig at the Hubb kitchen, right? The “details” probably were that it helped black and brown women?
I know the BM has decided these stories make Meghan look bad, but I think they make the BRF look bad. She wanted to work and expected her staff to work? I’m sure that was a shock for the people at KP but I mean…..if the worst they can say about her is that she sent text messages…..
Certainly British people aren’t as lazy as these stories make them out to be?
Or, certainly they’re not happy their royals are as lazy as these “too much work ethic Meghan” stories make them out to be?
That’s what I think is so weird about these stories. They’re trying to make Meghan look bad, but it makes the rest of the royals look bad, particularly Will and Kate. Charles’s staff certainly doesn’t have an issue with a royal who works long hours etc. It makes me think that working for the cambridges was considered a cushy job – you didn’t have to do a whole lot, and got to put the royal work on your resume – so then when Meghan entered the scene and was like “hey! let’s work!” they were like…..so let us tell you what exactly we do here…which is play candy crush all day.
“West Coast energy?” “Gung ho attitude?” Those are some weird ways of saying “expected her employees to do their jobs and work for her”
It’s no wonder the Cambs are so lazy if this is the way work is seen by the royal household.
True! All this sniping about Hollywood rather than than those super-normal class obsessed coloniser courtiers. I kinda think they wanted to call her hard work and energy ‘ghetto or urban’ but thought that would be too obvious, lol
Meghan and Harry went outside because none of the palaces ever defended her with all the bs going on then.
As for her patronages, this is a dig at the Hub Kitchen because I guess trying to help women feeding their community is terrible because a large part of said community is Muslim.
Meghan wanted people to work and that’s an issue? So glad M&H are gone.
Brits get what they deserve and seem to want with the rest of that RF lot.
A dig at the Hub Kitchen and maybe their split from the Royal Foundation, but small wonder Meghan decided to do her own research into her patronages once she got a look at the Keens’ cooked books!
Just in reply to your last comment – that’s like saying Americans get what they deserve and seem to want with Donald Trump as President. Please don’t confuse the toxic press with the majority of British people.
This paints an unflattering picture of royal staff, who evidently resent when an employer actually expects them to do actual work for their pay?
Entitled parasites
I think DM is trying to throw as many different stories and versions out there because they have no idea what’s min the book. They’ve moved on to “gang ho and did not do her research” to describe Megan and acknowledging that Kate told Harry Megan was “ too different “.. BP and CH need to convene a meeting and come up with a credible strategy..they are literally throwing too much stuff at the wall.
Since when did wanting to support your patronages in a meaningful way become a crime? These books are warmed over gossip that make no sense when looking back on the Sussexes time in the bubble.
The staff at KP are used to the pace of 8 years for 5 dumb questions. They can’t handle someone like Meghan.
I really do think that some of this is related to the different work cultures on both sides of the Atlantic. If I was getting texts from my boss at 5am, I’d be furious. Even if she wasn’t expecting an answer there and then, it just completely goes against the European attitude to work so I can understand why her staff would be annoyed at that – that’s a demanding boss contacting staff outside of work hours and it’s putting pressure on them no matter what her intention was when she sent it.
But the rest of it seems like pettiness and resentment. The lack of research complaint in particular is ridiculous, Meghan always seems to be very well prepared and has done her research before any event she attends or anything she’s involved with.
She was making the staff look bad after they had coasted for years doing the bare minimum and they couldn’t handle it. Instead of being excited by the challenge she had put down, they dug in and resisted her attempts to drag them into the 21st century.
Royal staff are government workers basically for important people. If I worked for ROYALTY or some government bigwig I sure as hell would expect to to actually have to put in the work and be on call.
Why would you be upset about receiving an email at 5am? If a response was demanded at 5am, sure — that’s unreasonable. But you can *send* an email any time you like, that’s not rude.
I’m with you Ninks. I’d be furious too at a 5am email.
I don’t think Meghan should be ‘blamed’ for sending an email a 5am. If she’s working then, she’s working then and I don’t expect she was asking for an immediate response. That said, even if I get an email early hours saying – please respond in the morning, I am then actively thinking about it and stressing that it needs to be done. That’s not really Meghan’s problem though.
Yeah repackaged gossip much of which has been debunked eg the RPO left the police force entirely. First time I’ve seen 5 aides left so he’s being creative. I don’t know why people would buy these books when you can see same trash in the Fail or on anti Meghan twitter threads.
The point about rushing to support charities doesn’t even make sense when she had like 100 meetings to get to know the U.K. charity scene before picking Mayhew & SmartWorks & ACLU& National Theatre were passed down to her by the Queen. I remember Ingrid Seward said Meghan had upset courtiers by going to charities direct as it wasn’t the done thing. Like some of you above I do think this relates to Hubb Community Kitchen& as Nota has mentioned a few times- that William had said he was going to do something re Grenfell & Meghan’s cookbook stole his thunder. I can see the courtiers being upset that ‘hierarchy‘ wasn’t being respected.
I think the 5am emails was based on her comment during the Australia tour of being jetlagged and getting up to make banana bread. Maybe she sent work messages then too but given her former PA’s appearance at SmartWorks launch & press’ own reporting of tearful goodbyes with staff when they left Britain, nightmare boss narrative doesn’t really work.
I can see why the courtiers were put out by the Sussexes engaging Sunshine Sachs who I understand were originally retained to help with Travalyst launch but given how they were leaking to the press and sharing their nasty nicknames to Tatler etc what did they expect?
All I see is a woman who worked hard and put in the hours getting trashed for it, whilst her lazy counterparts sit back and relax on the taxpayer coin, whilst being heaped with praise. How may times do William and Kate tell people they don’t want to work? All their excuses would be fine, but we are paying for them to live an A-list luxury lifestyle, which isn’t going to wash anymore now our economy has jumped off a cliff due to Covid-19.
The reasons ‘exhausted’ gate backfired spectacularly is because no one has time to pamper poor Kate during a pandemic. A few months earlier ‘exhausted gate’ would have achieved the desired results, but not now. This pandemic has really highlighted just how useless they are.
I wonder how many books are going to be rush out and released before ‘finding freedom’? Is seems the Cambridge’s are determined to get ahead, expect no one actually cares about those trash books, cos Omids book is worth it weight in gold.
“Lady Colin Campbell” was married for a few months 40 years ago to the Duke of Argyll’s brother (i.e. Lord Colin Campbell) and has used that name ever since. She was a troll before there were trolls.
Royals and wealthy (primarily old money) aren’t ‘supposed’ to work because they’re society’s elite and because having a job is so……gauche.
How ridiculous and out of touch with reality, I mean, “Hollywood gung-ho attitude,” lmao. Hollywood does NOT have a gung ho attitude. I’ll have to think about where in America, precisely, possesses this odd sentiment.
Yeah, this just makes Meghan look better, in my eyes – she’s driven, she’s willing to work hard, and she wants to surround herself with people that get that. I would imagine working at any high level organization that would be true. Can you imagine someone working for an institution like the British Museum, or the Gates foundation, and complaining about their manager like this?
Also, so Meghan was ACTUALLY working like a top CEO, but in her case it’s bad😏
“ Meghan reportedly also raced to support charities without considering the details of her patronage, according to the book, with the author being told: ‘It was all too rushed, without proper research.’”
Translation: She was supposed to show up and cut a ribbon. Instead she created whole ass impactful projects that put the other royals to shame.
Aurora- more like, “top quick to support charities like the Hub Kitchen, which have too many non white folks”
QE2: Meghan, one must not expect too much work from one’s employees. It’s unseemly. It’s far better to let the taxpayers give one money for doing as little as possible.
Meg: but then how can I help my charities, your majesty?
QE2: My dear, one doesn’t help charities. Only Charles thinks that. Charities are what one runs in order to have extra money to pay for one’s Swiss Chalets.
Harry: But Gan Gan, if Meg and I don’t do solid charity works, how will become respected enough to earn our own keep in other endeavors, thereby having financial freedom?
QE2: My child, one doesn’t gain financial freedom through work. One finds oneself a sex trafficking pedophile rapist billionaire, and become friends with said billionaire, so that he may lend one homes and money.
Harry and Meg: yeah… we’re out.
Courtiers: Ungrateful, gung ho, West coast brats.
Omids’ book has people still in a tizzy I see. Nobody cares about these books and that’s why they all fizzle out like Lady Colins book because nobody cares and it’s all nonsense. They are jealous of Omid because people trust him and it’s still a bestseller 😂. The British media look absolutely ridiculous at this point. It’s over. Go make money on the the “true royals” that y’all love so much. Oops, they don’t make you all any money.
People are SO WOUND UP about this book. I’m looking forward to reading it.
It reminds me of a quote from Friends, when Ross reveals there’s a videotape of Emma’s conception, and Rachel is like “I don’t want them to see it, but you so clearly don’t want them to see it that it makes me want to see it, do you see?”
I didn’t think the book would really have anything new or interesting, but the palace and BM are so panicked about it that it makes me think there could be something new there.
So the same staff that complained about Meghan WORKING are the same staff that complained that Kate DIDN’T work? Interesting.
They are upset that Meghan made Will and Kate look like lazy brats that lived off the taxpayers and enjoyed all the perks but didn’t want to work.