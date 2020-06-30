“Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre after 24 years of marriage” links

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre. They’ve been married for 24 years and they don’t have a prenup and he’s worth hundreds of millions, if not over a billion dollars. [Dlisted]
There’s another species-hopping (pigs to humans) flu out there & it could become another pandemic. Peak 2020. [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian debuts her new red hair & claims it isn’t a wig. [JustJared]
The Hamiliton teaser gave me goosebumps! [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus covering The Beatles’ “Help.” (I didn’t listen.) [Tom & Lorenzo]
Google honored Marsha P. Johnson with the Doodle & with a donation. [Towleroad]
Blonde, masked Emily Ratajkowski went grocery shopping. [GFY]
Everyone loves Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest. [Jezebel]
Even Jason Voorhees wears a mask, so you can too Chad/Biff/Ken. [Seriously OMG]
Rest in peace, Mr. Carl Reiner. [Variety]
Dayum. Get paid, Nicole.
Nicole also works as a lawyer. These COVID Breakups/divorces are coming fast and furious
RIP Carl Reiner…. You will surely be missed a whole lot.
FYI : Miley Cyrus does a great job on the Beatles cover for “Help”. The electric guitar work sounds a bit like country music at one point. And she has a great voice.
Billy Ray is that you? Because in what world would Miley do a ‘great job’ on a Beatles song?!
I really, really did not like it. At all.
I love Miley’s voice…still_sarah, have you heard her jolene cover…?
Rest In Peace to the great Carl Reiner. I know he was 98 so it was really just a matter of time but he was so vibrant, vocal, and active. He tweeted YESTERDAY about how much he hated Trump. He gave us so much, a true national treasure. He will be sorely missed.
He was a treasure 💗 On the other hand I clicked on the Kim K link and the little video clip is terrifying.
Even with a prenup, they are over the threshold for community property in California so, Nicole will not be hurting in this divorce.