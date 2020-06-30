“Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre after 24 years of marriage” links
  • June 30, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre. They’ve been married for 24 years and they don’t have a prenup and he’s worth hundreds of millions, if not over a billion dollars. [Dlisted]
There’s another species-hopping (pigs to humans) flu out there & it could become another pandemic. Peak 2020. [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian debuts her new red hair & claims it isn’t a wig. [JustJared]
The Hamiliton teaser gave me goosebumps! [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus covering The Beatles’ “Help.” (I didn’t listen.) [Tom & Lorenzo]
Google honored Marsha P. Johnson with the Doodle & with a donation. [Towleroad]
Blonde, masked Emily Ratajkowski went grocery shopping. [GFY]
Everyone loves Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest. [Jezebel]
Even Jason Voorhees wears a mask, so you can too Chad/Biff/Ken. [Seriously OMG]
Rest in peace, Mr. Carl Reiner. [Variety]

10 Responses to ““Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre after 24 years of marriage” links”

  1. Lou says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Dayum. Get paid, Nicole.

    Reply
  2. Kiki says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    RIP Carl Reiner…. You will surely be missed a whole lot.

    Reply
  3. Still_Sarah says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    FYI : Miley Cyrus does a great job on the Beatles cover for “Help”. The electric guitar work sounds a bit like country music at one point. And she has a great voice.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Rest In Peace to the great Carl Reiner. I know he was 98 so it was really just a matter of time but he was so vibrant, vocal, and active. He tweeted YESTERDAY about how much he hated Trump. He gave us so much, a true national treasure. He will be sorely missed.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      June 30, 2020 at 1:09 pm

      He was a treasure 💗 On the other hand I clicked on the Kim K link and the little video clip is terrifying.

      Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    June 30, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Even with a prenup, they are over the threshold for community property in California so, Nicole will not be hurting in this divorce.

    Reply

