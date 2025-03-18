Kim Kardashian considers stripping Kanye West of joint custody of their kids

When Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from Kanye West, everyone knew that it would be a giant mess. Even Kim knew that, and she clearly had a plan for how to handle it and how to “manage” Kanye. He spent so many months trying to stall every part of their divorce, and Kim patiently waited it out. When they finally completed their divorce, the terms were simple enough: joint custody of the kids, Kim kept almost all of their jointly-held real estate, and they otherwise left the marriage with their separate assets. Since the divorce, Kanye has not been a consistent father to those kids and Kim has repeatedly said that she feels like a single mother.

If anything, Kanye only seems to give a sh-t about the oldest child, North West, and he seems to spend the most time with her. To the point where North is being featured in Kanye’s chaotic new music. Over the weekend, Kanye released a new song called “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.” It features North rapping and a phone conversation between Kanye and Sean Combs. Kanye is still on Twitter (naturally) and he tried to “expose” Kim’s attempts to get the song taken down, and Kim’s protests about including their eldest child in anything involving Sean Combs, who is still awaiting trial for human trafficking, rape, etc. This song seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, and now Kim is making moves to strip Kanye of joint custody of their kids.

Kim Kardashian is mulling over a big decision … whether to go to court and ask a judge to strip Kanye West of joint legal custody of their 4 kids, because her ex-husband has flagrantly ignored their custody agreement. The latest legal war was set off after Kanye agreed in a mediation Friday not to release a previously recorded song in which their daughter North raps. The track — “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” — also includes a phone convo between Diddy and Kanye. Thing is … Kim was vehemently opposed to letting North participate in any way … and according to their divorce settlement, they both have equal say in making decisions for their kids. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the divorce settlement provides for the event there’s a conflict — Kim and Kanye must first go to a private judge to try and hash out an agreement. Kim was there for the mediation with her lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, and his lawyer, Patrick DeCarolis, and they did reach an agreement … North would not appear on any version of the song if it was released. But agreements don’t seem to matter with Kanye, and he released the song with North’s voice over the weekend. Kanye posted to X last night … “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION.” So, here’s what Kim is weighing … Kanye rarely sees his kids, so physical custody is not an issue. In fact, Kim wants their kids to have a relationship with their dad and has almost always facilitated that. One recent exception … when Kanye held an event where he urged participants to wear swastika shirts. She did not feel it was appropriate for her kids to attend that event. As for legal custody, he’s not that involved in decision-making, but still — Kanye has made it clear he’s not about to follow the rules of the road. So our sources say Kim is seriously considering going to court to ask a judge to strip him of joint legal custody.

Many people wondered why Kim didn’t seek sole custody in the first place, but looking back on everything, I think Kim understood that she would effectively have sole custody anyway because Kanye was such a deadbeat dad, plus she really did want the kids to have a relationship with him in some way. But yeah, I’m fine with her seeking sole custody and I’m sure Kanye is enjoying the fact that he finally got a reaction from Kim after she’s mostly grey-rocked him for years. I expect the family court judge will be like “he put his CHILD in a song with Sean Combs?? I’ve heard enough.”