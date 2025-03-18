Kim Kardashian considers stripping Kanye West of joint custody of their kids

When Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from Kanye West, everyone knew that it would be a giant mess. Even Kim knew that, and she clearly had a plan for how to handle it and how to “manage” Kanye. He spent so many months trying to stall every part of their divorce, and Kim patiently waited it out. When they finally completed their divorce, the terms were simple enough: joint custody of the kids, Kim kept almost all of their jointly-held real estate, and they otherwise left the marriage with their separate assets. Since the divorce, Kanye has not been a consistent father to those kids and Kim has repeatedly said that she feels like a single mother.
If anything, Kanye only seems to give a sh-t about the oldest child, North West, and he seems to spend the most time with her. To the point where North is being featured in Kanye’s chaotic new music. Over the weekend, Kanye released a new song called “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.” It features North rapping and a phone conversation between Kanye and Sean Combs. Kanye is still on Twitter (naturally) and he tried to “expose” Kim’s attempts to get the song taken down, and Kim’s protests about including their eldest child in anything involving Sean Combs, who is still awaiting trial for human trafficking, rape, etc. This song seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, and now Kim is making moves to strip Kanye of joint custody of their kids.
Kim Kardashian is mulling over a big decision … whether to go to court and ask a judge to strip Kanye West of joint legal custody of their 4 kids, because her ex-husband has flagrantly ignored their custody agreement.
The latest legal war was set off after Kanye agreed in a mediation Friday not to release a previously recorded song in which their daughter North raps. The track — “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” — also includes a phone convo between Diddy and Kanye.
Thing is … Kim was vehemently opposed to letting North participate in any way … and according to their divorce settlement, they both have equal say in making decisions for their kids.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the divorce settlement provides for the event there’s a conflict — Kim and Kanye must first go to a private judge to try and hash out an agreement. Kim was there for the mediation with her lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, and his lawyer, Patrick DeCarolis, and they did reach an agreement … North would not appear on any version of the song if it was released.
But agreements don’t seem to matter with Kanye, and he released the song with North’s voice over the weekend. Kanye posted to X last night … “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION.”
So, here’s what Kim is weighing … Kanye rarely sees his kids, so physical custody is not an issue. In fact, Kim wants their kids to have a relationship with their dad and has almost always facilitated that. One recent exception … when Kanye held an event where he urged participants to wear swastika shirts. She did not feel it was appropriate for her kids to attend that event.
As for legal custody, he’s not that involved in decision-making, but still — Kanye has made it clear he’s not about to follow the rules of the road. So our sources say Kim is seriously considering going to court to ask a judge to strip him of joint legal custody.
Many people wondered why Kim didn’t seek sole custody in the first place, but looking back on everything, I think Kim understood that she would effectively have sole custody anyway because Kanye was such a deadbeat dad, plus she really did want the kids to have a relationship with him in some way. But yeah, I’m fine with her seeking sole custody and I’m sure Kanye is enjoying the fact that he finally got a reaction from Kim after she’s mostly grey-rocked him for years. I expect the family court judge will be like “he put his CHILD in a song with Sean Combs?? I’ve heard enough.”
He seems weirdly obsessed with North and she’s not making great decisions. I feel sorry for her. But yeah, Kim needs to make it that that man only gets supervised interactions.
Who is the “she” who isn’t making good decisions? Notth? She’s a literal child.
He’s grooming his oldest daughter which should be enough to keep him the hell away. I can’t believe that KK had four hostages to fortune with him before realizing what a monster he is.
She’s 11. How were your decision making skills at that age?
North isn’t making good decisions?!!! Have you seen her parents/grandparents/aunts?
The Kardashians are repulsive but I feel bad for the kids. Kanye is outer limits disgusting and reprehensible and I would never let him near any kids. Nfw.
I have a ton of sympathy for the kids at this point, which I cannot muster for the parents. I feel like their best interests have always come second to whatever their parents think will support their lifestyle. Those kids are incredibly public, and have been all their lives. It’s not just their Dad monetizing them. However, Kanye does not seem mentally stable, ran a horrific experimental school, and possible is addicted to substances of the mind-altering sort. I’m glad Kim is going to get single custody NOW, but I truly side-eye why she has not.
She’s made some questionable moves herself this past week: why does the world need to know that her ex-husband, Humphries, only paid for 20% of her engagement ring years ago? Why has she been so determinedly hyping Musk’s cybertruck? I do think the kids are better off with their Mom, but clearing the bar is not difficult here.
Truth.
This story is nothing more than a distraction from the fact that she is getting dragged for doing a photo shoot featuring a cyber truck and one of those Tesla(?) robots. She’s been leaning into the right wing and people are calling for a boycott of anything related to her and her family. She’s continues to align herself with Phony stark and is friendly with the Trump family.
Came here to say that. She’s been busy doing promotional work for the unelected billionaire who loves his Nazi salute so I’m not sure she has a ton of moral high ground here.
Bingo
Yes Kanye is a disgusting abusive Nazi, I just think it’s convenient that this comes out at Kimberly was seen humping a Tesla garbage truck and robot for a photoshoot. When one of the worst people in the world is your ex, it’s mighty easy to pick and choose what can be used to try and deflect.
My dad was a brutal abuser and I know firsthand the damage it does. I don’t think Kimberly’s that much better – I feel for those children, I really do.
This! They both use those kids so she’s not any better
No way in hell she’s going to file for full custody. She wants sympathy from the public. I said in my earlier post, it’s a distraction. This has Pimp mama K’s fingerprints all over this.
She literally cozies up to white supremacists and nazis so she can miss me with this.
I didn’t know all this until now. I never gave her much attention. This helps to explain how she had all these kids with him in the first place. Birds of a feather.
Same.
Not that long ago Kayne was the one complaining that Kim was allowing North to do way too much on social media, etc.
It’s like they are fighting over who gets to exploit the kids more and neither one of them is capable of putting a child above their own needs. There are no winners here.
Yes it’s time to get full custody and limit him on seeing those children. Maybe she can ask for a mental evaluation to help her case. He shouldn’t have visits alone they should be supervised and if that’s what happens you know he won’t even bother seeing them.
If this is true, she’s doing the right thing.
Those poor kids getting dragged though Kanye’s messy mess for their entire childhood is heartbreaking. It is emotionally abusive to favor one child over the others and drag children into pedophile and antisemitic controversies that will stain them for life. The magats love the idea of “the man” having all the power in a relationship to abuse the female at will. Magat women in relationship with magat men need to take note of this mess because many of them are going to have decades of similar messes ahead of them. I know soooo many women stuck with deadbeat former partners who abuse the legal system to maintain power over their former partners and to continue abusive patterns. I hope Kim really takes security at all levels very seriously. He is a nutter, like mango, that will incite violence when he loses.
So only one of them gets to continue using North as an accessory? Kanye is disgusting and she knew it for kids 2 through 4.
At least the other children seem to be out of the limelight — I tend to agree that this is just a distraction technique from Kim’s white supremacist era.
he put his CHILD in a song with Sean Combs?? I’ve heard enough.”
Literally the exact thought in my head 2 seconds into reading this post
She’s gross. She’s supports Elon and his Nazi mobile. Don’t care about her and her tough decisions. She chose to have kids with him knowing who he was..as it turns out, she is the same. Go away, Nazi.
When they finalized their divorce, I was highly surprised that she gave him as much legal custody as she did. At the time, he was threatening and stalking her on the regular. The courts were fed up with him and probably would have given Kim anything she requested. And this was pre-Nazi Kanye. Well, publicly anyway.
If she doesn’t put her foot down, he will have those kids front and center at his next dog and pony show forced to hug people in swastika shirts.
I think it’s possible to dislike Kim and also understand that she is the better, more stable parent. I hope she does get whatever custody she asks for.
Yeah, my sympathies in this situation are entirely with the kids, who had no say in being born into this family. I find a lot of Kim’s antics (like her recent Tesla promotions) off-putting, and I think it’s unethical to push children into public roles before they’re capable of understanding what that’s going to involve. The whole “momager” coinage makes me ill.
However, Kanye is pretty clearly crashing out on a whole other level. Just going by his public posts, he’s displaying terrible judgment and looking for a fight at all times. I don’t think it’s possible for us to know how much of his Nazi cosplay is genuinely meant and how much is desperate attention seeking, but either way it’s despicable and the kids should not be around it.
I don’t think she is even going to ask for full custody. She likes attention, this one.
It probably also doesn’t help that North is still at that age where she thinks Kanye is “the cool parent” because he lets her do everything she wants and they get to record music, while her mother is doing the heavy lifting of actually giving her some semblance of education. When only one parent scolds you, while the other one lets you lose, it’s easy to pick a favorite. It will probably take a long, hard battle and years before she realizes her dad was a bad influence on her.
P Diddy or Elon Musk pick your poison, at least one is locked up, while the other one is killing people not getting their medication.
I do not like Kim, but I suspect she’s between a rock and a hard place here. Kanye is obviously deeply unwell, and if you’ve ever dealt with someone with severe mental health issues you know how difficult it can be. I suspect she thought agreeing to joint custody would be as minimally triggering as possible, and he would functionally dip out on parenting anyway. (And it sounds like she was mostly correct.) But if his current marriage is ending(?) AND a friend/mentor like Combs is facing legal consequences, Kanye’s already highly unstable mental health might be boiling over.
Anyway, I’m glad the Kardashians can afford security for those kids, because… well, at this point it seems pretty vital.
As she should. This man is a danger to his children.