Conor McGregor, an adjudicated predator, went to the Trump White House

It’s been a minute since I’ve looked at the White House’s social media accounts. Did you know that the Trump White House social media team uses the official accounts to name-check the “criminals” they’re deporting? One of the most recent IG posts is about how the Trump administration just deported a child predator. As always, Donald Trump and his people are pretty selective about which predators get passes. Hint: they don’t actually care about rapists, especially white rapists. Speaking of, Donald Trump, an adjudicated rapist, invited another adjudicated rapist into the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day. That adjudicated rapist? Conor McGregor, who was found guilty in a civil rape trial last November.
I read some of the Irish coverage of this visit, and the Irish people are like, yeah, McGregor is rebranding himself into a right-wing political figure now, and his personal politics mirror Trump’s. Anti-immigrant, institutionalized misogyny, fascism. Last year, Nikita Hand gave harrowing testimony of being violently raped by McGregor in a hotel in 2018. She was awarded only $250K and he’s apparently appealing the verdict. Given this appearance and what the Trump administration did to bring the Tate brothers back to the US, the message is clear, and the message is that the violent subjugation of women and girls is a top priority for the Trump administration.
Water seeks its own level…
I presume Musk now sleeps on the oval office floor, so Trump doesn’t wonder off unattended for even a minute.
I think Musk’s kid lives there too… fucking insane asylum.
So. The fascist lunatic who rose to power partially because of fringe pedophile Q conspiracy theories attacking liberal ideologies is a sexual predator who aligns himself with sexual predators like MgGregor and pedophile traffickers like Epstein. 😲. I am just so sick of magat America and the oligarchs. Eat the rich.
I have been brokenhearted and disgusted since the morning of November 6 that so many Americans said rape is okay by electing that grotesque felon. I continue to be disgusted that so many people here hate women that much including some women. I am terrified for my little daughter who is going into a world where rapists are elected and glorified. We could have shown our girls that they can grow up do anything (and I instill that in my daughter every day anyway), but we’ve shown them men can abuse you and still go on to hold all the power. I hope things change by the time she is an adult.
Not trying to further depress you but early signs point to Gen Z men being far more conservative than previous generations. They went much harder for Trump than Boomer men did. And there was a 31-point gap in youth vote choice by gender, with young women favoring Harris by 17 percentage points, and young men favoring Trump by 14 points.
So yeah, your fear for your daughter are very real. Young women are growing up in a country (world?) where the full-throated embrace of misogyny will have a lasting impact on the psyches of both young women and young men. Scary shit.
It’s interesting that you mention this because I have been thinking a lot about how young men voted for Trump. As a millennial, I was absolutely perplexed at first. But I think Republicans really played the long game with this generation. They are the product of Bush’s No Child Left Behind which robbed them of learning critical thinking and curiosity about others in their education.
You can’t lay NCLB all, or even mostly on Bush. It reauthorized an act of decades and was the product of a huge bipartisan push. It was one of Ted Kennedy’s pet issues. W supported and signed it in 2002. But he wasn’t the driving force. Despite what the current congress is demonstrating they are still the ones who draft legislation. A president can suggest and lobby, as well as sign or veto, but he can’t enact legislation.
There are better sites but here’s the broad overview
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_Child_Left_Behind_Act
IIIRC NCLB was also ultimately hated on a bipartisan level. Blue states like CT hated it because it fell short of Fed funding goals and red states like UT hated it because they felt it was government overreach.
Either way, it’s clear that making states so test-obsessed that they feel the need to essentially artificially inflate their schools’ success even as they drastically cut back on civics, social studies, the arts etc has had a pretty drastic effect on what younger generations prioritize in terms of information assimilation.
That, plus the endless siloed news via social media is a recipe for disaster.
Agreed. This generation of men is getting radicalized online, watching BS ‘bro’ content and people like Andrew Tate. It’s up to parents to talk with their children about this. Tell your girls to be strong, independent, and Feminist. And tell your boys and non-binary kids the same.
It honestly feels like he’s recruiting Epsteins to come into this country. “See how friendly we are for you here!” vibes. That combined with the fact that they are literally disappearing people off of the streets is what has me truly terrified for my daughter. (And all of us, really.)
Only The Best People!!!! Merit-based, high IQ!!!!
This is why I openly laugh at Trump-supporters who try to excoriate Dems for some perceived breach of morality. And almost every single time these people have a purple cross or some sort of reference to God or Christianity in their profiles. Fucking hilarious that they still think they’re the moral authority in our society lol.
The opening line of an article about this in The Irish Independent this morning.
“Jeez, you’d wonder what the two men both found in courts of law to be liable for sexual misconduct discussed when they met in the White House? Donald Trump and Conor McGregor have much in common.”
I am absolutely ashamed that anyone may believe the McGregor represents Ireland, he doesn’t represent any of the hardworking, decent and kind people I know and live among.
The Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) condemned McGregor’s rant in very blunt terms, to which of course McGregor replied with more BS. McGregor and Trump are the absolute worst of their respective countries. What a duo.
So these pictures brings to mind. Where is Melania? Never seen at all these days.
Interesting.
Doesn’t she live at Mar-a-Lago and only come to the WH for special occasions? Amazing that the MAGAts don’t seem to care that the First Lady doesn’t even live at the WH given how concerned they are about “upholding tradition”.
Two of a rancid kind.
Trump is utterly depraved. Of course he’d meet with this a**hole. They’re two of a kind.
The other grinning asshole is Mark Burnett, creator of The Apprentice and Survivor. He’s uber religious but doesn’t m8nd associating with rapists. He’s married to Roma Downey, they produce churchy crap and Trump named him ambassador to Ireland. Probably for protecting him by withholding behind the scenes recordings from The Apprentice.
Trump loves. his fellow rapists, doesn’t he?
Being some kind of a convicted white criminal is a prerequisite.
Only the best of the worst for Donnie.
“Given this appearance and what the Trump administration did to bring the Tate brothers back to the US, the message is clear, and the message is that the violent subjugation of women and girls is a top priority for the Trump administration.”
This is the stuff of nightmares!
How long is the madness with Trump going to last? When is enough, enough? Does he has limitless power as President? Can he do and say whatever he wants?
Sorry if this is a little to colourful with the language… i live in Ireland and I want to apologise now…I’m really sorry for America that you had to hear that piece of shite under your shoe get oxygen and airtime.
Most places in Ireland have removed his brands of drinks and boycotted his pub. He had thugs intimidate the victim and has no remorse for how the attack happened. Zero tolerance for this piece of scum. He doesn’t represent any of Ireland and people just need to know this when you hear his voice.
He might be looking for some kind of warped advice from Trump and a platform to voice his interest in Irish president nomination happening this year in Ireland. President is not like a US president’ more like a figurehead for the country. Mcgregor is trumps type, loads of money and buys their way through life with no respect for anyone. Can you believe he has a fiancee was either pregnant or just had a baby when he ra9ed the woman.. she is sticking by him.. Just like Trump and his lady… where does it stop?