Conor McGregor, an adjudicated predator, went to the Trump White House

It’s been a minute since I’ve looked at the White House’s social media accounts. Did you know that the Trump White House social media team uses the official accounts to name-check the “criminals” they’re deporting? One of the most recent IG posts is about how the Trump administration just deported a child predator. As always, Donald Trump and his people are pretty selective about which predators get passes. Hint: they don’t actually care about rapists, especially white rapists. Speaking of, Donald Trump, an adjudicated rapist, invited another adjudicated rapist into the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day. That adjudicated rapist? Conor McGregor, who was found guilty in a civil rape trial last November.

HAPPY SAINT PATRICK'S DAY FROM CONOR MCGREGOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE! 🍀🇺🇸 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YQPQDttUXB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

I read some of the Irish coverage of this visit, and the Irish people are like, yeah, McGregor is rebranding himself into a right-wing political figure now, and his personal politics mirror Trump’s. Anti-immigrant, institutionalized misogyny, fascism. Last year, Nikita Hand gave harrowing testimony of being violently raped by McGregor in a hotel in 2018. She was awarded only $250K and he’s apparently appealing the verdict. Given this appearance and what the Trump administration did to bring the Tate brothers back to the US, the message is clear, and the message is that the violent subjugation of women and girls is a top priority for the Trump administration.