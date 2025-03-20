Prince William & Kate ‘are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely’

The Princess of Wales’s “emotional return to work” and “reclaiming her role” cover this week’s People Magazine. People Mag finally noticed what I’ve been saying – that Kate has been out and about much more often than courtiers predicted at the end of last year. In fact, it sounds like Kate’s 2025 work schedule has even surprised the courtiers and the royalist press. I have my theories, of course. I think Kate’s sudden “work surge” was down to the Duchess of Sussex’s sudden visibility in the first quarter of 2025. Plus, Kate was irritated that two of her vacations were outed by the press in the past three months, so she had to look busy. Anyway, People published another piece of their cover story, all about how the Wales marriage is strong (hm) and the Waleses love being affectionate in public. Hahaha.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are typically known for keeping their public displays of affection to a minimum, but lately, the couple have been sharing glimpses into their private connection.
From a romantic photo shared to mark Valentine’s Day to sweetly holding hands during a recent visit to Wales, the Prince and Princess of Wales have not been shy about their love for each other as Kate returns to her royal role one year after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Most recently, the couple attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10, where William, 42, and Kate, 43, were spotted leaning in close, exchanging glances and laughing together.
“They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely,” royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through this and carrying on with her life.”
Recent years have seen the Prince and Princess of Wales navigate turbulence stemming from the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the COVID pandemic, the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth and the devastating cancer diagnoses of both Kate and King Charles. Through it all, William has remained by Kate’s side as a steady source of strength.
Royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE, “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership…And just in time, frankly — if there was ever a time when the country required stability, this is it. The international stage is so unstable, it is rather extraordinary to see how both have risen to the occasion.”
I actually forgot about that Valentine’s Day photo, so I’m including it and the stills from last year’s “cancer-free” video below. The thing is, I haven’t really noticed them being particularly affectionate or even warm to each other in the past year at all. Yes, they smiled at each other briefly at the Commonwealth service, and yes, William briefly put his hand on her back to get her to move at a diplomatic event, but that’s about it? You’ve got to remember, Kate genuinely went through a phase a few years ago where she was repeatedly grabbing William’s ass when they were in public. That changed – I don’t think we’ll be getting any more ass-gropes for a while, if ever. All the British public is getting is some “festive glances” and a lot of strained body language which they dutifully ignore. It’s obvious that everyone sort of wishes that William and Kate were as hot for each other as the other couple, you know? The projection goes in both directions – H&M clearly have a happy, passionate and affectionate marriage, so everyone has decided to just SAY that Will and Kate do too.
What is Foreman on? How have they exactly risen to the occasion? They are funded in the billions and them attending bread and butter events is like extracting teeth.
They’re so touchy feely they don’t even hold hands, which is the bare minimum of pda. Sure Jan
I clicked on this thread to ask this same question. Like, since when have WanK been touchy feely? Other than Kant grabbing Willnot by the arse, I dont see how they’re touchy feely
The only time they are touchy feely in public is when he pushes her along with an angry look on his face or when she dares to try to touch his ass and her hand is brushed away. Yes these two don’t mind being touchy feely (not).
It must sting for royal commentators in the BM that they spent so much effort on explaining why cancer-free Kate won’t return to work in the foreseeable future. Because that’s what they dutifully did for weeks, one article after the other with stupid reasoning like we can all agree that being with family is better than work so that’s what Kate will do, etc.. Keen and Peg constantly make them look like idiots by not sticking to the plan.
So all it takes to salvage the economy and political environment in the UK is for W&K to hold hands? Maybe they should flat out go for it and send out a porn video. They could save the world then. (s
“…if there was ever a time when the country required stability, this is it.”
And the parasitic slumlord and his feckless, empty-headed wife are going to provide that? GTFO.
Exactly. And it’s deliberate, how they make the reader connect the dots this way. Like they have real importance, impact on society, the economy, and the diplomacy of how the country is perceived. Em no. And it’s their own fault. It’s the direct result of them (including KC) starting their day by reading about their own soap opera plots in the tabloids instead of making sure they are knowledgeable about real affairs, or getting relevant and top-notch education so they can use their platform in a way that actually matters. William may get some facetime with people with real power but it won’t make any significant impact on the UK. Him and Kate holding hands or divorcing doesn’t change shit.
The “romantic photo” they shared for Valentine’s Day wasn’t a photo but a sad screenshot from a desperate and creepy Summer’s Eve infomercial for how to pretend their marriage is okay. This article and their staged glances and hand holding only confirms that the butt grabbing from two years prior wasn’t really them but an attempt to get attention. They’ve been married for too long for shows of affection only to be seen now publicly and privately. Harry and Meghan’s genuine love and affection for one another has been consistent, even during their courtship when no one knew they were together. They have displayed their love for each other privately and publicly since the beginning of their relationship. No one goes through stages of being affectionate with their significant other like Will and Kate. Two years ago it was her grabbing his butt while he protested but nothing like that previously or since. That tells us that it was for show and attention, nothing more.
I vividly recall the vicious attacks on Harry (esp Meghan) over hand-holding and showing affection in public, how it broke protocols. The true effect of Harry/Meghan’ influence on the Monarchy is still being felt. Imagine how, subconsciously, Will, Kate, Camilla and Charles feel about Meghan being the vanguard for change in the Monarchy! Imagine how the handlers feel over being bested and thwarted. Meghan, a woman of color, bested a thousand year old institution and they cant handle it. STILL squirming.
And yes, it was so “lovely” according to the media when Zara and Mike hold hands. So many double standards.
They are in different places in their life and Willy is proud of her for carrying on…… that sounds like a divorce statement & the last unified part sounds like a desperate plea for someone to not go through with it.
People Magazine, please stop!!!! One comment from “Ingrid” a royal expert and you’ve got the basis for a whole fucking article. Please!!
The K puff pieces are beyond nauseating.. a main reason I never buy this magazine.
He does not return festive glances. Why I stopped buying people magazine with this sort of treacle.
The lazy duo will bring down the monarchy. Ingrid needs to retire
Willy doesn’t think Katy has cooties you guys! Please. Throw the whole couple away.
Their PDA seems to consist mainly of her gurning at him and him gritting his teeth. And him steering her by pushing her on the back. The only thing I get out of this is that he’s massively uncomfortable around her. And that she’s not the one who wants a divorce. Or at least she doesn’t want the blame, so she wants us to think she’s not pushing it.
😂😂😂 HTF are they going to save the country when they can’t even save themselves?
Why don’t we see similar articles about H&M and their relationship? Simply because they don’t have convince anyone..their love and affection for each other is clear for everyone to see..Kate’s and William’s, not so much…
Yes this. Or there might be articles about cute moments between the Sussexes because there is actual evidence of a cute moment. But royal experts aren’t having to exaggerate to try and convince readers that a brief glance is touchy-feely. Wonder what Camilla thinks about these articles? She and Charles share more affection than the Wales couple.
I still remember when PDA by a royal couple was unacceptable and unroyal. What’s changed?
The thing is, its not the lack of PDA (or the now forced PDA for photo ops, like at the train station in Wales). Its that they are visibly uncomfortable around each other and both seem much happier at public events when the other is not there. Charles and Camilla aren’t especially touchy-feely but they don’t seem to hate being around each other. QEII and Philip weren’t touchy-feely but they didn’t seem to hate being around each other. etc.
Not everyone is as affectionate and openly physical in terms of expressing support and love as Meghan is (and Harry as well.) and that’s okay, we’re all different. Its clear that for H&M physical touch is one of their shared love languages.
But W&K dont even want to be around each other. There are so many instances of angry/nasty looks between them, dropping the hands as soon as they round a corner or something, etc. It’s not about not wanting to be physically affectionate in public. Its about not wanting to be around each other, period.
It’s embarrassing to push the so in love narrative when they don’t even look at each other and he does not return her attempts at p d a. It is such a forced narrative.
The bottom two photos scream that a director is saying, ” kiss her cheek, now put your head on his shoulder”. Forced and not a spontaneous show of affection.