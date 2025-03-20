Canada has plenty of eggs to go around at affordable prices

Embed from Getty Images
Over the last year, the cost of eggs has become a major symbol for the way the average consumer views inflation and perceives the economy. During election season, someone even joked that the phrase, “But the price of eggs” was the new “But her emails.” During his campaign, Trump famously promised to lower the cost of everything “one day one.” Well, we’re two months into this, and even my local Costco temporarily raised the price of eggs. In addition to the rising costs, there are also area shortages so extreme that stores are limiting sales. Restaurants are even adding surcharges to breakfast staples like scrambled eggs. America’s egg issues are not entirely Trump’s fault per se. Trump just promised to lower costs, and we’re still waiting.
Our Canadian friends, however, are reportedly not experiencing any of these egg-related struggles. Although they’ve also been affected by avian flu, eggs are still readily available in grocery stores at affordable prices. The difference in price and cost mainly comes down to the way the poultry industry is run in each country. The most important one is that Canada has smaller poultry farms.
Why Canada is different: Canadian chickens can catch avian flu, just like their American cousins. But the impact on Canada’s egg supply has so far been limited. [Mike von Massow, a food economist at the University of Guelph, in Ontario,] suggests a number of explanations for that. It gets colder in Canada, so barns are more tightly sealed, which helps keep flu virus carried by wild birds out. Canada also has fewer free-range chickens, which are more susceptible to getting infected. But perhaps the biggest difference is that egg farms in Canada are much smaller, so when one farm does suffer a flu outbreak, the effects are less far-reaching. The typical egg farm in Canada has about 25,000 laying hens, whereas many farms in the U.S. have well over a million. In effect, American farmers have put a lot more of their eggs in a relatively small number of baskets.
“If individual farms represent a larger proportion of production, then when an individual farm is affected, you’re taking more of that supply, right?” von Massow says.
The rise of agribusiness: American egg farms weren’t always so big. The typical farm in the U.S. has quadrupled in size since the late 1990s, according to a paper co-authored by poultry economist Jada Thompson at the University of Arkansas. That’s partly because competitive pressure in the U.S. to produce cheap food encourages farmers to make it up with volume.
“These companies aren’t making tons of money per egg,” Thompson says. “They’re selling a lot of eggs.”
Eggs are usually cheaper in the US: Many farms in the U.S. rely on automated equipment that requires a large number of birds to operate efficiently. Most of the time, that industrialized agricultural model delivers cost savings for consumers. Eggs are typically cheaper in the U.S. than they are in Canada.
“The benefits have been affordable eggs at lower prices,” Thompson says. But there are also trade-offs, as the avian flu outbreak has highlighted. “If a disease gets in the house, now you have a much larger population that’s impacted,” Thompson says.
The trade-off: When avian flu is discovered on an egg farm, all the chickens on the farm are killed to limit the spread. More than 40 commercial egg farms suffered flu outbreaks in January and February alone, with a loss of more than 28 million chickens, according to USDA figures analyzed by the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute. That’s about 9% of the country’s commercial egg-laying flock wiped out in just two months. It takes at least six months for newborn chicks to replace those laying hens. In the meantime, the U.S. egg supply will remain under pressure. While wholesale egg prices have fallen in recent weeks, Easter is around the corner, and the holiday typically brings a seasonal jump in egg demand.
“Less incentive to grow:” Large-scale egg farms aren’t the only choke points in the highly concentrated U.S. food supply. Recent years have shown how the closure of a few big slaughterhouses or a single baby formula factory can trigger price spikes and empty store shelves around the country. So, what has kept Canadian egg farmers relatively small? Von Massow points to Canada’s supply management system, which guarantees even small farmers enough income to stay in business.
“There is less incentive to grow because I can make money at this size,” he says. “There’s still an incentive to be efficient. But there’s not a requirement to get as big.”
Canada also restricts US farm imports: To keep its small farms viable, Canada also restricts imports of farm products like eggs and dairy from the U.S., which is one source of friction in the current trade war. Despite the trade war, the U.S. government has one potential solution to help meet demand and keep egg prices from climbing even higher: temporarily increasing egg imports.
It’s crazy that avian flu took out 9% of chickens in just two months. It’s so drilled into Americans that our way is the “right” way that we don’t always see the forest for the trees. Yes, having a million chickens on one farm is more profitable. But, if we’re not going to adapt our methods to account for things like bird flu, then we’re going to repeatedly run into these problems. The climate is changing and bringing a whole new set of issues with it. It would be nice if the current administration could offer guidance instead of denying it and leaving farmers high and dry.
Oh, and in a super fun turn of events, the Danish Egg Association said late last week that officials from the US Department of Agriculture had reached out to them about importing Danish eggs. Given that we’re currently in the middle of another stupid news cycle about annexing Greenland, I wouldn’t blame Denmark if they said no and told us to f-ck right off.
While the U.S. grapples with an egg shortage caused by avian flu, eggs remain plentiful and affordable in Canada. There are reasons for that, including that egg farms there tend to be smaller.
The eggs in Canada are so big and so plentiful they’re busting out of the cartons.
Photo note by Celebitchy: This picture of empty egg shelves was taken in South Carolina in early February by commenter Bluesky.
Sigh. Lately I’ve been dreaming of Canada annexing New England. It’s only two months in and we’re already in a 9 alarm fire–it’s only gonna get worse…
At the very least, I wish New England could secede, maybe take NY with us. The Fed government is not doing shit for Massachusetts at this point besides taking valuable funding away, raiding immigrant communities and imposing their will on our state.
TBH, I wouldn’t be surprised if people start fleeing the country soon. Eggs a plenty, universal healthcare, nice people…Canada is looking great.
Our cultures are very different. Canadians are not litigious, we prefer to resolve differences through negotiation and discussion. One thing I’ve noted about some Americans who come to Canada is that they want to proceed as they would in the US. In particular, there was a gentleman who took a case to the Supreme Court because he didn’t want to swear an oath to the crown which is required for citizenship. I believe his point was it violated his rights. 🙄
Good point. I used to work for a company that was headquartered in the US. One of their execs was moved to Canada to lead our tech side. In literally the first staff meeting he attended, he jumped up and started shouting that “we” needed to sue the Canadian government because he didn’t like the consumer protection and privacy laws the company had to abide by. The rest of us were all shooting looks across the table. He didn’t last long.
I can assimilate. I even speak French.
America? Never knew her.
The eggs are cheaper but the houses are still expensive.
That’s because the Mulroney government took the federal government out building affordable housing in the 80s and the Harper government poured government money into the private housing market in 2008.
Never forget that Conservative governments built this housing market.
Canada vaccinates its chickens and yes, doesn’t have those massive farms. It uses the supply management system (guaranteeing egg prices by managing supply) instead of subsidizing farmers, so it’s important to balance supply and demand. We do this with maple syrup and other products, too. What we don’t do is just subsidize farmers and let our agricultural subsidies then warp global agricultural markets like the United States does, ensuring poor farmers around the world remain poor. We have a superior management system yet the Great Orange Idiot sits there and accuses CANADA of being the recipient of American subsidies lol.
Late-stage capitalism hollows out every sector – the agricultural sector is not excluded. This is what Americans get after decades of pro-corporatist government at the expense of democracy/regulation. Enjoy!
Lort. Canada seems like paradise to my dark red state. I keep having dreams about living in Australia, the UK and Canada. I think a lot mangos rhetoric about annexing Canada was because so many people joked about Democratic lead states in New England and the Westcoast leaving the union and joining Canada after the election. The blue states fund the economy. The red states have been kept afloat for decades by blue states tax dollars. The blue states aren’t going to go back’erds because the white men in red states don’t want women, poc and people in the LBGTQ communities to have rights and opportunities.
Loving the trend of new stories where Americans learn that government regulations are good, actually.
Canada has the same population as does California, Try producing eggs on small farms for a population over 9 times that – you’ll need a lot of people who want to be egg farmers. And egg prices started going up here in Massachusetts after we enacted the cage-free law in 2022 – you could go to New Hampshire and buy eggs for half the price. But I agree, we should be doing a better job of supply management.
Having smaller farms isn’t just about feeding a smaller population it’s about being willing to have the costs of production be slightly higher, and the regular cost of eggs be slightly higher, in order to mitigate risk.
That’s actually a huge point of contention for Americans who move to Canada. We are more regulated, and our markets are more stable but sometimes those costs are passed on to consumers. You have to take the bad to get the good.
A significant difference is that Canadians don’t feel the need to go around telling the world that we have the greatest country on Earth. We are far too modest for that, and – take note, bloviators – we respect the fact that others may hold differing views.
Are we smugly and silently revelling in the effect that our new-found patriotism is causing, at home and abroad? Perhaps. Are we tittering that the people and companies who took our financial support for granted now realize that we do have an impact? Maybe. Are we sad to see our friends and family suffering through the slow-motion decline of USA “exceptionalism”? Most definitely.
I’m Canadian and I’m just going to go ahead and say that I don’t count any Celebitches in the group of “bloviating Americans.” You guys are all cool as shit.