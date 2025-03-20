In Touch: Princess Kate thinks ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘harmless’ & ‘a positive thing’

The Princess of Wales surprised a lot of people in January when she went solo to the Royal Marsden Hospital and announced that she had been treated for cancer there in 2024, and that she was now in remission. What was also surprising was the timing – Kate went to the hospital on January 14th, the day before With Love, Meghan was originally supposed to be released. As we’ve noted many times, it does feel like Kate has been out and about more than planned this year specifically because the Duchess of Sussex has been much more visible too. In recent months, there definitely seemed to be a thrown-together plan from the Windsors to attack Meghan, even sending Jason Knauf out to give an on-camera interview for no specific reason other than bringing up the stupid “bullying” narrative again.

What was so bizarre to me is that the royal/royalist effort to “derail” or harm Meghan came when she was promoting an easy-breezy cooking/lifestyle show. That’s it – she wasn’t spilling all about the Windsors, she wasn’t throwing Molotov cocktails at Buckingham Palace. She was just cooking for friends on camera, and the Windsors and their media allies were launching a full-scale assault like it was The Oprah Interview Part II. Well, In Touch Weekly claims that the Princess of Wales in particular now realizes that WLM is just harmless fluff and no one should be worried about it.

Is everyone at the palace bingeing Netflix? A source exclusively reveals to In Touch that the royal family is divided over Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. While some members of the Firm, like King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, “aren’t watching,” says a source, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have maintained friendships with their cousin Prince Harry, and Meghan, 43, “have been very complimentary and supportive.” But the most surprising reaction came from Princess Kate Middleton, says the source. “She isn’t making a fuss about it, but there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy,” the source reveals of the princess, who was infamously implicated in an early copy of the Dutch edition of the 2023 book Endgame as one of the royals to allegedly make “racist” comments toward Meghan. Kate, 43, shares her sister-in-law’s interests in gardening, baking and beekeeping, notes the source, and “from her view this show is harmless and should be seen as a positive thing.”

I said before that I believe King Charles will skip WLM, but Camilla will probably watch it with a stiff drink and a smirk. I also believe William and Kate have already watched the whole series, separately of course, and for completely different reasons. Kate watched it for ideas, fashion inspo and event-planning inspo – I guarantee that Kate will be copy-keening parts of WLM in future engagements. William watched it for other reasons.

As for Kate reportedly thinking that the whole thing was harmless… again, I have to wonder if the Windsors and their media allies understand that they look absolutely bonkers when they launch these attacks on Meghan for a peaceful little entertaining show. If you treat “Meghan cooking crepes” as an existential threat to the monarchy, what does that say about the MONARCHY?