In Touch: Princess Kate thinks ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘harmless’ & ‘a positive thing’

The Princess of Wales surprised a lot of people in January when she went solo to the Royal Marsden Hospital and announced that she had been treated for cancer there in 2024, and that she was now in remission. What was also surprising was the timing – Kate went to the hospital on January 14th, the day before With Love, Meghan was originally supposed to be released. As we’ve noted many times, it does feel like Kate has been out and about more than planned this year specifically because the Duchess of Sussex has been much more visible too. In recent months, there definitely seemed to be a thrown-together plan from the Windsors to attack Meghan, even sending Jason Knauf out to give an on-camera interview for no specific reason other than bringing up the stupid “bullying” narrative again.
What was so bizarre to me is that the royal/royalist effort to “derail” or harm Meghan came when she was promoting an easy-breezy cooking/lifestyle show. That’s it – she wasn’t spilling all about the Windsors, she wasn’t throwing Molotov cocktails at Buckingham Palace. She was just cooking for friends on camera, and the Windsors and their media allies were launching a full-scale assault like it was The Oprah Interview Part II. Well, In Touch Weekly claims that the Princess of Wales in particular now realizes that WLM is just harmless fluff and no one should be worried about it.
Is everyone at the palace bingeing Netflix? A source exclusively reveals to In Touch that the royal family is divided over Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
While some members of the Firm, like King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, “aren’t watching,” says a source, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have maintained friendships with their cousin Prince Harry, and Meghan, 43, “have been very complimentary and supportive.”
But the most surprising reaction came from Princess Kate Middleton, says the source. “She isn’t making a fuss about it, but there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy,” the source reveals of the princess, who was infamously implicated in an early copy of the Dutch edition of the 2023 book Endgame as one of the royals to allegedly make “racist” comments toward Meghan.
Kate, 43, shares her sister-in-law’s interests in gardening, baking and beekeeping, notes the source, and “from her view this show is harmless and should be seen as a positive thing.”
I said before that I believe King Charles will skip WLM, but Camilla will probably watch it with a stiff drink and a smirk. I also believe William and Kate have already watched the whole series, separately of course, and for completely different reasons. Kate watched it for ideas, fashion inspo and event-planning inspo – I guarantee that Kate will be copy-keening parts of WLM in future engagements. William watched it for other reasons.
As for Kate reportedly thinking that the whole thing was harmless… again, I have to wonder if the Windsors and their media allies understand that they look absolutely bonkers when they launch these attacks on Meghan for a peaceful little entertaining show. If you treat “Meghan cooking crepes” as an existential threat to the monarchy, what does that say about the MONARCHY?
Willie is watching it and is posting on forums how much he hates each episode.
Katie binge-watches it with Carole so they can say their fruit platter is better then Meghan’s.
Camilla drinks a shot every time she sees edible flowers.
Chuck is asking his minions to watch it so they can add more merch to the Duchy Organics line.
I think it’d be easy enough to spot Willy’s sockpuppet accounts on the Aston villa forums 🤣🤣
Hmm. Who’s the source saying Kate sees it as harmless and positive? Kudos for better messaging but its hard to believe after Kate’s whole here’s my free plum recipe competition and here’s my hospital visit that just happened to be the scheduled the day before Meghan’s original premiere date. Maybe she thinks its harmless now but considering how other people are currently going to People and talking about how she has memorable moments v Meghan’s more instagrammable moments, its still just game-playing and jealousy. What’s funny though is that they’re going for a chill and magnanimous vibe here but its kind of ruined by the fact that In touch reminds us that she was outed as one of the royal racists.
Princess Kate Middleton, says the source. “She isn’t making a fuss about it, but there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy,”
Fuck you.
It’s “harmless” is a backhanded compliment.
If any of this is truly from her she can seriously eff off.
I was scared to type that because my post sometimes disappear😉, but thank you👏🏼.. I echo everything you’ve just posted.
Hmmm…. Two things: one they could be saying this to cast Can’t further out by her seeing the show as harmless when everyone else considers them enemies or two this is just some made up lie to try to make a small repair to her racist self.
Kate is a hypocrite if she even made these statements. Knauf was out and about and the Wails knew, no surprise. He was stirring up trouble. Kate was not mentioned by Meghan since the time that Meghan said the story of her making Kate cry was a fake story. Or words to that effect.
I think Katie hasn’t forgiven them for a couple things:
1. Meghan reviving the Waity Katie stories by mentioning it and correcting the dresses. And also the racial skin slur which was eventually revealed by Piers.
2. Harry in Spare mentioning how his brother was drunk on the day of their wedding.
The second would have hit Katie hard. Here she was, the bride triumphant, bow before me your future queen with titles and tiaras galore…only to find out through Harry’s bestselling book that her husband was drunk and probably did so because he didn’t really want to marry her and he would remember as little as possible of his vows.
It was so strange that Will announced he wouldn’t wear his wedding ring, and that he refused to look at his bride as she walked down the aisle. Harry was whispering to Will how Kate looked while Will steadfastly refused to see her. Red flags galore like Chuck’s “whatever love is.”
Her marriage was dead before it even started. And so here we are, Meghan is loved by her husband and thriving in California. Katie is thin and miserable in Windsor, propping all sorts of falsehoods over her royal life and fairytale marriage.
“A harmless and positive thing” sounds pretty condescending to me. Also, not her words as in someone else expressed that opinion ~ like Carol.
I don’t know how reliable in touch is for sources, but this could be them realizing that they can’t backtrack in their normal media sources like Page Six. But yes, I do think that they have finally realized and acknowledged after the social media reaction, think pieces about misogynoir, and all the spikes in sales for companies featured on the show that their reaction looks unhinged.
What kills me though is that they always try to frame it as if Meghan is constantly speaking about the Royal Family, constantly giving interviews about engagements when she was a working Royal and what was actually going on behind the scenes. Or like she is consistently writing on substack about how this particular courtier is an asshole, and this particular press secretary is a dick, and she just pays them dust.
They have no reason to” worry” or to ” be happy” that is a simple lifestyle show and she’s not lobbing bombs at the BRF. She hasn’t spoken about you guys in literal years. You want her attention and you don’t have it. And I agree Charles has ostrich syndrome and won’t watch, but Camilla like all the other haters will watch it with a judgemental smirk but deep down seethe with jealousy. And Kate and William? I don’t even want to get into the rationalization their brain’s must do.
God I can’t stand her whatsoever.. the opinion of Waity only matters to her and her racist followers. Only a fool would believe that these shallow idiots aren’t binge watching everything Meghan and Harry do it’s a mental sickness at this point.
Well, well, well, is this part of the New Kate, aka Pseudo Meghan? Neutral colors, lovey-dovey, hugging people, loves gardening and beekeeping and jam, while being her own person, blah, blah, blah. At some point we’ll be treated to A Day With Kate, filmed somewhere leafy, with recipes for a picnic menu.
Cue Kate’s “authentic, organic, heritage, fully home-grown herb garden at Anmer Hall produces Royal Herbs and English Rose (TM) Sprinkles for sale, to support the Royal Foundation (after deductions for overhead & salaries, of course)” in 3, 2, 1 …
oy, she’s a cow. Unfortunately she’s far from harmless.