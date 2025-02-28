Andrew & Tristan Tate were allowed to fly from Romania to Florida

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are the worst of the toxic-bro culture that dominates the internet, and the Tates are all about being as violent, toxic and abusive to girls and women as possible. While they are dual British-American citizens, they operated for years in Romania, trafficking in girls and women. They were finally arrested and charged with trafficking and rape in that country and they will likely stand trial soon enough. But that didn’t stop the Trump administration from pulling strings with the Romanian government to bring the Tate brothers “back” to America. They arrived in Florida on Thursday – photos of their arrival are in this post.

Controversial influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who both face charges in Romania, including human trafficking and sexual intercourse with a minor, arrived in the United States on Thursday after a travel ban on them was lifted, according to their spokesperson and Romanian prosecutors.

A spokesperson for the brothers, Mateea Petrescu, said the two landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, around midday, The Associated Press reported. After landing, Andrew Tate said that “my brother and I are largely misunderstood. There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet,” he said in a statement.

Ahead of their arrival, Joseph McBride, the Tate brothers’ U.S.-based attorney, told NBC News on Thursday morning, he would not comment on whether the State Department or the White House was involved in lifting the travel ban. A Trump official also declined to comment on the Tate brothers’ arrival in the United States. The State Department also declined to comment.

McBride said the Tate brothers plan to return to Romania at the end of March to meet with prosecutors. They will then come back to the United States, he said.

When asked about the Tate brothers entering the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was under the federal government’s jurisdiction “whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States.”

Matthew Jury, a lawyer for those in the U.K. who have accused the Tate brothers of misconduct, told Reuters the alleged victims were “disgusted, dismayed, distraught” upon learning the brothers had entered the U.S.

“They don’t understand how this could happen,” Jury told the publication. “Why would the so-called most powerful man in the world intervene on the behalf of one of the world’s worst and most prolific alleged sex traffickers and rapists?”