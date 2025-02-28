Andrew & Tristan Tate were allowed to fly from Romania to Florida

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are the worst of the toxic-bro culture that dominates the internet, and the Tates are all about being as violent, toxic and abusive to girls and women as possible. While they are dual British-American citizens, they operated for years in Romania, trafficking in girls and women. They were finally arrested and charged with trafficking and rape in that country and they will likely stand trial soon enough. But that didn’t stop the Trump administration from pulling strings with the Romanian government to bring the Tate brothers “back” to America. They arrived in Florida on Thursday – photos of their arrival are in this post.

Controversial influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who both face charges in Romania, including human trafficking and sexual intercourse with a minor, arrived in the United States on Thursday after a travel ban on them was lifted, according to their spokesperson and Romanian prosecutors.

A spokesperson for the brothers, Mateea Petrescu, said the two landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, around midday, The Associated Press reported. After landing, Andrew Tate said that “my brother and I are largely misunderstood. There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet,” he said in a statement.

Ahead of their arrival, Joseph McBride, the Tate brothers’ U.S.-based attorney, told NBC News on Thursday morning, he would not comment on whether the State Department or the White House was involved in lifting the travel ban. A Trump official also declined to comment on the Tate brothers’ arrival in the United States. The State Department also declined to comment.

McBride said the Tate brothers plan to return to Romania at the end of March to meet with prosecutors. They will then come back to the United States, he said.

When asked about the Tate brothers entering the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was under the federal government’s jurisdiction “whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States.”

Matthew Jury, a lawyer for those in the U.K. who have accused the Tate brothers of misconduct, told Reuters the alleged victims were “disgusted, dismayed, distraught” upon learning the brothers had entered the U.S.

“They don’t understand how this could happen,” Jury told the publication. “Why would the so-called most powerful man in the world intervene on the behalf of one of the world’s worst and most prolific alleged sex traffickers and rapists?”

[From NBC News]

“Why would the so-called most powerful man in the world intervene on the behalf of one of the world’s worst and most prolific alleged sex traffickers and rapists?” Gee, I wonder. It’s almost as if Donald Trump and his administration have no problem with human trafficking, rape, abuse and violent misogyny. It’s almost as if Trump and the Tate brothers are in total agreement about how women and girls should be treated. One thing that surprised me is that Ron DeSantis (governor of Florida) genuinely seemed aggrieved that the Tates flew to Florida. The Florida state AG might get involved.

After the Trump Admin lobbies to get the alleged sex trafficking Tate brothers’ travel restrictions lifted to come to FL, Desantis is mad and says nobody notified him and his AG is looking at their legal options.

[image or embed]

— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) February 27, 2025 at 11:28 AM

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Andrew & Tristan Tate were allowed to fly from Romania to Florida”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Ok so let’s see. He is deporting people from Mexico and south America because they are dangerous rapists and criminals but these two convicted human sex traffickers from another country are allowed to come to the states. My god we are all doomed with this f**king idiot.

    Reply
  2. Jilliebean says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:05 am

    So he doesn’t like criminals and rapists from other countries – only those with American citizen ship??

    This is so sickening.

    Clearly this administration is stating that women and minorities have no rights. It’s your fault if you are the victim.

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:10 am

    Why was 5heir travel ban lifted? Romania shouldn’t have let them leave the country.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      February 28, 2025 at 10:14 am

      My theory is the U.S. told Romania they won’t protect them when Russia comes in to take over unless they release these traffickers who should never see the light of day outside of a prison for the rest of their lives.

      Reply
  4. Sue says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:13 am

    Andrew Tate is truly pure evil. I’ve seen video of him speaking. I’m not throwing the word evil around lightly. It’s chilling – there is no good in him. Like, Charles Manson level evil.

    Reply
  5. Louisa says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:16 am

    You know when Ron DeSantis is the voice of reason things are truly dire.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      February 28, 2025 at 10:20 am

      The mean part of me can’t help but wonder if he’s more concerned about competition in the human trafficking field. DeSantis supported Gaetz, right?

      Reply
  6. Nicki says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:17 am

    Might the bros have some kind of Epstein-adjacent receipts on Trump?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 28, 2025 at 10:21 am

      IDK but does it even matter anymore? Can anyone come up with something worse than everything we know and see with our own eyes?

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      February 28, 2025 at 10:21 am

      I understand the there is a Trump-esque politician in Romania who is now going to be facing prosecution. I don’t quite understand what the trade made was, but that’s what I’ve been reading.

      Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:19 am

    YES. Thank you, Kaiser–I was hoping you guys would cover this.

    Of course that lying piece of orange shit is denying he had anything to do with this—even he knows how insanely unpopular this is. But the fact is that he successfully orchestrated the ability of these two sex-traffickers to come to our country while actively deporting good, hard working people who have never committed a crime is an optic that won’t play well even with his own demented base. Trump is SELLING $5M “gold cards” to assist in importing Russian oligarchs to the US even while he deports our workforce. I know that in the grand scheme of every hellish thing that’s happening to us right now, the Tate assholes are low on the list but honestly WHY DO THIS?? What the fuck can these two rapists do for him, personally or professionally?? And yes they’ve flattered his ego many times but so have many and not received this kind of treatment. Hell, Eric Adams repeatedly fluffed Trump’s balls and Trump just dangled the carrot in a quid pro quo–never actually giving Adams the pardon he so desperately wanted.

    All I can think is that this is Trump showing us that he is the mob boss, the KING, that he can exercise his power in the most unscrupulous ways and avoid any public backlash or accountability. This is him testing the limits of his power. And of course, they’re rapists like he is so they can undoubtedly relate to each other on that level but STILL. This needs to be bookmarked and thrown in the fact of every Pizzagate loser. This is what you immoral assholes voted for.

    Reply
  8. Kiki says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:23 am

    I am sure they are in line for a cabinet position.

    Reply
  9. Betsy says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:24 am

    @Kaiser – I wish you’d posted the blue sky (maybe it was a tweet) of Andrew Tate sitting in a pair of swimming trunks and someone replying something like “drag queens will write dissertations on this tuck.” I’m not doing the shade remotely the justice it deserves and I’m missing one entire joke.

    Reply
  10. MichaelaCat says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:28 am

    On the one hand, I feel desperately sorry for all the Americans who voted for Harris.

    On the other, with the US being this hostile, I have started to minimize buying from the bigger American companies. Disney plus cancelled as well with their U-turn on DEI.

    I’d like to still support smaller (non-crazy) American companies and individuals. Any tips are welcome.

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:31 am

    I hate this fucking country. Or more accurately, I hate what it has become. I hate how this relentless barrage of racist, misogynistic bullshit is turning me into a bitter, angry person who wishes awful things on the inhuman pieces of shit in power, and every last one of the millions who voted for them.

    Reply
  12. wolfmamma says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:32 am

    Trump doing another outrageous thing to gain attention and to deflect from the other even more damage ( cruelty, destruction) he is doing.

    Yep this is a Master Class on Evil

    and.. how we can hold to our own decency and compassion regardless
    Be steadfast

    Reply
  13. Nanea says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:35 am

    The MAGATs are screaming for Harry’s papers, they want him deported, they say and write all kinds of unhinged, mean, racist things about the Sussexes.

    As to these disgusting, disgraceful villains? Silence, nothing, just pretending this doesn’t exist, that they didn’t sexually assault women.

    I am sick with revulsion.

    Reply
  14. Bumblebee says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:41 am

    DeSantis is trying to get his wife elected as the next Governor of Florida. Just like Trump he doesn’t care about any crimes someone committed. He only cares about how people can hurt or help his image and power.

    Reply
  15. LarkspurLM says:
    February 28, 2025 at 10:53 am

    GTH them and their stupid beards and tight clothes. These bros have got to go.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment