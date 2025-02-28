Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa’s ‘suspicious’ deaths are being investigated

It’s been amazing to see the outpouring of love for Gene Hackman, one of the greatest American actors of all time. He left behind an incredible body of work which will stand the test of time, and all of that happened before he retired in his mid-70s. By all accounts, he and his wife Betsy Arakawa lived peacefully and quietly in their New Mexico home, the same home where their remains were found this week. Alongside the lovely tributes to Hackman are the pressing questions of what the hell happened in that home and how Gene, Betsy and their dog all died. At first, people assumed it was something like carbon monoxide poisoning. At first, the local sheriff shrugged off concerns that there could be foul play or a need for an investigation. That changed over the course of the day on Thursday as journalists began asking more questions.
The actor Gene Hackman was found dead in a mud room in his New Mexico home and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, was found dead on the floor of a bathroom on Wednesday, according to a search warrant affidavit. An open prescription bottle and scattered pills were discovered near her body on a counter in the bathroom.
A dead German shepherd was found between 10 and 15 feet away from Ms. Arakawa in a closet of the bathroom, the affidavit said. There were no obvious signs of a gas leak in the home, it said, and the Fire Department did not find signs of a carbon monoxide leak.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that “there were no apparent signs of foul play.”
Autopsies on Mr. Hackman and Ms. Arakawa were performed on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. There was no initial sign of external trauma to either of them. Carbon monoxide tests and toxicology tests were requested for both of them, it said, but the results were still pending and the causes of their deaths had not been determined.
“This remains an open investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. Detective Roy Arndt wrote in the search warrant affidavit that Ms. Arakawa was found lying on her side on the bathroom floor with a space heater near her head, the affidavit said. The deputy who found her said he suspected that the heater could have fallen with Ms. Arakawa, the filing said.
Ms. Arakawa’s body showed signs of decomposition, the affidavit said. The dead dog was found near her in a closet, and two other dogs were found alive on the property.
The deputies were called to the scene after a maintenance worker who had gone to the home to perform some work on Wednesday afternoon grew concerned when no one answered the door, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The worker asked local security officers to conduct a welfare check, and when they arrived and saw unresponsive bodies through the window they called 911.
A pair of deputies arrived and found Ms. Arakawa in the bathroom and then discovered Mr. Hackman lying in the mud room, with his body in a similar condition to his wife’s, the affidavit said. He was found in gray sweatpants, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt, brown slippers and with a cane, the affidavit said. A pair of sunglasses was found to his left. One of the deputies on the scene said that it appeared he had “suddenly fallen,” the affidavit said.
I’m glad the sheriff’s office has stopped minimizing whatever this is and they’re now committed to a full and thorough investigation. I’m also glad that the sheriff’s office is revealing more about what they do know, like the fact that Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies were found in different rooms, and that there “were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies and that no note had been found.” Gene’s daughter Elizabeth told the press that she believes that carbon monoxide poisoning is the most likely explanation, but it’s clear that full autopsies will have to be conducted (and are already underway). Another possible clue: a space heater was found near Arakawa’s body, and one of the surviving dogs was inside the house and found near Arakawa’s body. I really hope the death of a great actor doesn’t turn into a Dateline episode.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Loved him in Heartbreakers. RIP to both, and peace to the families.
Wow it’s getting worse. Why would the German shepherd have been “in a closet in the bathroom “? The other two dogs were found alive one inside and one outside. This is all so very strange.
I’m sitting here saying to myself “I hate to speculate” yet here I go. I wondered when reading this last night if Hackman died naturally – they noted a fall which could be it in an of itself or a fall after a medical incident like a heart attack or stroke. Could his wife have committed suicide after that? Dog maybe got into the pills that they said were on the floor? Dogs going into closets (as long as the door was open) isn’t odd in and of itself, especially if the dog knows it is dying.
” I wondered when reading this last night if Hackman died naturally – they noted a fall which could be it in an of itself or a fall after a medical incident like a heart attack or stroke. Could his wife have committed suicide after that?”
But surely the wife ought to call the paramedics or someone to help with the body rather then leave him to decompose?
He was 95, death anyday is a certainty by this point.
That’s sort of the theory that’s played out in my mind as well.
It’s so tragic, whatever happened. I feel for their loved ones, and I hope they have answers soon.
Somebody in ABC World News Tonight last night said there was a doggy door where the surviving dogs presumably got outside, and the deceased dog was found in a kennel/crate. They said Gene’s body was found in the garage separately from his wife so I wonder if he found her and was trying to get out to fresh air? But also carbon monoxide turns your lips a very cartoonish cherry red and any lividity is the same bright red (instead of dark purple). I had to pick up some victims who died of CO on a boat once and it seems like CO poisoning would be very obvious to whoever found the bodies. No matter what, I wish investigative agencies would stop insisting on immediately making definitive statements [see also: New Orleans terrorist attack] and take a few minutes to think about what else might have actually happened.
USA policing seems to work to the news cycle, not the investigatory cycle. Call it the CSI effect; people think that the techs have answers on the scene or within hours. Sadly, police training in the USA is lacking in all areas, but there is no impetus to seek outside resources because “USA is the greatest country in the world, so we have no need to use the expertise of any other country, okay?!”
If municipal, state and federal agencies bothered to consult with other countries, they would find better, more efficient and most importantly, safer methods that focus on finding the right offender, not merely the most obvious.
Ah, look at me over here in dream world. Next I’ll be suggesting that removing direct funding from enforcement to compensation would reduce corruption. Tee-hee!
He was a prolific actor. I assumed it was carbon monoxide but his wife’s body was more decomposed. The heater theory is that it was on a counter and she pulled it down with her falling but still, how did both of them and the dog die? I’m going to follow this story.
I just hope this doesn’t become one of those cases where his death overshadows his great legacy. New Mexico sheriffs are not great. First, bumbling through the Rust investigation, now this.
I was wondering how one of the dogs passed but two others survived and one of the reports that I heard said that the dog who passed was in a crate. So now all I can think is that something tragic happened to Gene and Betsy and the poor dog spent days in the crate slowly dying of dehydration. I really hope that it was carbon monoxide, and it took all three of them painlessly
It was reported that here was a doggy door in the house, allowing 2 of the dogs a way out. The 3rd dog was crated and most likely starved. So sad.
This is horrific.☹️☹️
The best gift one can have is a peaceful journey to the other side in sleep, but this…………… 😞
Rest Well Sir.
I have set myself a Mississippi Burning, No Way Out, Birdcage, & Heartbreakers, marathon for this weekend.
I’m checking my (2) local library streaming platforms to see what’s available for a Hackman tribute viewing as well.
Logically he was a 95 year old, probably physically frail, and he might have been cognitively impaired, too. If his wife had a heart attack or stroke, he wouldn’t have been able to aid her and tried to go for help, fell himself, and that would be it. To me this makes a lot more sense than people saying he fell and died and his wife was so grief stricken she killed herself, cmon who does that outside of a soap opera.
Yes. There was a report last night that he had been dead for perhaps a day.
Your theory makes sense, as the door was partially open, as in going out to call for help and fell. The scattered pills are just a red herring. As she fell she took the heater with her and the pill bottles fell and opened.
by all accounts he remained physically and mentally well given his age — one would think he would have picked up the phone to request help.
But at 95, did he know how to use a cell phone? My mom and stepdad are both in their 80s, she can use a smartphone normally but by stepdad has no clue. So if they didn’t have a landline still, he may not have had a way to contact the outside world.
Perhaps he was going out to find a neighbor for immediate help.
Yes, I was thinking this too, something happened to her, he was going to get help and fell. People who are 95 have fragile bones and poor balance. It’s possible they lived somewhere with spotty cell reception. My in-laws house is in a dead spot. We have to drive 1 minute to the top of the bluff to make any phone calls.
Even the initial reports had the potential for something very dark. Didn’t say anything as it could very well be carbon monoxide poisoning. My recollection from mystery reading is that poisoning symptoms can not be as obvious if there has been decomposition.
This is incredibly sad and the fact that they were only found days later is an extra tragic layer. At least GH reached a respectable old age in relatively decent health, but BA was young and it’s heartbreaking about the one dog. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. I hope the investigators find answers so they get closure.