A blind item about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hamptons house guest has been solved

Last week, PopBitch ran a particularly gross blind item – you can see the full screenshot here. The basics were as follows: an A-list actress has a house in the Hamptons and she regularly has friends stay with her. One of her friends – “a NYC-based wordsmith” – stayed in a guest room and had some kind of explosive diarrhea incident. Instead of confessing to the A-list actress, he just left money for the maids and got the hell out of there. Now the A-list actress is disgusted with the guy and she’s telling her friends about what went down, plus Hamptonites are now texting each other about “Ozempic-induced diarrhea.” Well, the Daily Mail did a big reveal. Unsurprisingly, the A-list actress is none other than Gwyneth Paltrow. But the NYC-based wordsmith? Who is he?? Turns out it’s everyone’s favorite hanger-on, Derek Blasberg. He’s like Jonathan Cheban for the elite.

The mystery surrounding the unfortunate guest who lost control of their bowels in a bed at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hamptons home has now been solved by insiders who have named the person at the center of the scandal. DailyMail.com can reveal that the culprit behind the mortifying incident is socialite and celebrity hanger-on, Derek Blasberg. The internet was whipped into a frenzy last week when a blind item in a popular gossip newsletter claimed that Goop founder Paltrow, 51, had been tasked with cleaning up someone’s ‘Ozempic-induced diarrhea’ at her home. But insiders have claimed that media personality Blasberg, 42 – once described as ‘one of showbiz’s most well-connected men’ – only conveniently blamed it on the popular weight loss wonder drug before allegedly fleeing the property. ‘It’s not Ozempic, that’s just what he told everyone,’ the insider said, before revealing how the secret made its way through the Hamptons set. ‘Gwyneth told Oprah, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David. It’s shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] – whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch.’ Blasberg is no stranger to spending time with Paltrow at her five-bedroom Long Island home, where she hosted her wedding to Brad Falchuk. In 2022 the fashion expert posted a snap of himself and the actress celebrating her 50th birthday at the sprawling property. And it appears someone tried to out Blasberg as the phantom pooper four weeks ago when they commented two poop emojis, a toilet emoji and a dynamite emoji on the Instagram post.

“It appears someone tried to out Blasberg as the phantom pooper four weeks ago when they commented two poop emojis, a toilet emoji and a dynamite emoji.” OMFG. Like… how embarrassing, how awful, how scandalous. It’s bad enough that Gwyneth knows about Derek’s awful exploding diarrhea, but the fact that she’s telling everyone about it? Blasberg is probably going to be cut out of Hamptons society for at least a year. And if it wasn’t Ozempic-related diarrhea, what was it? Let me be honest – when I had the norovirus years ago, it was a mess. Not this bad – I was horking up almost everything – but it was BAD. For days. If he was legitimately sick, I would be more understanding. But what caused this??