JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette reached a ‘kind of rapprochement’ in their last year

We’re coming up on the 25th anniversary of John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s deaths on July 16th. People Magazine already had exclusive excerpts from a book about Carolyn published this year, Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Now Us Weekly has published more excerpts and additional stories in this week’s cover story. The main focus of Once Upon a Time was that Carolyn wasn’t some villain, nor was it her fault that the marriage had ups and downs, nor was it her fault that the flight was delayed. I don’t know the truth of their situation, but like everyone else, I do find John and Carolyn fascinating. Some highlights from Us Weekly’s cover story:
John & Carolyn were solid in the last year of their lives: Despite reports the pair — who wed in 1996 — were headed for a split prior to their untimely deaths, new revelations tell a different, more nuanced story of their complicated, passionate and enduring relationship. They were in therapy together and were talking about starting a family. “Toward the end of their lives, they had managed to reach this kind of rapprochement,” The Day John Died author Christopher Andersen shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Whatever friction was there was being dealt with.”
The early days: According to Beller, the couple spent the early days of their romance going on dinner dates, traveling to Kennedy’s Long Island summer rental and hanging out in Central Park, playing touch football with Kennedy’s pals from Brown. “[Carolyn] would stay on the sidelines with John’s German shepherd Sam … calling plays, and teasing everyone mercilessly, laughing. John loved it,” Kennedy’s college friend Richard Wiese said in Once Upon a Time.
Carolyn played hard to get? Andersen says Bessette was “very cool, very smart [and] very intoxicating.” Historian Steve Gillon, who wrote America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr. and was a former good friend of Kennedy’s, adds that she “could challenge him intellectually. Carolyn found him, and then she made him work for her. I think that’s one of the reasons he was smitten.” Kennedy — considered to be one of the world’s most sought-after bachelors — proposed on July 4, 1995; Bessette reportedly made him wait three weeks before she said yes. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of just 40 guests at a small church on Cumberland Island in Georgia.
Reclusive Carolyn: Their marriage was marked by highs and lows. “There were a lot of issues,” says Gillon. Bessette hated being thrust into the spotlight and hounded by the paparazzi, and she resented Kennedy for it. “John had grown up with this media presence his whole life; it didn’t bother him,” explains Gillon. “But Carolyn was terrified. She became more reclusive.” They fought, sometimes publicly. (Photos of them arguing at NYC’s Washington Square Park made front-page news in 1996.) “They were both very high-strung, and I think they had tempers,” says Andersen. (Gillon recalls a fight the pair had in the kitchen of their Tribeca loft over a letter Kennedy received from his boss at his political magazine, George, during which Bessette “lit into” Kennedy for not sticking up for himself more.) “We saw several arguments they had in public,” adds Andersen, “but by and large, people thought Carolyn was worth it.”
They were discussing having kids in their last months. “[John] even had a name picked out,” says Andersen. “[Whether] it was a boy or a girl, they were going to call the child Flynn.” Bessette was coming around after having reservations about bringing a baby into the mix with all of the media attention they garnered. “She was doing much better in the closing weeks of their marriage,” Andersen says. “John was making accommodations for Carolyn and she was finally making them for him.”
Things were looking up. “Carolyn had found a way to cope with all of the attention,” says Andersen. “They had found a way.” Kennedy (who’d finally decided to follow his father’s footsteps into politics — “that was his calling,” says Gillon) was feeling hopeful, Andersen adds. “Days before he died, John said, ‘I’m happy with where my life is now.’”
I’m kind of wary of either extreme when it comes to stories about the last months of their lives. They were having well-documented issues and they had likely separated, however temporarily. But they were working on their marriage and it was actually a “good sign” that Carolyn wanted to go with John to a Kennedy family wedding that weekend. It does feel like there’s a movement to approach John or Carolyn as a sainted “great white hope” figure, when really, they were both messy people.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
I’m probably the only one who didn’t think Carolyn was a good fit for him. I fully acknowledge that I am not a NY society person, but I kind of feel like part of picking her was to appease his mother, Jackie. Prior to that time he had many high profile relationships with (blonde) actresses. (He definitely had a type.) I kind of thought Daryl Hannah was his true love.
He was afraid of what Jackie would say and the two women never met. Only after the death of his mother did they go through with the wedding.
John and Carolyn believed they were meant to be together, which led them to marry. However, Daryl showed insensitivity when she complained to John about her dog’s ashes while his mother was battling cancer, despite possibly not intending to be hurtful. Her words were insensitive and hurtful nonetheless.
I have no idea if they were suited but the whole “Carolyn found him, and then she made him work for her” storyline is gross. I really, really hate when people try to explain how women “land” these famous men, almost all of whom were probably not worth the effort. If you need to play games to land someone, they are not the person for you and you are going to win a stupid prize for your stupid game.
Amen!
Thank you! I’m so over the glorifying of game playing in relationships; it’s no wonder their relationship was so shaky.
Carolyn didn’t get much except a sad watery grave
You’re not the only one that thinks that, Nicole.
Carolyn was dating Michael Bergen almost the entire time she was with John (before and after she married him).
I do not find these two fascinating whatsoever. However, I’m sorry they died so tragically. And my god she was fashionable and elegant.
Ehh. I don’t believe that. I think they were two people who came into the marriage with good intentions. And then within 6 months realized they made a mistake.. And rather then end it ,decided to keep it going because it would have been pretty embarrassing to end a marriage so soon.
I can understand the urge to make it appear as if they could have had a happily ever after, but I think this misses the big issue, which is that he endangered (destroyed) the lives, not just of himself, but other people, with his poor judgment. Hubris.
We’re seeing a similar display of recklessness/ hubris, in his cousin RFK Jr.
Thinking you can fly a plane and thinking you can run the country aren’t exactly the same thing.
Who said they were the same thing?
He deliberately chose to fly in the evening in a dangerously foggy area despite not being instrument trained. He did endanger their lives and they all paid the ultimate price for it. Most of the Kennedy men have inherited the outrageous hubris of old Joe Kennedy. That’s destructive whether you’re flying a plane or running for president.
Is it an inherited trait or the result of a toxic family culture? John was less prone to the misogyny of the Kennedy men because he was raised by a woman who married in, but he still grew up with a lot of the Kennedy entitlement. And it’s hard to argue that he wasn’t reckless and a risk taker. That seems to be the through line for Kennedy men.
I liked CBKs style but I do not find her interesting. Being the quiet mysterious wife in the background did her no favors. Every grifter who had any contact with her are creating her personality…Most of it negative.
John had a duh look too him. Maybe he was better looking in person but I can’t get by the sloth look to his face.
Huh. Doesn’t Christopher Anderson write about the royals too? Saying by and large people thought Carolyn was worth it makes me eye roll. That’s decided by the ones in the relationship as opposed to all the gossipy people looking in from the outside that probably know next to nothing. And what about him? Did people think he was worth it?
I need to understand the fascination and obsession with these two. I’m sorry they died tragically and so young, no one deserves that fate.
Is there a docuseries I can watch?
There’s a good book written by Carole Radziwill, “What Remains”. She was married to John’s cousin Anthony at the time, and the book is ultimately about losing John and Carolyn, and then her husband Anthony, in the same summer. John and Anthony were close, so she spent a great deal of time with John and Carolyn.
I second that book. Well written and she actually knew them well.
Thanks for the book recommendation. Sounds better than stuff written by outsiders about high profile people.
I’m dubious. This is Christopher Anderson who regularly makes up gossip about the royals and then publishes it. They may have been trying to get their act together, but John was staying at a hotel, not the loft, at the time of the plane “crash”. We’ll never know all the truth, and there’s no reason we should. It’s not surprising that their friends would put a rosy spin on the relationship.
Yeah. He wrote William and Kate: A Royal Love Story (2010). Andersen probably thinks Incandescent William is worth it too. 🤷♂️
Attempting to create a fairy tale, like “Camelot”.
This new book isn’t by Christopher Anderson it’s by Elizabeth Beller. She wrote it because she was able to speak to some of Carolyn’s childhood and collage friends as well as friends from her time at Calvin Klein. She also spoke to a some members of the Bessette family which has given the book legitimacy …I read in another article that it was her uncle and cousin. They gave her new-to-us pictures for of Carolyn for the book.
I have heard from someone who spent time with him that jfk jr was beautiful but not bright at all, like at all. Tragic choice for caroline to be in that relationship and for her whole family unfortunately. I find it suspicious that they are in the headlines. Is it just bc of this rota book?
Gossip in NYC around the failing of the bar exam (2or 3 times) was that Jackie called in some favors to ensure he would finally pass. This was her dream, not his. Either he was not bright or just uninterested.
JFK Jr was dyslexic, hence his study difficulties
He had learning disorders. That’s not the same as being “not bright at all”. However, it’s true he was pushed into becoming a lawyer by his mother. And that certainly didn’t help him to find his own way in life. It’s tragic really that Jackie couldn’t accept her son as he was and kept trying to remake him into his father or, at least, how his father was perceived by the public. All of this added to John’s problems in life.
I have zero interest in this book or in digging up anything that happened before the tragedy of that crash. But I did just want to say, seeing those photos of him: damn, he was a good looking man. I had sort of forgotten how hot he was.
If you are interested in a book written by someone in their inner circle who truly knew them, I would recommend Carole Radziwill’s What Remains. It isn’t a book all about John and Carolyn, but about the loss of them and Carole’s husband (John’s cousin and best friend) Anthony Radziwill. Carole really humanizes them and makes it clear that both of them were just regular people trying to live their lives as best they could under extraordinary circumstances. Neither was perfect and both were complicated, but isn’t everyone? I think that all gets lost in the myth, especially because they died so young and so tragically. I also find it so misogynistic that she gets called the villain when he was literally flying the plane and crashed it, killing himself, his wife AND her sister.
That was such a good book!
I’ve said it here before, circa Winter of ’98 I saw her having and intimate dinner with a very handsome, big, blonde male model type at Tartine in Greenwich Village. They were leaning in to each other, and she touched his arms and hands a lot. I’m not surprised they were having trouble in their marriage.
I LOVED Tartine! The one on West 4th in the West Village, right?
Yes, that’s it.
Isn’t Christopher Anderson one of those fictional royal reporters?
Yes! He totally is!
JFK Jr was one of the most handsome and fascinating men ever
On a trip to New York we happened to see him walking with Maurice Tempelsman and John was incredibly handsome.
I remember what a “catch” he was thought to have been, but in the end his ego killed her (unintentionally of course). And if they had lived, I think they would have ended up like William and Kate, philandering husband and living separately. Be careful what you wish for, some princes are toads.
Hmm…looks like Christopher Andersen is trying to undermine this new book.
This marriage was tumultuous from start to finish.
She didn’t to go to the wedding, JFK Jr had decline the invite, then when he found out his sister was going to be there, he changed his response with 2 days’ notice and should have skipped it, in retrospect.
His sister wasn’t going to be there …she was spending that weekend (her husband’s birthday & wedding anniversary) somewhere else.
This marriage was tumultuous from start to finish. It wasn’t getting better, it was about to boil over.
She didn’t want to go to the wedding, JFK Jr had declined the invite, then when he found out his sister was going to be there, he changed his response with 2 days’ notice and should have skipped it, in retrospect.
Air traffic screwed up, should have been tracking his plane after he made contact and we will never know if being tracked would have made a difference.
Weeks after JFK Jr died, my bf broke his hand on MV and still flew us home to go to the hospital. I did think 2x but we had made that flight so many times.
He was a nice person, anyone here dissing him needs to check themselves.
Did you know him??? The impression I get is “arrogant jerk”.
His aunt Kathleen was killed in a plane crash because the man she was serious about insisted the pilot take off even though the weather looked threatening.
And his stepbrother Alexander Onassis also died from injuries sustained in a plane crash.
This is just my opinion, and I could be waaaay off, but when I look at/read about JFK Jr, I see a young Donald Trump.
This book review extracts interesting narratives about what it was like to be a Kennedy-adjacent woman, whether wife, girlfriend, or car passenger. It reveals an alternate perspective on John and Carolyn’s relationship at the time of the plane crash.
https://amp.theguardian.com/books/article/2024/jul/02/maureen-callahan-kennedy-family-women
I honestly find it so weird that people still throw various versions of their final weeks together after THIS many years. As if new information can be stirred up with any certainty. I think they’re very interesting too but it’s all just wild speculation at this point.
I’ve ‘read’ well, actually listened to this book and the first few chapters are very good imo. They are about Carolyn’s early life before she met John. You find out about her parents, sisters, step-family and new info about her upbringing and college life. So I would recommend it just for that because the author got co-operation from the Bessette family and if you buy the physical book there are new-to-us pictures of Carolyn and Lauren (the sister that died with her) inside. The rest of the book is things you have probably read in other books about John and Carolyn’s relationship.
Now regarding their relationship, I genuinely believe that had they lived past the summer of ’99 they would have eventually divorced. I just don’t see how they could have lasted if the first 3 years of marriage was *that* difficult..