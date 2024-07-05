Prince William & Kate ‘donated privately’ to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Hurricane Beryl was/is the first Category 5 hurricane of the 2024 season, although as Beryl hit land in the Caribbean, she was downgraded to Category 4 and then Category 3. Beryl churned and wrecked her way through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent, the Grenadines and the Cayman Islands. People have lost their homes and there’s a growing death toll. Thursday night into Friday morning, the hurricane was bashing her way into the Yucatan Peninsula, with a lot of damage expected in Mexico and Texas. Many of the Caribbean nations affected are part of the British Commonwealth or part of the British realm. King Charles released a statement on Thursday about the destruction and loss of life. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace briefed everyone far and wide that Prince William and Kate were “donating privately.”

Prince William and Kate have been donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts after the powerful storm tore through islands in the south-east Caribbean, it is understood. The natural disaster has led to at least six people being killed in Grenada, Venezuela and St Vincent and the Grenadines. As the storm worsens, a hurricane warning has been put in place for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who carried out a royal tour in the Caribbean in 2022, are said to be supporting current relief efforts and continuing to follow the impact closely. It is unknown house much the royal couple have donated to relief efforts at this time.

[From The Daily Mail]

On one side, good for them for donating and announcing it, in their peculiar royal way, effectively screaming “We’re privately donating because we don’t want attention, that’s why we briefed every reporter about it.” The thing is, arguably their whole f–king purpose to raise money and highlight worthy and important causes. Their donation shouldn’t be private, it should be a flat announcement that their Royal Foundation is dedicating X amount of pounds to the Red Cross, CARE, Direct Relief, etc. Then they should do a photo-op to drive it home, that people need to donate and attention should be paid to the devastation. I know, I’m once again handing out free advice to these people, but jeez, why can’t they ever get this right?

A message from His Majesty The King following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. 🔗 https://t.co/0qqaeGWXED pic.twitter.com/7YUWVU8J5y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 4, 2024