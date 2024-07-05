Carole & Michael Middleton came out for Wimbledon on Thursday

Two weeks ago, something very notable happened at Royal Ascot: Carole and Michael Middleton made their grand reentry into British high society after Party Pieces collapsed into insolvency. Last year, the Middletons were exposed as con artists and habitual liars – Party Pieces’ collapse left a trail of financial destruction – they screwed over local Bucklebury businesses and British vendors, they defaulted on pandemic loans, and they basically went into hiding for months. After last year’s coronation, the Middletons only came out for one public event in the past year: Kate’s stupid Christmas carol thing in December. It was genuinely surprising and notable to see Carole and Michael Middleton at Royal Ascot, rubbing elbows with royals and society people and trying to act like their whole house of cards didn’t collapse.
Well, funny story. Carole and Michael went to Wimbledon on Thursday. Not only did they go to Wimbledon, they were seated in the Royal Box. This a big deal – even when the Middletons were in good standing and their house of cards was pre-collapse, they were rarely welcomed into the Royal Box. I remember one year, Carole begged Roger Federer’s wife Mirka for extra tickets in the players’ box area on Center Court. Speaking of, Roger was in town and I would guess that was the reason why the Middletons popped up. Carole has a thing for Roger and Roger sucks up to the British royals and royal-adjacents.
You know what we need to bring back as a society? Shame. How are the Middletons not ashamed to show their faces? How can they afford to keep up appearances at Wimbledon after screwing over so many people? Why were they even invited to sit in the Royal Box? Their appearance at Ascot sort of proved that whatever went down in the first six months of the year, the Middletons successfully negotiated whatever this is – a reentry into society, with the British media refusing to point out the Middletons’ grift and financial catastrophe.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton were seen enjoying the prestigious Royal Box at the Wimbledon tournament in London. The couple looked delighted as they watched the matches, soaking in the exclusive atmosphere and cheering on their favorite players.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton were seen enjoying the prestigious Royal Box at the Wimbledon tournament in London. The couple looked delighted as they watched the matches, soaking in the exclusive atmosphere and cheering on their favorite players.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton were seen enjoying the prestigious Royal Box at the Wimbledon tournament in London. The couple looked delighted as they watched the matches, soaking in the exclusive atmosphere and cheering on their favorite players.
Pictured: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Royal Box on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Royal Box on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Lord Sebastian Coe, Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Royal Box on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Lord Sebastian Coe, Carole Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Royal Box on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Lord Sebastian Coe, Carole Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Royal Box on the fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
The Midds are back, bigger and better than ever and all is forgiven because PoW needs Kate back at his side. They both are planning to reduce their workload so Kate’s poor health is that justification. Staus quo re established for all the Midds!
Carol looks rode hard and put away wet. Those negotiations must have been something. She knows no shame.
Knows no Shame sums it up @ Susan Collins
Well, the odious Daily Mail readers have nothing pleasant to say about these two ghastly freeloaders, or Waity. General consensus was that poor Khate will be miraculously well by the men’s quarter finals, and she looks far too refreshed for an “ominous” diagnosis
I think by know we should know that shame isn’t in the royal vocabulary. Whatever royals want, royals get.
I posted a similar comment earlier, but for some reason it was removed. It’s not that we don’t have shame, these folks were being shamed by the media before William used his influence to stop it, which to me is proof of what Harry said, about William and Charles having the power to do something about the tabloid abuse of his then pregnant wife, but choosing to do nothing; and even participating in the abuse, by “feeding [her] to the wolves.”
MaMidds’ kompromat on William must be astonishing. For her to stay on mute all through last winter’s bad press and Kategate, save for the five wheeled car photo, must have been excruciating for her but she played this game with some Cam-like moves.
“She knows no shame.”
Quoted for truth!
How dare Carole and her husband go to Ascot and Wimbledon when Kate has cancer? Am I doing it right?
I agree with what is well said without words here. As it unfolds and the knives are out for Sussexes who are minding their business it’s an easy progression to make. The ambulance in December mentioned and never mentioned again, the photoshopped photos the complete disappearance but the emergence of the Middletons in society.
What a fascinating time in 2024 to see the court working like 1924 or earlier.
Just imagining the negotiations- so one show at Ascot, plus two royal box tickets for Wimbledon, throw in a pint and a bag of chips and you have a deal?