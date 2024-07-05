Carole & Michael Middleton came out for Wimbledon on Thursday

Two weeks ago, something very notable happened at Royal Ascot: Carole and Michael Middleton made their grand reentry into British high society after Party Pieces collapsed into insolvency. Last year, the Middletons were exposed as con artists and habitual liars – Party Pieces’ collapse left a trail of financial destruction – they screwed over local Bucklebury businesses and British vendors, they defaulted on pandemic loans, and they basically went into hiding for months. After last year’s coronation, the Middletons only came out for one public event in the past year: Kate’s stupid Christmas carol thing in December. It was genuinely surprising and notable to see Carole and Michael Middleton at Royal Ascot, rubbing elbows with royals and society people and trying to act like their whole house of cards didn’t collapse.

Well, funny story. Carole and Michael went to Wimbledon on Thursday. Not only did they go to Wimbledon, they were seated in the Royal Box. This a big deal – even when the Middletons were in good standing and their house of cards was pre-collapse, they were rarely welcomed into the Royal Box. I remember one year, Carole begged Roger Federer’s wife Mirka for extra tickets in the players’ box area on Center Court. Speaking of, Roger was in town and I would guess that was the reason why the Middletons popped up. Carole has a thing for Roger and Roger sucks up to the British royals and royal-adjacents.

You know what we need to bring back as a society? Shame. How are the Middletons not ashamed to show their faces? How can they afford to keep up appearances at Wimbledon after screwing over so many people? Why were they even invited to sit in the Royal Box? Their appearance at Ascot sort of proved that whatever went down in the first six months of the year, the Middletons successfully negotiated whatever this is – a reentry into society, with the British media refusing to point out the Middletons’ grift and financial catastrophe.