King Charles faced another loud ‘Not My King’ protest in Edinburgh on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Prince William flew up to Edinburgh to attend an Order of the Thistle service as part of Holyrood Week. The “Holyrood Week” activities were limited to two days, partly because of Britain’s Thursday election and partly because the working royals really don’t give a sh-t anymore (if they ever did). After the Thistle service at St. Giles’ Cathedral, William posed with his father, stepmother and uncle for yet another very awkward portrait in Scotland. Remember the portrait Charles, Camilla, William and Kate took last year in Scotland where they all looked like White Walkers? Well, at least in this one, they got some appropriate lighting.
The Order of the Thistle is basically the Scottish equivalent of the Order of the Garter – an order of chivalry and prestige in which you have to wear heavy velvet robes and chains. At this year’s service, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were both welcomed into the order. It’s a bit awkward because Edward received his father’s “Duke of Edinburgh” title last year, so this honor feels a bit late. The palace said it was a gift for Edward’s 60th birthday. It also feels notable that Camilla hadn’t been given the honor before now either. QEII did like to withhold certain things from certain royal women, so maybe that’s it.
Anyway, funny story – those republican protesters waited until William turned up in Edinburgh to stage their latest “Not My King” protest. While it was directed more at Charles, Republic didn’t stage any protests before this Wednesday service at St. Giles’ Cathedral. This reminds me so much of last year’s Scottish coronation, where Republic’s protest was so loud, their chants could be heard within the cathedral. It’s surreal to hear the chants as the band plays “God Save the King” too.
Something else I’ve been thinking about is how huffy and mad these people are about Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and how often they claim that *they* are the real public servants because they do their royal work grimly and without thanks or awards. When literally, they’re always giving out awards, titles, honors and orders to themselves. Was it necessary that Edward and Camilla be inducted into the Order of the Thistle? Really? Speaking of, Kensington Palace made another dumb fancam.
Celebrating men and women who have contributed so much to life in Scotland at this special ceremony in Edinburgh today.
Edinburgh, Scotland, 03 July 2024: King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Do they actually realise how ridiculous they look , surely they must feel a bit embarrassed dressed like that .
I don’t think they do. Wearing those robes and hats is one of their meaningless honors.
I think William might feel embarrassed. His feather is drooping off to the side in the group pic. Where’s his valet😂
Go Republic! Good luck in your quest to become a more egalitarian country.
That one photo of KC where a page (?) is holding the back of his cloak makes it look like the thing is way too big and KC hasn’t grown into it.
Somehow having W, KC, QCC, and PE together looks like PE is replacing K. This might not be true, but the visuals are striking.
To the CBers from the UK: Congratulations on your new government! I hope that things improve for you all.
Thanks ML. Very amused Tories tried to smear Starmer of wanting to work a ‘four-day week’ and being lazy because he likes to keep Friday evening clear for his wife and wifes. RW press happily lept on “laziness” of Keir when no one bats an eye at PoW barely working at all to spend quality time chez kids and her indoors! but then PM does run the country and PoW is just symbolic and as such only dresses up in fancy clothes to wave at the peasants when FORCED to!
i loved the timing of another ANOTHER congratsfest to themselves after all that pearl clutching from the Fail about PH getting a real award. They all look like fatuous, over stuffed and over dressed and full of themselves so I am glad they got soundly booed for their presumption at awarding themselves more meaningless awards. The family that grifts together stays together, what, what!
I’m actually getting used to the fake outrage over all things Harry and Meghan. That stuff is so predictable. I have the feeling that Harry is telling people in advance to expect and be prepared for the meltdowns from salt island.
They all look ridiculous. Charles has pages holding the train of his robes.
Is that Roses son holding the (Not My) King’s robe, again? Regarding the protests, I love that they don’t have Betty’s popularity to hide behind any more. If those protests had been done during her time, the palace would have used the media to shut it down because, “the poor queen.” And lastly, seeing Camzilla smirking in that silly outfit looking like the Cat that ate the cream — all her rewards for the evil she did to Diana. I’m sorry, but I truly despise that wench.
As do we all.
Camilla just has to smirk at the cameras
Oh goody another costume event.😴😴
The caption on that KP’s tweet doesn’t match the video. All they showed us was William and his relatives. According to Becky English, the royals rarely accept awards because their reward is being of service to the country. At least she was honest when she admitted that the royals do accept awards. I remember when there was a big fuss in the press and amongst royalists when Sophie went to DC to collect an award from Hilary Clinton a few years ago.
Looks like whomever edited that video got in a little dig with that rose. lol Imagine congratulating people for getting this “honor” by including a video not of the other honorees but of themselves. These people get it wrong every single time.
After months of being shackled to brave daughter Kate’s sick bed, the Middletons have wormed their way back into Wimbledon society. And this quartet of the apocalypse continue to demonstrate how clueless they are with every public appearance. The Royal Shakespeare Company can only watch in horror.
I thought that they were going to avoid working during the election cycle? Or were they just making sure that doing actual work to help people didn’t disturb any of their dress up and give themselves honors and awards time?
British democracy got a shot in the arm yesterday. Then there’s this. Democracy and monarchy cannot continue to coexist uncomfortably forever. Congratulations to Republic for reminding everyone of this fact.