King Charles faced another loud ‘Not My King’ protest in Edinburgh on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Prince William flew up to Edinburgh to attend an Order of the Thistle service as part of Holyrood Week. The “Holyrood Week” activities were limited to two days, partly because of Britain’s Thursday election and partly because the working royals really don’t give a sh-t anymore (if they ever did). After the Thistle service at St. Giles’ Cathedral, William posed with his father, stepmother and uncle for yet another very awkward portrait in Scotland. Remember the portrait Charles, Camilla, William and Kate took last year in Scotland where they all looked like White Walkers? Well, at least in this one, they got some appropriate lighting.

The Order of the Thistle is basically the Scottish equivalent of the Order of the Garter – an order of chivalry and prestige in which you have to wear heavy velvet robes and chains. At this year’s service, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were both welcomed into the order. It’s a bit awkward because Edward received his father’s “Duke of Edinburgh” title last year, so this honor feels a bit late. The palace said it was a gift for Edward’s 60th birthday. It also feels notable that Camilla hadn’t been given the honor before now either. QEII did like to withhold certain things from certain royal women, so maybe that’s it.

Anyway, funny story – those republican protesters waited until William turned up in Edinburgh to stage their latest “Not My King” protest. While it was directed more at Charles, Republic didn’t stage any protests before this Wednesday service at St. Giles’ Cathedral. This reminds me so much of last year’s Scottish coronation, where Republic’s protest was so loud, their chants could be heard within the cathedral. It’s surreal to hear the chants as the band plays “God Save the King” too.

Something else I’ve been thinking about is how huffy and mad these people are about Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and how often they claim that *they* are the real public servants because they do their royal work grimly and without thanks or awards. When literally, they’re always giving out awards, titles, honors and orders to themselves. Was it necessary that Edward and Camilla be inducted into the Order of the Thistle? Really? Speaking of, Kensington Palace made another dumb fancam.

Celebrating men and women who have contributed so much to life in Scotland at this special ceremony in Edinburgh today. Congratulations to the newest Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Thistle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iwNfj2cvqp — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2024