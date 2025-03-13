Gwen Stefani’s fans are worried that she’s gone full MAGA/Trumper

If you ask me, Gwen Stefani has always been more of a small-c conservative than her fans were willing to acknowledge. She’s a devout Catholic who tried for years to get her first marriage annulled, and she ended up married to a country singer from Oklahoma who loves to drink. Over the years, she’s revealed enough to convince me that she holds very socially-conservative opinions in her private life. That being said, Gwen has always been a Democrat – she’s hosted fundraisers for Democrats and she was especially politically active for Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Well, the conversations about Gwen’s politics have begun anew because she’s promoting some Evangelical huckster who is associated with Tucker Carlson? Ugh.

Gwen Stefani sent her die-hard fans spiraling thanks to a social media post that proved, in their eyes, that she was “officially lost” to President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Stefani praised actor Jonathan Roumie as a “powerful inspirational human” in an X post last week, while gushing over his interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson. “What an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you gx,” wrote Stefani, 55, of Roumie. Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the evangelist TV series The Chosen, spent the conversation peddling the power of prayer and fasting as part of his pitch for the “Christian and Catholic” prayer and meditation app, Hallow. Stefani, a devout Catholic who has made several pious posts in partnership with Hallow, appeared to be holding up her end of the deal by backing Roumie. Actors Mark Wahlberg, another devout Catholic, and Chris Pratt, who compared himself to Jesus, are also involved with the company. The app costs $70 per year with a premium subscription. And as much as many were surprised by Stefani’s involvement with Hallow, many others weren’t. “Gwen as a long time fan you’re making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don’t platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord,” wrote one X user in response to her praise for Roumie and Carlson’s chat. Another commentator added, “You honestly need a reality check God this is heartbreaking.”

[From The Daily Beast]

My guess is that Gwen is coming at this through religion, not politics, although most people don’t have the privilege of separating the two. As in, Gwen thinks she’s supporting Hallow and the people involved with Hallow, but she was literally promoting and platforming something involving Tucker Carlson, who was too much of a whackjob for FOX NEWS. So no, I don’t think Gwen is MAGA. I think she’s not doing enough research and due diligence on the people and companies she partners with. Oh, and she followed some really tragic people on social media too, but when people pointed it out, she unfollowed them. Maybe there’s some hope?

Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human what an what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx https://t.co/hoSWn9QMAM — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 6, 2025

Unfortunately, it gets worse. It has come to light that @gwenstefani follows accounts that post things like this against the LGBTQ+ community. A population that has lined her pockets for decades. (Gwen doesn’t follow many accounts, relative to how many follow her) https://t.co/Gm0Gg5aqBk pic.twitter.com/xf0HxGpDVz — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) March 10, 2025