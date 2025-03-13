Gwen Stefani’s fans are worried that she’s gone full MAGA/Trumper

If you ask me, Gwen Stefani has always been more of a small-c conservative than her fans were willing to acknowledge. She’s a devout Catholic who tried for years to get her first marriage annulled, and she ended up married to a country singer from Oklahoma who loves to drink. Over the years, she’s revealed enough to convince me that she holds very socially-conservative opinions in her private life. That being said, Gwen has always been a Democrat – she’s hosted fundraisers for Democrats and she was especially politically active for Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Well, the conversations about Gwen’s politics have begun anew because she’s promoting some Evangelical huckster who is associated with Tucker Carlson? Ugh.
Gwen Stefani sent her die-hard fans spiraling thanks to a social media post that proved, in their eyes, that she was “officially lost” to President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Stefani praised actor Jonathan Roumie as a “powerful inspirational human” in an X post last week, while gushing over his interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson.
“What an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you gx,” wrote Stefani, 55, of Roumie. Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the evangelist TV series The Chosen, spent the conversation peddling the power of prayer and fasting as part of his pitch for the “Christian and Catholic” prayer and meditation app, Hallow.
Stefani, a devout Catholic who has made several pious posts in partnership with Hallow, appeared to be holding up her end of the deal by backing Roumie. Actors Mark Wahlberg, another devout Catholic, and Chris Pratt, who compared himself to Jesus, are also involved with the company.
The app costs $70 per year with a premium subscription. And as much as many were surprised by Stefani’s involvement with Hallow, many others weren’t.
“Gwen as a long time fan you’re making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don’t platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord,” wrote one X user in response to her praise for Roumie and Carlson’s chat. Another commentator added, “You honestly need a reality check God this is heartbreaking.”
My guess is that Gwen is coming at this through religion, not politics, although most people don’t have the privilege of separating the two. As in, Gwen thinks she’s supporting Hallow and the people involved with Hallow, but she was literally promoting and platforming something involving Tucker Carlson, who was too much of a whackjob for FOX NEWS. So no, I don’t think Gwen is MAGA. I think she’s not doing enough research and due diligence on the people and companies she partners with. Oh, and she followed some really tragic people on social media too, but when people pointed it out, she unfollowed them. Maybe there’s some hope?
Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human what an what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx https://t.co/hoSWn9QMAM
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 6, 2025
Unfortunately, it gets worse.
It has come to light that @gwenstefani follows accounts that post things like this against the LGBTQ+ community. A population that has lined her pockets for decades.
(Gwen doesn’t follow many accounts, relative to how many follow her) https://t.co/Gm0Gg5aqBk pic.twitter.com/xf0HxGpDVz
— Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) March 10, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Yea…this tracks😡
Yup. She’s an Italian from Orange County, CA, for crying out loud.
Growing up in South Central LA in the 1980’s, my friends and I called going to OC going “behind the Orange Curtain”. As minorities, we definitely had to be careful if we had the need to go there.
Hot take: she’s always been this vapid and superficial and the 90s Girl Power shtick was a creation of the music studios keen on cashing in on that mid-90s vibe.
I think it was just a way to market her, not her authentic self.
She’s not that bright so she fits the mold.
I hope not.
If she follows Candace Owens, it’s not “religious”, it’s MAGA. Full stop.
Like how it’s even a question at this point is laughable. Mask off hood up for that one
Exactly. IDK I’ve never found her to be particularly intellectual but there’s no way she doesn’t know what she’s actually promoting here–no fucking way.
If ever a group of people needed Jesus it’s the Christo fascist whackjobs running the country .Like the Puritans they see sin everywhere but in the mirror. Do I think Gwen is full Maga? IDK but does it matter? Halfway to MAGA or MAGA adjacent is close enough.
100. One and the same.
She looks like she’s morphing into Carrie Underwood.
Came here to say the same.
I’ve always thought she was pretty dumb.
Exactly. She’s never been the shiniest penny.
As someone who was a casual fan of No Doubt and really enjoyed Gwen’s first two solo albums, I’ll say that she’s always struck me as someone who’s socially conservative and aspires to be a traditional housewife but has managed to hide that due to surrounding herself with interesting people. Her ND bandmates and Gavin Rossdale gave her cool girl/alt girl cred for a while. Her love of Japanese fashion when it was something that not many white westerners knew about made her seem worldly and ahead of the curve (though of course now we look back on that era of hers and cringe).
I remember listening to/reading interviews with her when I was in high school and thinking that she never seemed especially interesting or deep when it came to discussing her music. I don’t think she’s ideologically MAGA herself. I don’t think she spends too much time thinking about politics. I think she’s just not a particularly bright person and is mostly a blank slate who changes her identity based on whoever she’s close with.
Jesus would not charge his followers $69.99 a year for a prayer app, IMO. Everything costs money nowadays, even praying. I blame the republicans. And I definitely think Stefani is maga all the way.
Seriously – prayer is free, folks. And although they ask for donations during Catholic Mass, they don’t charge an admission fee to attend church.
And in the Catholic church, those donations are meant to just keep the lights on and to provide for the congregation’s charity work.
Yup, that’s what I immediately thought when reading the price.
Also, this actor she’s talking about seems to be pivoting and making a career out of playing Jesus.
Anyone or organization who requires a participant to “Pony Up for Jesus” is working a grift.
Not surprised about Gwen—she’s always seemed a closeted conservative to me. It’s very difficult to follow Catholic doctrine devoutly and not be conservative, either socially or politically. Biden walked that fine line because he took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
This s**t is bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s….not surprising though considering the company she keeps……
Roumie is really scary. Read his NYT interview. And Pratt and Wahlberg being onboard tracks.
Anyone who marries someone who brags about deliberately running over a turtle is automatically a dirtbag in my book. Don’t care about how good your music used to be.
What?!? Blake Shelton deliberately ran over a turtle? Ugh.
Candace Owens. Enough said. I can understand Gwen being conservative for religious reasons, if she believes 100% in Catholic doctrine, but real Catholics also know that doesn’t mean you have to give in to HATE. Jesus taught love and compassion. He did not teach, ‘find reasons to other people’ or ‘reject and ostracize people who are gay’.
She’s always been this way. Don’t forget the native American cosplay in one of the videos
Native American cosplay, Indian cosplay, Japanese cosplay, cholo girl cosplay. This lady spent the early 2000’s trying on other people’s culture for fun and profit.
The defamation lawsuits revealed that Tucker Carlson and his producer were calling Fox News viewers “cousin f*ckers”…and yet they still watch his show.
Well, she is married to Country Dude, so who knows?
I’m her age and remember that even back in 1995 she was what pop music thought was cool, not what was actually cool or deep. She has always been very surface, not very smart and super churchy/catholic. I think she also takes on the personality of her romantic partner so when she was with Tony and then Gavin she was an alt-rock/pop kind of girl but now that she is with the country guy she is that new-country/pop girl with the interests to match. If you listen to her in interviews she’s about as deep as a puddle and still talks like a teenager. There hasn’t been much growth over the years. All that is to say, she doesn’t seem to have the intellectual instincts to see through the MAGA bs so I’m sure she falls for it. Also the MAHA stuff because I’m pretty sure she was anti vax with her kids.
I’m not surprised she’s from Orange County. I suspect she’s a follower of Opus Dei, just like JD Vance.
She should be a character on the next season of White Lotus. Paging Mike White.
Owen’s has pivoted more to MAHA since having kids, from what I’ve heard. I can see her fully being MAHA, and Catholic enough to go along with anything that seems good Catholic adjacent. She is not a thinker, which is probably why Oklahoma is a nice place for her. (Don’t come for me, literally every county in OK went for Tr*mp and most of my extended family is there)
I was radicalized in the Catholic church! Growing up in a small rural farming community in southern MN we sang songs about helping the poor, praying for peace, etc. A lot of social justice type stuff. We hardly ever heard about abortion. I also knew I could have faith and also believe in science. Politics was not discussed or brought up.
Just like our politics has become very polarized so it has happened in the Catholic church as well. MAGAS harass the Priests to push abortion stuff all the time (I’ve seen them do this). So either we will end up with separate liberal and conservative parishes or more liberals will flee the church.
One can’t follow the entire Doctrine of the church and vote. Dems are pro choice and MAGAs are pro death penalty.
Gwen basically becomes whoever she’s dating. We saw that with Tony and Gavin. She’s super into love and romance, and will follow whoever she’s with. All she really wants is to be loved. I feel her on wanting that forever love, but I’d never sell out my own beliefs for someone.
You don’t have to agree with a person’s views, but just as you’re entitled to follow and believe what you like without being judged, so are they.