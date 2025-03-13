Princess Kate will attend the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade this year

For years, Prince William was actually the honorary patron of the Irish Guards, but it was always expected that his wife would turn up on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s the tradition for the Irish Guards, to have a female royal come to their barracks every March 17th to pass out shamrocks to the guards and pin shamrocks on their Irish Wolfhound. In 2023, William had to step back from the Irish Guards patronage – he was given his father’s old Welsh Guards patronage, because he cannot have both apparently – and so that was when Kate was officially made the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Her first St. Patrick’s Day as the stand-alone honorary colonel was last year, and she did not show up. Obviously, she was ill and in hiding. But she will make her grand return on Monday. No mention if William will join her.

Kate Middleton is set to toast with a pint of Guinness this St. Patrick’s Day! On March 11, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Wellington Barracks on the holiday. Kate, 43, was named the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022 but was a regular at the annual March 17 event even before that, often accompanying her husband, Prince William, who held the position before her. Monday’s appearance will mark a return to the event for Princess Kate, who missed last year’s parade amid her health battles. The royal was recovering from a January 2024 abdominal surgery, and she revealed later in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The Irish Guards kept the Princess of Wales in their thoughts, giving her three cheers at the end of their celebratory parade. At Monday’s parade, Princess Kate will take part in various traditions. She’ll award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment before joining the parade to present sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen. Their Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot also usually receives some shamrocks as well as a sweet pat from the royal. The parade will conclude with a royal salute and march past where Kate will take the salute as colonel.

[From People]

I’ve always wondered why Kate didn’t embrace this more, or take on more military patronages before she was forced to when QEII died. It’s a pretty easy gig for a female royal – stand around in a dress or some kind of military cosplay and flirt with men in uniform. Diana used to love all of her military patronages, but she had a thing for men in uniform. Anyway, I hope Kate has a good time. They’ll expect her to have a pint of Guinness too.