Prince William went to an Aston Villa match on Wednesday & Aston Villa won

Prince William had two days of “work” this week – the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, and a trip to the Referee Training Course on Tuesday. It’s unusual for him to work on consecutive days at the start of the week. Now I know why – Peggington had to make time to watch a football match. Aston Villa (William’s favorite team) beat Club Brugge 3-0. I’ve often said that William is “the cooler” for his favorite teams, the bad-luck charm which assures that they lose important matches or games. Aston Villa managed to get it done with William in the stands though. This victory for Aston Villa means that they’re going to the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they’ll face PSG. Which means more football for Peggington!

Meanwhile, at William’s event on Tuesday, he made a bald joke about himself. Which is a rare thing – William is too arrogant for self-deprecation, and he’s incredibly touchy about his baldness. He met a woman with brightly-dyed orange hair, and he said: “Look at your hair, it’s fantastic. Wish I had hair like that. I know, I’ve not a chance.” Someone put the fear of God into him, that he really has to make an effort to be friendly these days, and he has to do some work events if he wants to watch Aston Villa in person.

8 Responses to “Prince William went to an Aston Villa match on Wednesday & Aston Villa won”

  1. Carrie says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:43 am

    What’s so exciting about that dude’s coffee cup?

    He is so unphotogenic.

    Reply
  2. GreenBunny says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Just a quick correction. This wasn’t the FA Cup, which is a competition of UK football clubs at all levels. This was the UCL, which is a competition between the best clubs of all the different European leagues.

    Reply
  3. Mslove says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Why is Peg grabbing that man’s face? With his mouth wide open? Global statesman my ass.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:55 am

    William looks so scruffy he looks like he snuck into the game and was allowed to stay.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:57 am

    What was in that coffee cup. William looks like he had a fee grabbing the man’s face. At least he did not take george who would have been dressed as a bank president

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Edit had a few

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    March 13, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Aston Villa FB might really be one of William’s great true loves. He’s willing to work 2days in a row not to get called out for it. He even goes to games on his daughter’s bday.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    March 13, 2025 at 8:04 am

    I feel like this is some sort of comedic clockwork at this point. He does “a day” or two of work and then goes to a Villa game. It’s ridiculous at this point. I think they’ve decided that William being an AV fan makes him seem relatable or something, like he’s just an ordinary bloke with his favorite team – but it just seems to me like he has to be forced to work if he wants to watch football. He didnt go to this many games when he was president of the FA!

    speaking of, this isn’t the FA cup. It’s the UEFA Champions league, thats why PSG is up next.

    Reply

