Prince William went to an Aston Villa match on Wednesday & Aston Villa won

Embed from Getty Images

Prince William had two days of “work” this week – the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, and a trip to the Referee Training Course on Tuesday. It’s unusual for him to work on consecutive days at the start of the week. Now I know why – Peggington had to make time to watch a football match. Aston Villa (William’s favorite team) beat Club Brugge 3-0. I’ve often said that William is “the cooler” for his favorite teams, the bad-luck charm which assures that they lose important matches or games. Aston Villa managed to get it done with William in the stands though. This victory for Aston Villa means that they’re going to the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they’ll face PSG. Which means more football for Peggington!

Meanwhile, at William’s event on Tuesday, he made a bald joke about himself. Which is a rare thing – William is too arrogant for self-deprecation, and he’s incredibly touchy about his baldness. He met a woman with brightly-dyed orange hair, and he said: “Look at your hair, it’s fantastic. Wish I had hair like that. I know, I’ve not a chance.” Someone put the fear of God into him, that he really has to make an effort to be friendly these days, and he has to do some work events if he wants to watch Aston Villa in person.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images