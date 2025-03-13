Has Princess Kate switched her ‘signature color’ from blue to scarlet-red?

This might seem like a tremendous reach by Tatler, but I actually think they have a point. Tatler wondered if the Princess of Wales has changed up her “signature color.” For years, Kate has tried to make various shades of blue her “signature.” She must own about 200 blue coats and 300 blue dresses. There was even talk that Kate and William thought blue was “theirs” while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embraced shades of green. There have also been many stories about Queen Camilla and how she believes HER signature color is blue, and how she will often demand that Kate and Sophie should avoid wearing blue around her. Because all of these royal women have too much time on their hands and too little sense. Well, Tatler is now pointing out that Kate seems to ditched the blue and now she’s trying to make red her signature color.
The Princess of Wales may be slowly returning to royal duties, but it seems Kate Middleton has taken a liking to a certain shade of red for her public engagements. While the late Queen was known for her love of rainbow colours, carefully selecting a spectrum of tones for her outfits over the years, since her death, the senior royals appear to have taken a different tack.
The Princess of Wales has taken to wearing a whole host of tonal reds over the last few years, with a seemingly particular preference for a vibrant scarlet tone. Stepping out for the Commonwealth Day Service, Kate opted for a red Catherine Walker design which she paired with matching accessories, including a Gina Foster hat and Miu Miu Clutch. Days earlier, the mother-of-three opted to wear a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to visit Wales, which she had last worn mere weeks before to attend her Together at Christmas carol concert.
Kate Middleton has also worn the colour for other significant royal engagements over the past few years, including for an appearance at the Royal Ascot in 2023. She opted for the bright tone when she attended a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea. That same year, she wore a coat in the same vibrant hue to visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards on St David’s Day Parade, and to attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA.
[From Tatler]
Now that I’m thinking about it and going through the photos… it absolutely looks like Kate has made an effort to not wear a lot of blue in recent years, and she’s been wearing red, burgundy or muddled brown/wine colors a lot. I actually think burgundy and darker shades of blue-reds suit Kate and I’ve always wished she would lean into that. Her “signature blue” did nothing for her coloring, but I have to say… the scarlet red doesn’t do much for her either. Camilla has the same problem – she wants to wear all of these bold, vibrant colors, but she looks better in pastels, light greens and silvers.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
State visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar, Ceremonial Welcome by The King and Queen, Horse Guards Parade
London 3 December 2024
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, walks to attend the "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts at Westminster Abbey on the day of the "Together At Christmas" carol service, in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.
Westminster, London, UK. 10th March 2025.
Her Royal Highness, Catherine, The Princess Royal of Wales, attends a service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
Catherine Princess of Wales and William Prince of Wales visit Pontypridd
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet local residents on the departure from Pontypridd Market.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Mar 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Regardless of color, she’s still boring as f**k
I think she chooses colors so she can theme dress.
When she’s not cosplaying she tries to have a signature. A signature from someone without a voice, an opinion, a personality. Ok… anyway, red is her’s now everybody. To make sure she gets all the attention, she chose red, like that time she flashed her legs in front of the japanese imperial couple. Cringe.
First it was signature coat dresses, full stop. Other royal women wore a mix of styles, but Kate mostly stuck to coat dresses. Now it’s red/burgundy coat dresses with the same vajayjay necklace? If so, the style choices are getting narrower and narrower.
I remember during the Qatari visit there were multiple articles about how burgundy was the “in” color and that’s why she wore it. St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t count but I guess we wait with baited breath to see if it’s another red coat dress after that.
So would that mean she’s wearing red bc Camilla sees blue as hers? I’m finding it hard to imagine Kate deferring to Camilla on that but who knows?
I also find that hard to believe. It reminds me of the whole taira at the coronation thing.
If Camilla really told kate not to wear any blua as thatis “her” color, then kate would find a way to wear blue just to stick it to her.
I simply think that kate is trying to re-invent her style and is trying tonsee what works best for her. She is now in a red phase
I just think Kate goes through phases. Coatdresses, those boring dresses she used to wear all the time, cosplaying Meghan, etc. Right now she is in a red phase. She wore blue last year on Christmas day and wore white and blue to Trooping, so I don’t think she’s been told to avoid blue.
With her skin tone, she needs a blue-red tone. Otherwise she shows as sallow.
On the other hand, what does she do with ALL of the other matronly coat dresses she’s gotten over the last 10 yrs? Is that closet what is taking up all the living space in 1A at Kensington?
Or is she doing a side hustle on The Real Real and reselling, (though I can’t imagine who’d want to wear those sister wife clothes), pocketing the cash?
I’m really only half joking here… what does she do with all that stuff, considering how many things have only had one public wear, and they were “working” clothes (and I say that with heavy sarcasm! lol)
Here is the irony of the British press… the Commonwealth is being actively threatened and attacked by a certain someone who looks orange, and they are here talking about the colour of her coat at the Commonwealth service? Right….
I was thinking the same thing yesterday with all those photos of trump & the muskrat & their pop-up car lot. Doesn’t a president have more important things to do?
Imagine being able to have your signature color being the predominant concern in your life.
This is an exceptionally good point. Imagine getting to check out of “work” for a year, unlike other sick people, and then the big question is: what’s your signature color.
Ugh she is going MAGA red
I gave up any trace of red in 2016 just to make sure no one could think I was one of them lol
I think most colors look pretty good on Kate – it’s just that she never changes her makeup and her styling has become depressed and matronly. I think I prefer even that yellow Alessandra Rich Caribbean horror to whatever she’s wearing today. At least it looked cheerful.
I think I’m the only one that liked that dress. Did it look like something from dynasty or an old episode of murder she wrote? Yes, yes it did. But I still liked it in a costumey way.
Very Krystle Carrington. Now that I look back on it, it’s not really so terrible. It’s lively and not dispirited like what Kate is wearing now. I feel that things started going downhill for Kate after that disastrous tour.
I’d say she quit wearing blue because she no longer gets to wear Big Blue everyday.
This right here.
The darker, burgundy red suits her, but the bright scarlet red just washes her out, making her look even more tired and unwell.
She really doesn’t look either well or happy in her latest outings. I wonder if she’s being pushed to do more appearances by either William or Charles.
I didn’t think the “royal blue” was bad on her. The issue is that she insists on these orange/ yellow tones in her hair and also heavy bronzer that clashes with her natural cool tones. But, that’s her look, I don’t see that changing anytime soon.
Cherry red or blue-based reds look fine on her, but the bright tomato red (looking at the accompanying photos) and brownish burgundy are not very flattering.
But I don’t necessarily think there’s a change – these are mostly coats she has worn before, around Christmas, Valentine’s, and Commonwealth celebrations, thus the red. It may instead be an effort to rewear pieces that have previously been more occasional.
Can someone explain to me what the deal or ahem, protocol is with jewellery belonging or looted by the RF? Does the Queen hold the key to access and her Angela Kelly equivalent physically access the items for another royal to borrow? I am trying to establish whether Queen decides everybody else’s access or there is the standard pecking order whereby Q gets first dibs then Kate then Anne?? Despite being two faced Cam only has one head for a tiara, one neck for a necklace and two wrists for bracelets which must leave a lot of jewellery left for others to wear?? Or is she the ultimate dog in a manger keeping all the good stuff for herself?
Yes I always wondered what the rules where. Can she loan any of the jewels to none HRH’s within the family. There are plenty of young women who are part of that family who would look lovely wearing some of the jewels. Do they have rules forbidding this. I mean real rules not made up ones. The Swedish royal family really have some colorful jewels and wear them well. Why don’t they share some of the jewels so that other women in the family could wear them to their engagements. They could really get some glamour because right now they have none.
And I was thinking she had switched to brown. I think she’s been wearing that colour more than any other since her return.
I’ll believe red is her signature color when we start seeing the kids all in variations of red.