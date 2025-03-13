Has Princess Kate switched her ‘signature color’ from blue to scarlet-red?

This might seem like a tremendous reach by Tatler, but I actually think they have a point. Tatler wondered if the Princess of Wales has changed up her “signature color.” For years, Kate has tried to make various shades of blue her “signature.” She must own about 200 blue coats and 300 blue dresses. There was even talk that Kate and William thought blue was “theirs” while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embraced shades of green. There have also been many stories about Queen Camilla and how she believes HER signature color is blue, and how she will often demand that Kate and Sophie should avoid wearing blue around her. Because all of these royal women have too much time on their hands and too little sense. Well, Tatler is now pointing out that Kate seems to ditched the blue and now she’s trying to make red her signature color.

The Princess of Wales may be slowly returning to royal duties, but it seems Kate Middleton has taken a liking to a certain shade of red for her public engagements. While the late Queen was known for her love of rainbow colours, carefully selecting a spectrum of tones for her outfits over the years, since her death, the senior royals appear to have taken a different tack. The Princess of Wales has taken to wearing a whole host of tonal reds over the last few years, with a seemingly particular preference for a vibrant scarlet tone. Stepping out for the Commonwealth Day Service, Kate opted for a red Catherine Walker design which she paired with matching accessories, including a Gina Foster hat and Miu Miu Clutch. Days earlier, the mother-of-three opted to wear a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to visit Wales, which she had last worn mere weeks before to attend her Together at Christmas carol concert. Kate Middleton has also worn the colour for other significant royal engagements over the past few years, including for an appearance at the Royal Ascot in 2023. She opted for the bright tone when she attended a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea. That same year, she wore a coat in the same vibrant hue to visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards on St David’s Day Parade, and to attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA.

Now that I’m thinking about it and going through the photos… it absolutely looks like Kate has made an effort to not wear a lot of blue in recent years, and she’s been wearing red, burgundy or muddled brown/wine colors a lot. I actually think burgundy and darker shades of blue-reds suit Kate and I’ve always wished she would lean into that. Her “signature blue” did nothing for her coloring, but I have to say… the scarlet red doesn’t do much for her either. Camilla has the same problem – she wants to wear all of these bold, vibrant colors, but she looks better in pastels, light greens and silvers.