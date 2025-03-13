Has Princess Kate switched her ‘signature color’ from blue to scarlet-red?

This might seem like a tremendous reach by Tatler, but I actually think they have a point. Tatler wondered if the Princess of Wales has changed up her “signature color.” For years, Kate has tried to make various shades of blue her “signature.” She must own about 200 blue coats and 300 blue dresses. There was even talk that Kate and William thought blue was “theirs” while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embraced shades of green. There have also been many stories about Queen Camilla and how she believes HER signature color is blue, and how she will often demand that Kate and Sophie should avoid wearing blue around her. Because all of these royal women have too much time on their hands and too little sense. Well, Tatler is now pointing out that Kate seems to ditched the blue and now she’s trying to make red her signature color.

The Princess of Wales may be slowly returning to royal duties, but it seems Kate Middleton has taken a liking to a certain shade of red for her public engagements. While the late Queen was known for her love of rainbow colours, carefully selecting a spectrum of tones for her outfits over the years, since her death, the senior royals appear to have taken a different tack.

The Princess of Wales has taken to wearing a whole host of tonal reds over the last few years, with a seemingly particular preference for a vibrant scarlet tone. Stepping out for the Commonwealth Day Service, Kate opted for a red Catherine Walker design which she paired with matching accessories, including a Gina Foster hat and Miu Miu Clutch. Days earlier, the mother-of-three opted to wear a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to visit Wales, which she had last worn mere weeks before to attend her Together at Christmas carol concert.

Kate Middleton has also worn the colour for other significant royal engagements over the past few years, including for an appearance at the Royal Ascot in 2023. She opted for the bright tone when she attended a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea. That same year, she wore a coat in the same vibrant hue to visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards on St David’s Day Parade, and to attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA.

[From Tatler]

Now that I’m thinking about it and going through the photos… it absolutely looks like Kate has made an effort to not wear a lot of blue in recent years, and she’s been wearing red, burgundy or muddled brown/wine colors a lot. I actually think burgundy and darker shades of blue-reds suit Kate and I’ve always wished she would lean into that. Her “signature blue” did nothing for her coloring, but I have to say… the scarlet red doesn’t do much for her either. Camilla has the same problem – she wants to wear all of these bold, vibrant colors, but she looks better in pastels, light greens and silvers.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Has Princess Kate switched her ‘signature color’ from blue to scarlet-red?”

  1. Ina says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:01 am

    Regardless of color, she’s still boring as f**k

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:07 am

    I think she chooses colors so she can theme dress.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      March 13, 2025 at 11:13 am

      When she’s not cosplaying she tries to have a signature. A signature from someone without a voice, an opinion, a personality. Ok… anyway, red is her’s now everybody. To make sure she gets all the attention, she chose red, like that time she flashed her legs in front of the japanese imperial couple. Cringe.

      Reply
  3. Me at home says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:09 am

    First it was signature coat dresses, full stop. Other royal women wore a mix of styles, but Kate mostly stuck to coat dresses. Now it’s red/burgundy coat dresses with the same vajayjay necklace? If so, the style choices are getting narrower and narrower.

    I remember during the Qatari visit there were multiple articles about how burgundy was the “in” color and that’s why she wore it. St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t count but I guess we wait with baited breath to see if it’s another red coat dress after that.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:10 am

    So would that mean she’s wearing red bc Camilla sees blue as hers? I’m finding it hard to imagine Kate deferring to Camilla on that but who knows?

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      March 13, 2025 at 10:25 am

      I also find that hard to believe. It reminds me of the whole taira at the coronation thing.

      If Camilla really told kate not to wear any blua as thatis “her” color, then kate would find a way to wear blue just to stick it to her.

      I simply think that kate is trying to re-invent her style and is trying tonsee what works best for her. She is now in a red phase

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 13, 2025 at 10:40 am

      I just think Kate goes through phases. Coatdresses, those boring dresses she used to wear all the time, cosplaying Meghan, etc. Right now she is in a red phase. She wore blue last year on Christmas day and wore white and blue to Trooping, so I don’t think she’s been told to avoid blue.

      Reply
  5. 2131Jan says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:18 am

    With her skin tone, she needs a blue-red tone. Otherwise she shows as sallow.

    On the other hand, what does she do with ALL of the other matronly coat dresses she’s gotten over the last 10 yrs? Is that closet what is taking up all the living space in 1A at Kensington?
    Or is she doing a side hustle on The Real Real and reselling, (though I can’t imagine who’d want to wear those sister wife clothes), pocketing the cash?

    I’m really only half joking here… what does she do with all that stuff, considering how many things have only had one public wear, and they were “working” clothes (and I say that with heavy sarcasm! lol)

    Reply
  6. EasternViolet says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:20 am

    Here is the irony of the British press… the Commonwealth is being actively threatened and attacked by a certain someone who looks orange, and they are here talking about the colour of her coat at the Commonwealth service? Right….

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 13, 2025 at 11:28 am

      I was thinking the same thing yesterday with all those photos of trump & the muskrat & their pop-up car lot. Doesn’t a president have more important things to do?

      Reply
  7. SadEmojii says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:22 am

    Imagine being able to have your signature color being the predominant concern in your life.

    Reply
    • Daisychain says:
      March 13, 2025 at 11:18 am

      This is an exceptionally good point. Imagine getting to check out of “work” for a year, unlike other sick people, and then the big question is: what’s your signature color.

      Reply
  8. Constance says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Ugh she is going MAGA red
    I gave up any trace of red in 2016 just to make sure no one could think I was one of them lol

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:30 am

    I think most colors look pretty good on Kate – it’s just that she never changes her makeup and her styling has become depressed and matronly. I think I prefer even that yellow Alessandra Rich Caribbean horror to whatever she’s wearing today. At least it looked cheerful.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 13, 2025 at 11:42 am

      I think I’m the only one that liked that dress. Did it look like something from dynasty or an old episode of murder she wrote? Yes, yes it did. But I still liked it in a costumey way.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        March 13, 2025 at 12:34 pm

        Very Krystle Carrington. Now that I look back on it, it’s not really so terrible. It’s lively and not dispirited like what Kate is wearing now. I feel that things started going downhill for Kate after that disastrous tour.

  10. M says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:39 am

    I’d say she quit wearing blue because she no longer gets to wear Big Blue everyday.

    Reply
  11. Jas says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:39 am

    The darker, burgundy red suits her, but the bright scarlet red just washes her out, making her look even more tired and unwell.
    She really doesn’t look either well or happy in her latest outings. I wonder if she’s being pushed to do more appearances by either William or Charles.

    Reply
  12. Jay says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:45 am

    I didn’t think the “royal blue” was bad on her. The issue is that she insists on these orange/ yellow tones in her hair and also heavy bronzer that clashes with her natural cool tones. But, that’s her look, I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

    Cherry red or blue-based reds look fine on her, but the bright tomato red (looking at the accompanying photos) and brownish burgundy are not very flattering.

    But I don’t necessarily think there’s a change – these are mostly coats she has worn before, around Christmas, Valentine’s, and Commonwealth celebrations, thus the red. It may instead be an effort to rewear pieces that have previously been more occasional.

    Reply
  13. Lady Digby says:
    March 13, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Can someone explain to me what the deal or ahem, protocol is with jewellery belonging or looted by the RF? Does the Queen hold the key to access and her Angela Kelly equivalent physically access the items for another royal to borrow? I am trying to establish whether Queen decides everybody else’s access or there is the standard pecking order whereby Q gets first dibs then Kate then Anne?? Despite being two faced Cam only has one head for a tiara, one neck for a necklace and two wrists for bracelets which must leave a lot of jewellery left for others to wear?? Or is she the ultimate dog in a manger keeping all the good stuff for herself?

    Reply
    • Angied says:
      March 13, 2025 at 11:17 am

      Yes I always wondered what the rules where. Can she loan any of the jewels to none HRH’s within the family. There are plenty of young women who are part of that family who would look lovely wearing some of the jewels. Do they have rules forbidding this. I mean real rules not made up ones. The Swedish royal family really have some colorful jewels and wear them well. Why don’t they share some of the jewels so that other women in the family could wear them to their engagements. They could really get some glamour because right now they have none.

      Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    March 13, 2025 at 11:03 am

    And I was thinking she had switched to brown. I think she’s been wearing that colour more than any other since her return.

    Reply
  15. BeanieBean says:
    March 13, 2025 at 11:32 am

    I’ll believe red is her signature color when we start seeing the kids all in variations of red.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment