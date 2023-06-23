DM: Princess Kate’s signature color is blue, while the Sussexes prefer green?

The current Princess of Wales has spent the past eleven-plus years trying to make blue her signature color. Since we know Kate is ridiculously child-like when it comes to fashion, I really do believe that she chose blue as her “signature color” simply because she got Big Blue, Diana’s sapphire engagement ring. She wanted everything to “go” with her sapphire. In recent years, she has mixed up her color stories, especially since she’s been copykeening the Duchess of Sussex so much, so her emphasis on blue hasn’t been as consistent. Which left an opening for Queen Camilla, who has been wearing the same shade of “royal blue” constantly. That’s not the point of the Daily Mail’s latest exercise though – they just wanted to reuse old photos of Kate and Meghan. They’re trying to claim that the Sussexes’ signature color is green, while Peg & Buttons are blue.
When the Prince of Wales posed with his children for that charming Father’s Day picture at the weekend, it drew attention from around the world – not least the decision to be united in shades of blue. But some were not surprised. Because blue has been been the colour for some time, says fashion expert Rosie Harte. The author of the newly published The Royal Wardrobe: A very fashionable history of the monarchy suggests that the colour symbolises both peace and modernity.
Intriguingly, Ms Harte believes that, in contrast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have tended to favour green in line – deliberately or otherwise – with their environmental interests.
‘Ask anyone what colour they associate with the Wales family clan, and most likely they’ll say blue,’ writes Ms Harte. ‘Starting with her Issa engagement dress and sapphire ring, Catherine has carefully cultivated a link between herself and the colour blue… For their ten-year wedding anniversary photos, Catherine wore a floral dress and William a blue jumper, and for the 2022 Easter Service at Windsor, William, Catherine, George, and Charlotte were all dressed in various shades of blue…The ‘Wales blue’ marks the five young royals out as a distinct unit within a wider familial network, emphasizing their unity and suggesting a commonality of values. Blue is a more palatable alternative to the colours traditionally associated with royalty, being far less aggressive than red and significantly more conservative than purple. It has associations with peace and also modernity, making it a perfect representation of the Waleses’ quest to appeal to both traditional and progressive values in society.’
’
In contrast, the Sussexes appear to have adopted the colour green. ‘The Sussexes certainly don’t use colour in the same way that William and Catherine do, at least not to the same extent,’ she writes, ‘but they seem to have picked a colour to call their own, nonetheless. Green seems to be a common theme in their wardrobes and has made appearances at many of the key moments in their marriage.At their engagement photocall, Meghan opted for an emerald-green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H., which she revealed for the interview after removing her beige coat.’
‘Journalists (who were perhaps so used to seeing a set colour scheme emerge for young royals) were quick to note that in the months between the engagement and wedding, Meghan gravitated towards outfits that framed a single green article of clothing with neutral accompaniments.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I mean, we know now – as should this royal-fashion expert – that Meghan was making a conscious choice to wear neutral colors when she was in the UK, that’s why she often wore creams, black, navy and various browns/khakis. That being said, I think Meghan does prefer neutrals in daily life and brighter colors for big events. I also think Meghan is just… not simplistic when it comes to color stories and statement fashion. Her tastes change, her style messages change, and she doesn’t have a signature color or a signature style. Whereas Kate loves everything to be matchy-matchy, covered in buttons and ruffles and polka dots. I also sort of believe that this is more about Camilla encroaching on Kate’s signature color too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Prince William The Prince Of Wales and Catherine The Princess of Wales depart a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Monday 13 March, 2023.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with staff during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England.
London, 17th June 2023. The King joins other members of the Royal Family, including the Princess Royal and her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh,on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2610347 – Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton – Prince George – Princess Charlotte – Prince Louis
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party in celebration of the coronation at Buckingham Palace.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, to take part in an event with Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Princess of Wales speaks on stage with the Prince of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire to hear about the work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The DM is really obsessed with Meghan, aren’t they? They have no news and continue to write these bs stories. 🥱
Meghan has no signature color, she just has good style.
and if it is green genuises pick green. joking aside, I agree that she isn’t a child or simpleton so she does not need to pick a “signature color.” it’s amazing how much kkkate is treated like a child.
Color?? They really have run out of things to write about.
Didn’t Kate just wear green last weekend?
Yes she did. The DM may have some form of dementia, as well as being demented.
I second this. The author even notes that journalists are ‘used to seeing a set colour scheme emerge for young royals’–which means it’s all in their collective pointy little heads.
They actually paid someone to write this?
This is the content they generate — both the Waleses and the DM. What is their favorite color??!!!!!
@squidimuss wonder if there is a colour called dross to match this article and it’s author
@maisie, yes laughable isn’t it 🤣
When was the last time Meghan wore green?
The only two greens from Meghan that stand out to me are her engagement dress, and her commonwealth day dress. I mean I’m sure she’s worn green other times, but those are the only two that come to mind when someone says “green is Meghan’s color.” It’s not like she’s out in green every other day of the week.
I just remember when she wore it when she said she planned on wearing the rainbow for her last royal engagements with the green, the blue and the red.
She did wear olive green a few times and green print when she was pregnant. I actually think she has worn more blue than green.
Did they write this story so that now they can say Meghan is copying Kate everytime she wears blue.
I’m just waiting on the daily fail to say Harry is copying William cause he’s going to Singapore in August for sentabale. This will feed the rota for a few days since the 🧱 AND the 👑 has nothing to keep them satisfied
She’s wearing green on the cover of FF, from when she was in Ireland, I think. It’s actually one of my favorite looks. That said, she has enough impactful looks in varying colors that I don’t associate it as green being her color. It’s funny bc if the Wales actually think the color blue is their thing they must’ve really hated the sussex royal insta😂
Agree, she looked wonderful in that green skirt and top. She had the same thing in burgundy/red, one of the only times I recall Meghan having pretty much the same outfit in two different colors – but I liked the green set better.
Kate wears blue a lot because of Big Blue. Full stop. She puts the family in blue to coordinate with her, but she also always makes sure she stands out (see above photo with her in the jeans and white shirt, as compared to others all in shades of blue.)
She really is just that simple when it comes to this.
And while she wears blue a lot, she obviously wears a LOT of colors besides blue, especially to big events like the Trooping.
The DM polka dot dress story about Kate was even more ridiculous.
Also reiterated how SO many of her dresses look the same but different.
This entire topic of playschool-level petty stupidity of infighting over a color – whether stretching for a topic by the rags, or worse, actually happening amongst so-called adults – is just asinine.
Really?
Well my signature colors are blush and bashful.
Once again all they can focus on is what Kate wears, because there’s no there there.
Your signature colors are pink and pink.
YESSS!!!
I’d bet my life’s pension (and I’m not usually a better person) the Sussexes don’t give a damn about associating with any color. These ridiculous tabloid articles are so obviously looking for any opportunity to use the Sussex name to sell content. The things they fabricate for content is ridiculous. It’s nauseating now but I guess that’s their business model and they are sticking with it. Sussex sells and they can’t rake in the big bucks with the Waleses brand of the King and Queen brand.
I pray Harry wins his court cases with judgment for those bullies to pay out big bucks, and UK become regulated so journalistic ethics are implemented in their reporting. 🙏
Should be …..*betting person
If blue symbolizes peace and modernity, the RF need to never wear it again.
I know, I know. That whole article is mind-boggling-ly stupid. How is red aggressive? What even is a signature color? Other than Tiffany Blue & Hermes Orange, I can’t think of one. So how the heck is blue Kate’s signature color? And which shade? Have they not even read their own paper? Have they not looked at their own photos, their articles that show Kate in a multitude of yellow dresses/coats, followed by a multitude of green dresses/coats, pink ones, black ones, gray ones etc. etc. etc.? Back in the day, the Party Pieces website had brief bios on each of the employees, including the three kids with their pretend jobs. Kate’s favorite color? White.
The interesting thing about red being referred to as an aggressive color is that Kate had a habit of wearing red on numerous occasions around Meghan, including the the first Christmas walkabout to church service, Commonwealth day service and Archie’s christening. Are they trying to point out that Kate has an aggressive nature during church services and a child’s christening?
Maybe this is the Wales’s method of staking blue as their signature… taking ownership from Camilla and her “dazzling” (read fugly) jumpsuits.
It just shows you that readership is lower with zero mention of the Sussexes.
I thought they had their secret weapon, Sophie? Why aren’t the Edinburgh’s green?
Why must she dress like this my god those jeans with that too I can’t. She’s so uncool try hard to show off her thinness.
Imagine how great she would look in a breezy boho dress that came to her knees and pretty shoes. But obviously that style doesn’t go with her 200 year old on the plantation colonialist style.
Notice how Kate never does anything useful?
That is why we end up constantly talking about her clothes.
What is the DM doing? They are so thirsty for anything Sussex related they are talking about color nonsense.
What’s the point of this? The author should have just written about Kate.
They can’t keep Meghan’s name outta they mouths. She sells papers. Kkkhate is too boring!
This is the biggest barrel of stupid.
So, let’s see. After decades in positions of wealth and access, the biggest thing they can tell us is that William thinks he owns Africa, and Kate calls dibs on blue.
Way to go, morons.
Wow, Khates contribution to life is to have a favorite color.