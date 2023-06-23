Sarah Jessica Parker explains why Carrie Bradshaw never wore nail polish

Sarah Jessica Parker is in promotional mode, hyping the new season of And Just Like That. These are photos of SJP lighting up the Empire State Building, a fun gig that some actors get to do as part of some promotional tours. Notice SJP’s hands, or more specifically, her fingernails. Unpolished! I’ve never really noticed it before now, but SJP is pretty polish-adverse in her real life and in character. Apparently, Carrie Bradshaw rarely wears nail polish, and that’s by design. Glamour spoke to SJP about Carrie’s bare nails, and Sarah Jessica had a big explanation:
For one, she says, “Carrie’s a writer, so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter. She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer.”
She goes on to say that manicures for Carrie “seemed (a) futile because it would always be messed up and (b) an obstacle on the speedy road toward thoughts being written.” While Parker adds that doesn’t mean that other writers don’t or can’t type beautifully or easily with nails, “it just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself.”
Executive producer Michael Patrick King agrees. “Anything that Carrie wears that you see on camera is well thought-out by the wardrobe department and Sarah Jessica,” he tells me. “She really tries to play both sides, the high and the low, the real and the fantasy. So notably, she never wears nail polish.”
Another reason for Carrie’s bare nail look is time management as well as episode continuity. Aside from being the star of SATC and AJLT, Parker is busy serving as an executive producer. She’s also heavily involved in Carrie’s looks and therefore in constant fittings with costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, leaving little time to spend in a manicure chair.
“We also don’t shoot in order,” Parker explains. “You’re moving from scene to scene, so practically speaking, it’s problematic to have a nail color that’s got to match every single scene. It gets in the way of speed and economy.”
The continuity issue is something I understand – it would be a pain in the ass to take the time to coordinate nail polish to outfits, and then have to switch up the polish day to day depending on what scenes you’re shooting out of sequence. But the idea that writers wouldn’t wear polish? Nah. Plenty of women work with their hands AND wear polish. I admire those women, because I am not one of them. I also prefer bare nails, but I have a completely different and practical reason: my nails grow fast and I hate the look of polished nails growing out. Plus, I’ve always enjoyed the sort of natural “French tip” look of my long, bare nails. As someone who types for hours every day, my only thing is that I can’t keep my nails too long. Which is why I keep a nail file in my desk!
SaTC was a show to watch at the time, bc fashion and Samantha carried that show on her back.
SJP needs to let it die off and find something else to occupy herself.
Producing or stage work but this is over. Move on.
No. She needs to keep doing this for the hate-watchers like me.
I hate watched the first 2 episodes of the new season yesterday. I thought it was awful but I did like they used the mash up of Elton John/Britney Spears ‘Hold me closer’
I actually really enjoyed the first two episodes of the second season. The characters seemed more like they were in the original series, and the writers seemed to have a better grasp on the new characters.
A friend-of-a-friend is married to one of the producers. I met him last summer at a gathering and pled Justice for Steve.
So, I tried, guys. I tried.
I have a little better hope for Season 2 as well, but nothing will ever be as good as the original SATC for me. I still loathe Che and Miaranda, but yes it was much better than the dumpster fire of the first season 🔥
I watched them last night and was cringing from the first minute. But yes, I continued! haha!
If we agree to trade in Miranda and Che, can we please have Samantha back? Two-for-one?
I always thought it was because she didn’t want to draw attention to her hands. Which aren’t her best feature, imo.
I guess that is actually one of the (real) reasons! But I don’t think SJP would be THAT honest.
Also nail polish (if you don’t want to wear fake nails) doesn’t look very good when the shape of your nail doesn’t „support“ it. Then it looks „off“.
I actually really like that she never wears nail polish oder never accentuates her hands. It’s kind of refreshing to me. But I also hate long nails in any shape. Just looks irritating to me.
That being said – anyone can wear their nails however he or she likes .
Bingo! That’s the reason. She could have easily worn a neutral beige or pink but why call attention to a feature u don’t like?
Does anybody have a nail strengthener (not a hardener) that they recommend? I have long, strong nails that break BADLY. Like they don’t chip–they SNAP right off. I recently read that this happens when you use hardeners all the time and that the goal is to have your nails flexible so they bend instead of breaking.
I only do clear polish myself but I DO always keep them polished but I want to get away from hardeners because it hurts like hell when they break off.
My mom has very weak nails that chip easily and she has been complaining about this all her live. She has been eating a yogurt (just plain yogurt) for about a year now everyday and says her nails have become much much better.
I second the idea that flexible nails bend instead of breaking & make life easier.
I use a collagen supplement in my coffee- the one that Jennifer Aniston shells for & works well for me.
Olive and June! I’ve been using Olive and June for strength and Nailtiques Formula 2 as a base and top coat. for the first time in my life, I can keep a nail polish on for 2 weeks. Usually it’s 3 days before they start to chip.
and this strengthener has kept my nails from ripping! I’m a huge fan!
I like both CND’s Rescue Rx & OPI’s nail envy for nail strengthening purposes. Some people seem to have some success as well with taking biotin. Keeping your nail cuticles healthy and hydrated is important, nightly application of a cuticle oil can also help. I love Essie’s cuticle oil – it’s widely available, contains apricot kernel oil and has a lovely fragrance. 💅 💕
Yes that person also said that cuticle oil is CRUCIAL so I bought a cuticle oil pen and I keep it in my desk at work. I just started using it so I’ll let you know if I have any success. I LOVE OPI’s Nail Envy–it’s the only thing I use–but I think it’s making my nails TOO hard? IDK. I’ll try the Rescue RX…
Thanks, Nicegirl!
I haven’t been on the yogurt train for a while but I’ll give it a go. I’ll also have to dust off my jar of collagen powder…I need to mix it with smoothies or something because it’s just so chunky.
Thanks for the tips, guys 🙂
💕 + air hugs 🤗 + 💅
Have you tried Naily Envy by OPI? I think it’s great.
I type all day and used to have short painted nails. I know am experimenting with short almond shaped polished nails and like Kaiser, I just keep a nail file at my desk…and clear polish.
I work in a public library, so my hands are washed/sanitized frequently. So no nail polish, short nails, and a nail file at my desk for the inevitable nail breaks.
But summer pedicures, yes! Love to jazz it up with hot pink, cherry red, bright purple polish on the toes.
I like that Sarah Jessica looks like a real, older woman and shows that on TV. She is thin and veiny. Her hands and feet show that. Her hands look like the practical appendage they are. She is not plastic-surgeried into alien-territory. She doesn’t cover her hands (like Madonna) as if aging hands are something to be ashamed of and hidden. Her hands remind me of my mom and most women over 50.
I do like that she looks real and the type of real that someone who wasn’t a former supermodel would look.
This is true. Her face looks like it should look for her age.
I have short unpolished nails because I am a pianist.
And while nail polish is ok at the piano, it’s often just really not important.
Long nails, however, are obviously unacceptable.
There, SJP. You could have gone the pianist explanation route, it would make more sense. 😁
I don’t like manicures bc they insist upon cutting the cuticle, which physically feels bad and I am pretty sure it’s not good for your nails. I paint mine myself sometimes
I think it’s also because SJP never paints her nails either. Even after SATC – I have never seen her wear polish at any event or pap photo.
Also you can totally type with long or painted nails – I do it every day!
But you can bet if they could have made a product placement deal out of it, Carrie woulda been typing like mad with nail polish, fake nails, extensions, and all the products you have these days. You can bet on it!
This woman annoys me. Very clingy and possessive about this one hit for her. Greedy as heck with the pay. Now they’re all paid the same.
I hate nail polish. I’ll never forget this time I was on a flight and the girl sitting in front of me was doing her nails (this was pre-9/11). She kept messing them up and re-applying. That smell…oh that smell. Toxic, especially on a f*cking airplane. I’m sure she wasn’t trying to give everyone a migraine and probably didn’t think much of it, but damn that was a long flight !
ME,
I painted my nails on a flight once in my early 20s. It did not occur to me at the time how rude that was. But I know now and I STILL think back on it, decades later, and cringe. YIKES. I was so oblivious. I painted my own nails all the time so I think I was so used to the smell that it didn’t occur to me how bad it was.
I work a lot with my hands and just keep short natural fingertips. I do like a nice pedi though.
A particular class of NYC women feel nail polish is beneath them. Back in the OG SITC days, many NY society women felt long polished nails were for receptionists, lower-paid office workers, and blue-collar women—that and thickly lined eyes/mascaraed lashes. I am overjoyed watching the younger folks turn convention on its head because why not be beautiful out loud?!?
I don’t bother with nail polish. It always seem to chip easily and my nails grow fast so if I polished them I would have to keep re-doing it. I do always have a pedicure, though, when it’s open toe shoe season (which it is nine months out of the year in Houston).
My former nanny, who now comes in weekly to help with cleaning, has long polished nails all the time. I don’t know how she does it! She has several clients and spends five days a week cleaning houses, and her nails are always glamorous and flawless. It makes me feel like a schlub, lol.