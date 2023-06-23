Dr. Jill Biden wore Ralph Lauren to the state dinner for India’s PM Modi

There’s tons of political news right now, but these days, I sort of pick and choose what to follow and what to care about. Like, Republicans in Congress have completely lost the plot and every single day brings some new disaster, and I just don’t care. The GOP is obsessed with Hunter Biden, who took a plea deal on misdemeanor charges this week, after which President Biden said he still loved his son. Hunter was invited to last night’s state dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the GOP is still crying about that too. So, here are some pics of POTUS & FLOTUS greeting PM Modi Thursday evening. Dr. Biden wore a lovely green Ralph Lauren gown, and apparently the table settings and color scheme for the state dinner were all white, saffron and green, for India’s flag.

Meanwhile, please enjoy this hilarious story from Salt Island- the Brits are really mad at President Biden (again) and this time it’s because he didn’t support their guy for NATO secretary-general:

Joe Biden has done Britain a “bad turn” by blocking Ben Wallace’s run for Nato chief, government sources have said. The Defence Secretary had been the favourite with many member states to succeed Jens Stoltenberg, the current secretary-general, later this year. But Mr Wallace admitted on Wednesday that his ambition to take over the reins, which he had repeatedly expressed in public, is now “not going to happen”. Allies of Mr Wallace have since told The Telegraph they believe his ambitions were thwarted after the US president refused to endorse his attempt to become the military alliance’s next secretary-general. Government sources have suggested there are now fears the snub may damage the special relationship. It now seems likely that Mr Stoltenberg, the former Norwegian premier, will be asked to defer his retirement, originally set for later this year, by 12 months. A government source said: “We’re supposed to be their closest ally. And this is what we get.

“It is what it is … but it is bad for UK-US relations. They’ve done the UK a bad turn with their preference for this Danish lady.” The US president is said to have initially favoured Mette Frederiksen, the socialist prime minister of Denmark, who is being backed by France and Germany. But one source said he cooled on her after she failed to impress him during a visit to Washington earlier this month. Mr Wallace’s candidacy had been popular with members, thanks to his part in the UK’s high-profile role in stiffening Nato’s resolve following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, and Rishi Sunak, the current occupant of No 10, had thrown their weight behind him. However, he was facing an uphill struggle given that European leaders, led by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, are lobbying hard for the next boss to come from an EU state. The Telegraph understands Mr Biden’s decision not to endorse Mr Wallace’s candidacy proved to be the final nail in the coffin and led to the Defence Secretary pulling out of the race. Senior figures in Whitehall felt “badly let down” by the US decision, which they fear has sent out the wrong message to allies by snubbing a candidate from Britain.

[From The Telegraph]

It sounds like Wallace didn’t have American, French, German or EU support, so why is Pres. Biden getting all the blame? One of Biden’s biggest strengths is reading the room and understanding which way the wind is blowing – he must have seen that Wallace wouldn’t even get the support a NATO Sec-Gen would need within NATO countries, so Biden shrugged it off.